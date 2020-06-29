North Carolina Cops Fired After Their In-Car Camera Catches Them Talking About Wiping Black People 'Off The (Expletive) Map'
from the sounds-like-a-very-north-carolina-discussion dept
Sometimes cop cameras do what they're supposed to. In most cases, camera footage captured by cops is used by prosecutors to build cases. But every so often, they provide the accountability we were promised when cameras began rolling out.
In-car footage of officers engaging in a bigoted discussion of current protests prompted by the killing of George Floyd has resulted in some of that accountability we've heard so much about. Three Wilmington (NC) police officers have been fired for comments they made while sitting in their squad cars.
This wasn't the result of a citizen's complaint. Rather this horrific "discussion" was seen by a supervisor during a routine audit of recordings.
According to documents released by the police department, a sergeant was conducting a video audit as part of a monthly inspection and was reviewing footage from Piner’s car that had been classified as “accidental activation.” After the sergeant listened to the conversation and determined comments made by Piner and Moore were “extremely racist,” she contacted the department administrator for the camera system.
We can guarantee this was an "accidental activation." No cop would have knowingly taped a conversation where officers discussed the current unrest using racist language or expressed a desire to engage in a war against black people to set them back decades in the fight for equality. No one would have believed this conversation ever took place if it wasn't for the recording the officers didn't know they were creating.
In addition to referring to a black female and a black magistrate judge as "niggers," an officer also used a gay slur and expressed a desire to "go out and start slaughtering them (expletive) Blacks."
The was Officer Kevin Piner. Officer Birian Gilmore was the one delivering the gay slur. Another officer, Corporal Jessie Moore, was part of a phone conversation with Officer Piner, in which Piner went even further.
Piner then told Moore that he felt a civil war was needed to “wipe them off the (expletive) map. That’ll put them back about four or five generations.” Moore told Piner he was “crazy,” and the recording stopped a short time later.
The officers did not deny that those were their voices or that they had made these comments. They had an excuse though. You know how it is when life gets tough and you just start adopting random disturbing beliefs because the pressure is getting to you.
While the officers denied that they were racists, they blamed their comments on the stress on law enforcement in light of the protests over the death of George Floyd.
Look, I can only speak for myself but I have never had this experience. I've undergone a tremendous amount of stress at various points in my life and not once did I decide that the earth was flat, or that enemas curb masturbation, or that an entire race needs to be "slaughtered" and "wiped off the map." Maybe the stress is different in Cop Land. I don't know. But this seems like the weakest excuse for expressing things you fervently believe -- one summoned in a panic after realizing your racist diatribe has been recorded.
Not only are the officers being fired, but cases they've been involved in are now being reviewed for criminal activity (committed by these officers) or biased behavior. I'm sure investigators will find something, but it might be difficult to separate these officers' own bigotry from the systemic racism of police culture. Still, I wish investigators the best of luck.
Thank god for inadvertent activations. Without them, these officers would have continued to be racists with guns and a whole lot of power -- able to inflict misery on people they hate until easing into a fully-funded retirement. But for now -- pending the inevitable lawsuit/arbitration -- they're just a few bigoted citizens whose irrational hatred was exposed by their own technical incompetence.
Filed Under: cameras, north carolina, racist cops
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I submit this article as further proof that cops should have their cameras on at all times during a shift.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cameras on at all times...
...and law enforcement camera footage / audio is managed by a third party entity that has a righteous grudge against supremacists and brutalists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That will only make cops more careful about what they say. They'll know they're being recorded, so they'll be sure to save their racist rants for when they're off duty.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If it makes them more careful in what they say and do such that they no longer engage in the problematic behavior that sounds like a win to me, even if it may not be as good an outcome as not having them as police at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Good. Maybe that’ll teach them to stop being asshole authoritarians on the public’s dime.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Ah, you mean professionalism. I can live with that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you're going to be a racist loser at least be an honest one
I do so love the fact that after using racial slurs and positing the idea that blacks should be killed they still tried to pull the 'But I'm not a racist' card, exposing that in addition to their rampant bigotry, violent/homicidal mindset and ludicrously poor 'response to stress'(suuure it was...) they are also blatant cowards, unwilling to own their bigotry even in the face of overwhelming evidence.
Kudos to their former supervisors for giving them the boot, now the question is whether they've made themselves so toxic that even their union won't touch the case, or if this'll be yet another case of a police union crying fouls with the rallying cry of 'you can't fire them, they had badges!'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: If you're going to be a racist loser at least be an honest o
Well, hear some gamers talk and then let them try to pull the "I am not a killer" card.
Not the same thing, but I sure would like some surefire criterion to tell when it is. Maybe you need to keep your stress games out of the social circles that could amplify their connection to reality.
A variation of "don't fuck the company". Keep it professional.
I mean, "I am not racist" is crap anyway. Racism is a natural mechanism routed in our tribal nature. The question is not whether you are racist. The question is whether you let your behavior and interactions be governed by racism and other primal urges. Or whether you are capable of living as a member of civilization.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: If you're going to be a racist loser at least be an hone
There is a difference. I can be discriminating (I like chocolate ice cream more than I like vanilla, but butter pecan is my favorite) but not be racist (I don't dislike anyone because of any of of the usual metrics i.e. race, religion, national origin, skin color etc.) but can dislike people because of their behavior (I am talking about individuals here not groups). I can be angry about groups (the police across the nation have raised my ire on numerous occasions, but I don't think all police are bad (though it is hard from here to tell one from the other).
While there is a 'natural' my clan vs your clan, it doesn't necessarily relate to race. So I disagree, it is possible to be not racist, but I might still dislike someone of some race or another due to their individual behavior, just so long as one doesn't use those racial characteristics and apply them to all others of that race, unless they individually exhibit bad behavior as well.
One of the big problems is that what racism exists is reversible. There are some who would claim that it is not possible to be white and not be racist. There are others who would claim that if your not Islamic your an abomination and should die. There are others who would claim that if your Mexican your a rapist. There are a lot more examples. They are all wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: If you're going to be a racist loser at least be an
Flame wars in the Internet escalate easily. It's much harder to have a similar situation escalate in a similar manner when meeting someone in real life because you can read them in real time.
But reading people from a different background and significantly different facial features and expressions than what you are used to is much harder, as is empathising with them. Like with associates in the Internet, there just is a lot of a common basis for understanding missing.
Couples from different cultural or religious background in a similar vein suffer from a lack of natural mechanisms aligning their emotional responses.
You don't get warm easily with people who are on a different page, and which you cannot read easily. And that means that for your interactions, you need to rely more on decency and decorum rather than basic empathy.
Tolerance is not a natural state. It's something you have to keep working on. Generation for generation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Whew
I'm glad we finally got rid of those few bad apples. Done and done.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
almost there
.0001% gone, only 99.98% to go...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Stress is magic for some people. It makes them do and say very specific sorts of things they have never, ever had in their system to begin with. Not ever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
These cops need some serious therapy. Jail time seems appropriate as well.
“We are just going to go out and start slaughtering them,”
“I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait,”
Sounds like a credible threat to me. What a fucking lunatic. They should never be allowed to possess firearms ever again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
..even better, make sure their cell mates are people they erroneously arrested......
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Unholy words of power
In addition to referring to a black female and a black magistrate judge as "niggers," an officer also used a gay slur and expressed a desire to "go out and start slaughtering them (expletive) Blacks."
At the point that the n-word slur was spelled out, I'm afraid to know what dark shadowy beast from the netherworlds was summoned by the omitted expletive, and if it is still at large.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Unholy words of power
Trust me, there is. Just because that particular one is a perennial favorite doesn't mean there's worse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Now for the union to try to f*ck things up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Union intervention
That would be actually brilliant, since doing so would show what the union believes is acceptable police conduct and acceptable police attitude.
Any publishable evidence that the unions are a white supremacist front that has captured law enforcement is going to only serve the effort to disband our current enforcement model for something that doesn't routinely murder innocent civilians.
Or at least inform the laity that we really do live in a fascist police state and it's up to them whether they find that an acceptable circumstance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is why you need a licensing system that works
Unfortunately, it will be way too easy for these guys to tout all their years of experience and get hired on another department. If cops had to be licensed like doctors or lawyers, then these types of 'bad apples' wouldn't keep finding their way back into positions where they can harm the public.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is why you need a licensing system that works
It would probably be easier to require some form of police malpractice insurance (as has been mentioned before) and creating a personal liability. Then when an officer is put in the position of not being able to get insurance because they create too high a liability for the insurance companies they lose their jobs, and the unions will have little to say about it, unless they are providing the insurance, then they have the liability for their members actions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Reminder: the idea that humanity is made up of "races", into which humans can be neatly sorted, is just some shit that racists made up. Scientifically, categorizing people based on melanin levels makes about as much sense as categorizing them by blood type or hat size.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh yeah? Gonna beat all you extra large hat sizes with cooked spaghetti noodles!!!!!
:)
I'm not hattist, I swear!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
This.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As a thought experiment, why hat size? I can directly correlate hat style to IQ.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Race, with regard to humans is not a scientific category or classification. Humans use skin color for race classifications for completely unscientific reasons, usually our own irrational fear of others who appear different than us. Many, probably even most of us, want to believe we are colorblind, and do not see race; we don't have hate in our hearts. But we have subconscious bias, and it perpetuates the inequality that we tell ourselves doesn't exist. We cannot become colorblind until we actually are willing to see skin color, and then wrestle with subconscious bias that we hold ourselves, as well as point out to others when we see what they don't. And it's not going to be easy, but if we truly love our fellow man, we should be motivated.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I don't know why you put the qualifier "with regard to humans" in. Race is not a scientific category or classification, period. There is no hard categorisation for traits open to interbreeding.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They were fired for insulting the magistrate. If they just murdered somebody, they would still keep their jobs unless perhaps it was caught on video by a bystander.
These cops dont need therapy or anti-racist enlightenment. They need to be defunded, have their guns taken away, be investigated independently for every killing, and be subject to the same laws they claim to uphold. This isnt about racism or lack of training or even body cameras. This is about power.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So, if Moore told them they were "crazy"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I might be going against the main sentiment here... but here's the disclaimer upfront: I am not American, I live in EU where the police have a completely different mindset, is better trained, almost never uses lethal force.
Nevertheless, this case is about recording a private conversation among colleagues on their workplace. For me the primary problem is what cops do, the secondary problem is what they say among themselves. Of course, if they were saying that in public, it would be different. And I understand that by saying that in private they violated their code of conduct. But I don't understand how this leads to termination - while other cops in US used lethal force and got merely suspended, or a slap on the wrist. This looks like an extreme swing, from one excess to the other... before Floyd, cops were not sanctioned for killing people, now they are fired for ranting some racial slur in their car.
Final note - I do not excuse in any way what they said. What I am trying to say, is that a mostly fascist-thinking police (which is what we have in EU) is not necessarily killing a lot of people, despite their often extreme political views. So if the final objective is to de-militarize the police, then the priority could not necessarily be going after their conversations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply