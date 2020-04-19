Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the the-word-is dept
This week, our first and second place winner on the insightful side is PaulT, on our post about the pro-Trump 12-year-old who was told that people calling him a defender of racism and sexual assault is protected speech. One commenter asserted that this means these terms have lost all meaning and can be lobbed at anyone you don't like, and Paul put that notion to bed:
You do know that Trump was sued several times for the former and one of the most famous parts of his campaign was him openly admitting to the latter, right?
Yes, words do lose meaning when the person displaying himself as being well defined by them faces no consequences from doing so, but that has nothing to do with the media showing you that person's own words.
For second place, it's Paul's prior comment with thoughts on the same post:
"In one popular clip, C.M. called Hillary Clinton “deplorable.”"
Well, that is the level of insight and originality I'd expect from whoever pushed him into this...
"They’re calling Donald Trump a psychopath. They say he’s mentally unfit"
...and he's done nothing since the day of his election to disprove that, and seems to be getting steadily worse. I wonder how the 22 million unemployed confirmed today feel about his fitness for office as he ensures his name is on their pity cheques that might keep them fed for a few weeks while he sneaks in more tax breaks for the rich.
"It was this interview -- along with C.M.'s interview with Alex Jones"
How am I now shocked by that association? Did Dan and Jordan do an episode? I'll have to track it down.
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous comment about the French government forcing Google to pay newspapers for sending them traffic:
I have no sympathy. Zero. Any company that doesn't want to show up in Google search results, or have a snippet shown, just has to set a flag. The news agencies want to get paid rather than pay for something which they claim is essential to their survival. (I mean, in the aggregate search results are essential for Google too, so it seems the current price of "free" is about correct once you take the monopoly power out of it.)
From the linked article:
Google may have treated in the same way, economic actors with different situations outside of any objective justification, and therefore of having implemented a discriminatory practice.
Discrimination by treating them the same! I wonder if this makes more sense in the original French.
Next, it's Thad with a response to a common oversimplification about congress:
FFS, spare me on the "everyone in Congress is the same" crap. There are good people in Congress and there are bad people in Congress.
There are deep and serious problems with money in politics, and they go deeper than partisan divisions. But this tedious bullshit about how everyone in Congress is alike is both wrong and lazy.
Maybe you're the one who should be reading up on your representation in Congress and their specific strengths and weaknesses. There is, after all, an election in November, and you've probably got a House seat and possibly a Senate seat to vote for. To say nothing of down-ballot offices.
But actually familiarizing yourself with who's sitting and who's running and who's taking money from where is a lot more work than painting 535 people with the same broad brush.
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is another comment from Thad on our post about an unexpected tweet-thread from Steak-umm:
I think we've already established Trump doesn't know how to sell steak.
In second place, it's Stephen T. Stone with another comment on the post about the 12-year-old Trump fan:
Roy Moore isn’t a racist and a sex abuser. He’s a Republican.
…whoops, tautology!
For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with one final nod to Thad, this time for responding to the comment that the 12-year-old does a good Trump impersonation:
That's because Trump does such a good twelve-year-old impersonation.
And finally, we've got a comment from Norahc about our post entitled Senator Tillis Angry At The Internet Archive For Helping People Read During A Pandemic; Archive Explains Why That's Wrong:
You do realize you could have stopped the headline after the first six words, right?
That's all for this week, folks!
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
آسمان مجازی شب
ما در مجموعه نگین الماس با جدیدترین متد روز دنیا و برترین متخصصان در این زمینه اماده خدمت رسانی به سرتاسر ایران در این زمینه می باشیم. همچنین برای گرفتن مشاوره و سفارش با شماره تلفن 09122571252 در تماس باشید.
https://negin-almas.ir/%d8%a2%d8%b3%d9%85%d8%a7%d9%86-%d9%85%d8%ac%d8%a7%d8%b2%db%8c-%d8 %b4%d8%a8/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not Just France
Now Australia wants to look at how to get money out of Google and Facebook for its local news organizations.
Before thinking of this as a bad thing, consider how you might feel if the tables were turned: if some Australian- or French-based advertising organization was siphoning large amounts of revenue away from US-based news outfits, would the US government sit by and do nothing?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not Just France
It would be a short-sighted cash-grab if the USG was stupid enough to do that as well, so yeah, it's a be a bad thing no matter who does it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not Just France
Before thinking about turning the tables, you should ask yourself what US news agencies would do without search engines (it is NOT just a Google thing, and Facebook is included because money (I don't use Facebook so I don't know how it works over there)) to send them traffic. From what I am seeing, they seem to be having problems, even with the traffic search engines send. Without those search referrals, they might not exist anymore.
And to be clear, Google makes money on their search, through advertising, but they aren't taking anything away from the news agencies they refer. Those agencies get their own ad revenue from page views, often sent by search engines.
The complaint is that the search engines are using their IP and not compensating the IP owners. They aren't thinking about fair use (or fair dealing as it is called in some parts of the world), or the benefit to them from the search engine snippets that are used to send them traffic. No, no, they want the benefit and some cash too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not Just France
See also https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-04-20/facebook-and-google-to-face-mandatory-code-of-conduct/1216330 0
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not Just France
Asking for someone to subsidize an industry is a sure sigh that it is failing in the current markets. Also note, that while Google is an add broker, it works with various online business to find placement for its adds, sending some income to those businesses. As newspapers are losing audience to blogs and social media, the latter of which often does a better job on distributing news that the papers later pick up on, it is natural that their income is dropping, and they need to innovate and reinvent themselves to regain an audience.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not Just France
Please provide evidence that all the revenue made by Google as a result of search referrals would otherwise have been earned by the destination site, had Google not existed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Right to repair
A little bit off topic, but while we're talking about Straya and government actions, perhaps some good news for a change, https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-04-19/right-to-repair-tractors-taken-up-by-the-accc/12156196
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply