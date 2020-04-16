Court Tells Pro-Trump 12-Year-Old That Calling Him A Defender Of Racism And Sexual Assault Is Protected Speech
from the that's-how-speech-works,-snowflake dept
For a group prone to calling others "snowflakes," they sure seem to get their feelings hurt pretty quickly. Fans of President Trump have filed a lot of defamation lawsuits, litigiously angry they've been called things because of things they've done. This includes notable fans of Trump, such as... President Trump himself, as well as his campaign.
One of the youngest Trump fans sued Newsweek over a piece covering the 12-year-old boy (who is referred to only as "C.M." in the lawsuit) and his MAGA-related antics. The Newsweek article discussed the minor's pro-Trump videos, made more popular by local coverage in C.M.'s hometown. Here's how C.M. turned from precocious pre-teen to a limited purpose public figure. From the Third Circuit Appeals Court decision [PDF]:
During the 2016 presidential campaign, C.M. got a lot of attention. Before he had even turned twelve, he had publicly endorsed now-President Donald Trump and released videos seen by thousands. In one popular clip, C.M. called Hillary Clinton “deplorable.” That video went viral, attracting more than 325,000 views on Facebook alone. From Russian television stations to Philadelphia magazine, many wanted to hear from “Philly’s Biggest Trump Supporter.”
C.M. obliged. In an interview with Philadelphia magazine, he said: “Madonna needs to leave the country. That would help make America great again. She’s trash. She said she wanted to blow up the White House.” After being asked why his Facebook posts use “the same kind of vitriol” that C.M. had said “is tearing this country apart,” he explained: “Look, it’s just a joke. They’re calling Donald Trump a psychopath. They say he’s mentally unfit. They’re demonizing the Republican Party. They’re saying most Republicans are racist. The people I talk about in these posts really have it coming to them.”
Newsweek's article discussed C.M. and another 12-year-old Trump fan, M.M. It mentioned M.M.'s interview with alleged jailbait enthusiast Judge Roy Moore. It discussed C.M.'s appearance on Infowars, where he referred to Megyn Kelly's "hotness" and said things about "globalists."
What C.M. sued over was this summary of C.M. and M.M.'s media appearances.
“These kids are being weaponized,” says Todd Gitlin, professor of journalism and sociology at Columbia University. He says the [M.M.] and [C.M.] interviews “camouflage” positions of the hard right “as feel-good sweetness and light, when, in fact, they are defending raw racism and sexual abuse.”
The Newsweek article -- with C.M. and M.M.'s names and faces redacted -- is attached to the ruling. There's nothing in it approaching actionable, but here we are, one level up in the federal court system, listening to an Appeals Court (re)state the obvious. This isn't defamation. This is protected speech.
At the heart of this appeal is the first pair of quotations from Professor Gitlin, at the end of the article’s second paragraph: “These kids are being weaponized” and “they are defending raw racism and sexual abuse.” Those characterizations follow the article’s factual description of M.M.’s interviews with Roy Moore and Jennifer Lawrence, vice president of the America First Project, and C.M.’s interview with Infowars’s Alex Jones. Only after describing those interviews does the article offer Gitlin’s opinion that “[t]hese kids are being weaponized” and that the “hard right” is using their interviews to “camouflage ... defending raw racism and sexual abuse.”
But those characterizations make no factual claims about C.M. The article does not say that C.M. is a racist or sexual abuser. Nor does it accuse C.M. of having made any specific statements defending “raw racism and sexual abuse.” Instead, it quotes Gitlin’s opinion about how the “hard right” is using C.M.’s and M.M.’s opinions. His opinions may seem harsh, but that does not strip them of their absolute privilege.
The court points out any other reading of defamation law would be ridiculous. Speech has consequences -- even protected speech. If the minors didn't want someone to suggest they "defend raw racism and sexual abuse," perhaps they shouldn't have been out in public defending people accused of raw racism and sexual abuse.
While saying that someone committed a crime may be defamatory, publicly defending those accused of racism or sexual abuse is not unlawful. We see no evidence that Pennsylvania would let defenders of those accused of bigotry or crime bring defamation actions whenever a publication mentions their defense.
C.M.'s status as a minor has no effect on this lawsuit. C.M. made himself at least a limited-purpose public figure by agreeing to do an interview with a local magazine. It was this interview -- along with C.M.'s interview with Alex Jones -- that turned him into a public figure. The bar is higher for public figures, who have to prove actual malice: that Newsweek knew it was publishing false information with a reckless disregard for the truth. Since this case deals with protected opinions, there's nothing in there for C.M., no matter how much his complaint flails around searching for something actionable.
C.M. cites three pieces of circumstantial evidence. First, he argues that Newsweek “grossly departed from professional journalistic standards” by not asking C.M. or his parents to comment for the article. Second, he charges that Newsweek must have done so to improve its “declining and anemic sales and online hits.” Third, he stresses that Newsweek put a large photo of C.M. at the top of the article. Even taken together, these facts fall well short of actual malice.
Not asking someone for comment is not defamation. It never has been. The lower court said that even an "extreme departure" from journalistic standards would not rise to the level of defamation and the Appeals Court agrees. That Newsweek sought to profit from the publication of the article doesn't change the math. Newsweek would like everything it publishes to help it turn a profit, not just articles about pre-teen Trump fans. And the accusation about the photo makes the least sense. Here's the court's response to that claim:
The photo shows an energetic C.M. holding up a 2016 Trump campaign sign. That is all.
The court sums it all up by reminding the minor he entered the political arena. Newsweek didn't drag him into it. If he enjoys the freedom to say things about Trump's political opponents, Newsweek enjoys the freedom to report on his pro-Trump efforts as well as draw inferences from his actions.
In the rough-and-tumble of politics, C.M. must endure offensive opinions and heated rhetoric. The First Amendment protects even the most derogatory opinions, because suppressing them would chill robust political discourse. As long as an opinion relies on disclosed facts, it is privileged. That is what happened here. And C.M. did not plead that Newsweek knew the facts were false or recklessly disregarded the truth. We will thus affirm.
If C.M. wants to continue making a federal case of it, he's welcome to appeal this decision one more time. But even if the Supreme Court leans more right than left these days, there's no way it's going to start calling protected opinions defamation. This was a waste of everyone's time, but mostly Newsweek's. And that may have been the point. A lot of these losing lawsuits are mostly demonstrative -- ones that allow the plaintiffs to waste their targets' time and money while making themselves out to be martyrs for the conservative cause. A federal anti-SLAPP law would go a long way towards discouraging these buffoonish lawsuits. Once it's the plaintiffs' money on the line, there's going to be a lot less litigious showboating.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, anti-slapp, c.m., defamation, donald trump, free speech, public figures, slapp
Good old(or young as it may be) whiny hypocrites...
Makes public statements slamming opponents of their favorite politician, then proceeds to throw a tantrum when someone returns the favor by simply printing their own words and offering commentary.
Looks like yet another shining example of a 'But free speech is only supposed to apply to my side!' hypocrite, albeit one a little younger than previous cases covered here.
Play stupid adult games, win stupid adult prizes.
"In one popular clip, C.M. called Hillary Clinton “deplorable.”"
Well, that is the level of insight and originality I'd expect from whoever pushed him into this...
"They’re calling Donald Trump a psychopath. They say he’s mentally unfit"
...and he's done nothing since the day of his election to disprove that, and seems to be getting steadily worse. I wonder how the 22 million unemployed confirmed today feel about his fitness for office as he ensures his name is on their pity cheques that might keep them fed for a few weeks while he sneaks in more tax breaks for the rich.
"It was this interview -- along with C.M.'s interview with Alex Jones"
How am I now shocked by that association? Did Dan and Jordan do an episode? I'll have to track it down.
Re:
I think we would be better off blaming the coronavirus for the unemployment situation.
We can blame Trump for his delayed and so far weak response (including your assertion that his actions will benefit the rich more than the majority). We can also blame Trump for doing everything he can to deflect responsibility while impugning those who tell us about more reasonable responses. The governor of NY wants us all to wear face masks, but the proper N95 face masks are not available, and Trump wants those that make face masks in the US to sell only to the government. The list of things Trump could have done is long and getting longer, but I doubt we can seriously blame Trump for the virus itself.
We will also be able to blame him for rushing to get the economy fully functioning faster than we should as it appears that it may take a lot more time than the remainder of this month for things to settle down. If history is any precursor to the future we can expect Trump to do many more things for which we can blame him as well.
Re: Re:
"I think we would be better off blaming the coronavirus for the unemployment situation."
No, if that was all that was to be blamed the rest of the world would be having similar problems. They're not. Some unemployment is higher, but there are safety nets in places and future programs already being discussed.
"If history is any precursor to the future we can expect Trump to do many more things for which we can blame him as well."
...and for his cult to cheer him on and beg for more while attacking the people trying to fix the situation.
Re: Re: Re:
The rest of the world is seeing similar problems with unemployment. This is not to say that that's the only factor. It is however one of the biggest drivers across the world right now.
Pointing out that other countries are spending money to create "safety nets" is disingenuous. So is the US. It doesn't change the fact that unemployment has taken a sharp rise across the world at the same time for the same reason.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"The rest of the world is seeing similar problems with unemployment"
Not really. For one thing, unemployment is easier to claim. I've not seen videos of Europeans at food banks or government offices the same as the US. For another, healthcare is not tied directly to employment, so everyone's still covered while Americans are not. There's people here seriously discussing UBI and forgiving rent/mortgage payments, while Trump's cronies seem to think that a single $1.2k payment will get people through to June. There are many reasons why people here are better off, even if there may be similar pain long term to fix the damage.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But we are socialist, liberal commies so we don't count Paul.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
No, that comparison is disingenuous. While the stimulus package the US just passed is a good start, it's far short of the access that people in Canada and Europe have to healthcare and other necessities. They're not remotely comparable.
Re: Re:
You're right about Trump's failures in dealing with the virus.
Plus, he's spent the past three years claiming credit for low unemployment numbers that he didn't cause. That cuts both ways. The president gets judged on the state of the economy -- sometimes fairly, sometimes less so.
Re: Re: Re:
Trump was taking personal credit early in his term for contracts that had been signed before he even announced his candidacy. I'm happy for him to take personal blame for the current situation, even if it's not his disbanding of the relevant department and attacks on normal diplomatic procedures that led to the current failures.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'm happy for him to take personal blame for the current situation, even if it's not his disbanding of the relevant department and attacks on normal diplomatic procedures that led to the current failures.
I wouldn't be happy about that, I'd be running to get my head checked and my blood tested, because wild hallucinations out of nowhere would be massively more likely than Trump admitting to being at fault for something, nevermind something major.
Losing Meaning
The kid lost the lawsuit, but it looks to me like he advanced the narrative. Based on the phrase "Everyone that I hate is a Nazi", it looks like we can now add "racist" and "sex abuser" to the vocabulary trash heap of meaningless words that we can ignore when said by the corporate media.
Re: Losing Meaning
Keep stuffing that straw.
Re: Losing Meaning
" it looks like we can now add "racist" and "sex abuser""
You do know that Trump was sued several times for the former and one of the most famous parts of his campaign was him openly admitting to the latter, right?
Yes, words do lose meaning when the person displaying himself as being well defined by them faces no consequences from doing so, but that has nothing to do with the media showing you that person's own words.
Re: Re: Losing Meaning
Filing a lawsuit does not make anything a fact. Trump never admitted to sexual abuse. Inflammatory statements like the ones you just made are the precise reason why more and more Americans now distrust the corporate media. Your non-factual slander against a political figure that you don't like proves the point.
Re: Re: Re: Losing Meaning
"Trump never admitted to sexual abuse."
Unless you look at the "grab them by the pussy" tape, and many other admissions over the years.
"Your non-factual slander against a political figure that you don't like proves the point."
I only base my words upon the factually confirmed actions he has taken, but if your political system is so weak that a guy noting obvious issues from a different continent on a random internet forum can destroy it, maybe you do deserve the marital rapist.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Losing Meaning
Doing well until that last bit, but that went well over the line just like it does in other situations.
Re: Losing Meaning
...are you asserting that Roy Moore is not a racist or a sex abuser, or am I just misunderstanding your word salad?
Roy Moore isn’t a racist and a sex abuser. He’s a Republican.
…whoops, tautology!
Re:
Hey, I'm sure not all Republicans are sex abusers.
Re: Re:
Some, I'm sure, are fine people. But since even Trump admits they wouldn't get elected if elections were fair...
Donald Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville debacle involving White nationalists/supremacists and counter-protestors. He also kicked off his campaign for president in 2015 by implying that all (or most) Mexicans crossing the border (illegally or otherwise) were rapists and thugs and that the country/the Mexican government wasn’t “sending” the “best people” up north.
Donald Trump said women would let him “grab ’em by the pussy” because he’s “a big star”, with the clear implication being that women let him sexually assault them because he would be believed more than they would in a court of law. He was also once credibly accused by one of his ex-wives of raping said ex-wife while they were married; that the accusation was eventually withdrawn doesn’t make it any less credible when taking into account his history of marital affairs, his general behavior towards women, and his caught-on-tape confession of him using his fame to commit what is clearly sexual assault.
How can you thus say “the corporate media” calling Donald Trump a racist and a sex abuser is “meaningless”?
Re:
Easy. He chose Trump in 2016 (probably because Trump is a loudmouth idiot who reflects a lot of Kobe's personal opinions he normally has to keep private) and now feels he has to defend that choice rather than taking a critical look at the situation and admit he made a mistake. Human Nature 101.
Never a right-wing extremist's accusation/insult that isn't projection.
I don't know about anti-SLAPP.
I think the precocious little brat could do with a couple of SLAPPs himself!
Who is actually paying for the Lawyers?
Re:
Uh, no, child abuse is not acceptable even if the child in question is a repugnant person and/or saying repugnant things.
As for who's paying, I imagine there's plenty of people out there clutching tightly to the 'poor oppressed conservative/republican' narrative that finding enough money for a lawsuit like this would not in any way have been difficult.
"Court Tells Pro-Trump 12-Year-Old That Calling Him A Defender Of Racism And Sexual Assault Is Protected Speech."
Especially since that's exactly what the current POTUS is. Just sayin'. BTW, what's the difference between Donald Trump and Boris Johnson? Bojo doesn't put his hair on a wigstand before going to bed!
Noxious sentiment. Are lawyers the only ones entitled to the privilege of defending people accused of heinous acts without themselves being labelled as supporters of the heinous acts?
That's not to say I'm defending Trump in any capacity. I just loathe to see any kind of norm shit on just because someone unlikeable made use of it.
Re:
Are lawyers the only ones entitled to the privilege of defending people accused of heinous acts without themselves being labelled as supporters of the heinous acts?
A lawyer's job involves defending their client to the best of their ability, and sometimes that includes defending those accused of or even guilty of some pretty heinous stuff. When it's your job to do something you get a bit more wiggle room to work with.
When it comes to a member of the public however it depends on how you go about it and what you're defending. If you're defending the person's rights then no, defending those isn't necessarily an indicator that you're defending the person, as the rights of the very worst person are the exact same rights that protect the very best, such that even if you don't care about the fairness angle simple self-interest more than covers that.
If you're defending the person however then you start to veer into questionable territory, as a person is defined by their actions and words, such that defending the person almost by necessity means defending what they have said and done unless you are very clear that you are only defending specific things that they have said and/or done.
Sure, he's 12 years old
But he certainly does an impressive Trump impersonation.
Re: Sure, he's 12 years old
That's because Trump does such a good twelve-year-old impersonation.
"For a group prone to calling others "snowflakes," they sure seem to get their feelings hurt pretty quickly."
Trump is the whiniest little bitch god ever put on this planet.
