Want To Know Why U.S. Broadband Is A Bad Joke? Take a Close Look at Frontier Communications
 

How Steak-umm Became The Tweeting Voice Of Reason In A Pandemic

Surprises

from the content-is-advertising dept

Mon, Apr 13th 2020 9:37amMike Masnick

Many, many years ago I wrote about the importance of recognizing that content is advertising and advertising is content. A key point I was making was that these were not redundant. Good advertising should be good content to make people happy to see it. But also, any kind of good content can be good advertising for something else. I was reminded of this last week after seeing the Twitter account of Steak-umm suddenly become one of the best Twitter accounts to follow during the pandemic. To be honest, my last experience with Steam-umm, the frozen meat company, probably goes back to watching a commercial like this in 1982:

Those commercials were on all the time when I was a kid, but I don't think I ever got to experience the actual joy (?!?) of eating a Steak-umm. And for that we can blame my parents. However, perhaps I'll now give Steak-umm a shot, since watching its Twitter account actually become "the voice of reason in a pandemic."

It started on April 6th with a pretty damn good tweet thread about not falling for anecdotal reports, and looking for thoughtful, detailed studies:

I mean, even that self-aware final tweet is kind of pitch perfect for this kind of thing. Apparently the person behind all this is Nathan Allebach, who runs a communications shop that manages Steak-umm's feed and decided he'd had enough of all the misinformation he was seeing. According to an interview he gave Fast Company:

“It was more just a cumulative effect of me having a job to spend every moment on social, seeing a constant flow of information, and a lot of it wasn’t good information,” says Nathan Allebach of the agency Allebach Communications, who has been the human behind Steak-Umm’s social media since 2015. Despite the thread being posted at 10 p.m., Allebach says it wasn’t prompted by a specific moment or piece of news. “I know we’re in this state of panic, and heightened cultural anxiety, so people aren’t at their best all the time, thinking about where they’re getting their information.”

He's since followed it up with a few other somewhat philosophical threads on all of this -- including opining on the nature of its own tweets going viral:

Then there was another long thread on the difference between "experts" and "communicators" allowing factual information to be "spun."

And then another long thread about why people believe in conspiracy theories and how to respond to those believers:

It is fantastic content -- whether or not it sells any frozen meat. And even Steak-umm seems to recognize this:

As is pretty much always the case, what's amazing about this and what's catching people's attention is not just the fact that a frozen sliced meat company is tweeting about these things, but that it's doing so earnestly, even while clearly recognizing the absurdity of it being the sudden tweeting fountain of wisdom. But that's actually really important. In a time when cynicism, irony, and just everyday sarcasm seem to be the way plenty of people are dealing with this new incredibly uncertain age, having a bit of calm (if slightly tongue-in-cheek) earnestness is truly welcome. And if it helps sell more frozen meat, why, that would probably be a nice side benefit for the company.

Filed Under: advertising is content, content is advertising, covid-19, frozen meat, nathan allebach, native content, steak-umm
Companies: allebach communications, steak-umm, twitter

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Want To Know Why U.S. Broadband Is A Bad Joke? Take a Close Look at Frontier Communications
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

09:37 How Steak-umm Became The Tweeting Voice Of Reason In A Pandemic (1)
06:34 Want To Know Why U.S. Broadband Is A Bad Joke? Take a Close Look at Frontier Communications (10)

Sunday

13:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (22)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: April 5th - 11th (3)

Friday

19:39 Happy Birthday, Statute of Anne (36)
15:43 Apple, Google Join Forces To Create Free Tools For Coronavirus Tracking (12)
13:37 FTC The Latest To Discover 'Smart' Locks Are Dumb, Easily Compromised (13)
12:08 'Free Speech' Supporter Jerry Falwell Jr. Thinks It's Criminal To Report On His Dumb And Dangerous Response To The Pandemic (43)
10:46 Opening Up Information In A Pandemic, Rather Than Locking It Down: The Open COVID Pledge Is Important (6)
10:41 Daily Deal: Cudoo Pro Online Learning (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.