Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Toom1275 with a response to Universal Music's copyright claim over a public domain song:

And this is the kind of thing that is accurately described by the term "copyright theft" - using copyright as an excuse to steal the work of others.

In second place, it's Thad with a simple response to Macmillan's war on libraries:

Pirates, as always, are unaffected.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous comment that delivered an important update to the Macmillan story:

KCLS boycotts Macmillan Publishers’ eBook embargo KCLS is the King County, Washington Library System. It has 50 libraries and serves more than one million residents. KCLS boycotts Macmillan Publishers’ eBook embargo Effective November 1, 2019, the King County Library System (KCLS) will no longer purchase newly released eBooks from Macmillan Publishers . . . King County in Washington state, includes a large portion the Seattle metro area. KCLS is, however, a separate system from the Seattle Public Library (SPL). Nevertheless, KCLS is one of the busiest public library systems in the U.S., and in 2018— For the fifth year in a row, KCLS was named the top digital circulating public library system in the country, with 4.8 million checkouts of eBook and audiobook downloads– a 23 percent increase over 2017.

Next, we've got Bloof responding to the latest failed attempt at suing for defamation over being called a racist:

Well, if there's one thing we all know by now it's that filing and losing a lawsuit over being called a racist is a surefire way to get people to stop calling you one, and surely isn't going to get the fact you're known for being a racist douchebag repeated across the internet until the end of time. Seriously though, if you don't want to be called a racist douchebag, stop being racist douchebags. It's not hard, the vast majority of humanity manage to live their lives without making monkey noises and smashing watermelons to taunt African Americans.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Stephen T. Stone responding to that same lawsuit, and specifically to the argument that the behavior wasn't racist, it was a reference to the movie Castaway:

This is so much of a reach that it could be one of Dhalsim’s moves in a Street Fighter game.

In second place, it's an anonymous response to various silly proposals about hobbling libraries' use of digital materials to preserve some "original purpose":

The purpose of libraries is not to cut down trees and store paper. It is to store stone and clay tablets. STOP INNOVATING TOO QUICKLY

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with an anonymous response to the notion that Universal Music's takedown of public domain material is okay because the notice only says it "may" contain unauthorized material:

It also "may" have turned him into a newt.

And finally, we've got Stephen T. Stone with a response to someone who suggested Twitter aim to filter out "someone who cannot read, write, speak in complete sentences, or express coherent thoughts":

How dare you suggest Twitter do something about @dril.

That's all for this week, folks!