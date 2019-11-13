Twitter And Instagram Both Begin Experiments In Decreasing The More Socially Questionable Incentives Of Their Platforms
Two separate news reports last week highlighted how both Twitter and Instagram appear to be taking to heart arguments made about how both of those platforms may (inadvertently) encourage questionable behavior. Instagram will begin hiding "likes" from users in the US to cut down on the dopamine rush of trying to maximize those bits of pointless social validation:
Months after the company tested hiding "like" counts in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand, CEO Adam Mosseri announced today at WIRED25 that some Instagram users in America can expect their like counts to vanish from public view.
The company will begin testing next week, at first rolling out the change to a limited number of accounts.
Meanwhile, Twitter is going to begin experimenting with some small nudges to not rush in to attack people as a first response. The moves here are a lot more subtle than Insgram's hiding of likes and involve encouraging the use of emoji.
In a meeting at its San Francisco headquarters in late October, Gasca and Suzanne Xie, director of product management at Twitter, showed off two experiments among several that will go live in the coming weeks: In the first, Twitter will add an emoji to a retweet, giving people a chance to quote-tweet without going into the compose field. Gasca and Xie want to find out if this feature might encourage people to express more nuanced emotions, putting a damper on dunking and mindless retweeting.
In the second experiment, Twitter will automatically suggest people use an emoji in their replies. If you like something, you could use the heart-eyes emoji. If you don’t, you could use the red circle with a line going through it. But if you pick a negative emoji, Twitter will ask, “Why do you disagree?” — which it hopes will prompt a more thoughtful reply, rather than a flame war.
To be honest, I'm not entirely sure how or why this would work to decrease negative responses -- though at least popping up the interstitial question of "why do you disagree" (as per the second experiment) might drive at least some people to think twice before rushing to dunk on someone.
I'm not sure either of these moves will really change the overall incentives or how these platforms are used, but I find both fascinating for different reasons: a much more clear acknowledgement from both platforms that overall incentives matter, and that small design choices can have outsized influence on how the platforms are used. Given that, it's fascinating to see both platforms then choose to experiment with the little nudges built into the design of their platforms to see how it will play out in terms of usage -- especially regarding socially questionable activities on both platforms.
Of course, I can imagine how their could be some pushback as well, concerning how these are the kinds of subtle paternalistic moves that some people fear will be used to influence behavior in manners that some might not like. I think it's pretty clear that, in both cases above, the sites are aiming to improve the overall "user health" levels on their platform, but I can see how some might (or absolutely will!) claim that they're being used to tamp down on certain viewpoints or ideas -- which, to some extent, highlights why there are no "win" conditions for platforms making these decisions. Every move will be criticized in one way or another.
If you can get past that, however, I think it's a good thing that the platforms are moving to explore how these kinds of tweaks can improve their platforms and how people interact with them.
Other improvements
Maybe Twitter could detect if someone is tweeting under the influence.
But then what some might consider drunken insanity might be considered by others as highly insightful information.
What about detecing tweets by someone who cannot read, write, speak in complete sentences, or express coherent thoughts?
Oh, that might exclude certain unspecified world leaders from twitter.
How dare you suggest Twitter do something about @dril.
Re:
Do I even want to know who @dril is? Or is this a case of “ignorance is bliss”?
@dril is the second most prolific and well-known shitposter on Twitter. (I say “second most” because Donald Trump still uses Twitter.) The account is basically absurdist humor run amok. But said absurdism has given us a bunch of gems, including:
But my favorite tweet of his is this:
¹ — Incidentally, this tweet inspired a new usage of the phrase “corn cobbing”: It refers to someone being destroyed in a debate or social situation, but continuing to deny the destruction has happened until all credibity is lost. See also: Blue Balls. 😁
Re:
Personally I always thought "corn cobbing" referred to the Season 2 finale of Rick and Morty...
Such paternalism from Twitter would incense me were I to see it when attempting to tweet.
"...small design choices can have outsized influence on how the platforms are used."
And abused. Like the flag button here.
Comment hidden? Collapse all the responses to the trolls as well. If the comment is worth hiding, so is the ensuing conversation.
Vote counter would add to transparency as well.
Re:
And abused. Like the flag button here.
I've seen little evidence of abuse of the flag button. Sometimes yes. But it seems quite rare. The community seems pretty good at sniffing out trolls and those who are here to cause trouble, rather than have a serious discussion.
Comment hidden? Collapse all the responses to the trolls as well. If the comment is worth hiding, so is the ensuing conversation.
I've heard the arguments for this, and perhaps there are cases where this makes sense, but I think there's a much stronger argument against: specifically in that many of the best, most thoughtful, nuanced, and insightful comments are responses to trollish comments. So I don't see why it makes sense to minimize them all. Potentially, it could be an interesting option for users, but so far, the system works well.
Vote counter would add to transparency as well.
If you're worried about abuse, as you claim you are, then this would go against that. And, for the same reasons that Instagram is removing "likes" there are good reasons not to count up such things, when the only real purpose is to see if it meets a certain threshold.
Re: Re:
I concur.
That said, what is the threshold, anyway?
Also, would it be possible to have a second flag option for pure spam (as opposed to troll spam)? I think it’d make your job a little easier if you only had to go through posts tagged as pure spam for potential deletion (which is the rarely used option). I suppose it could be abused, but since it doesn’t auto-delete the post, and the community has been pretty good with the current options at not abusing it too much, I think it could work here.
Re: Re:
"I've heard the arguments for this, and perhaps there are cases where this makes sense, but I think there's a much stronger argument against: specifically in that many of the best, most thoughtful, nuanced, and insightful comments are responses to trollish comments. So I don't see why it makes sense to minimize them all. Potentially, it could be an interesting option for users, but so far, the system works well."
Then why hide original comment?
"“With the first link, the chain is forged. The first speech censured, the first thought forbidden, the first freedom denied, chains us all irrevocably.
-- Star Trek: The Next Generation”
― Jean luc Picard"
Techdirt has no legal, moral, or ethical obligation to host or display someone else’s speech. The trolls should thank the Techdirt admins for not outright deleting their bullshit and merely hiding it behind a clickthrough.
Re:
Techdirt has no legal, moral, or ethical obligation to give control of someone else’s speech to others either.
Pay attention next time you submit a comment, you will be thanked. I say you're welcome
Techdirt doesn’t do that at all. Anyone who has their comments hidden here can freely repost their inane bullshit anywhere else on the Internet.
Re: Re: Re:
Then why hide original comment?
Because we see no reason to encourage or celebrate intellectual dishonest trolls who are just trying to be disruptive. We designed this system a while ago and it serves us quite well.
