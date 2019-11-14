Universal Music Claims Copyright Over Newly Public Domain 'Yes! We Have No Bananas'
As you're probably aware, on January 1st of this year, we actually had a public domain day in the US for the first time in over two decades. Prior to that Congress (with the help of Hollywood lobbyists) had worked to continually extend copyright law whenever new works were due to go into the public domain. These extensions still seem to violate the spirit of the copyright clause in the Constitution, given that it is granting Congress permission to create such monopolies only so much as those monopoly rights "promote the progress." Any reasonable interpretation of that clause means that copyright law should be allowed in cases where it creates the incentive to create. But it's difficult to see how extending copyright law decades after the work has been created does anything to incentivize that work in the first place.
Nonetheless, this year, Hollywood finally realized that it was probably too much to ask to get another copyright term extension and finally let works from 1923 enter the public domain. One of the signature works of the public domain class of 1923 was the song Yes! We Have No Bananas by composers Irving Cohn and Frank Silver. As of January 1st, anyone was free to make use of that song. Indeed, in our own Public Domain Game Jam competition, we actually had not one, but two separate game entries based on "Yes! We Have No Bananas."
But, of course, even if Hollywood wasn't going to push for term extension, that doesn't mean it won't do what it always does, and pull other levers. Glenn Fleishman had posted a video of the song to YouTube in celebration of it entering the public domain earlier this year. He even titled it "Yes! We Have No Bananas, now in the public domain." The video is of him and friends/family singing it at a New Year's Eve Party:
However, that video has now been "claimed" by Universal Music and various subsidiaries, meaning that they could "monetize" it or force it offline, despite them literally having no rights to speak of.
Yes, We Have No Bananas entered the public domain January 1, 2019, but you do you YouTube. No way I can see to dispute this “ownership” claim? (It’s not a takedown, but an assertion.) cc @DukeCSPD @doctorow @mmasnick pic.twitter.com/sl8n8akxHD
— Glenn Fleishman (@GlennF) November 13, 2019
YouTube's statement is fairly vague in its own right:
Dear Glenn Fleishman,
Your video "Yes! We Have No Bananas, now in the public domain", may have content that is owned or licensed by UMPG Publishing, Shapiro Bernstein, EMI Music Publishing, and UMPI, but it's still available on YouTube! In some cases, ads may appear next to it.
If this is your performance of a 3rd party song then you can still make money from this video. Click here to change your monetization settings.
This claim is not penalizing your account status. Visit your Copyright Notice page for more details on the policy applied to your video.
- The YouTube Team
From that, it appears to be the publishing arms of Universal Music, meaning that it's a claim on the underlying composition itself. And that is, definitively, in the public domain. At first I thought maybe they'd be claiming the specific sound recording, which might have been made at a later date, but since this is Glenn's own recording, and all of the listed companies are from the publishing (composition) side of things, it appears that it's just possible (if not likely) that Universal never took this work off its own books (perhaps it has no method of removing public domain material).
What's possibly troubling is that YouTube doesn't even seem to offer up an option for you to point out that the work is in the public domain, and even if these entities might have once had a claim on the song, a few months back the "for limited times" part of the Constitution finally kicked in and they have no legitimate claim any more.
Filed Under: copyright, copyright claim, ownership society, public domain, yes we have no bananas, youtube
Companies: universal music, youtube
Reader Comments
'False Equivalence'
And this is the kind of thing that is accurately described by the term "copyright theft" - using copyright as an excuse to steal the work of others.
Re: Yes! We have no morals.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plmwfEoTDR4
So Universal Music is now in the actual "Copyright theft" business?
That is, they are attempting to fraudulently claim copyright over something for which the copyright would otherwise be indisputably assigned to someone else.
Pull up a chair and grab some popcorn when Elvis's work enters the public domain.
Are baseless legal threats allowed?
I'm not a lawyer, but is there any basis on which to sue these people for making obviously baseless legal threats?
Or go after their attorneys for ethics violations via the Bar Association?
Re: Are baseless legal threats allowed?
This is America, buddy. You can sue anyone for anything — anytime! Ain't this country great!
How much cash you got?
Re: Are baseless legal threats allowed?
There's no baseless legal threat made here; UMG complained to YouTube, a private entity, who decided to give UMG the advertising revenues for some third party's performance.
Which means that any lawsuit would be by Glenn against YouTube, and possibly YouTube against UMG, both for breach of contract.
The performance is copyright by Glenn, used with permission by YouTube, and YouTube is ignoring the conditions of that agreement because a partner with lots of money asked it to.
The message says it "may" have content that is owned or licensed by them, not that it does. It doesn't mention copyright law at all. They might still have a valid "claim" by private agreement with YouTube (as I recall, actual DMCA claims have a different message). The Constitution doesn't limit those agreements.
The video doesn’t have content that is owned by Universal in any way. They have no business sending a copyright claim on public domain material, regardless of whatever agreement they may have with YouTube.
Re:
But did they? The message doesn't say "copyright" anywhere, nor does it say anyone claimed ownership. Only that there might be ownership, with no statement as to whether this is relevant to what happened.
The lack of specificity is one problem. YouTube granting abilities with no basis in law, only to the largest companies, is another.
Re: Re:
By discussing content possibly owned by a 3rd party, and that ads would run next to the content in the same paragraph, they imply that the ads are connected to the ownership. That Ownership of audiovisial content is known as copyright. A reasonable person can infer that copyright is involved.
This appears to be a content ID style claim, which does not require a proactive claim. Its very automated. But its still about the rights to use material, the copyrights.
Re: Re: Re:
Yes, of course, and they'd infer that the named party made the complaint. But nothing actually says that. Could a user successfully claim standing to sue someone over this, or win if they did? YouTube (and the big copyright holders) all have lots of lawyers and PR people, so I find it hard to believe the message is vague by accident.
Kind of? That was the basis for the creation of Content ID, but a Content ID claim isn't a copyright claim per se. One can't defend against it by claiming "fair use" for example. If YouTube disallowed Content ID claims after something entered the public domain, it would only be due to their generosity and not any legal requirement (AFAIK).
They could claim that their work, which includes public domain work not owned by Universal, had its copyright infringed upon by Universal when the company claimed at least partial copyright on the video. Whether the argument would work in court is a tougher question to answer.
Oh, I'm sure it is vague on purpose. But that makes it bullshit. YouTube should make 100% clear who made the claim, what they're claiming is theirs, and whether the claim can be appealed through either YouTube or (via a DMCA counternotice) the courts.
That's bullshit and you damn well know it. The whole reason ContentID exists is to enforce copyrights. Any video snagged by a ContentID claim is, without exception, having "you violated my copyrights" called on it by whatever company is associated with the claim.
Then YouTube needs to start giving, lest they end up in a position to help corporations repeal the goddamn public domain.
(BTW, I do apologize if I come off as aggressive and confrontational towards you; I'm more upset about the situation with YouTube/Universal than with what you’re saying.)
Section 106 [was Re: ]
Please go look carefully at 17 USC § 106, and then explain specifically which of the six enumerated rights you allege Universal is infringing upon.
§ 106 — (1) thru (6). Which one(s)?
By making a copyright claim on the video, Universal is arguably interfering with the user’s right to display the copyrighted work publicly in concordance with 17 USC § 106 (5). Because Universal Music made the claim, 17 USC § 106 (6) could also come into play. The song itself may be public domain, but a specific performance of it is not. And since Universal Music doesn’t/can’t hold the copyright on the song, it can’t legally claim that the video is an illegal derivative work or that the users uploaded an unauthorized copy of the song.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let's take these in reverse order.
As far as the §106(6) claim goes, please look at the definition of “sound recordings” in 17 USC § 101 and pay particular attention to the text:
(You may also conveniently reach the definition of “sound recording” through the earlier link to §106. Just click on the underlined term.)
That leaves §106(5). Do you allege that Universal is itself, in any way, displaying the video publicly?
I allege that Universal is, in claiming copyright over the video, interfering with the public display of the video. Even if the video is still viewable, Universal claims control over its copyright at least in part, which means it could ask for the video to be pulled at any time. Control over whether the video can/should be displayed must belong to the copyright holder, and that is not Universal. Thus, Universal is infringing upon the legal right of the YouTube user to publicly display the video as they see fit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think you'll find that while this feels like it should be true, there's no actual case law that can be pointed to to support this theory. What's been breached here is contract law, not copyright law. And the breached contracts are between the user and YouTube, and between YouTube and Universal -- there's no direct connection from the user to Universal. YouTube is the one at fault, and they can sue upstream to recover damages if they want.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To survive a motion to dismiss under FRCP 12(b)(6) a complaint must contain sufficient factual matter, accepted as true, to state a claim to relief that is plausible on its face. A claim has facial plausibility when the plaintiff pleads factual content that allows the court to draw the reasonable inference that the defendant is liable for the misconduct alleged. . . .
You're not alleging that Universal is itself displaying the video publicly.
I am. Universal claims copyright over part of the video. It doesn’t actually have (and can never have) that copyright. Its decision to leave the video up with that copyright claim intact, then, is an illegal act of displaying the video publicly without prior consent of the video’s copyright holder. Even if the copyright holder wants to display the video publicly, only they should have the right to decide that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No need. Claiming copyright on something you don't have it on is fraud.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Of course it is, but that doesn't mean it's not true.
Yes, except that they're making this claim outside the legal system. Falsely claiming copyright would be legally actionable by the victim whose stuff got taken down; but falsely clicking whatever content-ID boxes Youtube gives them? It's not so clear. That's a private agreement. Even assuming it's a "copyright claim" for an extant copyright, has a victim ever successfully claimed any defense like fair use? A proper DMCA process, for all its faults, at least has counter-notices; as Mike points out, YouTube isn't providing any option to appeal within their system.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Something tells me Universal, or any other company for that matter, would not want the actionability of a false ContentID claim tested in the courts—especially since ContentID, as I just pointed out, still relies on the copyright system and a blatantly false copyright claim like this one miiiiiiiiiiight not sit well with some judges.
Would it count if someone beat a DMCA notice with a counternotice that claimed Fair Use? Because I did that once.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, I'm specifically looking for evidence that someone has used copyright laws against an extrajudicial process like ContentID.
Based "around", maybe. But is it limited by it?
The DMCA always had a counternotice process. Case law now requires people to consider fair use before sending DMCA takedowns. But do you know how the ContentID process works, or what the agreements entail? I don't; I can only guess (and agree that copyright holders won't want this tested in court). Is it "I certify that a copyright exists, I have proper permission to enforce it, I've considered fair use as required by case law, and I consider this content infringing and want it taken down?" Or is it just a "make this thing go away now" button?
(The latter would support a very cynical interpretation of YouTube saying it "might" contain content copyrighted by whomever. A more generous interpretation of that weasel word would be that YouTube simply isn't asserting they've validated the claim.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes.
And that should tell you something about both YouTube in general and ContentID in particular.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That is the big flaw of copyright law.
In theory, public domain works belong to the public, so anyone should be able to sue when works are illegitimately claimed.
In practice, judges have interpreted public domain works as belonging to nobody, hence no one has standing to sue in such a case.
There are several problems with this interpretation, of course. And we can only hope that this will be either explicitly fixed in law, or re-interpreted by a different court, at worst leading to the Supreme Court to fix a split.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We can infer this from the fact that Universal would not have sent a claim for anything other than copyright. “Might be ownership” implies that there could be a copyright on the song, despite the fact that it can’t be under copyright because it is public domain. Universal is in the wrong. YouTube is in the wrong. Don’t try to soften the blow by excusing clear bullshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This isn't meant to soften anything, it's meant to point out that YouTube is, to the detriment of its users and the public, operating in a gray area not governed by law. Your inferences are reasonable and expected, but YouTube looks to be going out of its way to not make any specific claim that could be disputed. It is bullshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wow, that's an ugly thought: Youtube and former copyright holders sign agreements that no performances of material under expired copyright will be allowed on the platform without monetization. Heck even original works by Youtube users could be padded with advertising, just under Youtube's TOS. The "do not monetize" option is not required under law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I don't think any outside parties know what those agreements say, but we know YouTube has private agreements. I doubt that YouTube requires copyright claimants to note the date of copyright expiry so YouTube can reinstate the videos at that time. Even the DMCA doesn't require that (or any evidence of copyright registration).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"The message says it "may" have content that is owned or licensed by them"
It also "may" have turned him into a newt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I read all of that, but nothing in it leads me to believe that in future we'll say it "got better".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, what I was saying is that, regardless of copyright, Youtube is under no obligation to share ad revenue with the people who post any video to Youtube, and there is no legal requirement for them to offer an opt-out option for people who don't want ads linked to their videos. There may be features in the platform or items in the current Terms of Service that allow user to block advertising, but Youtube can change those unilaterally, and all you can do as a user is to delete the video.
From Youtube's POV it's a bigger problem when the advertisers don't want videos linked to their ads.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"From Youtube's POV it's a bigger problem when the advertisers don't want videos linked to their ads."
There are some very imaginative people out there, has anyone tried this? It could be very funny.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Do other technical copyright protection measures magically disappear once copyrights run out? No, they don't. So why should an online flagging system be disadvantaged compared to offline methods of thwarting the public's conditional rights to copy?
To those who have problems with shitting on the Constitution, let me quote the U.S. government position on things like that: "I have news for everybody: get over it!".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Do other technical copyright protection measures magically disappear once copyrights run out?"
How many "copyrights" are there on one single creation? What are these other things "technical" to which you refer? I thought that when cpoyright runs out .. that's it - public domain for you. However, that does not seem to be the case even though that is what the law says - or so I'm told.
What incentive is there for them to create such a method? It's not like copyright expires...much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah. Easier to just pay the penalty. What penalty? Muahahahhahhahaa!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
