Giant Publisher Macmillan Goes To War Against Libraries
We've joked in the past that, given the insane state of copyright maximalism, if libraries were invented today, it's quite clear that book publishers would insist they were dens of piracy and had to be stopped at all costs. It is, at best, the luck of history that libraries got "grandfathered" in before copyright system maximalists went completely out of their minds. But, in fact, copyright holders still do appear to hate libraries and wish they'd go away. Case in point: publishing giant Macmillan, which has decided that libraries shouldn't be lending ebooks any more. Back in July it announced a new plan, starting November 1st, to "embargo" ebooks offered to libraries.
If you're not already aware, most libraries offer ebook lending -- which gives borrowers temporary access to an ebook, just like borrowing a hard copy library book. I use this all the time to borrow ebooks from my local library (which has also resulted in my buying permanent copies of many of those books). However, Macmillan has decided to crack down on the practice. In a letter to authors defending this move, Macmillan claimed that library ebook lending was cutting into its bottom line:
One thing is abundantly clear. The growth in ebook lends through libraries has been remarkable. For Macmillan, 45% of the ebook reads in the US are now being borrowed for free from libraries. And that number is still growing rapidly. The average revenue we get from those library reads (after the wholesaler share) is well under two dollars and dropping, a small fraction of the revenue we share with you on a retail read.
And so, Macmillan has decided to fuck over libraries and library patrons:
The terms: We will make one copy of your ebook available to each library system in perpetuity upon publication. On that single copy we will cut the price in half to $30 (currently first copies are $60 and need renewal after two years or 52 lends). This change reflects the library request for lower prices and perpetual access. Additional copies of that title will not be available for library purchase until 8 weeks after publication. All other terms remain in place. It is important to note that the 8-week window only applies to ebooks; the library can order as many physical books as they like on publication. It is a window for only a single format.
The key thing here is only allowing a single ebook to be purchased by a library for that 8-week period, meaning that it will be nearly impossible for most patrons to borrow those books (assuming a standard library lend is 2 weeks, renewable for another 2 weeks, this means only 2 to 4 patrons are likely to be able to borrow those books when first released).
In September, librarians around the US launched a campaign -- ebooksforall.org urging Macmillan to rethink this awful plan:
This embargo limits libraries’ ability to provide access to information for all. It particularly harms library patrons with disabilities or learning issues. One of the great things about eBooks is that they can become large-print books with only a few clicks, and most eBook readers offer fonts and line spacing that make reading easier for people who have dyslexia or other visual challenges. Because portable devices are light and easy to hold, eBooks are easier to use for some people who have physical disabilities.
Macmillan is the only major publisher restricting public libraries’ ability to purchase and lend digital content to their communities. Before the embargo took effect, we collected 160,000 signatures from readers who urged Macmillan not to go through with their plan. And we delivered these signatures in person to CEO John Sargent. Sadly, he did not listen.
Indeed, he absolutely did not listen. Instead, he went forward with the plan and is defending the embargo by comparing it to "movie windows" -- the almost universally hated practice of Hollywood to release movies first in theaters before bringing them to home video and other platforms:
“He likened the e-book marketplace to that for major motion pictures in that new releases have the greatest value in their first few weeks and their initial release should allow for the greatest return on both creative and business investment. The availability of e-books through libraries, which may be perceived as being free, is, in Macmillan’s opinion, the major driver in the consumer decline.”
Sargent also repeated another “oft-stated claim,” the release states—that e-book availability through libraries “devalues” the book.
This is nonsense on multiple levels. First, Hollywood has been learning just how damaging windows are over the past few decades, because they more frequently create incentives for piracy and generally piss people off. It's why the windows have continued to shrink (drastically), and more and more films are moving to so-called "day and date" releases with no windows at all. In other words, he's moving in the opposite direction of the very industry he claims he's modeling his new plan on.
Second, the "devalues" claim is just bullshit. It's one that all copyright maximalists like to throw out there when complaining about "free" or cheap competition and it's hogwash. It's about market segmentation, and limiting access to books via libraries is a giant fuck you to the reading public. Besides, as the libraries point out, given that ebooks are only loaned out 3 to 4 times over those 8 weeks, and libraries would need to pay $60 per later copy, Sargent's math makes no sense at all.
“Typical e-book loan periods are 2–3 weeks,” noted COSLA president and Hawaii State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “It is unlikely that a single e-book purchased by a library at 3 or 4 times the cost of a consumer book would circulate more than 2.5 times in the first eight weeks, so the drain on potential buyers is insignificant during the e-books’ most valuable selling period.”
“Libraries pay higher prices for e-books," added Cindy Aden, chair of COSLA’s e-book engagement group and Washington State Librarian. “We question the logic that a publisher would achieve significant revenue from restricting sales to libraries. In our experience, few readers faced with wait times for a new release would choose to purchase the book directly instead of waiting, even if those wait times are significant.”
Further, “contrary to the assumption stated by Mr. Sargent that availability through libraries negatively impacts book sales,” the release goes on, “COSLA believes that library availability builds readership, increases awareness of authors, publishers, booksellers and the entire ecosystem, thereby positively impacting sales.”
Librarians are (quite understandably) furious about all of this. Librarian Wendy Crutcher has an excellent post directed at Macmillan called "Libraries are Not the Enemy" that is well worth reading in its entirety. Here's a snippet:
Libraries aren’t the competition nor are we unreasonable. We get that publishers need to turn a profit and we want authors to make a living. Libraries aren’t the problem; the problem is competition from other distractions and the now-set reader expectations that eBooks shouldn’t cost more than $2.99. Libraries didn’t do that. We’re literally creating demand for the product. One of our cornerstone principles is to create lifelong, enthusiastic readers and learners. Plus there’s actual data that library users are also book buyers.
The worst part about all of this is that this policy is no good for anyone, well, other than Amazon who will benefit mightily by driving a larger wedge between publishers and libraries. Any policy that limits access to new books hurts readers, it hurts authors, and it hurts the publisher.
Oh, sure, some readers will get frustrated and simply buy the book, assuming they have the means to do that. However, the more likely outcome is that readers will get frustrated, simply move on, and forget about the book entirely to the point of never reading it. Which is not what we want at all.
The reality seems to be that, as the joke goes, copyright maximalists just see libraries as dens of piracy that need to be stopped. We've seen this before. Publishers have massively jacked up the prices of lendable ebooks (note the $60 price above), they've built in "expiring" licenses so that those expensive purchases can only be loaned out a limited number of times. And now they're limiting how many licenses can be purchased by a single library.
This is an attack on libraries for no good reason, other than publishers hating the concept of "free" access to books.
There's more than one likely outcome of this behavior
I think it will be more of a split between people forgetting about the book or finding it on a torrent. In that case Macmillan and other publishers who might follow this practice will be even more out of luck, and unfortunately the authors as well.
I don't know enough about Amazon's self publishing policy, but it would seem like a better way to go for authors (if one can stomach Amazon). That still leaves some parts of the 'authoring chain' out, such as editing, marketing, cover creation, and maybe a part or two I am not thinking of right now.
Re: There's more than one likely outcome of this behavior
The real difficulty for the publishers is that once readers get used to torrenting or other forms of piracy, it's difficult to get readers back.
I have a friend who swears by two things: 1. Baen treats its readers well. He buys everything they put out in their monthly bundles even though we both know he'll never get to reading them all. 2. Even though Tor finally gave up on DRM, they overprice their ebooks, and in any event by that time he was already into the "pirate channels," and he's never bothered to look back or give them another chance.
Making enemies of your customers is bad business. Period.
Re: Re: There's more than one likely outcome of this behavior
Indeed. I can see one of the results of this move being that some people who are really in to Macmillan books ensure they're the first to check them out of their local library... after which they strip the DRM, stick them in a torrent, and promptly return the book.
So now instead of having a bunch of payments to the library of $60 per book, you have a single payment, multiple people reading the book, and a DRM-free version for the entire world to read.
How does this help Macmillan, the Libraries, or the promotion of the useful arts, exactly?
Re: There's more than one likely outcome of this behavior
Books are competing with a lot of other media right now. So are newspapers, and magazines, and all manner of print or equivalent-to-print styles of publication. Locally, our city library seems to be cutting back on the size of its entire print collections, sometimes 20% or more, in order to reallocate space and resources to other activities - such as offering adult education lessons in everything from how to take better photographs to how to sew and mend clothing. Anything to remain relevant in an era where every form of conventional media is losing audience share to Internet, with print hit especially hard. I have mixed feelings about the trend, but it is what it is and this sort of tomfoolery really isn't helping.
My brother tried to get an e-copy of Dune from the library.
He was on the waitlist for over three months.
And that was without some grifter restricting the library to having only one copy.
"Without the library, you have no civilization." - Ray Bradbury
Re: Bradbury?
Ray Bradbury is from Los Angeles. In 1986, some nutcase torched the LA Public Library central branch. The damage took years to repair, and Fiction - BR was part of the worst of the damaged sections. Nothing was left of the Bradbury tome but ashes.
What’s fucked up is that if the concept of libraries didn’t already exist and were proposed today, they likely wouldn’t ever get out of the conceptual stage because of fears about socialism or communism or “what about the poor book publishers who will only be able to buy four yachts this year instead of five”.
Re: Bradbury?
Ray Bradbury is from Los Angeles. In 1986, some nutcase torched the LA Public Library central branch. The damage took years to repair, and Fiction - BR was part of the worst of the damaged sections. Nothing was left of the Bradbury tome but ashes.
www.lapl.org/collections-resources/blogs/lapl/legacy-central-library-fire has a bit of the history.
Re: Re: Bradbury?
Seems like that LA library went over Farenheit 451.
This is going to discriminate against communities based on their population/size. For instance, Ontario operates a province-wide consortium (odmc.overdrive.com) for libraries in every little pop-100000 (or smaller) town which doesn't already have their own Overdrive collection. My home town (pop 123,798) has its own e-book collection... so what happens when McMillan rations out one copy of each new release? My local library gets one copy. The provincial consortium gets one copy. Someone in an outer suburb of my home town, just outside the county line, ends up on a lengthy waiting list behind everyone else in the province while I get to read the new book almost right away. That's rather arbitrary, but that's just one of the discontinuities... with another appearing at the large-city end of the spectrum. Yup, my home town gets a copy. New York City (or whichever NYC boroughs are in NYPL) gets one copy. Toronto gets a copy. Yup, one copy. Toronto's system has 98 branches or so? That won't be adequate at all.
But the libraries helped with that when they decided that the concept of "borrowing" digital data made sense and DRM would be no big deal. After they gave in like this, it seems inevitable that the publishers would eventually try to alter the deal. Libraries need to fight back for real, not just by slightly altering the DRM terms, and get some real legal rights.
Legislate to create mandatory controlled digital lending licence
According to controlleddigitallending.org - "Controlled Digital Lending (CDL) is an emerging method that allows libraries to loan print books to digital patrons in a 'lend like print' fashion."
The concept looks to be: library buys one or more copies of the printed book, with the standard "doctrine of first sale" rights intact - so that they can lend, donate, sell or do whatever they want with that one copy as long as they don't circulate more copies than they paid for at any one moment. Library then scans that print copy to an e-book, applies their own DRM to the copy and locks the original away so that no one can use it. The copy circulates in its place. As only one patron can be reading for each copy the library actually paid for, the status quo is preserved.
This also preserves the library's role as preservationist and repository for works - so that they remain available after their original publisher takes them out of print, dumps them into the remainder bin or removes them from commercial sale. That role is important and a key part of the service librarians provide to humanity. It needs to be preserved, not circumvented by using (or abusing) public libraries as a mere conduit to siphon public county, school or municipal funds into Overdrive-like hot-for-profit companies who ultimately are not in the business of allowing communities to own or preserve books, instead only reducing them to renting or (ick) "licencing" the brief and ethereal use of the tomes. The legislatures need to intervene to change the laws to protect the rights of libraries and librarians to preserve treasured works for future generations. They need to serve the public interest, not the publishers' self-serving interests, as the public has paid good money to have knowledge preserved for the future.
Re: Legislate to create mandatory controlled digital lending lic
I actually like this idea. It would also allow for libraries to acquire additional physical copies (through purchases, donations, etc) that could then be tied to the digital version, so that only the amount of copies of the book the library has on hand could be loaned out at any one time, regardless of the format.
If the library owns 10 physical copies of the book, and 4 are loaned out electronically, then only 6 physical books would be available to lend out (this could be controlled at checkout, even if the physical copies are stored on the shelves that users have access to).
Great idea and it preserves the libraries purpose, which is why it will never be allowed...
Re: Re: Legislate to create mandatory controlled digital lending
The purpose of libraries is not to cut down trees and store paper. It is to store stone and clay tablets.
STOP INNOVATING TOO QUICKLY
Re: Re: Re: Legislate to create mandatory controlled digital len
The purpose of libraries is to provide access to information. Torrenting should've been the best thing to ever happen to them. There's no good reason to hobble digital books with the restrictions of printed or chiseled media, just because it used to be difficult to make copies.
Priced to Gouge
That library price is ridiculous. It reminds me of early video tapes where they typically cost $100-120 for the tape so that only video rental establishments could afford to build a large library. After a period of capturing revenue from the rental stores, they would release a "priced to own" version for mass release at $20.
I typically don't buy e-books myself, since I see them as having less value than a printed book but having a higher price. I just don't see the value proposition. But were I to get an e-book, at least I wouldn't be gouged like libraries.
I'm inspired by this article to donate to my local library.
Re: Priced to Gouge
The studios releasing those $100 prerecorded video tapes never anticipated that someone would create or invent a business model which involved building a circulating library of that media for rental. That only happened because the pesky "doctrine of first sale" didn't give them the legal tools to make the early video rental stores go away. If the studio could get away with making some early adopter pay $100 for a movie to watch it once, they absolutely would have done so. There's a long history which goes back to six or seven large California cinema studios owning the actual theatre chains which showed those films - over which they exercised a very heavy, ham-handed control which eventually forced the feds to intervene to break up the scheme. The "you don't own what you pay for, you merely licence it" mentality far predates the scourge which is the modern software company. It happens in every other media, with governments all too often enabling the abuses.
KCLS boycotts Macmillan Publishers’ eBook embargo
KCLS is the King County, Washington Library System. It has 50 libraries and serves more than one million residents.
KCLS boycotts Macmillan Publishers’ eBook embargo
King County in Washington state, includes a large portion the Seattle metro area. KCLS is, however, a separate system from the Seattle Public Library (SPL). Nevertheless, KCLS is one of the busiest public library systems in the U.S., and in 2018—
Re: KCLS boycotts Macmillan Publishers’ eBook embargo
Given that the goal of the embargo was to restrict eLending and thus encourage readers to buy their own physical or electronic copy a full-on boycott seems pretty impotent. It actually aids the embargo by making the books even less available.
A good effort but utterly pointless.
Re: Re: KCLS boycotts Macmillan Publishers’ eBook embargo
The point of the boycott…
It's about using dollars in ways that most benefit library patrons.
Pirates, as always, are unaffected.
Whenever I read about ebook lending I'm struck by the ridiculousness of it. People pretending that digital files have finite copies and taking steps to intentionally handicap the functioning of digital devices.
It's like making people wear air-tight helmets so that you can sell them air and pretend that there's not a virtually unlimited supply of it. Or asking people to return the memory of a painting that they looked at.
Re:
The real problem is that authors could give away their books and make money from various forms of patronage, while publishers are dependent on selling books written by authors. Therefore publishers will fight to control the book market as that control is what they need to do to stay in business.
I hope many other librarys follow King Counties example. Shame on Macmillan.
Re:
Please tell your local librarian that you support the boycott against Macmillian eBooks.
"It is a window for only a single format."
This will give the library some time to see the demand for the e-book before ordering more $60/yr "licenses."
Every cloud has a silver lining.
There should be easily noticeable cards on display in all public libraries, plausibly deniable and minus all information tying them to library personnel of course, with links to b-ok.cc and the major LibGen mirrors. And they should be immediately restocked after libraries say "oopsie, my bad" and remove them.
