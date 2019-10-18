AT&T Jacks Up Broadband Rates With Misleading 'Property Tax' Fee

After Four Years Of Failing To Bring Its Plan To Completion, UK Government Pulls Out Of Porn Blockade Effort
 

Broadband

from the america's-greediest-network-is-also-the-sneakiest dept

Fri, Oct 18th 2019

For years we've talked about how the broadband and cable industry has perfected the use of utterly bogus fees to jack up subscriber bills, a dash of financial creativity it adopted from the banking and airline industries. Countless cable and broadband companies tack on a myriad of completely bogus fees below the line, letting them advertise one rate -- then sock you with a higher rate once your bill actually arrives. Despite this being false advertising, regulators have chosen to look the other way for decades.

Last week, a new study highlighted how nearly 25 percent of your cable bill is comprised of bullshit fees, netting $28 billion annually from such surcharges. This week, AT&T is under fire for a new wrinkle on an old game. The company has started raising its customers' broadband prices by as much as seven percent to help offset the company's property taxes. In this case, customers who thought they were signing up for fiber broadband at a fixed, locked rate were suddenly informed they needed to pay 7% more to help pay off AT&T's tax burden:

Effective October 1, 2019, there will be an increase in the AT&T Cost Assessment Charge used to recover AT&T property taxes. The monthly rate will change from 2.92% to 7.00% of your total AT&T Business Internet, Phone and/or U-verse TV monthly charges. This charge is not a tax or fee that the government requires AT&T to collect from its customers.

Again there are several problems here. One, advertising one rate then charging something else is false advertising. Two, AT&T's property taxes are the cost of doing business, and should be included above the line. Three, these users were locked in at a "fixed, guaranteed rate," then AT&T simply ignored the promise.

AT&T's practice of adding its property taxes appears to have begun sometime in 2017. But there's no indication that the rates being paid actually, realistically reflect AT&T's property tax burden:

AT&T has been charging the property-tax fee to business customers since at least mid-2017. An AT&T business DSL customer in Oklahoma complained about it on Reddit at the time, saying the then-new fee was 1.08% of the monthly bill.

In January 2019, an AT&T customer complained in a DSLReports forum that the property-tax fee was raised from 2% to 6.69%. "So I gotta ask—did their 'property taxes' increase by 335%?" the customer wrote, noting the greater-than-three-fold increase.

In a functional market either competition would kick in to punish companies for this kind of behavior in the form of subscriber exodus, or a regulator would step in to, at the very least, warn the company away from such misleading predatory behavior. But this being the United States, where the FCC just effectively neutered itself at lobbyists' behest, based on entirely manufactured justifications, and vibrant competition remains a pipe dream, we get neither option. Enjoy.

Filed Under: bogus fees, false advertising, misleading fees, price hike, property tax fee
Companies: at&t

Reader Comments

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 18 Oct 2019 @ 6:33am

    Yeah, I'm pretty sure this would be illegal where I come from.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Oct 2019 @ 7:52am

      Re:

      this would be illegal

      If the first excuse some idiots didn't come up with was: "Bbbbbuuut, corporate freedumz!"

      Seriously, the "right to profit" ideology needs to die already. All it is does is attempt to justify corporate fleecing of society.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 18 Oct 2019 @ 8:20am

        Re: Re:

        "right to profit" ideology

        Isn't that the same one that paid killers use? I mean, it's "nothing personal", they're just trying to earn a profit, right?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 18 Oct 2019 @ 8:28am

          Re: Re: Re:

          I thought it was "Nuttin' personal, juz buziness"
          At least that is what the wise guys say in hollywood movies.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Oct 2019 @ 6:33am

    State Actors

    This is what At&T is allowed to do because it provides backbone access to all data flowing along its lines to the government. In return they are allowed to raise rates, add bogus fees and ignore laws that would have shut down any other business in the country.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 18 Oct 2019 @ 6:48am

      Re: State Actors

      That isn't what "State Actor" means.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        A Guy, 18 Oct 2019 @ 6:56am

        Re: Re: State Actors

        It can be. Sometimes things that are supposed to be private entities start performing government like services like a state and the executive branch lets them get away with it or encourages it because the executive branch benefits.

        In those situations, private entities have been found to be state actors by courts and have been forced to comply with providing full government-like due process, forced to stop interfering with free speech, and are forced to start treating the citizens they interact with like they are a government agency.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 18 Oct 2019 @ 7:22am

          Re: Re: Re: State Actors

          "Sometimes things that are supposed to be private entities start performing government like services"

          Sometimes people go to jail because of their corruption, performing illegal acts does not make you a state actor. The privatize everything crusade is not going well.

          "private entities have been found to be state actors by courts"
          In the us? Do you have any case numbers?

          "forced to comply with providing full government-like due process, forced to stop interfering with free speech, and are forced to start treating the citizens they interact with like they are a government agency."

          I am interested in the case numbers associated with these claims you have made. Lack of case numbers will result in your claims being unsubstantiated (circular file).

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 18 Oct 2019 @ 8:21am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: State Actors

            So you are saying that the government doesn't have taps copying the backbone of the internet that runs through AT&T networks? You are saying the government didn't force AT&T to allow that access and then grant monopoly powers to the company that used to be a monopoly until it was broken up only to reform just like a nightmare? You are saying the literally billions of dollars that have gone to upgrade the internet for rural users that still haven't happened isn't a payoff? You are saying the regulatory capture that was allowed to take place wasn't all a quid pro quo for the monolithic company known as AT&T? If you believe these statements are incorrect, feel free to educate me.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 18 Oct 2019 @ 8:34am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: State Actors

              "So you are saying ..... ?"

              • No, where did I type any of that crapola? I am saying show me the case numbers. It really is that simple.

              Your education is your responsibility, not mine.
              The jump to conclusions game is fun and exciting but perhaps your strong points lie elsewhere.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 18 Oct 2019 @ 8:35am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: State Actors

            I assume he's basing his claims on one of the following:
            Marsh v. Alabama, 326 U.S. 501
            Burton v. Wilmington Parking Authority, 365 U.S. 715
            Brentwood Academy v. Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, 531 U.S. 288

            Though the first does not apply to AT&T since telecommunications have never been an exclusive activity of the state.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Oct 2019 @ 7:26am

    I look forward to the day when my phone bill will be itemized to the max. I figure it could be hundreds of pages listing every expense. I wonder how much they will charge me for toilet paper. They could call it the toilet paper fee, but I'm sure most customers would use other terminology.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Oct 2019 @ 7:39am

    • In a functional market either competition would kick in to punish companies for this kind of behavior in the form of subscriber exodus, or a regulator would step in to, at the very least, warn the company away from such misleading predatory behaviour. *

    Um, why did I read that as "In a fictional market..." as if this were a dream in colour?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Oct 2019 @ 8:09am

    The problem with the broadband industry in america is that
    there is little competition,
    most place,s have cable tv, broadband 1 or 2 big companys offering a service .
    And local state regulations reduce competition .
    As long as this situation exist,s the customer will continue to get bad service and extra charge,s added on to bill,s .

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 18 Oct 2019 @ 8:14am

    At least the property tax is one that actually exists.

    AT$T also charged mobile users in Portland, Oregon for a 1% "Clean Energy Surcharge" That AT$T doesn't (and never had to) pay."

    AT$T has offered refunds after a class-action lawsuit, but refuses to pay the legally-required penalties and fees.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 18 Oct 2019 @ 8:18am

    Wheee, fees!

    AT&T, coming to you from your government representatives' wallet.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    John Snape (profile), 18 Oct 2019 @ 8:33am

    Why not just do what I was told to do when I complained about censorship on social media: make your own broadband service and you can charge the lowest fees that keep the door open. You have a few extra billion laying around to create your own service, don't you?

    And before anyone comes in and says no one told me that (just one of many examples):

    https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190730/10391942678/josh-hawley-wants-to-appoint-himse lf-product-manager-internet.shtml#c1728

    Their platform, their rules. Don't like how they manage content/posters, leave and find/create a platform more to your liking.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


