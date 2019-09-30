Massive Study Proves Once And For All That No, Net Neutrality Did Not Hurt Broadband Investment
The biggest study (pdf) ever of its kind has found that net neutrality rules had absolutely no impact on broadband investment whatsoever. The study took an incredibly detailed look at CAPEX data for more than 8,577 different companies (270+ of which were telecom providers) and concluded:
"The results of the paper are clear and should be both unsurprising and uncontroversial. The key finding is there were no impacts on telecommunication industry investment from the net neutrality policy changes. Neither the 2010 or 2015 US net neutrality rule changes had any causal impact on telecommunications investment."
Since the very beginning of the net neutrality debate, ISPs have repeatedly proclaimed that net neutrality rules (read: stopgap rules crafted in the absence of competition to stop giant monopolies from abusing their power) utterly demolished broadband sector investment. It was a primary talking point during the battle over the 2010 rules, and was foundational in the Ajit Pai FCC's arguments justifying their hugely unpopular and fraud prone repeal.
Time after time after time, big ISPs and the politicians paid to love them insisted that the rules had crushed sector investment, and repealing them would result in a massive spike in broadband investment. It was a line repeated again last year by Pai during an FCC oversight hearing (for those interested he wasn't under oath, which applies only to Judiciary hearings):
"Under the heavy-handed regulations adopted by the prior Commission in 2015, network investment declined for two straight years, the first time that had happened outside of a recession in the broadband era...we now have a regulatory framework in place that is encouraging the private sector to make the investments necessary to bring better, faster, and cheaper broadband to more Americans.
It didn't matter that several studies had shown this wasn't true. It didn't matter that journalists who had reviewed public earnings data found no evidence whatsoever to support the claim. It didn't even matter that CEOs for numerous ISPs were clearly on record telling investors the claim wasn't true. It was repeated over and over and over again by the telecom sector and loyal politicians like Pai in the hopes that repetition would somehow forge an alternative reality where what net neutrality opponents felt in their guts would become the indisputable truth.
Throughout the repeal, the Pai FCC repeatedly cited data from telecom lobbying firm US Telecom as gospel, at one point even directing reporters with questions directly to US Telecom lobbyists (that's bad, in case you're wondering). Last year, the group pushed a "study" proclaiming broadband investment had exploded in the wake of the repeal, somehow failing to even notice their study had a fatal flaw:
"Last year, telecom lobbying group US Telecom released a study it claimed showed that broadband investment had spiked dramatically in 2017 thanks to “positive consumer and innovation policies” and a “pro-growth regulatory approach” at the FCC.
The problem? The FCC’s net neutrality rules weren’t formally repealed until June of 2018.
The entire mess speaks plainly to how lobbyists and the lawmakers who love them use repetition, friendly media outlets, and massaged industry-sponsored lobbyist and economist analysis to construct alternate realities that support anti-consumer, anti-innovation policies (like say, letting lumbering, anti-competitive telecom giants do whatever the hell they'd like). As we've noted a few times, it's important to understand that the "net neutrality repeal" didn't just kill net neutrality rules, it all but obliterated the FCC's ability to hold ISPs accountable for much of anything, which was the entire point.
And while the industry may have scored a victory on the front end, the choices made could still come home to roost. Three different major FCC policy efforts have been shot down by the courts in as many months for failing to provide hard evidence actually supporting the decision. Given 23 state AGs have sued the FCC claiming the net neutrality repeal was similarly flawed, plenty of folks are curious if the FCC's net neutrality repeal will soon share a similar fate.
Filed Under: ajit pai, broadband, competition, fcc, investment, net neutrality, study
There you go again
Net Neutrality was a massive intrusion by the government into affairs that are none of its business. I suppose it's futile to ask you to stop obsessing that its repeal is somehow HORRIBLE, though, right?
Network Neutrality was an attempt by the government to regulate Internet access providers so everyone could access the same Internet as everyone else. I suppose it’s futile to ask that you stop acting as if non-tiered, non-fee-laden Internet access is somehow HORRIBLE, though, right?
Re: There you go again
"Net Neutrality was a massive intrusion by the government into affairs that are none of its business."
So, you don't know what net neutrality is. Would it kill you people to actually understand the subject before supporting corporate monopolisation?
Re: There you go again
If a market is clearly dysfunctional on so many levels, taking a hands-off approach will not fix it.
And labeling it a "massive intrusion" is laughable, but I guess you rather prefer a dysfunctional market that screws customers over repeatedly instead of one that actually benefits customers and the economy.
How about the government demand satisfaction for all the subsidies they have payed out that amounted to nothing?
The big broadband players in the US can only be described as kleptocrats.
Re: There you go again
Protecting consumers from predatory industries with significant regulatory capture is not the government's business. Interesting.
Trump's authoritarian! Trump's a fascist.. Hey, let's give him more control over the Internet!
Network Neutrality does not, and would not, give the government “more control over the Internet”. It would allow the government to tell an Internet access provider (IAP) that they can’t make a tiered Internet or make people pay extra to access certain sites. Unless you want to pay for faster access to Netflix (on top of your Netflix subscription) but have free, unfettered access to your IAP’s preferred streaming service (membership not included, natch), your opposition to Network Neutrality is…puzzling, at best.
Tech
so, what do you think is going to be believed, this and other studies that prove that the 'Net Neutrality' repeal did no harm to investment or what the 'big ISPs and the politicians paid to love them' say? i'll bet a dime to a pinch of crap which wins!!
We were told that we would not be able to access sites that whoever-my-internet-service-provider is doesn't like if we don't have government-controlled internet access.
We haven't had 'net neutrality' for a while now, yet somehow, I can still access any site I want.
As I said when the rules were repealed: The IAPs aren’t going to do that shit all at once ASAP. They know better. The rollout will be slow and measured so one small aspect of a “non-Neutral” Internet can be turned into an everyday thing that people accept without question or complaint. Once they have that foot in the door, everything else will come easier.
Re:
Nobody said you wouldn't be able to access other sites. What was said that your ISP would zero-rate their own services while adding caps to other sites.
Did you miss the fact that some providers are resizing (shrinking) video from sites that weren't zero-rated?
Did you miss the fact that some providers demanded payment from other sites to carry their traffic without throttling (double dipping)?
Are you disingenuous or do you just not understand what's going on?
Re:
Congratulations, Mr. Frog. You've been boiled.
Notice how there are zero non-shitheads attacking NN in the comments.
And the shills come out of the woodwork
No less than three comments in 20 minutes parroting industry talking points and claims about Net Neutrality.
Whether intentionally or not, y'all shilling hard, NN haters.
