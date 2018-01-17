Quack Doctor Treating Cancer With Baking Soda... >>
Legal Issues

by Karl Bode

Wed, Jan 17th 2018 6:27am


Filed Under:
administrative procedures act, ajit pai, arbitrary and capricious, eric schneiderman, fcc, lawsuit, net neutrality



22 State Attorneys General File Suit Against The FCC For Its Net Neutrality Repeal

from the legal-fisticuffs dept

The legal fight over the FCC's historically unpopular decision to kill net neutrality has begun. An announcement by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office indicates that 22 State Attorneys General have filed suit against the FCC. The AGs says the multi-state coalition has filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, the first of what's expected to be numerous lawsuits in the weeks and months to come.

The announcement makes it clear the suit intends to focus on the FCC's potential violation of the Administrative Procedure Act. Under the Act the FCC will need to prove that the broadband market changed so substantially since the passage of the original rules in 2015 to warrant such a stark reversal (tip: it didn't). Under the Act, a decision can be declared "arbitrary and capricious" (Ajit Pai's agenda is undeniably both) if the regulator in question can't prove such a dramatic change, which is why you've watched industry lobbyists and their BFF Pai routinely and falsely claim that the modest rules somehow devastated sector investment.

Schneiderman quite correctly documents the potential pitfalls of gutting meaningful oversight of some of the least-competitive companies in America:

"An open internet – and the free exchange of ideas it allows – is critical to our democratic process,” said Attorney General Schneiderman. “The repeal of net neutrality would turn internet service providers into gatekeepers – allowing them to put profits over consumers while controlling what we see, what we do, and what we say online. This would be a disaster for New York consumers and businesses, and for everyone who cares about a free and open internet. That’s why I’m proud to lead this broad coalition of 22 Attorneys General in filing suit to stop the FCC’s illegal rollback of net neutrality."

You'll recall that Schneiderman's office is also conducting an investigation into who's behind the flood of bogus comments filed during the public comment period of the FCC's repeal order. Millions of the bogus comments were clearly filed by some group or individual hoping to erode trust in integrity of the comments in the hopes of downplaying massive public opposition to the FCC's plan. When Schneiderman's office contacted the FCC to get some help identifying the culprits the FCC refused nine different times over a period of five months, according to an open letter to the FCC by Schneiderman late last year.

Numerous lawsuits are expected to follow once the FCC's repeal hits the Federal Register (expected in the next month or so).

All of these suits will highlight the numerous instances of FCC incompetence or fraud, ranging from the fake DDoS attack the FCC apparently manufactured to downplay the John Oliver effect, to why the FCC turned a blind eye while somebody stole the identity of dead people to forge bogus support for the FCC's agenda. Also likely to be highlighted is how the FCC ignored the public, ignored the experts, ignored the industry's startups, and used bogus lobbyist data to prop up what may just be the least popular tech policy decision in the history of the modern internet.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 17 Jan 2018 @ 6:35am

    They didn't expect so much backlash and resistance and when it was clear this was going to happen they chose the head-in-sand approach hoping it would go away. The shitstorm is coming, Pai.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Lord_Unseen (profile), 17 Jan 2018 @ 7:03am

      Re:

      Pai really does fit in with the rest of the Administration. If things aren't going their way, just say they are and reality magically changes to make that true!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Iggy, 17 Jan 2018 @ 8:31am

      Re:

      It's hard to see what these pro ISP congressmen could do now? Explain the excellent reasons why all Republican congressmen are magically for repeal while their constituency mostly isn't? Admit to being paid corporate sock puppets and ask their voters for forgiveness? A few might break ranks but probably most will just double down and hope other issues pop up before next election.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 17 Jan 2018 @ 8:42am

        Re: Re:

        A few might break ranks but probably most will just double down and hope other issues pop up before next election.

        Ding ding ding.

        They're going to dig in and assume that Republicans will still vote for them anyway. Net neutrality is an important issue, but good luck getting people to consider it before abortion, immigration, guns, etc. when they decide who they're going to vote for.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 6:35am

    Hint

    Money

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 6:50am

    This, and similar measures that are taking place in Congress are great and all, but don't lose sight of the forest for the trees here: this is simply people in elected positions forcing real or potential opponents into taking a side on a issue that has largely crossed bipartisan lines to use as campaign capital.

    Federal, state, and local officials have all had plenty of time to do something, anything, to more permanently make net neutrality either law, or improve competition so as to make it unnecessary. And at best, most politicians have stood idly by and at worst, have cozied up to Telco lobbyists.

    While I appreciate these efforts, don't let these politicians off so easily. This is more for their gain than ours. We deserve better than posturing and grandstanding.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Lord_Unseen (profile), 17 Jan 2018 @ 7:07am

      Re:

      To be fair, state Attorneys don't have anything to do with the laws written. If legislature decides to cozy up to ISPs, there's not much the attorneys can do about it, except maybe sue.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 17 Jan 2018 @ 8:46am

        Re: Re:

        there's not much the attorneys can do about it, except maybe sue.

        That's...sort of a baffling statement. "There's not much they can do about it, except maybe the thing that's their primary job description."

        If I have a clogged drain, there's not much a plumber can do about it, except maybe unclog it.

        If I'm trying to sell my house, there's not much a realtor can do about it, except maybe list it, find a buyer, and arrange the sale for me.

        If somebody's casting an action movie about a gruff old guy who's trying to save his wife or child, there's not much Bruce Willis or Liam Neeson can do about it, except maybe star in it.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 7:52am

      Re:

      ....what ?? ...government politicians are responsible for the basic lack of ISP competition? Heresy

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 17 Jan 2018 @ 7:07am

    Ars Technica notes that each of the states suing the FCC has a Democrat Attorney General. As of yet, no Republican AGs have filed suit.

    New York, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 8:42am

    If the states are so concerned about net neutrality why don't they just pass their own net neutrality laws instead of trying to rely on the federal government to do everything.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 8:45am

      Re:

      If anything you have state and local governments passing anti-competitive rights of way laws that prevents competitors from entering the market which creates the whole need for net neutrality in the first place.

      No one wants to actually fix the problem, everyone wants to point fingers and blame each other. The federal government blames the states for passing anti-competitive laws while the states blame the federal government for not passing net neutrality laws. The public gets the worst of both worlds.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 9:20am

        Re: Re:

        Infrastructure is not a good area for competition in its provision,and what most countries have done is to use regulation to force monopoly supplies of the infrastructure to allow competing provision of services over that infrastructure.

        So the choices are to either use regulation to force net neutrality, or to force sharing of the infrastructure.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 17 Jan 2018 @ 9:32am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Personally, I see nothing wrong with forcing the sharing of the infrastructure. We have paid into Universal Funds and subsidized various plans for improvement that have not been spent in the way they were intended.

          A big hit will take place on the balance sheets of various corporations where they list certain infrastructure as assets, and the big ones would take hits in income as they lose customers and invariably find the need to reduce prices in order to compete. Some shareholders, who bought stock at the wrong time will also be affected.

          But I see nothing wrong with any of that, as the vast majority of US citizens will benefit. And if you are worrying about government intrusion into businesses, think about how the government failed to enforce anti monopoly laws that allowed us to get to this situation.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 8:56am

      Re:

      The Constitution of the United States of America grants the federal government the exclusive right to regulate interstate commerce.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 9:28am

        Re: Re:

        it does not work like that, like most others here you are plum fucking ignorant.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 9:34am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Ummm, US Constitution, Article 1, Section 8, Clause 3? Commonly referred to as the 'Commerce Clause'?

          [The Congress shall have Power] To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes;

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          PaulT (profile), 17 Jan 2018 @ 10:26am

          Re: Re: Re:

          But of course you won't bother explaining why or enter into honest debate to discover why people think differently...

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 17 Jan 2018 @ 8:59am

      Re:

      Because the nature of the internet means that they will always be affected by traffic crossing state lines? Because they see how it ended up for other industries that tried doing such things (companies just congregate headquarters in the least restrictive states)? Because necessary utilities are an area where it makes sense to have some national standards rather than a potentially huge discrepancy depending on where in the country you happen to live?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 9:32am

        Re: Re:

        "information" crossing state lines does not constitute a commercial activity and therefore does not constitute a federal government right to "regulate" it.

        If an ISP only operates locally they cannot be forced to be regulated by the fed. They can connect to a backbone provider operating across states where the backbone provider can be regulated by the feds.

        Its the same reason that a gun mfg can avoid federal regs if they only make and sell their guns inside the state. Then it is the rules of the state that prevail.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 9:38am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Except that ISPs and gun manufacturers are apples to oranges.

          By necessity, an ISP has to provide interconnection across state lines, otherwise it's worthless.

          And all of the big ISPs (Charter, ATT, Verizon, Comcast, CenturyLink, etc...) do operate across state lines and many are in fact their own backbone providers. So why shouldn't they be subject to federal regulation?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 9:41am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Also, information crossing state lines can be considered a commercial activity in certain circumstances, especially if it is being bought and sold.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          PaulT (profile), 17 Jan 2018 @ 10:32am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Information perhaps not, but a major use of the internet is for commerce, and it's more likely in most cases that a person will be trying to access sites not in their home state. Comparison to physical goods is a red herring since its the transport being regulated not the end product. Unless you're saying that every site needs to have a presence in every state, it's totally different.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ryunosuke (profile), 17 Jan 2018 @ 9:20am

      Re:

      because some states, republican states, have sold their souls to AT&T, Comcast, or Verizon. The people concerned, or complaining about this issue, usually are NOT legislators or governors, they are ordinary citizens.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 9:24am

        Re: Re:

        Get back to us after you have read the Constitution.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 9:30am

          Re: Re: Re:

          How is Ryunosuke's statement at all related to the Constitution?

          He is correct, Republican politicians have generally sold out to big ISPs on net neutrality and the majority of people complaining about it are ordinary citizens.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 9:40am

    I think you are being a little loose with the "arbitrary and capricious" standard. You may think this repeal is such, but the legal standard is way way way more deferential to the agency. If the agency puts forward some evidence (which does not have to be convincing or overwhelming), engages in deliberation under the rules (like having a comment period, andI takng comment), and the agency's conclusion can logically follow (note, not that the agency is right, or picks the best option, just that its conclusion is not conpletely unsupportable), then the court should uphold it.

    The FCC loses in court all the time on its rulemaking and they could very well lose on this one. It should be noted that for the past several years the FCC has been trying to do lots of things with no or questionable statutory authority. Classifying broadband as not title two is one of the few things the courts have repeatedly told the FCC can actually do.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 10:59am

    Can the old dogs learn new tricks?

    I am wondering: If big ISP and the FCC loses these cases and the courts find that there weren't ground for this change (as they should), would there be anything preventing them from trying again in a couple of years and at that time ISP's will hold back on major investments and then blame it on NN?
    I mean, it seems like they are so close here and even with the overwhelming opposition, the lies, and everything that is so wrong with this whole thing, really has no effect on the outcome... the only thing we have to really hold on to, is a decision by the courts about investment. This is just a single problem, and it is a problem the ISP's can affect completely if they want to.
    They have tens or hundreds of billion in their coffers, so I am quite sure that a couple of years taking a small hit for a chance of a huge score in the end, is no problem for them.
    Would there even be anything left that could prevent a similar situation very soon? A precedent set in court or something?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 17 Jan 2018 @ 11:12am

    This discussion brings a couple of questions to mind

    If the FCC can be sued, why can't the FTC be sued for failing to control monopolies?

    Political will is one answer (at least for state AG's), but could a group of plain old citizens sue?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


