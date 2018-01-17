22 State Attorneys General File Suit Against The FCC For Its Net Neutrality Repeal
The legal fight over the FCC's historically unpopular decision to kill net neutrality has begun. An announcement by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office indicates that 22 State Attorneys General have filed suit against the FCC. The AGs says the multi-state coalition has filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, the first of what's expected to be numerous lawsuits in the weeks and months to come.
The announcement makes it clear the suit intends to focus on the FCC's potential violation of the Administrative Procedure Act. Under the Act the FCC will need to prove that the broadband market changed so substantially since the passage of the original rules in 2015 to warrant such a stark reversal (tip: it didn't). Under the Act, a decision can be declared "arbitrary and capricious" (Ajit Pai's agenda is undeniably both) if the regulator in question can't prove such a dramatic change, which is why you've watched industry lobbyists and their BFF Pai routinely and falsely claim that the modest rules somehow devastated sector investment.
Schneiderman quite correctly documents the potential pitfalls of gutting meaningful oversight of some of the least-competitive companies in America:
"An open internet – and the free exchange of ideas it allows – is critical to our democratic process,” said Attorney General Schneiderman. “The repeal of net neutrality would turn internet service providers into gatekeepers – allowing them to put profits over consumers while controlling what we see, what we do, and what we say online. This would be a disaster for New York consumers and businesses, and for everyone who cares about a free and open internet. That’s why I’m proud to lead this broad coalition of 22 Attorneys General in filing suit to stop the FCC’s illegal rollback of net neutrality."
You'll recall that Schneiderman's office is also conducting an investigation into who's behind the flood of bogus comments filed during the public comment period of the FCC's repeal order. Millions of the bogus comments were clearly filed by some group or individual hoping to erode trust in integrity of the comments in the hopes of downplaying massive public opposition to the FCC's plan. When Schneiderman's office contacted the FCC to get some help identifying the culprits the FCC refused nine different times over a period of five months, according to an open letter to the FCC by Schneiderman late last year.
Numerous lawsuits are expected to follow once the FCC's repeal hits the Federal Register (expected in the next month or so).
All of these suits will highlight the numerous instances of FCC incompetence or fraud, ranging from the fake DDoS attack the FCC apparently manufactured to downplay the John Oliver effect, to why the FCC turned a blind eye while somebody stole the identity of dead people to forge bogus support for the FCC's agenda. Also likely to be highlighted is how the FCC ignored the public, ignored the experts, ignored the industry's startups, and used bogus lobbyist data to prop up what may just be the least popular tech policy decision in the history of the modern internet.
Ding ding ding.
They're going to dig in and assume that Republicans will still vote for them anyway. Net neutrality is an important issue, but good luck getting people to consider it before abortion, immigration, guns, etc. when they decide who they're going to vote for.
Federal, state, and local officials have all had plenty of time to do something, anything, to more permanently make net neutrality either law, or improve competition so as to make it unnecessary. And at best, most politicians have stood idly by and at worst, have cozied up to Telco lobbyists.
While I appreciate these efforts, don't let these politicians off so easily. This is more for their gain than ours. We deserve better than posturing and grandstanding.
That's...sort of a baffling statement. "There's not much they can do about it, except maybe the thing that's their primary job description."
If I have a clogged drain, there's not much a plumber can do about it, except maybe unclog it.
If I'm trying to sell my house, there's not much a realtor can do about it, except maybe list it, find a buyer, and arrange the sale for me.
If somebody's casting an action movie about a gruff old guy who's trying to save his wife or child, there's not much Bruce Willis or Liam Neeson can do about it, except maybe star in it.
New York, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180108/11505738960/nebraska-first-red-state-to-craft-own-ne t-neutrality-law.shtml
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2018/01/15/the-senates-push-to-overrule-the-fc c-on-net-neutrality-now-has-50-votes-democrats-say/
If Adam Morfeld were really concerned he'd join with Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and get the votes to save NN no?
His bill is nice, but let him put his money where his mouth is.
He's a state senator, not a US senator.
Since Blackburns "solution" is unlkely to go anywhere, the democratic "repeal the repeal" is even less effective at changing the legislation and net neutrality is a nice gift to be able to run a mid-term election on, the current federal moves will be zero to none.
The only thing I can see happen is a coordinated effort by red states to bring a common solution through their legislature and it will probably be coordinated with Blackburn. But the red states have little wiggle-room to act on this issue since the congress is stunned by the never-Trump loyalists: Collins, Flake and McCain and the FCC has been so zealous about their cause.
No one wants to actually fix the problem, everyone wants to point fingers and blame each other. The federal government blames the states for passing anti-competitive laws while the states blame the federal government for not passing net neutrality laws. The public gets the worst of both worlds.
So the choices are to either use regulation to force net neutrality, or to force sharing of the infrastructure.
A big hit will take place on the balance sheets of various corporations where they list certain infrastructure as assets, and the big ones would take hits in income as they lose customers and invariably find the need to reduce prices in order to compete. Some shareholders, who bought stock at the wrong time will also be affected.
But I see nothing wrong with any of that, as the vast majority of US citizens will benefit. And if you are worrying about government intrusion into businesses, think about how the government failed to enforce anti monopoly laws that allowed us to get to this situation.
Ummm, US Constitution, Article 1, Section 8, Clause 3? Commonly referred to as the 'Commerce Clause'?
If an ISP only operates locally they cannot be forced to be regulated by the fed. They can connect to a backbone provider operating across states where the backbone provider can be regulated by the feds.
Its the same reason that a gun mfg can avoid federal regs if they only make and sell their guns inside the state. Then it is the rules of the state that prevail.
By necessity, an ISP has to provide interconnection across state lines, otherwise it's worthless.
And all of the big ISPs (Charter, ATT, Verizon, Comcast, CenturyLink, etc...) do operate across state lines and many are in fact their own backbone providers. So why shouldn't they be subject to federal regulation?
He is correct, Republican politicians have generally sold out to big ISPs on net neutrality and the majority of people complaining about it are ordinary citizens.
The FCC loses in court all the time on its rulemaking and they could very well lose on this one. It should be noted that for the past several years the FCC has been trying to do lots of things with no or questionable statutory authority. Classifying broadband as not title two is one of the few things the courts have repeatedly told the FCC can actually do.
Can the old dogs learn new tricks?
I mean, it seems like they are so close here and even with the overwhelming opposition, the lies, and everything that is so wrong with this whole thing, really has no effect on the outcome... the only thing we have to really hold on to, is a decision by the courts about investment. This is just a single problem, and it is a problem the ISP's can affect completely if they want to.
They have tens or hundreds of billion in their coffers, so I am quite sure that a couple of years taking a small hit for a chance of a huge score in the end, is no problem for them.
Would there even be anything left that could prevent a similar situation very soon? A precedent set in court or something?
This discussion brings a couple of questions to mind
Political will is one answer (at least for state AG's), but could a group of plain old citizens sue?
