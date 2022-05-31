Survey Shows Majority Of GOP Voters Support Restoring Net Neutrality

from the it-ain't-a-democracy dept

We’ve noted more than a few times how net neutrality rules were just some stopgap rules to prevent telecom monopolies from being assholes in the absence of real competition. They were modest protections (by international standards) attempting to protect consumers and competitors from giant unchecked monopolies we’ve let run amok for the better part of a generation.

Telecom and GOP joint propaganda turned this on its head, convincing some voters that net neutrality was “government run amok,” a radical policy position, or a dire threat to broadband investment (none of these arguments were true, but were relentlessly repeated for years).

Despite those efforts, a new poll indicates that a majority of GOP voters actually understand the difference and support restoring net neutrality rules:

Nearly two-thirds of Republican voters support reinstating net neutrality regulations when presented with detailed arguments for and against the move, according to a new survey from the University of Maryland shared exclusively with The Technology 202.

Of course (waves tiny American flag democratically) that’s in stark contrast to the GOP’s behavior, which involved working hand in hand with telecom monopolies to gut federal and state telecom oversight (using fake and dead people to pretend the plan had public support), and has extended to blocking popular reformer Gigi Sohn from being seated at the FCC so the agency remains in partisan gridlock.

The GOP talks endlessly about their newfound support for “antitrust reform” as it pertains to “big tech,” but only because they want Twitter to stop moderating political propaganda and hate speech. Said “antitrust reformers” simply adore monopolization and consolidation in countless other sectors, whether it’s energy, telecom, banking, insurance, air travel, or food production.

This is far from the first poll that makes it clear a majority of Americans support net neutrality rules and want them restored. The majority of Americans also despise their cable and phone monopolies, and support both implementing meaningful consumer protections and taking steps to drive more competition to market.

Instead of doing either of those things the entirety of the GOP (and a substantial portion of the DNC) not only don’t hold telecom monopolies accountable, they’re literally incapable of even acknowledging they exist, or that they cause numerous harms to innovation, markets, and consumers.

Filed Under: antitrust reform, broadband, competition, digital divide, gop, high speed internet, monopolies, net neutrality

