Legal Issues

by Karl Bode

Mon, Nov 27th 2017 6:21am


Filed Under:
ajit pai, comments, dead people, eric schneiderman, fcc, net neutrality



NY Attorney General Investigating Why Dead People Supported The FCC's Attack On Net Neutrality

from the something-doesn't-smell-right dept

So as we've been noting for a while, the FCC's policy order taking aim at net neutrality has been rife with all kinds of bizarre and fraudulent behavior, from the agency's made up DDOS attack (apparently a ham-fisted PR attempt to downplay the "John Oliver effect") to the numerous fake or otherwise dead people that have oddly supported the agency's unpopular plan in the FCC's comment proceeding. It's clear the FCC's plan is extremely unpopular, and it's also clear the agency, ISPs and some policy groups have engaged in some extremely dodgy behavior to try and downplay that fact.

The GAO is already investigating the FCC's bogus DDOS claims, and the FCC is already being sued for turning a blind eye to the problem and ignoring FOIA requests. The fraudulent comments by fake or otherwise non-breathing individuals will surely play a starring role in the inevitable lawsuits against the agency. If evidence is found that the FCC violated procedural norms (or hey, the law), it could help to reverse the agency's myopic and unpopular hand out to the nation's telecom duopolies.

The latest is that the New York Attorney General also acknowledged that his office has been looking into the fake comments submitted to the FCC's net neutrality proceeding. Early analysis had found that a massive portion of the 22 million public comments on the agency's plan came from a group or individual using a bot to stuff the ballot box with phony support for the plan. Many of these names were pulled from a hacked database of some kind, with many of the individuals in question stating they had never even visited the FCC website and have no idea what net neutrality even is.

Throughout all of this, the FCC has turned a blind eye to the fraud occurring on its website, likely because it helps the agency downplay the massive public backlash against the plan. And according to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, the FCC rather unsurprisingly refused to aid his office in investigating what group or individual was behind the phony support, despite nine requests for data between June and November of this year:

"Specifically, for six months my office has been investigating who perpetrated a massive scheme to corrupt the FCC’s notice and comment process through the misuse of enormous numbers of real New Yorkers’ and other Americans’ identities. Such conduct likely violates state law — yet the FCC has refused multiple requests for crucial evidence in its sole possession that is vital to permit that law enforcement investigation to proceed.

We reached out for assistance to multiple top FCC officials, including you, three successive acting FCC General Counsels, and the FCC’s Inspector General. We offered to keep the requested records confidential, as we had done when my office and the FCC shared information and documents as part of past investigative work.

Yet we have received no substantive response to our investigative requests. None."

It's unlikely that the FCC is dumb enough to have engaged in this fraud itself. But the telecom sector is filled with ISP-funded proxy groups that have engaged in this kind of nonsense in the past. The FCC could easily put this issue to bed by providing a closer look at who used the necessary APIs to file these comments en masse. Of course that might expose not only the group responsible but the folks funding the effort, and we certainly wouldn't want that.

As I found out personally, it's clear the FCC approves of the fraud occurring on its website, because raising questions about the integrity of the public comment system allows it to downplay the groundswell of opposition to the plan. But if the truth comes out in AG investigations or the inevitable lawsuits expected later this year, the FCC's victorious dismantling of popular consumer protections could prove to be short lived.

35 Comments

Reader Comments

The First Word

Dead people are creating content on an FCC webpage?

Wow - copyright really does encourage the continued creation of content.
—Anonymous Coward

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 6:07am

    I hope Pai is held liable for all this shit and fined accordingly. And the policy changes under his authority are reversed.

    This could be a good venue to stop NN impeding death.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ShadowNinja (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 7:22am

      Re:

      Ironically the greatest mistake Pai made was claiming the FCC site was hacked when it went down from the massive surge of visitors due to John Oliver's Net Neutrality skit.

      It exposes how corrupt and technically inept the FCC is even more if they first claim they were hacked, even though no one else saw any evidence of it.

      But then everyone points to strong evidence of bots spamming the site with fake comments, and the FCC acts like nothing is amiss.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 7:57am

        Re: Re:

        "It exposes how corrupt and technically inept the FCC is"

        and yet you want them to keep having power and to have more of it!

        I wonder how many times you folks need to get screwed to figure these things out.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 8:54am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Personally I don't want to actually have a Net Neutrality law but I prefer the lesser of two evils. If there was actual broadband competition then there wouldn't be a need for Net Neutrality as people could easily switch. Until that happens, Net Neutrality needs to stay up. If NN fails, I do have a plan for a VPS solution so at least all my traffic is encrypted. Will lose a little bandwidth but at least Comcast can't shape the traffic for their benefit.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 8:59am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            only way for competition to be a thing is for the isps to be broken up or for the supreme court to re-hear to the information vs telecom debate. neither are likely to happen.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Roger Strong (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 9:16am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Before you can break up a monopoly, you must first create the monopoly.

              That's what they're doing. The fight isn't about breaking up the monopoly; it's about not creating it in the first place.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 9:29am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                They already exist. Many places only have 1 source for broadband internet. Additionally, there are all sorts of local and state laws helping keep these "monopolies" in place. That does not even get into the challenges of creating new competition.

                The current laws and NN encourage and bless monopolistic behavior. Like one person said... the lesser of two evils... but still evil.

                We need competition, something regulation and capitalism is standing against.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 6:44am

    OH, NOW you want 3rd-party liability! Hold FCC liable for bots, eh?

    "As I found out personally," -- Four days off, and return whining AGAIN of your personal butthurt among millions.

    "it's clear the FCC approves of the fraud" -- That's a false claim: what you mean is FCC knew, therefore in your mind it's guilty.

    Your whole argument is DOOM based on predictions, but that NEVER happens in reality: it's just that some corporations are advantaged, and others less so. So you're just arguing for the corporations that you favor, under the claim that it's good for the public. -- What'd be good for the public is to tax ALL corporations to verge of collapse.

    And again, if you kids think that the decision will be overturned (because of worst case fraud / knowing / prejudice / conspiracy, you're just plain wrong.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      aerinai (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 6:59am

      Re: OH, NOW you want 3rd-party liability! Hold FCC liable for bots, eh?

      Making up a DDOS attack and giving no evidence seems like they are hiding something.

      Refusing to release information that would help catch these fraudsters seems like they are hiding something.

      3rd Party Liability, as you claim, is not what this article is talking about. It is the obstruction of justice that the FCC is liable for.

      And these 'Doom' predictions are based in a long stream of this things call 'history of bad behavior'. I know 'facts' are not very popular in this political climate anymore, but let me lay a few out for you before you shout 'fake news' at the top of your lungs and burst a blood vessel:

      AT&T forcibly blocking FaceTime, a legal and legitimate app that was written by Apple. AT&T forced their users to upgrade their phone plan before enabling it.

      Comcast blocking Bit Torrent for no other reason than it could

      Verizon adding a 'zombie cookie' to track users around the web, without consent, and it ALSO was found to be susceptible to malicious use cases leaving customers less safe.

      Comcast and other ISPs letting their colo connections clog and slow down Netflix and YouTube all because they wanted to tax these companies twice. While technically not apart of Net Neutrality; the verbiage that says unfair business practices will be looked at on a case-by-case basis is also being rolled back.

      I don't see how any of the above is acceptable behavior. I also don't see how this is even controversial. My Thanksgiving was spent with non-techies bringing up and lamenting this absolutely ridiculous state of affairs. These are people that use computers for email and Netflix and they are talking about it!

      The vast majority of the United States populace agrees that additional roadblocks, tolls, or degradation of legal content should be illegal. Net Neutrality is needed since the ISPs refuse to 'self regulate' themselves.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 7:01am

      Re: OH, NOW you want 3rd-party liability! Hold FCC liable for bots, eh?

      I missed this in all the discussion: how is Net Neutrality a tax to corporations?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        crade (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 7:22am

        Re: Re: OH, NOW you want 3rd-party liability! Hold FCC liable for bots, eh?

        because it's robbing them of "potential profits" of course! Think of all the money they could make if they didn't have to worry about competition.
        Henceforth.. Net neutrality shall be known as Robbery!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      I.T. Guy, 27 Nov 2017 @ 7:38am

      Re: OH, NOW you want 3rd-party liability! Hold FCC liable for bots, eh?

      Family didn't save you any Pumpkin pie huh wiLLie?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 8:31am

      Re: OH, NOW you want 3rd-party liability! Hold FCC liable for bots, eh?

      So if it isn't fraud then what is it? Why else would you stone wall an attorney general or FOIA requests other than to hide something. Now if it was private property then they would need a warrant but this is public. Personally, I think the whole administration at the FCC should be fired just for not releasing public information as required.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 10:32am

        Re: Re: OH, NOW you want 3rd-party liability! Hold FCC liable for bots, eh?

        Delay. Most likely it is primarily a delay.

        There are many advantages to fueling an active investigation: As long as they can keep the investigation going, they have not been officially found to have done anything wrong. As long as that is enough for a majority of representatives, the effect is a non-issue for the agency. Furthermore, investigations present opportunities to taking the fifth, non-interference with an active investigation for FOIA and several other very effctive ways to stone-wall and deter public critique. There is also the silence-treatment to make the shitstorm go away, which starts by stopping the media from getting more newsworthy informations.

        All in all, fraud and smaud are irrelevant to the goal. Making American corruption great again, one agency at a time!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        orbitalinsertion (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 10:57am

        Re: Re: OH, NOW you want 3rd-party liability! Hold FCC liable for bots, eh?

        They didn't file the proper paperwork demanding information including, but not limited to, all IP addresses and any PII related to anyone ever visiting the FCC site, and someone's mother's soul.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 10:24am

      Re: OH, NOW you want 3rd-party liability! Hold FCC liable for bots, eh?

      Wow, so much nonsense in a single comment!

      The FCC has clear knowledge of the fraud going on in its site (ie: Mike contacted them personally to point out the fraud and multiple experts have denounced the bot comments plus the dead) and yet it has done nothing to prevent, mitigate or remove the fraudulent comments. I don't know in what country/planet you live but any corporation doing this would be very screwed (see Backpage).

      It's holding the FCC liable for knowing exactly what's going on and doing absolutely nothing.

      Of course I don't expect you to grow a brain and understand but it's a good example of where liability kicks in. Or should kick in.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 6:51am

    They couldn't find enough brain-dead people (the only kind that opposes NN), so they had to substitute with the fully dead.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 7:27am

      Re:

      As I found out personally, it's clear the FCC approves of the fraud occurring on its website...

      I hope they have the standard disclaimer:

      Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 8:43am

      Re:

      You have it backwards, only the brain dead support NN.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 27 Nov 2017 @ 9:37am

      Re:

      They couldn't find enough brain-dead people

      Where did they go after the presidential election?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Toom1275 (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 10:14am

        Re: Re:

        They live in the rural areas that ISPs refuse to build out to, and thus don't have the bandwidth necesary to make them eligible for rectuitment into the ISPs' anti-NN troll brigade.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 9:39am

      Re:

      I know many people who understand NN, and yet hold good faith, strong views that the current regulatory regime should be dismantled. To call them brain-dead is insulting and plainly wrong as a factual matter.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 12:44pm

        Re: Re:

        These people to which you refer, do they perhaps have financial stakes in the industry? You know ... they will potentially profit when ISPs take over the internet and charge you out the ass.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 7:10am

    Dead people are creating content on an FCC webpage?

    Wow - copyright really does encourage the continued creation of content.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    McGyver (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 7:16am

    I fully expect that Pai's next tactic will be to argue that zombies and dead people have the right to voice their opinions too...
    Would it really be any less disingenuous or ridiculous than anything that comes out of his mouth at this point?
    It's clear the FCC supports and condones any tactics the ISPs use to push their agenda... Including fraud.
    Willfully ignoring fraudulent comments blatantly shows who is pulling Pai's strings.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 7:33am

      Re:

      If dead people can receive an income from their copyright(s) for up to 70/90 years after their deaths then they should also have the right to vote and have a say in things for up to 70/90 years after their death too. /sarcasm.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 7:17am

    They're Schrödinger's citizens. They weren't dead until you looked, you MONSTER!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John E Cressman, 27 Nov 2017 @ 7:38am

    Dead People

    I didn't realize the zombie apocalypse would involve political activism.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 9:20am

    The whole net neutrality thing is confusing for me. My understanding is; The FCC is pretty much at the whim of whatever administration currently has power. Example; When it was voted on for it's creation (Net Neutrality), it was a partisan vote. My guess is when it is destroyed, it will also be a partisan vote. The rules and regulations for these agencies seem to be a moving target. Seem's wasteful to me.

    Instead of putting these policies into the hands of an organization that is at the whim of whatever administration happens to be in office at the time, why don't they just reach across the isle, negotiate something together, then write it into law? The FCC seems to me that it should be an enforcement arm, not a policy making body.. just my opinion.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 10:16am

      Re:

      The problem is any NN law written right now would still be in the hands of the corrupt administration currently running the FCC.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 1:00pm

        Re: Re:

        Wasn't the last administration equally as corrupt? As a matter of fact, I cant seem to remember an administration that wasn't corrupt.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 27 Nov 2017 @ 10:15am

    But ... But ... Democrats!

    Democrats do bad things too! Never mind that what Pai is doing is wrong! He’s a Republican! Therefore ... therefore ... FAKE NEWS!!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 10:28am

    Wanna bet?

    It's unlikely that the FCC is dumb enough to have engaged in this fraud itself.

    Wanna bet?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bud42, 27 Nov 2017 @ 5:36pm

    FCC and Net Neutrality

    Remember the ads back in the 90's-early 2000's wit robot-like humans in a huge audience and a big brother-type character wearing glasses appeared before them on a huge screen ? Then we saw an INDIVIDUAL swinging a huge sledge hammer onto the screen and see it all "explode." ( Apple computer ads ) We NEED those type of sledge hammer-throwing individuals to be thrown at the FCC, since they've never reigned-in the cable companies and the likes of Comcast and other cable and ISP providers from gouging Joe Consumer with their very EVIL "GREED IS GOOD" arrogant attitudes !!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


