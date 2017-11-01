Florida Legislator Thinks First Amendment... >>
<< Time To Get Rid Of Corporate Sovereignty? USTR...
 tdicon 
Verizon Lobbies FCC To Block States From... >>
<< Portugal Shows The Internet Why Net Neutrality...
 | 

Failures

by Karl Bode

Wed, Nov 1st 2017 6:22am


Filed Under:
comments, dead people, fcc, net neutrality



Dead People Mysteriously Support The FCC's Attack On Net Neutrality

from the something-shady-goin'-on dept

We've noted for months how an unknown party has been using bots to bombard the FCC website with entirely bogus support for the agency's planned attack on net neutrality. Inquiries so far have indicated that whatever group or individual is behind the fake support used a bot that automatically pulled names -- in alphabetical order -- from a compromised database of some kind. Earlier this year one reporter actually managed to track down some of these folks -- who say they never filed such comments or in many instances had no idea what net neutrality even is.

Earlier this year, some reporters discovered that some of the biggest fans of the FCC's myopic assault on net neutrality appear to be dead:

"As the war over the fate of America's free and open internet lumbers on, it appears that opponents of net neutrality will do anything in their power to turn control of the internet over to massive telecom companies—including committing fraud. As detailed in a letter sent to the FCC Thursday morning, people are pissed that their personal information was used without their knowledge to post anti-net neutrality comments to the FCC's website, which includes at least two people who are recently deceased.

Others have since continued to dig through the names used to support Ajit Pai's attack on net neutrality -- and continue to find that many of them had never visited the FCC website, had no idea what net neutrality is, or were no longer breathing. Like John Skalski of Sharpsburg, Georgia -- who back in May purportedly submitted this (factually incorrect) comment to the FCC comment proceeding. Note its content is different from the bot-generated comments that had been methodically submitted already:

Which is interesting because John is, well, dead:

"However, if you go to his house on 11 Tee Pee Row, you will unfortunately speak to a kind person who will tell you that John has been passed away since 2016 and no one else there has the same name. Unfortunately, that is a fake public comment. I found Mr. Skalski’s obituary later:

This is where we'll remind you that the FCC has shown no interest whatsoever in investigating any of this. Similarly, when I contacted the agency to tell them someone else had written a fraudulent comment in my name supporting the attack on net neutrality, I was told there was simply nothing that could be done. Combined with the agency's apparently fabricated DDoS attack, there's more than a few indicators that the agency is eager to malign the integrity of the public feedback period in order to try and downplay the massive public backlash to its handout to the telecom industry.

Since the FCC is expected to unveil its full plan ahead of Thanksgiving for what will likely be a vote right before Christmas, contacting your lawmakers on this subject remains of utmost importance. Should the FCC decide to ignore the public and dismantle the protections anyway, it seems more than likely that this recent necromancy will play a starring role in the inevitable lawsuits to come.

81 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    MyNameHere (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 6:28am

    I think much of this traces back to a simple problem: There is no real "anti net neutrality" crusade. Outside of people who support NN, there really isn't much else in the population one way or another. Quite simply, it's not a hot button issue beyond the raving hardcore.

    We do know that the vast majority of comments received by the FCC are in support of NN. We also know that the total count of comments doesn't reach 1% of the population.

    Considering how sloppy a job someone did one trying to spike the results, I would guess it's actually a NN supporter trying to create an easily defeatable strawman. I say this only because the comments were spotted so quickly, and denounced widely but only on the usual NN support sites and such.

    The actual shut down of the comment system following the TV exposure on the subject has gotten way more coverage from the more mainstream sites. Perhaps they are better as spotting the obvious scam and avoiding it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 6:34am

      Re:

      So the backlash against net neutrality only seems to matter up to the point where they are obviously lying, but if nobody was any the wiser you would have considered the numbers acceptable? Big surprise, there...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 7:11am

        Re: Re:

        "They hate us for our freedom."

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          DvSDee (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 11:13pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Are you really that naive? A lot of places around the World are mad at the USA for a lot more then just freedoms America has killed thousands upon thousands of innocent people in the name of Capitalism and the "American way" some don't like goes around the world trying to police everyone and dominate everyone there are American bases all over the world. I'm not condoning it at all I just think there is a lot more to it then them being angry at your freedoms. I live in Canada do you see anyone burning Canadian flags on TV? not really don't you think there is a reason for that?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 7:00am

      Re:

      I've gotta say, watching you try to brush this aside never ceases to be amusing, and your conspiracy theory about how it's really a pro-network neutrality group spamming the system with anti-network neutrality comments simply because they were so incompetent just adds a nice cherry on the cake.

      I say this only because the comments were spotted so quickly, and denounced widely but only on the usual NN support sites and such.

      The actual shut down of the comment system following the TV exposure on the subject has gotten way more coverage from the more mainstream sites. Perhaps they are better as spotting the obvious scam and avoiding it.

      Absolutely, it's not like people/companies who support gutting the rules would have any reason to ignore the obvious fraud, that would just be silly.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 7:54am

        Re: Re:

        Yes, sort of sad really. Hate to see people fall into that conspiracy theory vortex - it really sucks!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        MyNameHere (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 3:59pm

        Re: Re:

        I don't brush it aside. It's a very serious matter, not really because of the target as much as that someone clearly has a pretty huge (but somewhat out of date) database of people's personal information.

        I think it was very poorly done. If someone was trying to create the view of some sort of public uprising to support getting rid of Wheeler's arbitrary rules, then they could have done a whole lot better. In fact, it's so poorly done, that it looks more like a troll than an actual attempt to accomplish supporting the rollback.

        That's why I sort of conclude that it's more of a trolling attempt. I think more so because the only people who latched onto it as "news" generally have been the NN supporter side. Nobody else seems to give a flying crap about it.

        It was way too obvious, especially considering everyone knew up front it would be one of those million to one comment things, where all the comments come from the people actively concerned only. Spiking in thousands and thousands of similar / duplicate comments on the side that likely won't get many comments is just so freaking obvious. It's 4Chan stuff.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 5:37pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Coming from the guy who has a history of logging out, posting garbage, then whining it was PaulT or Leigh that did it? Yeah, you would know, right?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          eol, 2 Nov 2017 @ 2:22am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Is it a conspiracy, or are people in the government simply that stupid?

          (I think it's a quote from somewhere...?)

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Machin Shin, 1 Nov 2017 @ 9:17am

      Re:

      Yeah, most regular people don't care. That is because most people don't know what net neutrality even is.

      That said, most people just want their devices to just work. Go ask anyone on the street if they would like the internet broken up like cable packages. Or if they would want to pay extra for video. I'm betting you will find very few people who want the world that lack of net neutrality will create.

      In other words, most people don't know or care because right now things work for the most part. Kill net neutrality and in a few years everyone will care, they will care very much. They still probably will not know what net neutrality is, they still won't care. They will just know that something is broken and they will be mad about it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        MyNameHere (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 6:26pm

        Re: Re:

        " Go ask anyone on the street if they would like the internet broken up like cable packages."

        Bit of a strawman argument, don't you think? It's not something that had come up in the US, and only seems to exist as an option in one place (portugal) on an ISP that doesn't block stuff, just gives you MORE bandwidth for certain things if you pay.

        Asking a question that creates fear will always get the response you want. That the you are creating fear by asking a poor, one sided question is of course, not good.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 10:19am

      Re:

      Considering how sloppy a job someone did one trying to spike the results, I would guess it's actually a NN supporter trying to create an easily defeatable strawman.

      Naw, I'd say it's much more likely that you just screwed up. Where'd you get John's name from anyways?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 10:21am

      Re:

      "Considering how sloppy a job someone did one trying to spike the results, I would guess it's actually a NN supporter trying to create an easily defeatable strawman. "

      Wow .. you get your daily briefings from Fox News also?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 6:30am

    We already know what the outcome will be, we are just letting you all go through the motions to think we care.
    We are deep in the pocket of those we are supposed to oversee, and we can't demand any better than they want to give.

    If you want fast internet, head to Africa... their speeds and prices put ours to shame.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 1 Nov 2017 @ 8:35am

      Re:

      Well, of course African speeds and prices put Americans to shame. It's quite cheaper to bribe officials over there, so the end user prices can be lower.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Scott, 1 Nov 2017 @ 11:15am

        Re: Re:

        "It's quite cheaper to bribe officials over there, so the end user prices can be lower."

        How does that make sense?
        Which of these two scenarios seem more likely the result of bribery?
        1. People in Area A supposedly enjoy fast internet speeds at a relatively cheap price.
        2. A small number of internet providers in Area B split up Area B among themselves so that they don't have to compete with each other. This lack of competition allows them to charge customers more while not being forced to waste profit on upgrading the infrastructure that would allow for faster speeds.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 6:34am

    If you ask the ISP propaganda outfit Broadband for America, these dead-people comments are the "legitimate" ones, because they came with a valid e-mail address.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Vidiot (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 6:41am

    Influencing an FCC public comments proceeding... what a specific task to undertake. Wonder how you do that -- is there a "dark directory" of proverbial bent-nosed paisans to call? Drop a note to Boris at the Villains, Thieves and Scoundrels Union?

    But seriously... there's a bunch of work needed to pull this off. It's not just a random (obituary) database to seed the commenters' name and address fields from; someone had to draft the nonsensical complaint text... and as I understand it, it wasn't just a matter of a couple of boilerplate responses, although the content repeats. Some group put forward a significant chunk of change for these services... interfered with a Federal rulemaking process. Special prosecutor! (/s)

    Disappointing, though, that they signed as dead people, instead of "Amanda Hugginkiss", "Heywood Yablowme" and "Mike Rotch".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 7:02am

      Re:

      "Wonder how you do that -- is there a "dark directory" of proverbial bent-nosed paisans to call?"

      You call Putin. He has an army of comrads to call on to "influence" the net as discussed multiple times here on TechDirt.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 6:42am

    What, you're saying that zombies can't have opinions on Net Neutrality now?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 6:54am

    I was thinking the comments by dead people against net neutrality were valid because the only people who would support killing net neutrality were brain dead and/or soulless....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 7:04am

    Hold On There...

    I checked Snopes. They've judged the claim that "your fingernails and hair continue to grow after death" to be false, but they offer no evidence or reasoning to rebut the claim that your telecom industry lobbying continues.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 1 Nov 2017 @ 7:29am

    So...

    this is Ajait Pai's plan to take over the world using dead people.

    The only ones that believe him.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 7:56am

      Re: So...

      Oh - I know ... he is a necromancer.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Toom1275 (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 8:10am

        Re: Re: So...

        Necromancy 101 - don't allow your thralls free will.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
          identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 10:27am

          Re: Re: Re: So...

          That is the plan after all...
          No free will... lets see which ideas match up.

          Ajit Pai
          Regulation... whoops I went too far didn't I? I can only say bad things about stuff TD community does not like. I am not allowed to pick on things they do like.

          Anyways... whats the difference between his thralls and your thralls... neither has free will and that is the point right? No one should have any free will to do anything other than what you decide they should.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 7:31am

    i think it's wonderful the telecoms have discovered how to make the dead speak. could they check with my aunt sally to see where she left the remote?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ArkieGuy (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 7:38am

    Long distance?

    I wonder what the long distance charges are from the afterlife? You know Verizon / AT&T would offer service if they could make enough money doing it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 7:58am

    Is the family of this dead guy going to sue?

    Does the FCC now also get their daily briefings from Fox "news" ?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    ryuugami, 1 Nov 2017 @ 8:11am

    Someone call the White House, we've found all those illegal voters!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anomalous Cowherd, 1 Nov 2017 @ 8:19am

    Done before

    See Gogol, Nikolai: "Dead Souls" 1842

    Seriously, can't these Russian trolls show even a hint of originality?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    musterion (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 8:38am

    Voters

    These must be democrat voters.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 9:10am

    they obviously want to filter out the BAD stuff along their networks they plan on making in heaven

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Teamchaos (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 9:39am

    Shocking

    Most dead folks vote democrat. Surprising to see them coming out against net neutrality.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 1 Nov 2017 @ 10:25am

      Re: Shocking

      The only thing more clever and timely than a 1960 election burn that uses "democrat" as an adjective is *two* 1960 election burns that use "democrat" as an adjective.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 10:26am

      Re: Shocking

      Most dead folks vote democrat.

      Only the ones that went to Hell and are trying to repent and earn a release. The ones that are merely brain dead but still living vote republican.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Richard Bennett (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 9:39am

    Support for NN tends to be brain-dead

    It's hard to tell who's alive and who's dead in this debate. Those who trust the FCC to protect free speech or who see ISPs as key enemies to speech don't have their thinking caps on.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Sajeeth Ahamed, 1 Nov 2017 @ 10:04am

    Schok

    they hate freedom

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Niki, 1 Nov 2017 @ 10:07am

    Shocking

    Most dead folks vote democrat.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 1 Nov 2017 @ 10:26am

      Re: Shocking

      Jesus Christ, three of you?

      Are you all the same guy, or did you just all get referred here from the same site?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 10:34am

        Re: Re: Shocking

        No, you are just so stupid that you think anyone saying something you don't like must be from the same jackass.

        I am sure there is a name for the phenomenon where people seem to think that those whom agree with them are from the various multitudes, but those talking against them are obviously trolls switching their IP's around just to fuck with you. There is no way someone would switch their IP's around to agree with you, now would they?

        So lets follow Occams Razor here... or as Ptolemy stated it... "We consider it a good principle to explain the phenomena by the simplest hypothesis possible"

        the simple explanation is that your are an idiot.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 10:47am

        Re: Re: Shocking

        No, you are just so stupid that you think anyone saying something you don't like must be from the same jackass.

        I am sure there is a name for the phenomenon where people seem to think that those whom agree with them are from the various multitudes, but those talking against them are obviously trolls switching their IP's around just to fuck with you. There is no way someone would switch their IP's around to agree with you, now would they?

        So lets follow Occams Razor here... or as Ptolemy stated it... "We consider it a good principle to explain the phenomena by the simplest hypothesis possible"

        the simple explanation is that your are an idiot.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Uriel-238 (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 1:40pm

          To hold in higher esteem those who think alike.

          Usually different people who share the same thought might express it differently, e.g. The last time we saw graveyard voting it was for a Democrat. or Registering dead people to vote is a tactic of the DNC.

          But I know that Most dead people vote democrat, the first sentence of three posts from three alleged identities for me triggered the same thought three times: Most dead people don't vote at all.

          So I'm going to go with the evidence: three accounts, one troll, especially since it's super easy to make an account.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Toom1275 (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 1:50pm

          Re: Re: Re: Shocking

          Two identical comments with two different IPs really helps the case of the troll pretending he isn't sockpuppeting.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Toom1275 (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 1:52pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Shocking

            Perhaps it's related to the bot that spammed the FCC? Posting the same retarded comments under multiple fraudulent identities and all...

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          stderric (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 5:48pm

          Re: Re: Re: Shocking

          And that's why NASA uses the Almagest to this very day...

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 11:36am

        Re: Re: Shocking

        Hahahahaha - this is funny!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        nerd bert (profile), 2 Nov 2017 @ 9:47am

        Re: Re: Shocking

        The idea that dead folks vote is particularly associated with races in Chicago (not without reason, I might add), and that vote is controlled/delivered by Democratic bosses. It predates the JFK election and has been a constant political meme for longer than I've been alive.

        So yes, you are a humorless scold and your reaction shows the dire need for irony and sarcasm tags in html. This meme was the first thing I thought of when I saw the headline.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Faisal, 1 Nov 2017 @ 10:28am

    Your kids' future!

    The_donlad, Russian choosing for Trump and now fake dead folks voting - seems they every important decision is beyond the reasonable folks.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Asty Khan, 1 Nov 2017 @ 11:33am

    I think discussing this matter is simply irrelevant and waste of time. It's better to discuss something that's of real importance.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 1 Nov 2017 @ 3:15pm

      Re:

      Wow, that's the laziest relative privation I've ever seen. You couldn't think of a single topic to suggest we should be discussing instead?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 3:32pm

      Re:

      The devil is in the detail. As soon as Pai release his anti-net neutrality paper, this aspect may become important to the integrity in a public office.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 12:37pm

    For all the.....

    For all the Paper work the ...
    State
    Feds
    IRS
    Social security
    All agencies have on us..

    I find that The companies that SELL me stuff can find me ALLOT quicker.
    There are Data bases of Addresses...LEGAL ones, that DO EXIST, but the State dont even use them.
    There are Data bases of ALMOST everyone, BUT, many states STILL do not link Birth/Death/other records TO YOU or your Social sec.
    Social Sec. can monitor Lots of things, ONLY IF' the employer Sends information INTO THE OFFICE..
    Credit Bereau's can LOCATE AND TELL you everything you have purchased and paid for...in the last 6 months, AND where you live..

    Anyone understand this?

    What would happen if..
    All the info the corps and gov, HAVE were released, and ADD TO IT your medical info(yes they are being hacked also)..

    How could all this be USED/ABUSED??
    From the Idea that YOU NO LONGER HAVE SECRETS, to being TRACKED no matter WHERE you are(your cellphone can tell them), Blackmail, and knowing Where you shop..

    Think about your SS#...xxx.xx.xxxx, is about 999,999,999, and after 1 billion people are born its obsolete..EXCEPT, each set of numbers has a meaning, from your birth location to the year you were born(if you didnt know).. How many numbers CAN you get..WELLL, its already obsolete, and there are PROBABLY 2-3 people with the SAME number..They rotate the numbers according to DATE/age(???)..

    So how do you find/prove a person is DEAD?? by the SS#?? nope. Ever get MAIL for someone else??

    Have fun folks..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Fencepost, 1 Nov 2017 @ 1:20pm

    Screw FOIA, subpoena?

    Forget about a FOIA request or getting Pai's FCC to do anything, would it be possible to subpoena them for all available information on the comment falsely claimed to be from you, along with the same information for all other comments submitted by the same ip address?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bt Garner (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 1:37pm

    They'll take Net Neutrality from me when they pull it from my cold, dead fingers. Literally.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ECA (profile), 1 Nov 2017 @ 5:27pm

      Re:

      YEs..
      Do it, encrypt all your Internet from every thing they do...
      YOU CAN..but its the intersection of DOING IT/TURNING IT ON that you will be Unencoded.. Then you can randomize and do all you want..but they Track you from your NET CONNECTION to the encoding site..
      Which is about $1000 worth of equipment OUTSIDe your house to READ your internet and computer input..

      OTHER WISE..
      Just TURN IT ALL OFF..

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2017 @ 6:39pm

    Wait a minute.

    If this is true then any one of us could be a zombie/hacked profile. Am I Alive? Am I Dead? I Don't Know Anymore!
    SO Confused!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rey, 1 Nov 2017 @ 9:41pm

    I had to block Comcast several times on twitter because they kept targeting me with anti net neutrality propaganda. I had to write two angry messages to twitter and flagged them for harassment.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Uosdwis R. Jewoh, 2 Nov 2017 @ 6:28am

    Damn you....

    Walt Whitman

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Nov 2017 @ 7:50am

    In the United States of America, dead people matter.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Nov 2017 @ 9:31am

    I have a fairly unique last name and did a full text search with that. Apparently 3 random family members with the same last name made comments against net neutrality, and two of them, who don't really talk to each other ever, worked together to make an identical, word for word comment.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Michael Q. Rudnin, 2 Nov 2017 @ 5:13pm

    This is what corruption looks like.

    I think that the republicans want to destroy net neutrality and they don't care how they do it, corruption at the FCC be damned ... `This is where we'll remind you that the FCC has shown no interest whatsoever in investigating any of this. Similarly, when I contacted the agency to tell them someone else had written a fraudulent comment in my name supporting the attack on net neutrality, I was told there was simply nothing that could be done. Combined with the agency's apparently fabricated DDoS attack, there's more than a few indicators that the agency is eager to malign the integrity of the public feedback period in order to try and downplay the massive public backlash to its handout to the telecom industry.`

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Florida Legislator Thinks First Amendment... >>
<< Time To Get Rid Of Corporate Sovereignty? USTR...
 tdicon 
Verizon Lobbies FCC To Block States From... >>
<< Portugal Shows The Internet Why Net Neutrality...
 | 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

11:55 Verizon Lobbies FCC To Block States From Protecting Broadband Privacy, Net Neutrality (24)
06:22 Dead People Mysteriously Support The FCC's Attack On Net Neutrality (81)

Tuesday

06:30 Portugal Shows The Internet Why Net Neutrality Is Important (92)

Thursday

06:22 Verizon-Funded Group Claims Killing Net Neutrality Would Really Help Puerto Rico Right Now (20)

Tuesday

15:27 A Public Focused Approach To Net Neutrality (48)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.