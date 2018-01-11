Nebraska The First 'Red' State To Craft Its Own Net Neutrality Law
So we've noted repeatedly how the attack on net neutrality is just one small part of a much larger, dumber plan by major ISPs to neuter nearly all federal and state oversight. A plan that involves gutting all meaningful FCC authority over broadband ISPs, then shoveling any remaining authority to the FTC. An FTC (surprise surprise) the broadband industry is currently in court arguing has no authority over broadband providers. Ajit Pai's FCC (at Verizon and Comcast lobbyists' request) also included provisions pre-empting states from trying to protect consumer privacy or net neutrality.
So far individual states aren't listening. New York, Washington, Minnesota, Massachusetts and California are all pushing their own net neutrality rules. And since the FCC's net neutrality repeal prohibits states from passing such laws, many of these states are creatively eyeing provisions that require ISPs adhere to net neutrality if they want to win government contracts, or if they want to keep getting taxpayer subsidies for those fiber networks they always tend to leave half built anyway.
ISP lobbyists have already begun trying to argue that these individual state efforts create a discordant patchwork of regulations that may be difficult to adhere to. But that's the sort of thing said lobbyists should have thought about before rushing mindlessly to destroy federal net neutrality rules. Rules that were actually among the more modest of any of the developed nations that have passed such protections (see The Netherlands, India, Japan, Canada, Germany).
Nebraska has now added itself to the list of states stepping up to the plate in the wake of federal consumer apathy. State Senator Adam Morfeld has introduced LB 856 (pdf), which would restore the federal net neutrality rules on the state level, and prevent ISPs from "limiting or restricting access to web sites, applications, or content." Speaking to his hometown newspaper, Morfield expressed surprise at the volume of bipartisan feedback he received in the wake of the FCC's decision:
"For me, this is an economic development and consumer protection bill,” Morfeld said. “The internet drives the economy now and it’s critical people have open and fair access to the internet. I knew I was passionate about it, but I was shocked at the support I received from Republicans, from Democrats and Libertarians," he said.
He shouldn't be surprised. Survey after survey (including some from the industry itself) show that net neutrality has broad, bipartisan support among consumers. One recent poll indicated that 83% of Americans opposed the FCC's handout to the telecom sector. The fact that the FCC ignored this support in its rush to repeal the rules will be playing a starring role in the looming lawsuits awaiting the agency later this year.
Whether Nebraska's law will be preempted by FCC authority is something else the courts will have to hash out, especially since the FCC has had its wrist slapped for overreach in the past when it has tried to preempt state authority on matters of broadband. ISP lobbyists (and the countless think tankers, lobbyists, consultants and academics paid to love them) express breathless adoration of "states rights" when states are criticized for passing anti-competitive state laws, but when those same states actually try to protect consumers and small businesses, you'll notice that this adoration of states rights magically disappears.
I'm hoping this leads to the end of violations as a whole, including data caps (I can dream, no?) and widespread deployment of municipal broadband.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Some high tax states like California and New York are making creative loopholes to get around the new $10,000 cap on SALT deductions (deducting taxes paid to state & local governments from your federal taxes), by allowing you to donate to state run charity organizations for dollar for dollar credits on your state taxes. (charity donations are deductible with no limits if you itemize in the new tax law)
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
Not much like that, no.
This is happening in state legislatures. To date, only one state has legalized marijuana through its legislature; the rest have done it through ballot referenda, usually against the wishes of the state legislature.
By 'non-partisan' I mean you can't run as a member of a political party. Everyone is listed as unaffiliated on the ballot.
Re: non-partison
see guys
It is finally getting "better" gears moving. Next time it will be much harder for a turd like Pai to fuck it up for everyone "IF" this moment keeps up.
It is far better for each state to develop their own NN rules or ISP networks to put a stick in the eye of the incumbent government and regulatory blessed monopolies!
Re: see guys
Re: Re: see guys
He is, sadly, serious.
Re: Re: Re: see guys
well if you are going to be that ignorant about the problem maybe you should shut up and avoid discussing it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: see guys
But, no, like your accusing me of lying when I present facts in previous threads, you're not here for an honest discussion.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: see guys
I don't claim to be super "knowledgeable", but I'll try to meet your challenge.
Did you happen to see who we voted in as President? We replaced an incompetent President with a circus clown. Apparently as a whole, we are not the brightest people in the world. Understanding that; Can you start to see why the individual States would want to take matters into their own hands? We are incompetent at a federal level at best, willfully corrupt at worst. Having a patchwork of laws on the books by state is not a great solution, but it is better than what we have now, which is nothing.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: see guys
Re: Re: Re: Re: see guys
Re: Re: see guys
There is a reason for states rights, this is a good reason to exercise them.
If an ISP only operates at the local level then the FCC technically has no authority over them.
Re: Re: Re: see guys
Do you understand how the Internet works? That's like saying that if a courier service that delivers interstate packages only operates at the local level, then the federal government technically has no authority over them.
ISPs are more than a local information service. And the FCC manages RF emissions even if your device will only ever broadcast in-state.
The relationship between Federal and State laws and rights is not so simple as you appear to want to paint it. Local actions DO have larger repercussions, and having federal oversight is generally a good thing. What's a bad thing is when that oversight turns into management of local behavior, and the constitution and associated case law has safeguards that theoretically protect against that.
Re: Re: Re: Re: see guys
In many ways, he's already confirmed that in the negative, among many other subjects.
Re: Re: Re: Re: see guys
Re: see guys
Also far, far more difficult for anyone competent to fix things.
"It is far better for each state to develop their own NN rules or ISP networks to put a stick in the eye of the incumbent government and regulatory blessed monopolies!"
Because state government blessed monopolies are better? Why not use the federal government to restrict and break up the monopolies, as other countries have done to generate real competition, rather than have 50 different state rules for traffic which will cross their boundaries during every single communication?
Re: Re: see guys
Because it's really not a federal problem. State utility commissions and local governments generally have more say in who is actually able to run the last mile.
The BGP and peering are working as well as ever, and there's a lot of dark fiber around. It's the last mile that's the main bottleneck to competition, and it's where states and municipalities can exert the most influence.
What would help at the federal level is strong liability protections (common carrier style, if and ISP treats all traffic equally, they are not liable for it), which would let a lot of co-ops and small guys inter the biz.
Re: Re: Re: see guys
Possible, but "last mile" is far from the actual problem. It is part of how the major ISPs have gained local monopolies, for sure. But, it's neither the only problem nor something that could not have been solved in ways that other countries have solved on a national basis.
"a lot of co-ops and small guys inter the biz"
While a neat thing to happen, there's more problems with things like collusion and the fact that so many major ISPs are closely married to content and server provision that this type of thing won't come close to solving. There's also the problem on timescales - local loop unbundling too a long, long time for many places in the UK, so even if this started today in the US the effects of removing NN at the federal level will be massively felt for a long time before the benefit of competition becomes visible.
Re:
Re: Re:
You mean those same corporations that want to know exactly where you are and exactly what you are up to 24/7?
Yeah, it will be sooo difficult for them to accommodate such differences in their customer base.
"This has got to be a nightmare situation for the big ISP's."
Poor babies
Re: Re: Re:
Yup, those are the ones. They share that affliction with the U.S. Government apparently.
"Yeah, it will be sooo difficult for them to accommodate such differences in their customer base."
Not difficult, expensive. Hopefully to the point it's not worth doing.
A small edit
FTFY
