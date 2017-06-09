 
Politics

by Karl Bode

Fri, Jun 9th 2017 6:24am


democrats, net neutrality, partisanship, republicans

mozilla



Mozilla Poll Again Shows Net Neutrality Has Broad, Bipartisan Support

from the not-really-that-divided-after-all dept

So we've noted for a long time that while net neutrality is framed as a "partisan" issue, it really isn't. Data has consistently shown overwhelming, bipartisan public support for the concept and the rules, in large part because of the way most people have been treated by marginally-competitive TV or broadband providers. But to help sow dissent among the public, large ISP lobbyists (and the lawmakers paid to love them) have been immensely successful in framing this as a hotly contested subject, usually by portraying the effort, incorrectly, as a "government takeover of the internet."

A new survey from Mozilla and IPSOS once again highlights this cap between reality and common media and policy wisdom. The survey found, unsurprisingly, that over three quarters of Americans (76%) support net neutrality. When it comes to the supposed "partisan division," the survey also found that 81% of Democrats and 73% of Republicans are in favor of it:

So again, this narrative that countless, angry Americans see net neutrality as "Obamacare for the internet" or "incredible government over-reach" tends to be the pervasive wisdom you'll see in the press and in most ISP policy rhetoric, but it's simply not accurate. Most people, across parties, realize the importance of a healthy and functioning internet. And, as the survey makes pretty clear, wanting to prevent giant companies like Comcast from using massive gatekeeper power to anti-competitive advantage against consumers and smaller companies isn't really all that complicated.

"Americans view net neutrality as having a positive impact on most of society. Respondents said it is a “good thing” for small businesses (70%), individuals (69%), innovators (65%) and ISPs (55%), but fewer think that it will benefit big businesses (46%)."

Or, put more simply by the folks at Mozilla:

"At Mozilla, we believe net neutrality is integral to a healthy Internet: it enables Americans to say, watch and make what they want online, without meddling or interference from ISPs (Internet Service Providers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Time Warner). Net neutrality is fundamental to free speech, competition, innovation and choice online."

It's clear that most people understand that net neutrality is just a symptom of a lack of competition in the broadband market, something that has proven endlessly frustrating to consumers and entrepreneurs alike for going on two decades now. Fix the lack of competition, and you fix not only many net neutrality issues, but countless other problems -- from privacy violations. Even the cable industry's own polls reflect this reality.

But it's also clear that the current FCC not only has no real plan to fix or really even acknowledge these competitive shortcomings, but also wants to replace the already-fairly flaccid oversight of the sector with the technology policy equivalent of damp cardboard. All while ignoring the massive, overwhelming support for the rules piling up in their own proceeding's comment section. What's more, they seem to be under the impression that there will be zero repercussions for giving the public a giant, obnoxious middle finger on this subject. One would like to think they're wrong on all fronts.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Vidiot (profile), 9 Jun 2017 @ 5:38am

    So much of this traces back to the Title II issue. To me, data connectivity is a public utility, like water, electricity, sewer and natural gas. Since it's impractical to have multiple providers' gas pipes, for instance, pass everyone's homes, we agree, in the case of utilities, to suppress good ol' American commercial competition and allow single-supplier markets, albeit with strong regulation.

    It was an odd evolution that found CATV operators, also regulated utilities, generating content that competed across delivery platforms (with satellite and telco), effectively creating a competitive commercial market somewhat within their regulated utility-intended space... a chimera that, apparently, defies regulation today.

    Other utilities have come to grips with this without needing to bribe legislators and mislead the public. Electric customers, in most cases, can select a competitive generation provider... the power then travels the "last mile" over regulated, utility-maintained cabling. While copper still reigned, telcos dipped a toe in competitive markets via CLEC's, again delivering over the regulated last mile. It makes sense that our utility-grade data network can also serve as a noncompetitive last mile... and in so doing, make our networks neutral. I think this is the part that everyone can understand, and which shows up in polling.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jun 2017 @ 6:46am

      Re:

      "Since it's impractical to have multiple providers' gas pipes, for instance, pass everyone's homes, we agree, in the case of utilities, to suppress good ol' American commercial competition and allow single-supplier markets, albeit with strong regulation."

      So, you LIKE what is going on right now then? Okay got it.

      "Other utilities have come to grips with this without needing to bribe legislators and mislead the public. Electric customers, in most cases, can select a competitive generation provider... the power then travels the "last mile" over regulated, utility-maintained cabling."

      Ahh... another "uninformed" person that thinks they know more than they do.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Ninja (profile), 9 Jun 2017 @ 7:13am

        Re: Re:

        He is right. Some infra-structure is heavily regulated because they are natural monopolies. It makes no sense to build electricity distribution infra structure twice, three times for every different generator. So the govt regulates the field to avoid abuses and overcharging and whoever wants to make money there has to follow the rules. Pure and simple.

        You are the uninformed here. Or rather, a paid moron to regurgitate industry talking points where people haven't asked it seems.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 9 Jun 2017 @ 7:32am

        Re: Re:

        "Okay got it."

        You really don't.

        "Ahh... another "uninformed" person that thinks they know more than they do."

        I do love the way that people claiming that other posters are "uninformed" neither identify themselves (thus making an appeal to authority without quantifying the authority) nor explain exactly what is wrong with the other person's statement. Bare assertions without substance.

        So, either you're a hit-and-run troll or you think that anonymous, unquantifiable, unverifiable claims are great things to base your opinions upon. Neither option is particularly flattering for you.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 9 Jun 2017 @ 6:32am

    Pai when told about it:

    *covers ears with hands*
    LALALALALA CAN'T HEAR YOU, THAT FRAUDULENT BOT SPEAKS THE TRUTH LALALALALA

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Annonymouse, 9 Jun 2017 @ 6:38am

    Life of Pai

    Where is a cranky tiger when you need one?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 9 Jun 2017 @ 7:39am

    Alas, in Washington "Broad, Bipartisan Support" is measured in campaign donations. $2000/plate dinners that are definitely not bribes, where corporations pay for large numbers of their employees and others to attend. Organized by those who are absolutely not "top lobbyists."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


