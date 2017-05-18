US & EU Not Banning Laptops On Planes..... >>
by Karl Bode

Thu, May 18th 2017 10:19am


Filed Under:
ajit pai, fcc, net neutrality



FCC Ignores The Will Of The Public, Votes To Begin Dismantling Net Neutrality

from the ignoring-the-will-of-the-people dept

Surprising absolutely nobody, the FCC today voted 2-1 along strict party lines to begin dismantling net neutrality protections for consumers. The move comes despite the fact that the vast majority of non-bot comments filed with the FCC support keeping the rules intact. And while FCC boss Ajit Pai has breathlessly insisted he intended to listen to the concerns of all parties involved, there has been zero indication that this was a serious commitment as he begins dismantling all manner of broadband consumer protections, not just net neutrality.

As you might have expected, the FCC was quick to release a statement claiming that gutting the popular consumer protections would usher forth a magical age of connectivity, investment, and innovation:

"In a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the FCC proposes to return to the bipartisan framework that preserved a flourishing free and open Internet for almost 20 years. First, the Notice proposes to reverse the FCC’s 2015 decision to impose heavy-handed Title II utility-style government regulation on Internet service providers (ISPs) and return to the longstanding, successful light-touch framework under Title I of the Communications Act."

Except as we just got done noting, the FCC's net neutrality rules already were 'light touch." The rules were relatively basic, the FCC has consistently shown zero interest in rate regulations, the rules didn't really cover zero rating, and numerous ISP executives have candidly and clearly stated the rules didn't harm them in the slightest. As we've also noted, the plan to shift ISPs back to Title I and an over-extended FTC is a plan that ends with less accountability and oversight of some of the least competitive companies in American industry as they move to grow even larger via media megamergers.

Anybody that believes consumers, competitors or the health of the internet benefits from giving Comcast additional leeway to abuse the lack of last-mile broadband competition is either intentionally trying to mislead you, or simply hasn't been paying attention.

What happens next? Again, net neutrality isn't technically dead yet. There will be another vote later this year, followed by inevitable lawsuits -- which supporters have a good chance of winning. Today, with the formal introduction of the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) the FCC should soon re-open the agency's comment system, allowing you to share your thoughts on the killing of net neutrality. And while you might be inclined to think that your thoughts on this policy decision don't matter, these comments will come in handy in the inevitable looming legal fight to come.

You see, when Pai is inevitably sued by competitors and consumer advocates, he'll need to convince the courts that things have changed dramatically enough since the FCC's appeals court victory last year to warrant such a severe reversal in agency policy (they haven't). And these public comments, which again show massive public support for the rules, only make that job that much harder for Pai to claim the move was in the public's best interest.

As a former Verizon lawyer Pai knows this, and is launching an NPRM attack on the rules in partial hope that things never get that far. We've noted how ISPs (and all the politicians, think tankers, policy wonks and "consultants" paid to love them) are pushing for a new Congressional law on net neutrality. The sales pitch for this law is that it will "put the net neutrality debate to rest" as a "compromise." The reality you're supposed to ignore is that AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and Charter lawyers will be the ones writing it, ensuring that the loophole-packed legislative "solution" is likely worse than having no net neutrality rules at all.

The short version? The battle for a healthy, open internet is far from over. And there will, sooner or later, be notable repercussions for any regulator and politician that thought ignoring the public interest on this subject was a good idea.

35 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 18 May 2017 @ 10:20am

    Well, looks like this dingo ate the baby.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 10:30am

    Better start saving money for the inevitable Tiered Internet.

    Do you think the telcos will go with Hulu or Netflix as the “preferred” Internet video provider?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 10:33am

      Re:

      Whar are the chances that data caps and/otr streaming service access will be controlled by the level of cable subscription that you take out.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 11:00am

      Re:

      nah it will be a new innovative on demand system. Where you watch when they tell you to watch and they demand a shitload of ca$h.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 10:30am

    The only innovation that will be in the realm of charging the customers more for less, while also cutting the legs from under competitors like YouTube.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    rw (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 10:34am

    These industries don't need a "light touch," they need someone with a sledgehammer.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 10:37am

    ajit pai: the most hated man on the internet (and that is saying a LOT)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 10:39am

    For the sake of the economy and our global competitiveness, just make them a damn utility. Dumb data tubes to facilitate progress are simply what we need.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    limbodog (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 10:44am

    Words matter

    There's a word for this. It's "sabotage". The people who the GOP appoints to federal posts with the intent of dismantling the agencies they're in charge of are saboteurs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 10:51am

    Cut Pai some slack

    He's been doing nothing but reading thousands of public comments for the past several days. No sleeping, no eating. Just reading. And reading. And reading. And after carefully considering each and every comment, only then did he make his decision.

    Oh, sorry. That was the public, reading the comments, sorting the bot chaff from the wheat, and concluding that most people liked the rules. My mistake.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 10:54am

    FCC Ignores The Will Of The Public,

    Something, something...

    I warned you guys that this is what regulation does.

    removes the public's seat at the table.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 11:09am

      Re: FCC Ignores The Will Of The Public,

      So... regulation leads to less regulation??

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 11:18am

        Re: Re: FCC Ignores The Will Of The Public,

        You can't deregulate without regulations.

        Next he'll point at poverty and blame efforts to end poverty.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 12:34pm

          Re: Re: Re: FCC Ignores The Will Of The Public,

          no, I am pointing at you idiots for supporting the very things that cause what you are trying to avoid.

          It's sad you did not see this coming, I saw this coming before even Trump got here, but everyone laughed at me when I warned them that this was coming. Well keep laughing, because that totally worked, right?

          A fool and their liberty are soon parted, well shortly after their money! I hope you enjoy Ajit Pai, you asked for him!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Roger Strong (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 12:50pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: FCC Ignores The Will Of The Public,

            But that's the essence of your argument: Pai couldn't deregulate if the regulations we support didn't exist in the first place.

            It's the only reasonable interpretation of your "this is what regulation does" claim, considering that "this" refers to Pai's moves to deregulate.

            Perhaps if you add some more insults, you'll be taken more seriously. (But don't count on it.)

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      CrushU (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 11:15am

      Re: FCC Ignores The Will Of The Public,

      As opposed to no regulation, which is what just happened, which, um... also removes the public's seat at the table?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 12:19pm

        Re: Re: FCC Ignores The Will Of The Public,

        Lie, there is still regulations, just regulations benefiting businesses more than consumers.

        there are still regulations for how can be a communications business, licenses, rules, spectrums...

        Yea, still a LOT of fucking regulations!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 11:17am

      Re: FCC Ignores The Will Of The Public,

      IF ONLY WE HAD LISTENED TO ANONYMOUS COWARD! IF ONLY!!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 11:35am

      Re: FCC Ignores The Will Of The Public,

      Your alternative is a fantasy world.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 18 May 2017 @ 11:59am

        Re: Re: FCC Ignores The Will Of The Public,

        Hey, that's not fair.

        It implies that he has an alternative.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 12:31pm

          Re: Re: Re: FCC Ignores The Will Of The Public,

          I believe your type has been warned many times before, that if you keep calling things by the wrong name, then people stop paying attention to you when get get tired of you acting like

          Something does not stop existing just because you refuse to accept it. Many others have offered alternatives, you just keep rejecting them.

          But as they say... ignorance IS bliss!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 11:04am

    Just Watch

    An anonymous coward will be here any moment now to accuse Techdirt of Ajitating.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 11:30am

    Pity people lack the will to remind him he is supposed to represent the people and not his corporate donors.
    It would be nice to see voters in his district reminding him they submitted comments saying don't do this & he ignored them to put corporate profits over public good. We'll vote you out now, so arrange that cushy job lobbying for the cartels.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Jinxed (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 11:30am

    *And while you might be inclined to think that your thoughts on this policy decision don't matter, these comments will come in handy in the inevitable looming legal fight to come.*

    No, they won't. Just as I said over two years ago, I'll say it again here: Votes won't matter because the fight isn't in the correct arena.

    While it was entertaining to see Title II pass, the only people upset by today's news are those who thought they had won.

    Here's a tip: instead of running to the government, isn't it about time to grow up and take the fight directly to the ISPs?

    Too bad it's a running joke now, the boycott.

    Alas, it's like watching people fight against DRM while giving the very entities responsible for it concurrent record-breaking years.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 18 May 2017 @ 12:06pm

      Re:

      What the hell are "concurrent years"? Are you including Martian years, alternate timelines, or do you subscribe to the theory that time is an illusion and everything is happening simultaneously?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 12:08pm

      Re:

      Yes, boycott... that'll work! I'll just run down to the local Net Cafe or the Library anytime I need to check my bank account, or pay my bills, or do my job...

      The reason the ISPs are so bad is they have you over a barrel and there's nothing you can do about it other than complain to the FCC... or your Congress-Critter... both of whom now work for the big ISPs.
      :(

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 11:32am

    "Karl, why do you and the techdirt staff have to be communist libtards!?!" - Anonymous Coward

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 12:00pm

    A la Old-School Colbert

    As a former Verizon lawyer and founder of NAMBLA, Pai knows this...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    kallethen, 18 May 2017 @ 12:41pm

    You see, when Pai is inevitably sued by competitors and consumer advocates, he'll need to convince the courts that things have changed dramatically enough since the FCC's appeals court victory last year to warrant such a severe reversal in agency policy (they haven't). And these public comments, which again show massive public support for the rules, only make that job that much harder for Pai to claim the move was in the public's best interest. I'll admit, before reading this article you could count me as one of those who felt that it'd be a waste to submit comments to the FCC. Pai will do whatever he wants and ignore the overwhelming demand to keep net neutrality rules. But this paragraph here at least gives me some hope there is a small chance to save things.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    NeghVar (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 12:50pm

    Triggers violence

    A vast majority of the people say no, but the government agency does it anyway. Civil and legal options have been exhausted. That is when violence is the only option left in order to make a difference.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


