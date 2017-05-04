Ted Cruz Doubles Down On Being Wrong: Pushes Yet Another Net Neutrality Killing Bill
from the freedom* dept
Eager to ignore the broad, bipartisan support net neutrality enjoys, nine GOP Senators this week introduced legislation that would kill the FCC's net neutrality rules. Senator Mike Lee's "Restoring Internet Freedom Act" would prohibit the FCC from classifying ISPs as common carriers under Title II of the Communications Act and "from imposing certain regulations on providers of such service." In other words, it's a parallel attempt to kill net neutrality in Congress while FCC boss Ajit Pai tries to kill the rules via FCC process.
Lee didn't release the text of the bill, but it's expected to look very similar to a 2016 bill he introduced during the 114th Congress with the same 8 co-sponsors. Lee tries to argue in a statement over at his website that his bill is necessary to keep "bureaucrats" away from "engineering the internet's infrastructure":
But now this engine of growth is threatened by the Federal Communications Commission’s 2015 Open Internet Order, which would put federal bureaucrats in charge of engineering the Internet’s infrastructure. That is why I am introducing the Restoring Internet Freedom Act, which would nullify Open Internet Order and prohibit the FCC from issuing a similar rule in the future.
You'll likely be shocked to learn that the only "freedoms" being restored here belong to companies like Comcast, Verizon and AT&T. Said companies have spent the better part of a decade and millions of dollars on a quest for zero oversight of one of the least competitive sectors in American industry.
Should the rules die, AT&T will once again have the freedom to block you from using certain services unless you subscribe to a more expensive broadband tier. Comcast can use its unnecessary usage caps and overage fees to make competing services more expensive for its customers to use. Companies like Verizon can get back to intentionally letting peering points congest to make content and transit companies pay them more money than ever for the honor of reaching Verizon subscribers.
Somehow, Lee thinks that gutting the already too-modest rules preventing this kind of behavior will somehow increase "permissionless innovation." That makes zero coherent sense.
These abuses aren't theoretical. They've either already happened or are happening now. And FCC boss Ajit Pai's ingenious "solution" is to eliminate modest and widely supported rules and replace them with "voluntary" guidelines companies like Comcast will ignore. The idea that net neutrality is simply an issue of government "overreach" plays well to knee-jerk partisans that aren't informed on the subject, but it doesn't become any less false with repetition. In reality, the FCC has spent fifteen years turning a blind eye to the problem of limited competition, and the 2015 rules, if anything, didn't go far enough.
A few years ago, when Tom Wheeler began bucking 15 years of bipartisan FCC precedent by actually doing his job, you'll recall that Senator Ted Cruz was widely ridiculed for his claim that net neutrality was "Obamacare for the internet." Despite even Republican engineers informing him this narrative couldn't be more inaccurate, Cruz (a bill co-sponsor) took the opportunity this week to double down. According to Cruz, he was being incredibly and intentionally misleading to "raise awareness":
"My comments (equating net neutrality to "Obamacare") were intended to raise awareness of this unprecedented government power grab, which the Obama administration and its friends at the FCC were attempting to quietly accomplish. I am proud to work with my friend Mike Lee on the Restoring Internet Freedom Act, a bill that rolls back former President Obama's power grab, protects open internet principles, and recognizes the transformative effect that the internet has had on our lives, generating billions of dollars of new economic activity and millions of jobs, largely free of government’s heavy hand. We must preserve a free and open internet, and give stability to the companies and users operating within the internet ecosystem."
Yes, let's "preserve a free and open internet" by letting giant broadband monopolies cap, throttle, restrict and otherwise hamstring the endless startups, entrepreneurs, content companies and consumers that use the internet everyday. You'll notice that folks like Cruz are quick to heap praise on the miracle of the modern internet, but are comically incapable of admitting the threat that limited competition is posing to said miracle. Obviously, if you admit there's a problem, then you might just have to do something about it. And deep-pocketed campaign contributors Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon sure as hell don't want that.
As Mike just got done pointing out, net neutrality opponents have a gameplan you need to understand. Step one is for Ajit Pai to play bad cop and threaten net neutrality via FCC rollback. Step two is for Congress to come to the rescue with a "compromise" bill (actually written by Comcast and friends, of course) that promises to "solve" net neutrality once and for all -- but is packed with so many loopholes, caveats and contingencies to be worse than no rules at all. If this bill doesn't do the trick, giant ISPs will ensure there's a flood of similar proposals waiting in the wings.
Politician Doubles Down on Being Wrong.
There are no saints in congress but the GOP is about as far removed from the common man as I am from an ant. And so, yet again, here we are only with net neutrality and ISP's.
That said, I do completely agree with you hate for the GOP to allow companies to use these idiots as patsies to drum up damaging business practices and sell them around for more than they are worth.
"There are no saints in congress but the GOP is about as far removed from the common man as I am from an ant."
See, this is also problematic, the GOP is not close to alone in this regard. The D's & R's are both entirely removed from the common man. Both parties so trash to such a degree that acting like one is somehow better than the other is pretty telling about folks.
Choosing between the two parties is like choosing your method of suicide.
Do you want to die in a vat of acid or would you prefer a nuclear reactor chamber instead?
When internet privacy was up for a vote only Republicans voted to sell the public out
It's Republicans who want to gut as many rules stopping corporate abuse of the environment and the public as possible.
You didn't have Obama appointing people to agencies they want torn down
Well I am sorry that you are too stupid to realize that D's are able to sucker you so much.
Tell you what man, I love you, I will take care of you, now give me your bank account because I am going to put a whole lotta money into it after I steal it from from rich folks.
This has been the Democrat con for decades, promising the poor and uneducated plebs, that they will solve their problems by stealing from the rich and helping them out with "programs". Despite having democrats in charge plenty of times, minorities are still destitute and clueless.
"Damn playing you idiots like a fiddle is easy!"
~A Democrat & A Republican
George Washington warn us from the start what would happen if we stick to this party bullshit. People like you, without a damn clue!
Let me give you a direct hint. The Democrats lie to you, make you think they care about you, they write laws that "look" like they are what you want, but wind up being something else in actual result.
There is a whole group of people that do stuff like that for entertainment purposes. Grifters, most politicians are professional Grifters. All of them distract you with something shiny to divert your attention away from the real actions they are taking.
You should also go and read up on George Washington. Just supporting a political party is a problem of its own and George describes that problem well in his farewell address.
I'm not being dishonest, you don't understand what happened.
1. I sign up for a credit card under specified terms. Agreed to by both parties.
2. Congress rewrites bankruptcy legislation that, in effect, changes the terms of the agreement.
In other words, I sign an agreement for a certain amount of money at a certain interest rate. There is a risk that I won't pay it back, file bankruptcy, hence the higher interest rate. All of that goes into the calculation and an agreement is signed.
Later, because they can, banks get congress to reform the bankruptcy laws so that it's harder to discharge the debt in bankruptcy. They are changing the rules in the middle of the game, something they've done a lot of in the credit card game, but also in others.
The problem is that the banks are the informed party. They knew the likelihood of you declaring bankruptcy and made an agreement based on that. Sure, maybe you knew your specific situation better than they did but they know the aggregate far better than you would, plus they know all of the laws and tricks. When they didn't get the results they wanted, or thought they could increase profits, they had congress change the game to their benefit.
Also, saying the two parties are the same is nonsensical. There are a lot of issues where they should be the same, assuming scientific evidence and facts play a part in the discussion, or the the reality on the ground dictates certain things, and there are plenty of issues where it sure looks like the lobbyists are paying both sides, but to say that they are the same is nonsensical. There are some profound differences in outcomes and approaches between the two. This very issue is one of those. Tax policy, health care are two others with profound consequences and differences between the two.
Certainly, I would like to see more variety and challenges to the duopoly, but they aren't the same.
So no, I do not absolve the business of any guilt, I just object to your absolving the consumer of it. When you sign and give yourself to a debtor... well there you have it.
The problem with the banks and government corruption, well that could be solved as well, but voters don't want to solve it. They just want to bend the corruption they see to their political desires. Because of this, a solution cannot be had. Remember that whole you cannot solve violence with violence stuff? Well you cannot solve corruption with corruption, and right now... that is exactly what the electorate has been doing. Attempting to send different kinds of corrupt politicians to Washington in hopes they get somewhere.
"Also, saying the two parties are the same is nonsensical."
That is not nonsensical in the least. Read this article.
http://www.orlandosentinel.com/opinion/os-ed-charley-reese-545-people-1984-073111-story.html
They really are the same. They both seek to remove your rights & liberties and enslave you. Just because they disagree on the methods to achieve their objectives does not mean they are so different. The two party system in America is essentially a pair of competing bullies. Each vilify the other in different ways. Each acts as though they are innocent and honest. Each continues to grow government and oppress the people with each new law. Neither works to restore liberty or integrity to this land.
"Certainly, I would like to see more variety and challenges to the duopoly, but they aren't the same."
And this is why it will never change. Until you understand the problem you will never learn how to effectively combat the problem!
net neutrality
Net Neutrality is in reality GOVERNMENT CONTROL of the net and the content.
Without neutrality ISPs get to decide what kind of speech is or isn't acceptable on the digital landscape.
They also get to decide what kind of net reliant products and services get off the ground in a non neutral landscape
Look, if this were strictly about private companies and resources, you might have a case. It isn't. We're talking about companies that often have government-granted monopolies on service in the areas where they operate.
Even where there's no monopoly, houses are built with ONE phone line, ONE power connection ONE water connection and ONE gas line. So the city mandates that the "last mile" be shared with competitors.
No "Net Neutrality" on those other utilities means that they too could partner with other companies - so that only homes with the partner's brand of appliances or furnace or hot water tank gets proper service. Now that there's a data connection (via "smart meters") back to the utilities, you can bet that they want to do exactly that.
Almost all US ISP's have two businesses, delivered over the same connection, but using different technologies that belong under different rule sets; Cable TV, where they decide the content, and the Internet connectivity, where the customer should be able to decide where to go.
You would complain if your phone service controlled what business you could use it to contact, so why should you ISP be given that power?
There's no government control of the internet with net neutrality. There's only ISP control without it.
For your reference for me it is:
14 providers (offering a total of 67 packages)
78Mb Down / 34Mb Up
$50 per month (approx - converted from £)
Unlimited usage for anything
An I live in a fairly rural area of Northern England - tell me again how you've not got a problem over there?
2 providers over existing twisted pair (Sonic & ATT)
1 provider over existing CATV cable (comcrap)
2 fixed wireless (maybe, might be too far)
1 satellite provider (Hughes, with huge latency)
Only one of the TP providers and maybe one of the fixed-wireless providers will give me static IPs, which I need (and please don't argue with me about that). AFAICT none of them will install "business" service into a residence.
The basic problem with all the arguments against net neutrality are that they conflate content and carriage. Consider that after AT&T Divestiture in the 1980s (and wireline voice traffic is regulated), the *content* industry blossomed. What made it work is that the telcos were -required- to carry everyone's traffic (and they made money off that).
Hint: think along the lines of UPS. UPS is actually not within its rights to:
as they are a common carrier at law. Why should your ISP be able to arbitrarily drop, delay (throttle), or differentially bill for (including zero rating) your packets?
Net Neutrality is in reality GOVERNMENT CONTROL of the net and the content.
I hear this talking point all the time and it makes no sense to me, as someone who has actually read the open internet rules. Can you point out what in the rules means "government control of the net and content?"
Because, by my reading, it's actually the complete opposite. It's saying that neither the government nor the ISPs can control content on the internet.
There's no need to be redundant.
Given the way Canada is defending net neutrality, it looks like Cruz escaped (giving up Canadian citizenship going into the 2016 election cycle) just in time!
