Josh Hawley Wants To Appoint Himself Product Manager For The Internet
from the hawley-knows-best dept
Say what you want about Senator Josh Hawley -- and we've said a lot -- but you do have to give him credit for actually proposing bills to respond to all of the problems he sees with internet companies these days. Of course, he sees their very existence as one of the problems, so the bills seem mostly nonsensical. His latest -- the Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology Act (yeah, yeah, the SMART Act) -- is only marginally less crazy than his last bill to strip internet companies of Section 230 protections, unless they agree to allow Nazis to speak.
It's... weird. It basically seems to be Congress (via Hawley) appointing itself as the new product manager for all internet services. It's taking what is a potentially reasonable concern that certain activities on various internet platforms may lead to addictive behaviors and then assuming that Congress must ban them, outright -- as well as take proactive steps to limit access to much of the internet. I'm assuming that noted Constitutional lawyer Josh Hawley will next propose a bill banning alcohol, cigarettes, TV binging, professional sports, books, and anything else engrossing in the future. Again, there are legitimate concerns about how the internet impacts people, but we're still in the very early days of understanding (1) what those issues are and how they're dealt with and (2) how society can and should respond to those things. And yet, this bill acts as if it's well established that a few very specific technology features are de facto evil and must be banned. Among them:
- Infinite scroll
- A lack of natural stopping points
- Autoplay music and video
- Badges that reward certain behavior (i.e., gamification)
Also, autoplay ads are crazy annoy... wait, what's this?
AUTOPLAY.—The use of a process that automatically plays music or videos (other than advertisements) without an express, separate prompt by the user (such as pushing a button or clicking an icon)
Emphasis very much added. Got that? Autoplay advertisements are exempted. This is basically entirely targeted at YouTube and the fact that when one video finishes, another will start playing automatically. I do find that practice marginally annoying, but there's a giant switch at the top of the page that lets you turn it off, and once you turn it off once, it stays off, so, uh...? But, really, the exempting of advertising is quite amazing. Apparently Josh Hawley thinks that internet companies are bad for trying to addict you, but advertisers? Oh, no. They're pure as the driven snow...
If I'm reading this correctly, it could ban Techdirt's existing commenting feature in which we put badges on comments that have been voted "funny" or "insightful" by the community. Because that's evil. How dare we incentivize our commenters to be funny or insightful! An outrage! Here's the language in the bill:
BADGES AND OTHER AWARDS LINKED TO ENGAGEMENT WITH THE PLATFORM.—Providing a user with an award for engaging with the social media platform (such as a badge or other recognition of a user’s level of engagement with the platform) if such award does not substantially increase access to new or additional services, content, or functionality.
That is listed under "Prohibited Practices," though it's possible we might skate by, as we may not qualify as a "social media service" under the bill (it defines social media services as sites that "primarily serve as a medium for users to interact with content generated by other third-party users"). I'd argue that's not our "primary" business right now, but it's at least a bit fuzzy -- especially as we're, at this very moment, thinking about ways to improve our commenting features, and if this became law, we'd have to be very concerned that at some point we'd accidentally cross the nebulous border into a realm in which our "primary" business involved hosting user comments. Given that, it would certainly create a massive chilling effect on the features we're already working on implementing for you guys.
Of course, that's only if this bill had half a chance in hell of becoming law and not being tossed out as unconstitutional.
The bill also requires any "social media company" to add a bunch of features. Again, some of these features are probably good ideas, just not good ideas that should be required by law. Among the mandated features: a tool that users can use to set time limits on the platform, an opt-out rule that, by default, limits the use of any services to 30 minutes per day, and a regular counter of how much time you've spent on the site. So, if we were deemed to be "primarily" in the social media business, and you're reading Techdirt for more than 30 minutes, sorry folks, but I'll need to cut you off (and re-set the limit on the first of every month, even if you opt out). Yes, that's right -- even if people opt out of the 30 minute limit, this bill would require it be turned back on, on the 1st of every month. So paternalistic. And, apparently, I'll magically have to build such tools into my site.
Remember, of course, that Josh Hawley's major claim to fame was that he was the lawyer that represented Hobby Lobby in allowing it to ignore federal laws that it felt violated the religious sensibilities of its owners. I wonder, if we start a religion that worships the infinite scroll and gamification badges, will Hawley let us have an exemption from this law?
Believe it or not, there's even more in the bill, including requiring websites to have a "neutral presentation," banning "pre-selected" options, and having the FTC report to Congress about how internet companies are "exploiting human psychology."
There may be bad things about how internet platforms are run. There may be problems with certain implementations and the impact they have on society, but a blanket ban on stuff, just because Hawley has decided it's bad, seems kinda crazy. Whatever happened to the Republican party position of getting government out of regulating businesses? This is not just regulating businesses, it's literally getting down to the product/feature decision level for no obvious reason other than Hawley's personal animus.
Filed Under: addiction, autoplay, badges, infinite scroll, internet, josh hawley, social media, time limits
Companies: facebook, google, twitter
Reader Comments
I agree that autoplay video ads are incredibly annoying. Techdirt's ad reporting form even has them as a specific category of bad behavior.
Now that we're all in agreement, can we please finally get rid of the Bloomberg videos? "Featured" or not, they're still autoplaying video ads and nobody wants them around.
Re:
Well we're not all in agreement about autoplay video ads - not Hawley, anyway.
Re: Re:
Nope. Hawley says autoplay video ads are good.
Maybe next he'll MANDATE them.
Re: Re: Re:
Then people will use adblockers, or their firewall, to block them.
When I ran my online radio station, and had filtering and ad blocking on station computers, the vendor I purchased my filtering software from was in the Czech Republic.
So even if he got a law passed that said that blocking of mandatory video ads could not be put in by ad blockers. the software maker in the Czech Republic would not be suject to US laws. They only have to obey Czech and EU laws.
That is why any law against ad blockers in the USA would never work. All the vendors of filtering software with adblocking capabilities are all outside the United States, so US laws would not apply to them.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Then they just make it illegal to use or distribute them in the US. Sure, you could probably side-load something but say goodbye to them being available as plug-ins from the Chrome Store or whatever.
Re:
That is what ad blockers are for. I do not like having to, say, watch two ads in a row, before a YouTube video.
Such ad blockers are nice so that if I have friends over and if I want to put on a movie, say, on primwire, I can knock out the video ad for Pornhub they try and make you watch before before you movie starts. I do NOT want to offend my guests, so I knock out Primewire's current video ad for Pornhub, by using AdBlock. If Primewire does not like the fact that I block their video ads, they can just go to hell.
What Primewire has been doing is putting their movies on Openload, and put them inside a frane to both stop you from stream ripping, and to try and force you to watch their video ads, which I see as time wasters.
That must drive the MAFFIA crazy, since that also keeps them from finding out where, on Openload, that movie is stored. I am pretty sure they do not like the fact that cannot send a DMCA notice, since they don't know the URL on Primewire for that.
AdBlock is pretty well hardened against that video ad, but AdClear, on my cell phone, is not
Autoplay and addiction
I don't think autoplay is opt out rather than in to addict people, I think it is to serve one more ad than videos you watch.
"BADGES AND OTHER AWARDS LINKED TO ENGAGEMENT WITH THE PLATFORM.—Providing a user with an award for engaging with the social media platform (such as a badge or other recognition of a user’s level of engagement with the platform) if such award does not substantially increase access to new or additional services, content, or functionality."
So badges as a reward are bad, but increasing access to additional services, content, or functionality as a reward is perfectly fine and not addicting?
Re:
Yeah, and loot boxes in games are really just "surprise mechanics"
Perhaps this latest basket 'o' stupid from Hawley is an attempt to make his malicious gaslighting and attempted tampering with CDA 230 appear more palatable by cimparison.
His constituents need to infinite scroll Senator Hawley right out of off office.
Law of intended consequences
So, if i get this right, YouTube cannot autoplay suggested videos after the one you just watched, but could fill that awkward silence after the end of the video with a continuous stream of adds.
Re: Law of intended consequences
Well, for 30 minutes - then it has to cut you off!
I bet if we look through the ancient texts that we will find that the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster already has teachings about these features. After all, one person's "infinite scroll" is another's "Never-Ending Pasta Bowl".
So, you may not need to start a new religion, but merely look to the heavens for inspiration, optionally with grated Parmesan.
R’amen. 🙏
Oh, that’s easy: It doesn’t. But that won’t stop Congress from trying anyway.
If we can make these rules only apply to website vistors who voted for Josh Hawley at his last election, then yeah it's actually probably a great idea (sans the total technical infeasiblity of some of it)
Free Peaches
How in the world could anyone think this would pass constitutional muster?
Then again...
https://www.npr.org/2019/07/25/744909500/south-dakota-public-schools-add-in-god-we-trust-si gns-to-walls
This law sounds like it was created in china or russia,
does america really need a senator to decide the format and presentation
of websites or social media service,s
what happened to free speech ?
Will neutral websites have to ban users who are rude or insult politicians , or other people ,
Maybe america needs basic laws on privacy ,and data base security
all data bases should use strong passwords,
user data should be encrypted , no passwords should be stored in plain txt,
It seems every month theres another big hack with millions
of user accounts left exposed using simple hacking techniques ,
in many case,s the data base have weak security ,
with not even basic security procedures being followed
to secure user data .
The 30 minute rules is patronising ,if someone wants to spend an hour on facebook, so what ,big deal,its their choice .
I knew it!
I knew it! I knew Techdirt was evil for gamification! Finally. Proof. Now, where's that video I was working on about the moon landing being faked (50th anniversary edition)? I need to update it to include this proof about TechDirt!
Hawley is very much like the parent that is over-protective
When you ask whether you fall under this law or not, the question is whether Techdirt is in the United States.
Two very popular figure skating sites, for example, GoldenSkate in Canada, and Figure Skating Universe, in Britain, are not subject to any US laws, so this law would not apply to them.
GoldenSkate only has to obey Canadian laws, and Figure Skating Universe only has to obey British laws, so the will not be subject to Hawley's bill, if it passes.
Re:
In general I agree with you that a Canadian website should be able to ignore US law, but in practice that's not always the case. The owner of a Canadian site can be sued in US court for breaking US law if a US resident viewed the site on their computer. Now, even if the Canadian site owner is found in violation, enforcing a US judgment in Canada is where the difficulty lies... unless they've got property or bank accounts in the US. So, when you ask whether or not a particular international law "applies" to a party, what you really need to be asking is, "Does that party have any seize-able assets in the country where the law exists?"
This will just cause Google and other social media platforms to just pack up and leave the United States, rendering that law unenforceable.
If you own any property in Silocon Valley or the Seattle area, you better sell now, before property values drop after Big Tech leaves this country to avoid this new law.
