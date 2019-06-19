Senator Hawley Proposes Law To Force Internet Companies To Beg The FTC For Permission To Host Content
Senate newbie Josh Hawley has made it clear that he's no fan of big internet companies and has joined with others in suggesting that Section 230 is somehow to blame for whatever it is he dislikes (it mainly seems to be he thinks the public likes them too much). So now he's proposed a massively stupid and clearly unconstitutional bill, called the "Ending Support for Internet Censorship Act," to wipe out CDA 230 protections for large internet platforms. The proposal is shockingly dumb and so obviously unconstitutional it boggles the mind that Hawley is actually a constitutional lawyer.
The bill is pretty straightforward, both in how it operates, and in how misguided it is. If you're a "big" internet platform -- defined as having more than 30 million "active monthly users" in the US or more than 300 million such users globally (or having over $500 million in revenue) -- then you automatically lose the protections of CDA 230. You can regain them by making a request to the FTC. In order to get them, you have to pay for an "audit" of your content moderation practices, and pro-actively "prove" via "clear and convincing evidence" that the practices are "politically neutral." Once the you do that, the FTC would "vote" on whether or not you could get CDA 230 protections, and they would only be granted with a "supermajority vote," which would mean at least four out of the five commissioners would have to vote for it. Since FTC Commissioners are always 3 to 2 in favor of the political party in the White House, that means any internet company that wants to get approval would need to get at least one commissioner of the non-Presidential party to vote for the immunity as well.
There's no way this survives constitutional scrutiny (if it actually becomes law, which seems unlikely). The First Amendment pretty clearly says that Congress can't create a law that (1) forces a company to get approval for its moderation practices and (2) judges content on whether or not it's deemed "politically neutral." Also, what the hell does "politically neutral" even mean? It doesn't mean anything. And, as for "clear and convincing evidence," tons of people have pointed to clear and convincing evidence that these platforms don't moderate based on political viewpoints, and yet we still have tons of people insisting they do. Nothing is going to convince some people that the platforms are actively targeting conservatives, no matter how many times evidence to the contrary is presented. Hawley has set up a purposefully impossible standard. As we've pointed out, many people still insist that Twitter deciding to kick off literal Nazis is "evidence" of anti-conservative bias. As NetChoice points out, Hawley's bill would require sites to host KKK propaganda just in order to obtain basic liability protections.
Is Josh Hawley truly arguing that any large website must cater to Nazis if it wants to allow public conversation? Because, damn, dude, that's a bold call.
This is from the guy who claims to be a "Constitutional Conservative"? Really? His current bio hypes up that he's a "leading constitutional lawyer" and talks about how he was one of the lead attorneys in the Hobby Lobby case, which was (in part) defending a company's right to use the First Amendment to refuse to obey certain laws that violated the religious beliefs of their owners. So, apparently, in that case, it's bad for the government to enforce rules for private businesses -- but for other kinds of companies, the government should force them to moderate content in a particular way? I mean, is Hobby Lobby forced to be "politically neutral" in the products it sells in its shops? You'd expect Hawley to be at the front of the line screaming about how awful that would be. Can you imagine the stink that Hawley himself would put up if Congress attempted to force Hobby Lobby to be "politically neutral" in its own actions?
Either way, this law is a non-starter, and once again shows that Hawley isn't legislating from any position of principle, but is grandstanding clearly unconstitutional ideas in the belief that self-identified "conservatives" hate the big internet companies these days, so any attack on them, no matter how dumb and unconstitutional, must be fine. As TechFreedom points out, this is little more than a fairness doctrine for the internet -- something conservatives have been against for decades. Incredibly, for all of the misguided and misleading complaints about how "net neutrality" was the "government takeover of the internet," Hawley's bill actually does a bunch of the things that opponents to net neutrality pretended net neutrality would do -- and yet, because it's politically expedient, you can likely bet that many of those who were against net neutrality will now support Hawley's ridiculous bill.
Asked it before, asking it again: For what reason should a platform such as Twitter be forced to host speech its admins would otherwise refuse to host?
Re:
Because someone might want you to bake a cake ... oh wait a sec, these folk are hypocrites.
Re: Re:
Because someone might want you to bake a cake ... oh wait a sec, these folk are hypocrites.
Exactly! If you want to withold service to gays and blacks and the irish that just makes you a racist - but not a hypocrite.
Re: Re: Re:
It does if you are a Black, Jewish, Gay, Irish person..
Re: Re: Re: Got your "Irish" up there, Timmy.
It's been so long since micks were discriminated against that to one NOT Irish and highly aware of it would list them with other, so is another point where "Gary" is VERY similar to Timothy Geigner, aka "Dark Helmet".
"Gary" is in IT, works around lawyers, hates "El Cheetos", and bombasts just like Timmy too. ODD, ain't it?
And just when I thought you couldn’t be more of an asshole, you use a well-known slur for the Irish. Jesus, dude, at least try to hide your racism.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Got your Troll
Hey remember when Blue Balls said it was awful to censor anyone? (Except Zionists of course - he hates jews.)
But Here is he demanding that I be censored. Love it!!
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190614/20280842406/congress-now-creating-moral-panic-around -deepfakes-order-to-change-cda-230.shtml#c487
And refusing to cite, of course. Blue Balls and Tail Between Legs.
Okay, you've come out FOR censoring "literal Nazis".
Now all you have to do is deny you've jumped well down the "slippery slope" by deeming some VIEWS -- not actions, mere VIEWS -- outside of protection.
The ACLU when building credibility actually protected Nazis! They've since dropped it, though, because their agenda all along was to tear society apart.
You want ONLY "politically correct" leftist-corporatist-Zionist views allowed.
At least NOW you're openly for censoring, totally betraying all your prior "free speech" blather. Those who talk about 1A are always the betrayers because they need the freedom to sow hate and discord so can divide and conquer.
And of course your interest is always for corporate power, not for individuals.
In contrast, I've all along advocated more "free speech" than you. -- I don't mind your views, it's the lying that that I can't stand. In fact you believe yourself a higher sort of person, Ivy League educated, innately superior, and entitled to force YOUR views on everyone.
Any website can host such views if they wish.
For what reason should a website be forced into hosting them if the site’s admins would otherwise refuse to host them?
Re: Fairness, the most essential American trait.
Businesses are not persons, don't have Rights. That was well established in the 20th C. If claim otherwise, then you advocate blacks being denied service at lunch counters. You need to get right with Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, and me, that business are mere permitted entitiies which are to be FAIR to all, NOT enforce the views of a handful of Rich OR weenies.
Re: Re: Fairness, the most essential American trait.
I forgot that "separate is not equal". The reach of large "platforms" is a key part of actualities.
You, as a practicing homosexual, would / do object when shunted off to the shadows right? Or do you claim some basic human right to be in same places and treated equally so long as your actions are acceptable under common law terms?
You're essentially saying that you find some views, not actions, so out of bounds that you're happy when out of sight. -- Google doesn't even have to index those sites, so would never be discovered.
Yes. Yes, I am. For what reason should people be forced into seeing White supremacist propaganda or anti-Semitic cartoons or Tucker Carlson’s face?
Re: OKAY, now you TOO have come out for censorship!
Red-letter day. Both Masnick and "Stone" are now openly FOR censorship, as I've claimed all along. Both have for years been preaching as if for "free speech" to extremes including Facebook should host videos of murders, but what they actually mean is ONLY for their "leftist-liberal-Zionist" views.
If someone wants to read Klan pamphlets and Chick tracts or watch Tucker Carlson’s inane drivel, they’re more than free to do so — on any platform that would host such content. But they should not have the right to force any platform that wouldn’t into doing so.
If Twitter admins enacted a ban on White supremacist propaganda today, for what reason should the government force Twitter into hosting that material against the wishes of its admins?
Re: Re: Fairness, the most essential American trait.
What about the owners or shareholders, do they have rights in relation to their investment in the business?
Re: Re: Re: Fairness, the most essential American trait.
First, what about their employees? Are those to be disposable like a truck? Do you want starving wage slaves too? No health care?
What a narrow financial view. You worship Mammon. Money is your only consideration, eh?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Fairness, the most essential American trait.
Corporations are also to serve The Public's interests. That's why they are permitted in the first place.
Now, someone is bound to bring up the supposed "law" that corporations are required to serve shareholders. --EXACTLY. And WHO do you suppose got such laws passed except the Thieving Rich who have plenty of advantages and luxuries already, but want to enjoy workers being literally enslaved too?
The little employees get was wrested from The Rich after bloody struggles by Real Socialists, not born rich ma snicks who pretend to be, and now the good times are fading into corporatized HELL.
[Wouldn't go in whole, so 2nd piece...]
Imagine, for a moment, that you own a website that allows for user-generated content. How would you feel if you were told by a government official that you had to allow anyone to post any kind of constitutionally protected speech — including spam and any sort of “distasteful” speech you would not otherwise want to host — or face a penalty under the law?
Re:
More specifically, Fox News would have to carry press releases about things they abhor.
Re: Okay, you've come out FOR censoring "literal Nazis"
Not true. Rush Limbaugh attributes his rise to dropping Fairness Doctrine, but I don't regard him as "conservative". He was for NAFTA. He's a huge war-monger. He's for big business and lower taxes on The Rich. He didn't even found the "EIB" network, was just the front man hired. -- By whom, you ask? The usual. -- In short, those are not "conservative" views, but "neo-conservative" and exactly the "capitalist", "neo-liberal", corporatist views of Masnick! No coincidence.
"Conservatives" is just a word used to trick conservatives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Okay, you've come out FOR censoring "literal Nazis".
Now all you have to do is deny you've jumped well down the "slippery slope" by deeming some VIEWS -- not actions, mere VIEWS -- outside of protection.
I've done no such thing. It's not that the views are "outside of protection." They are not. They are still protected free speech. But so is the decision not to host it. Nazis are free to speak their mind, but on their own platforms or on platforms that want to host that speech. No one can be required to host their speech.
Funny that you think otherwise.
Re: Re: Okay, you've come out FOR censoring "literal Nazis&
The following is as my reply to "Stone" with a few changes.
"separate is not equal". The reach of large "platforms" is a key part of actualities.
You, as "Jewish" would / do object when shunted off to the shadows right? Or do you claim some basic human right to be in same places and treated equally so long as your actions are acceptable under common law terms?
You're essentially saying that you find some views, not actions, so out of bounds that you're happy when out of sight. -- Google doesn't even have to index those sites, so would never be discovered.
Your point here is…what, exactly? Google has no obligation to index any website, let alone the websites of White supremacists and anti-Semites.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
...And if anyone doesn't like that, they can go to a different search engine, or start their own.
And, speaking only for myself here, I think making it so that the content of the websites of literal Nazis is never discovered is a good outcome.
It’s almost as if he knows most people would ever host his speech unless they were forced by law into doing so, hence his support for forcing corporations into hosting any and all kinds of speech.
Imagine that~.
Re: Re: Okay, you've come out FOR censoring "literal Nazis&
By the way, twice now, after your comment shows, meaning you've read the page, my browser session would no longer get comment in so I had to re-start it. Just coincidence? I can't prove otherwise, but as a powerful web-site owner, you have hidden tricks to use -- and after YOU explicitly state don't want some views even seen, it's exactly on topic to suspect HIDDEN censoring TOO.
And more generally, we won't know what's censored, right?
So bottom line: you have NO problem if blacks are not served equally by all businesses? Or do you have some mystical way to determine who REALLY deserves to be censored?
Maybe your problems are an issue of PEBCAK. Try checking into that.
Re:
I always call it an ID 10 T problem.
Re: Re: Re: Okay, you've answered your question
Ok Blue Balls -
Imagine you have your own website. With articles and comments. (I know it's a stretch, right?)
How long would it take you to kick me off the site?
(You don't have to answer this, we all know the answer. You talk tough but will turn with your tail between your legs when it comes to citation, action, honesty, or fairness.)
You already called for me to be banned today. So try to answer without lying.
He's gone full moron!
Well wouldn't that make you a betrayer then since you constantly scream about it?
According to that logic, nobody should EVER talk about First Amendment rights because if they do they are automatically wrong, evil and betrayers of all mankind. Come on, you're making this way too easy to rip your logic apart.
Says the individual freely ranting and raving on the internet.
Ah but that makes you a betrayer because you talk about it. So why should we believe you?
Pfft. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!
Right back at ya.
Since this bill is purportedly about equal access by political parties to the platforms, it should be rather called "Equalization of Opportunities Act."
Re:
Or more accurately, the enabling of the hecklers veto act.
We are witnessing the beginning of the end of the World Wide Web.
Re:
If by that you mean "a whole lot of smoke and stomping but no actual change in the internet" then yeah, you might be right. Nothing will come of these impotent attempts to subvert the Bill of Rights.
War can often be avoided by firing the biggest shot possible...
Don't believe? Look at the Nuke dropped by the US, it stopped the war.
So how do you win the copyright wars? By having the biggest hammer and the loudest voice. It doesn't matter who's right or what's said, it matters who hears it, and when the corporations control all the access to mass media, you can bet that only certain voices will be allowed to be heard.
Control of the media backbone has already been established (AT&T owns it all), and is being constantly expanded (eroding others rights, absorbing their functionality and technology, not upgrading existing technology, etc), the next step (currently in play for the last 5-10 years) is corporate control of the media (ie. taking away the public voice, sure you can go down to the corner and yell at everyone, but when your ability to communicate online is limited to point to point options (e-mail, individual messaging,etc), it will be too late.
This will not happen outright, but by behind the back tactics and gurellia methods... like planting 'seeds' about existing laws like CDA230, claiming that it 'enables free speech and sharing of ideas we haven't licensed and don't like'. Enough of the sheeple will believe the claims, and they will talk to the 4-5 people they can contact and let them know what their views are.
Grassroots won't be as easy when it's real grass that we have to gather on in order to discuss something with more than one individual at a time.
OH, and Fukitabout comments, these won't even exist, so take a picture (non-digital) to share with your grandkids what 'real communication' was like, back when you had to walk 5 miles uphill both ways just to take the High school equivalency test (how do you use the 3 sea shells? is the only question, it's hard to tell why we don't have any more high school graduates and everyone has to go into the "Corps" (official acronym for the 'Corporation Officially Recognizing Peoples Service" - the only choice for those not receiving a high school diploma (last one was issued in 2025), where the corporations generously pay individuals $.25 per day for 10 hours of labor (almost 1/10th of what the high school graduates make now days), or enough to almost feed one individual for one day if buying from the Company Store (yep that's a thing now, your 'pay' is only good at the Company Store)...
We all owe our souls to the company store someday... sooner or later.
Re: War can often be avoided by firing the biggest shot possible
Look at the Nuke dropped by the US, it stopped the war.
Having a history problem?
Try looking up Japanese Imperial Army unit 731 and Habin, China and ask the question"Where was Army 731 headquarters in Japan"?
Something I said in a previous comment thread:
I'll add that this bill is very, very dumb, and if it's representative of what Hawley intends to do to promote competition among social networking platforms, then he's not going to be much help on that front. Or quite possibly any front.
Don’t Jinx This, Please.
There's no way this survives constitutional scrutiny (if it actually becomes law, which seems unlikely).
I wouldn’t be so sure of it, Masnick. Remember how the European Union managed to pass the Copyright Directive despite the obvious consequences and concerns from both the public and legal experts? Remember how Ajit Pai of the FCC managed to repeal Net Neutrality despite the legal opposition? Odds are that Senator Hawley will find a way to have his fellow party members pass this absurd unconstitutional action. As an American, this is deeply troubling.
Re: Don’t Jinx This, Please.
He'd need every Senate Republican plus seven Senate Democrats to break a filibuster. Then Nancy Pelosi to bring it to the floor in the House (which, by convention*, will only happen if a majority of House Democrats support it).
Even if Hawley's bill has the support of "his fellow party members" -- and that remains to be seen; I think it's safe to assume that Ted Cruz is onboard given his similar comments, but I'm much less certain it'll get the support of guys like Rand Paul -- that's still not enough to pass it into law. It'll need bipartisan support to do that.
* The Hastert Rule, named for noted child molester Dennis Hastert. I am not a fan of Hastert or his rule.
Re: Re: Don’t Jinx This, Please.
Adding: Via a little further reading, Pelosi doesn't seem to think much of the Hastert Rule (to her credit; it's a bullshit rule), so that's probably not a reason she'd avoid bringing this (or any) bill to the House floor.
Nonetheless, it would still have to pass the Senate, and would need every House Republican plus 20 House Democrats in order to pass. That still seems unlikely, and still means that Hawley can't pass this with Republican support alone.
Re: Don’t Jinx This, Please.
But it would never pass through the House.
WHO??
Senate newbie Josh Hawley
Joshua David Hawley is an American attorney and Republican politician, currently serving as the junior United States Senator for Missouri. Hawley served as the 42nd Attorney General of Missouri from 2017 to 2019, before defeating two-term Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill in the 2018.
Education Stanford University (BA) He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Stanford University in 2002,
Yale University (JD) attended Yale Law School, where he led the school's chapter of the Federalist Society[3] and received a Juris Doctor degree in 2006.[4]
Ummm, NOT A LAWYER in standing..
Spent allot of time with/as Church related Lawyer..
Umm, read the Wiki..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josh_Hawley
IMO, I think he left allot undone..
Re: WHO??
After becoming Attorney General of Missouri, Hawley also rented an apartment in Jefferson City following complaints that he was not abiding by a statutory residency requirement. The Hawleys and their two sons moved to Virginia after Hawley was elected to the U.S. Senate.[74]
No no no Mike! A million times NO! Big Internet doesn't just silence conservatives. It simultaneously colludes with Russian spies to elect Donald Trump! And of course this is all aside its true purpose to sex traffic children... or sell drugs or something.
Okay, I’ve calmed down, now for questions
1.There’s no chance of this making it to the House, But what are the chances for the Senate?
2.How many Republicans will support this garbage?
Techdirt's fanboys make a good case for censoring -- of them.
Whew. What a cesspit you clowns make. I just have to thank you for removing my comments from the muck. (Yes, 'cause all I can do!) But your censoring only points up which should be read -- were there anyone reasonable.
AND THIRD TIME TODAY, suddenly the working browser session quit! ODD, ain't it?
Re: Techdirt's fanboys make a good case for censoring -- of them
I wouldn't become a cesspit if you would just leave and never come back. Considering your comments are the of the cesspit kind of comments.
Your comments haven't been removed, no matter how hard you try to sell it. They are still there for all to see in all their glorious stupidity.
Some people think the moon landing was faked. That doesn't mean they should be listened to.
Or you are just changing your VPN and lying about it. Which is probably more likely.
Re: Techdirt downvotes Trolls
suddenly the working browser session quit! ODD, ain't it?
The fact that your racist ass doesn't know how to properly use a computer is not proof of anything, eh cornfed?
Put up or shut up - show us how a REAL website is run! (Tail, between legs.)
For all your complaints that this place is a shithole, you sure seem to love rolling around in shit.
Re: Blue balls is really packing a sad today
“What a cesspit you clowns make.”
And you’re the biggest clown of them all.
At least it's a good litmus test...
Namely, to see who shouldn't be re-elected in 2020.
Re: At least it's a good litmus test...
...that the majority of people will ignore for various reasons, not the least of which being "A vote for a third party is a vote for the side you hate!".
Re: At least it's a good litmus test...
Well, Josh Hawley definitely shouldn't be re-elected in 2020, seeing as he was elected to a six-year term in 2018.
BAU... any idiot can get elected to Congress. Constitution? ...what Constitution?
Politically neutral
It means that for every truth there must be equal voice given to the untruth.
Or more exactly, to every single untruth. A truth content of 50% would be too good to be true when really talking about politics.
Re: Techdirt downvotes Trolls
suddenly the working browser session quit! ODD, ain't it?
The fact that your racist ass doesn't know how to properly use a computer is not proof of anything, eh cornfed?
Put up or shut up - show us how a REAL website is run! (Tail, between legs.)
