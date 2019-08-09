White House Once Again Circulating A Draft Executive Order On Social Media Bias
Since the White House is convinced social media companies are kicking conservatives off left and (mostly) right, it has decided to do something about it. What this "something" is remains about as vague as the accusations.
Once you remove a handful of grifters and Nazi fans from the list, you're left with not that much to get upset about. But the few who fervently believe this is happening make a lot of noise and have the ears of powerful people, so stuff -- vague stuff -- is being set in motion while the First Amendment is set aside.
A leaked copy of what was supposedly a draft executive order on social media bias appeared late last year. If the leak was legitimate, the White House's proposal would not have been Constitutional. It would have used the pretense of bias to allow the federal government to directly regulate speech on social media platforms. Here's Mike Masnick's take on the draft order:
Basically, the order would task the White House with "investigating" social media platforms for bias and then seek to use antitrust actions (or pass it off to the DOJ or FTC) to punish companies that show loosely defined "bias." The document takes as default that any kind of "bias" on major internet platforms should be taken as anti-competitive (which seems incredibly questionable) and then also requires that various agencies give the President a report on how to "address" social media bias.
How anyone can stretch "bias" into something deserving the DOJ's antitrust attention is beyond me, but this is similar to assertions made in several lawsuits filed against social media platforms by peeved far-right personalities.
The terrible idea appears to be back on the table after (nearly) a yearlong hiatus. Margaret Harding McGill and Daniel Lippman report for Politico that a handful of unidentified White House personnel have seen a new draft executive order being crafted to tackle social media bias.
The White House is circulating drafts of a proposed executive order that would address allegations of anti-conservative bias by social media companies, according to a White House official and two other people familiar with the matter — a month after President Donald Trump pledged to explore "all regulatory and legislative solutions" on the issue.
None of the three would describe the contents of the order, which one person cautioned has already taken many different forms and remains in flux.
Again, the draft is still a draft and no verifiable copies have been released. But this does indicate the White House still wants to take action against social media platforms for their moderation efforts. What's a bit more chilling -- when you consider the voices behind these statements and where they currently reside -- is the comments made by these officials about social media moderation.
“If the internet is going to be presented as this egalitarian platform and most of Twitter is liberal cesspools of venom, then at least the president wants some fairness in the system,” the White House official said. “But look, we also think that social media plays a vital role. They have a vital role and an increasing responsibility to the culture that has helped make them so profitable and so prominent."
"Us vs. them," in other words. The White House views social media platforms as the enemy, which puts them on a long, long list of First Amendment-adjacent entities the President doesn't seem to care for. I guess the goal is to force platforms to become "conservative cesspools of venom" as well, aligning them with the Gabs and Voats of the world.
Another unnamed White House official feels this executive order would dovetail nicely into the President's recent demands that social media companies branch out into pre-crime to prevent mass shootings.
“They have a role, if not a responsibility, to monitor the content on their sites to ensure that people aren’t threatened with violence or worse, and at the same time to provide a platform that protects and cherishes freedom and free speech, but at the same time does not allow it to descend into a platform for hate,” the first White House official said when asked about the draft executive order.
It's going to be extremely difficult to "cherish free speech" and prevent sites from "descending into platforms for hate." This is why moderation is best left to social media companies, which can focus on the latter, rather than worrying too much about what the First Amendment does or doesn't allow. And this statement ignores the fact that many of the people companies have deplatformed routinely engaged in hateful speech.
If this executive order ever does actually appear, it's impossible to believe it will find some way to thread the Constitutional needle while still giving the Trump White House what it wants: control of social media platforms.
Typo?
White House Once Again Circulating A Draft Executive Order On Social Media Bias
After having read the article I have to wonder: Was that supposed to read 'draft' or 'daft'?
Yeah, I can’t see any way such an order could stay on the right side of the First Amendment. And not only is it blatantly unconstitutional, it’s also insanely fascist. I mean, to everyone who likes to think social media bias against conservatives is a thing: How much do you want government control over social media in the hands of a left-wing president?
Re:
None of this surprises me in the least. The conservative movement is out of gas and so they're trying to force whole generations of users to consume their content lest they be left in the trash bin of history. They continue to insist that if people are just exposed to their claptrap that magically everyone will be anti-abortion, anti-lgbt, and evangelical Christians.
So, you too want to reverse the "lunch counter principle":
Your HUGE bias against "conservatives" -- that you exhibit clearly above -- stops you from seeing that once "bias" gets a toe-hold, it escalates quickly.
You delight in the "right" people being targeted, is all. Like Masnick, you have started dviding people into two categories, the KEY point. -- And to be done by corporations authorized by mere statute! Which is literally FASCISM.
Re: So, you too want to reverse the "lunch counter principle":
No, it's not the definition of fascism. You really need to read some Umberto Eco before coming out with this bs line again. Look up Ur-Fascism (sometimes titled Eternal Fascism) then get back to us.
How can you stand against corporate control of speech yet support corporations using copyright to silence protected speech?
Re: So, you too want to reverse the "lunch counter principle":
You delight in the "right" people being targeted, is all.
I certainly do. I wash my balls with conservative tears being shed over having your asses kicked off of social media. It couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of douchebags, and frankly it's a long time coming. If only you could pull up your big boy pants and create a site of your own, where your ideas could flourish...
I bet you wish you had advocated for more STEM in schools instead of caving in to the god people and pushing that religion bullshit instead. Maybe then you could produce people who could build a platform worth a fuck.
In the meantime though, I look forward to you coming on here and complaining like the little bitch that you are. Enjoy your whining, snowflake!
Stooping to this level just makes you look like a douchebag yourself, mate. Have a flag.
Re: So, you too want to reverse the "lunch counter principl
You're fascist.
No, you're fascist.
Your mother wears army boots
nuh-uh, no way
Way
LOL
Please provide evidence of a bias against conservative views by social media moderation.
Please define which views, in particular, are being censored. The blanket term of "conservative" is too malleable to be valid for this discussion.
Please demonstrate that there is a pattern of non-conservatives not receiving the same moderation treatment as the examples you provide.
Please note that we are dealing with sample sizes exceeding 300 million - we'll need more than a few data points to establish a pattern of bias.
Re: you have started dviding (sic) people into two categories
Damn Straight - People who support free speech, and people who support copyright!
Oh, this story again.
I think after the 15th time this story pops up, saying something isn't happening you can see with your own eyes, you have to kinda start asking newer, funner questions.
By all means, show us the anti-conservative bias. Show us examples of the speech over which social media sites punish conservatives. Then explain how that speech doesn’t violate a given site’s Terms of Service and was punished only because it is considered “conservative”.
Also: I can always counter with examples of “leftist” speech receiving the same treatment.
Re:
Bear in mind we're dealing with sample sizes of over 300 million. To establish a pattern of biased moderation, whether anti-conservative or anti-liberal or what have you, you need more than 10 examples for it to be significant given the user bases involved.
Bear also in mind that, when attempting to establish a pattern of bias against an ideological viewpoint, one should first define the viewpoint. What views, exactly, are being suppressed?
Mere labels of "conservative" and "liberal" are so malleable in intent and understanding that they may as well be useless for this type of argument.
Re: Oh, this story again.
You are seeing things that are not there?
What type of hallucinogenic are you on right now?
Re: Oh, this story again.
And for the 15th time, Most of my friends and contacts are left-wing. And so if I were to go with the evidence of my eyes, I would assume a an anti-progressive bias exists. Why? Because the vast majority of moderation I see is progressives being moderated. I really Only see conservative moderation on social media when its a public figure after months of hateful statements. I don't see day to day conservative moderation, because my social media feed doesn't have conservatives who are getting moderated. And its not necessarily because my conservatives are better, but a numbers game. I have significantly more progressive contacts given where I live and my hobbies. And so there is a higher likelihood that one of those contacts will post something that will be moderated. They aren't being moderated for being progressive or holding progressive values, but because the content of their posts are seen, by the eyes of a minimum wage worker exposed to the worst humanity has to offer, to be a concern for moderation.
The issue with the evidence of your own eyes standard is that you might not be looking at a representative sample. Or you might be mis-identifying the cause of action.
For instance, while simultaneously arguing that you aren't a Neo Nazi, you might state that Neo Nazi ideals are a very important part of conservative ideology, so taking action over repeated use of neo-nazi rhetoric is taking action against conservatism, not against neo-nazi rhetoric. If that is the hill you want to die on, so be it, but I don't believe that Neo-Nazis are integral to conservative thought.
Re: Oh, this story again.
I think after the 15th time this story pops up, saying something isn't happening you can see with your own eyes, you have to kinda start asking newer, funner questions.
You poor, poor, poor persecuted little man.
When will you ever finally catch a break?
I feel so, so , so sorry for you.
Really. Much pity.
Bigly pity.
The bigliest pity ever.
This will have a very hard time being enforced.
Re:
Enforcing it is easy. Surviving a legal challenge is where it will fall short.
Re: Re:
And will likley fall.
It's the same vague threats they make against all their enemies at this point. Surrender or we will weaponise the machinery of the state against you, wider consequences be damned.
