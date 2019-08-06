Trump Calls On Social Media Companies To Become Pre-Crime Agents
from the paging-Tom-Cruise dept
Every time there are mass shootings in America, the public discourse disolves into a muck of tribal finger-pointing. We blame guns, video games, past Presidents, Congress, homosexuality, the decline of the nuclear family, mental illness, the internet, and on and on. Nothing gets done, no proposed solutions are adopted, and those proposed solutions gradually become all the more insane. The truth is more nuanced than can fit into a soundbite on some cable news program, but somehow the debates soaked in blood and grief never acknowledge this. If there is to be a sea change in the rate of incidents of mass violence in this country, this will have to change.
Or, if you're President Trump, you just tell the same social media companies you've regularly railed against for being biased to be your pre-crime agents instead.
After two recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, President Trump said his administration would ask social media companies to develop tools that could detect potential mass shooters.
While delivering a speech on the recent violence, Trump said “we must do a better job of identifying and acting on early warning signs,” and he suggested social media companies could develop new ways of catching “red flags.”
“I am directing the Department of Justice to work in partnership with local state and federal agencies, as well as social media companies, to develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike,” Trump said in the speech.
This is one of those things that, to the lay person, sounds reasonable. It isn't. Being in the industry of corporate IT services, I find myself far too often informing business owners that I cannot solve their Human Resources problems with technology. This is similar: we aren't going to solve the nuanced problem of mass shootings by throwing technology at it.
And we should know that by now. All kinds of law enforcement agencies have engaged in so-called "predictive policing" and it's been routinely discussed just how problematic these practices are. Traditionally, these programs have involved feeding algorithms historical crime data in order to get a sense of where that data suggests more violent crime will take place and by whom. If you don't already see the problem with that, you don't know the history of how justice has been meted out differently among the masses in America. The problem here isn't the machine or the algorithm, but the human decisions that go into the data that is feeding that algorithm.
In the case of social media companies partnering with law enforcement to do this sort of behavioral pre-crime, the problems will be all the worse. Algorithms aren't great at nuance, nor are they good at such subtleties as humor, embellishment, vernacular, and different cultural norms. People talk to each other, and post on social media, in different ways. The number of folks that will be caught up for otherwise innocent behavior, garnering visits from law enforcement worried that they will be shooting up their local big box store, is going to be enormous.
And that would be the case even if Trump had an actual plan rather than these vague proclamations, which he very much does not.
While the president did not specify what those “tools” might look like, Trump seemed to be suggesting that companies could use predictive software to single out potential shooters based on their activity on a platform. Crucially, this would mean taking action before a person commits violent crimes. Data-mining tools are in wide use, but creating a detection system for violence would inevitably raise a host of privacy and accountability issues.
In other words, this is pablum designed to distract the public from the fact that he isn't talking about any interests he wants to protect in the debate on mass shootings. It's meaningless foot-shuffling, rather than anything resembling an actual plan.
GOP responses to the shootings writ large has ranged thus far from "video games are evil!" to "nerd harder, social media!" Whatever those stances are, they are most certainly not agents of change.
Filed Under: algorithms, donald trump, mass shooting, social media, surveillance
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
State Actor
So el Cheetos just demanded that Google and Facebook block the Proud Boys, StormFront, and all the violent right-wing groups. (Except the ones that voted for him - those are Very Fine People!)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: State Actor
This was exactly my thought. So what should be be doing about the Border Patrol agents who joked about raping and killing members of Congress? Aren't these the Red Flags the nerds would be finding?
https://www.propublica.org/article/secret-border-patrol-facebook-group-agents-joke-about-mi grant-deaths-post-sexist-memes
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
According to the Republicans in Congress, who weren’t the (primary) targets for that bullshit? Nothing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sigh.
Neither are humans. That's why it is problematic when people like President Trump claim that it's somebody else's responsibility when stupid people interpret his words to mean exactly what he is intending to convey.
This situation calls for fewer idiots, not more idiots. And preferably not just on the receiving end of communication but also on the speaking end. A pity that the U.S. political system relies on making education and sanity a luxury article and then riling up the uneducated masses.
The quality of democratic elections depends on the quality of both the voters and the level of corruptibility a political system promotes with regard to rewards and determents.
And the U.S. stinks in both regards.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Predictive policing? So when is Twitter kicking Trump off?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ten bux says Donald Trump would try to make Tom Cruise a spokesperson for the Righteous Americand Pre-crime Intelligence and Special Tactics Squad. (Trump picked the name himself!)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Kick off and report people who promote violence against minorities and those who're likely to commit said acts? They're doing that, and he's screeching about it, calling it bias against conservatives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Shouldn't detecting potential mass shooters be a job for the police? Noting that they have access to the social media sites, why are they failing in this task?
Even better would be for the police to repair their relationships with their communities, and especially the poor communities.
Also, this is typical modern politics, look at ways of controlling people, rather than tackle the real social issues that cause people to go postal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm sure that all potential nut jobs use social media.
Ted Kaczynski lived in a log cabin out in bfe, didn't have much of anything but certainly he would have used social media had it been available. This solution will work for sure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And do what?
Isn't Trump complaining about how social media goes about content moderation? Isn't he saying that conservatives are being disproportionately kicked off social media platforms for their political views, rather than the TOS violations the platforms claim? What makes him think they could do this any better? New algorithms? As Tim mentioned, technology cannot solve human resource issues.
Now, Trump trusts the social media platforms to be able to discern who might become a mass killer (there are more than one ways to kill, let's not give up on the others). And what will be done?
They could kick the 'potential offender' off their platform, but as with the supposed sex traffickers that would take information away from authorities, not to mention that there is probably nothing in the TOS about being...well let's call it obtuse.
They could notify the police, but at that point no crime has been committed and there is a certain reputation for the police answering 911 calls with loaded and drawn weapons, not to mention shooting first and talking later.
I cannot think of another action that could be taken by social media platforms, and those two don't make any sense. Even if they were carefully and scrupulously applied, I doubt that anything Trump doesn't want would stop, but there might be a few more people being ostracized and accused for things only someone elses imagination perceives. That is, unless they have acted.
To Trump, and a bunch of other politicians, something must be done, and any crazy, unworkable, ineffective, and very possibly unconstitutional solution they come up with is something.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Counterpoint
Please consider all of the hateful and/or anger filled that doesn't result in mass shootings and disaster... are the two related? possibly, but that doesn't mean that one guarantees the other.
Another thing that all the folks committing these horrible acts have in common... They breathe air, so better start keeping an eye on people that do that too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
One group. Which group?
1 group wants Total freedom of speech..no matter what.
(mostly cause some of the idiocy on there side gets edited)
1 group wants the Social media groups and forums to Erase the realities of the World...FOR THE KIDS..
Seems there isnt much Middle ground.
Except..Get the Gov.to create its OWN section or LET a 'NO TOUCH', site be created.. And let the TROLLS begin.
Watch both Sides create fantasy's based on what OTHERS have expressed to them over years and years, with very little Historical or facts involved and LETS see what happens..
What comes after history books that REALLY dont give any facts,except those of the author.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
President Trump said his administration would ask social media companies to develop tools that could detect potential mass shooters.
And how exactly will conservatives react to in addition to being censored, being flagged as mass shooters?
More complaining?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No, more mass shootings. By the way, the American use of "conservatives" to mean right wing tip lunatics and "liberals" to mean right wing lunatics is a bit confusing to foreigners who use those terms outside of invectives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Problem with demographics
There is a problem with demographics and disparate impact.
If the federal government can't be psychic about potential problems, even with the aid of background checks, how is social media supposed to figure it out-- without background checks? It would turn into a witch hunt.
https://www.hud.gov/sites/documents/HUD_OGCGUIDAPPFHASTANDCR.PDF
"African Americans and Hispanics are arrested, convicted and incarcerated at rates disproportionate to their share of the general population."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Problem with demographics
This is next to meaningless if African Americans and Hispanics commit the same proportion of crimes as their arrest rate. I see the document you posted doesn't go into that little detail despite the easily misinterpreted claim you quoted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Problem with demographics
It is interesting how more arrests happen in areas that are heavily policed compared to those areas that are not policed at all. One might assume that one could then extrapolate some meaningful conclusions from this data ... but the conclusion is only as good as the underlying data, the assumptions, how said data was obtained and manipulated.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump doesn't need to say anything reasonable or that makes sense. As long as it sounds good to his base and it motivates them to vote for him, that is all that matters. Come to think of it, if he did suggest something that made sense, his base would not understand it. Politicians (and Trump in particular) are in the business of selling bullshit which appeals to people's emotions, not their brains.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So much for reducing regulations
The party that says government interference stifles innovation and hinder business wants to shift a huge burden on to business.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The stranger
I was doing lookout duty when I first saw him. Immediately, I knew there was going to be a mass shooting, that many people were going to die very soon.
This stranger had a rifle over his shoulder. You could tell he took good care of it. It looked like he'd even customized it... a lot. But that isn't that strange. The second amendment permits people to carry guns openly. You can't SEE if they have a license, but that would be a civil violation, not a sign he intended to slaughter folks.
Nor yet was it the camouflage clothing that he wore, or what looked like body armor. After all, the state patrol wears body armor, and you don't (usually) accuse them of mass murder-to-be.
No, it was when I saw the Pip-boy on his arm that I realize that as a no-name mook raider, I was going to breathe my last unless I got the heck out of there, right then. And because I did, I alone survived to tell the tale.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Funny thing about our current laws. You can't actually arrest someone until after a crime has been committed.
Let's assume (lol) that they successfully create this "pre-crimes" unit and can detect future mass shooters or other criminals with a good degree of accuracy (lol). What do they propose will then happen to John Shooter before he has committed any crime?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I assume that they haven't actually thought that one out fully and probably haven't come to that inevitable conclusion.
If pressed and asked about that, their reply will probably be something along the lines of that they'll be able to have someone or some group intervene and get that person help. But forcing someone to get help like that is also against the law in most cases, and there's no guarantee that they would be willing to talk to someone or if they did, actually listen and take what they have to say to heart.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Is that what you call the FBI roping them into a terrorist plot that they can stop?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
What to do with those who have a long history of violence ...
Oh, I know. Lets sell them more weapons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ahem:
"Toledo."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply