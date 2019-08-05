Why Is Our First Reaction To Mass Shootings To Talk About Censorship?
There were more mass shootings this weekend in the US. The Onion has been busy running more copies of its infamous ‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens articles which run after every such shooting. And yet, it seems that many people want to talk about censorship. And this is true on both sides of the mainstream political aisle. Rep. Kevin McCarthy got the nonsense kicked off with the usual fallback for Republicans who don't want to talk about guns, by blaming video games. This happens all the time -- often from people who claim that they're "Constitutionalists." Of course, it's hard to see how you can be a Constitutionalist if you dump on the 1st Amendment to protect the 2nd.
But it's not just Republicans with an aversion to having any sort of actual discussion about gun control who jump to censorship. Given that some of the most recent shootings have involved angry, ignorant, idiotic rants posted on 8chan (stop calling them manifestos, guys), there's been a vocal discussion this past weekend on whether or not 8chan should be censored or shut down. 8chan, as you may recall, was founded as something of an alternative to 4chan, after some people (somewhat ridiculously) felt that that site was moderated too much. It was founded with the same hubris as the ignorant people who insist that there should never be any content moderation on any site, without realizing what that means in reality. And now, with even the site's own founder saying that it should be shut down (people might want to go back and look at what he was saying during the GamerGate era...), Cloudflare has now been pressured into cutting off its services for 8chan as well.
This is a perfectly reasonable move for the company to make, as part of being in society and providing services to society is determining what kinds of services you want to provide and to whom. I appreciate that Cloudflare is reluctant to get into the business of making any sorts of judgment calls on content, but no one can avoid those questions forever. However, as Cloudflare notes, it's not clear that a company like Cloudflare making this decision will change much in the long run:
Unfortunately, we have seen this situation before and so we have a good sense of what will play out. Almost exactly two years ago we made the determination to kick another disgusting site off Cloudflare's network: the Daily Stormer. That caused a brief interruption in the site's operations but they quickly came back online using a Cloudflare competitor. That competitor at the time promoted as a feature the fact that they didn't respond to legal process. Today, the Daily Stormer is still available and still disgusting. They have bragged that they have more readers than ever. They are no longer Cloudflare's problem, but they remain the Internet's problem.
I have little doubt we'll see the same happen with 8chan. While removing 8chan from our network takes heat off of us, it does nothing to address why hateful sites fester online. It does nothing to address why mass shootings occur. It does nothing to address why portions of the population feel so disenchanted they turn to hate. In taking this action we've solved our own problem, but we haven't solved the Internet's.
Indeed, by far the best take on this issue comes from Ryan Broderick at Buzzfeed, who notes that The Problem Isn't 8chan. It’s Young American Men:
Shutting down the site is unlikely to eradicate this new extremist culture, because 8chan is anywhere. Pull the plug, it will appear somewhere else, in whatever locale will host it. Because there's nothing particularly special about 8chan, there are no content algorithms, hosting technology immaterial. The only thing radicalizing 8chan users are other 8chan users.
There's a lot more in that article that is worth thinking about. As noted above, I have no problem with any particular platform deciding that it doesn't want to be a host to the horrible, racist, bigoted, hateful content found on 8chan -- but merely focusing on cutting off that conversation does literally nothing to deal with the people behind that racist, bigoted, hateful content. And that's an issue. Rather than focusing first on censorship, can we start talking about how to stop people from being so confused, ignorant, and hateful? Can we talk about ways to recognize alienated, disillusioned people, and seeking ways to actually do something positive, and keep them from becoming so hateful in the first place? Some will argue that part of that is shutting down the places where these people gather, but as the articles linked above noted, that's next to impossible. So it seems like a better plan is to figure out a way to arm people -- especially young people -- with knowledge and facts that will help them resist the lure of darkness, alientation, anger and hate.
Filed Under: 8chan, censorship, mass shooting
We can, but it would require taking seriously two categories of people who our society prefers to avoid thinking about whenever possible. The alienated and disillusioned overwhelmingly come from among two types of people, with many of them falling into both categories: 1) the mentally ill and 2) the powerless.
First, the mentally ill. I don't know if it's still true, but several years ago I read that every single school shooter in the USA over the last X decades was on psychiatric medication. The author was trying to use this as ammunition for a wild theory that the meds were what caused them to snap and shoot up their schools, but there's a much more interesting (and much more logically consistent!) idea to be found behind that data: the system works, insofar as we allow it to. We are finding the problematic ones and getting them into some degree of treatment... but then it turns out to not be enough. With more research into causes, treatments, and effective therapy, and particularly with research into curative measures rather than all the emphasis on long-term medication regimens -- if we could muster the political will to push back against the pharma companies that make obscene amounts of profit on prolonging diseases rather than curing them -- we could make some real inroads on reducing the problem, and the knock-on effects it causes, such as societal unrest and hatred.
This is a topic that's very personal to me, as my wife works as a caretaker for adults with mental disabilities. She comes home on a regular basis with stories of bigotry, petty crimes, and low-level violence among her clients, and one day she even came home with bruises after being assaulted by one of them. She doesn't get paid nearly enough to deal with the crap she puts up with on a regular basis, and a serious initiative to tackle the issues of mental health would make her life a lot easier and safer.
And second, the powerless. I'll just come right out and say it: people like me -- the ones with a comfortable, good-paying job, a wonderful, loving wife, and a good support structure of family, friends, church, etc -- don't become radicalized and go on a shooting rampage. We can't; we don't have the time to! We're too busy with getting on with our normal lives and working towards the next goal. The people who cause these sorts of problems are generally those who see no realistic option to work towards the next goal; they don't have any power or control over their own destinies, generally because it's been stolen away from them by those who have all too much power. )Or if we're talking about school shootings, it comes from among the kids who get picked on and bullied while the administration stands by and does nothing.) And yet somehow, when they finally snap and lash out, they almost always target other people with very little in the way of power or control.
Dealing with this side of the issue might be even more difficult than dealing with the mental health side of the issue, because it requires consciously standing up to power and tearing it down where necessary. It requires a fundamental rejection of the all-too-American assumption that wealth and celebrity imply legitimacy. It requires teaching middle schoolers and high schoolers that bullying will not be tolerated, and then scrupulously acting on that principle, coming down on sadistic students who torment their peers like the proverbial sledgehammer, with no fear for potentially "ruining the lives of" little monsters who are learning to take delight in actually ruining the lives of those around them. It requires taking corporate executives who crash economies, push defective and deadly products, gouge the vulnerable among us with exorbitant medical costs, and so forth and actually sending them to prison for their misdeeds. In short, it requires a return to the fundamental American value that "all men are created equal," and an active, strong will to squash the parasites in our society that try to oppress others and place them beneath themselves.
Talking about ways to do something positive and prevent people from becoming disillusioned and radicalized is easy. Actually doing something about it, though... that would take some serious work.
How to is frustrated with what to
That may be the only way, along with better evaluation of the mental stability of our youngsters, which won't be easy and will come fraught with assumptions and diagnosis' by untrained and ideologically tainted authoritarians rather than psychologists trained to be objective.
Changing the way guns are bought won't necessarily help, as the guns are already out there.
Other countries have people with mental illnesses. They don’t have mass casualty shootings like the United States does. This isn’t a mental health issue — it is, first and foremost, a gun availability issue.
Re:
Of interest:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ht5ldqQdioM
Re:
Sorry Stephen, but if you think going someplace and shooting a bunch of people you don't know without any apparent provocation doesn't have mental health issues, then we will have to agree to disagree on that point. Whether this kind of behavior can be predicted is another matter.
Re: Re:
Psychology Today: Mass Shooting and the Myth of the Violent Mentally Ill
While certainly some shooters are mentally ill, taking it as axiomatic that all mass shooters are mentally ill reinforces negative stereotypes about mental illness. The vast majority of mentally ill people are not violent, and indeed they're far likelier to be victims of violence than perpetrators.
Clearly there's something wrong with anyone who would commit such a heinous deed, and I can understand the desire to label that "something wrong" as mental illness. But it's not, at least, not by the clinical definitions of mental illnesses used by psychologists, and the trouble with making that sort of generalization is that it stigmatizes mental illness.
Re: Re: Re:
I don't disagree with what you say, but I did not say that all mentally ill people are dangerous. And, there are many types of mental illness. These could be cases of clinical depression, or severe anxiety or being badly maladjusted or some sort of psychosis (I don't know all the definitions) and did not, nor would I try to diagnose what was wrong. And yes, to say mental health issues (which is what I said) is a generalization, but what more could a layperson say?
At the same time, to ignore that there was something, emotional, mental, associative, or another wrong would be missing a possible solution, and I don't think we should leave anything on the table, though I don't think movies and video games belong on the table. They might contribute, but I don't believe they are causal. How to get those diagnosis' is part of the issue. Another part is getting an accurate diagnosis. Further, it is more than likely that there is no one cause.
There could be many contributing factors, and there probably are. But somehow, these shooters seem to think it is OK to kill a bunch of strangers, and if there is no derangement in that thought process then how do you explain it, other than mental health issues?
I didn’t say all mass murdering domestic terrorists don’t have mental health issues. But to act as if mental health issues are the primary reason for all the dead bodies in El Paso and Dayton is missing the broader point.
Re:
Like so many others you only present half the facts and then pretend you can make a conclusion based on that.
Those countries do have a similar percentage of killings and deaths as the US. The guns are not the cause or the problem. People are the cause and the problem. But then that's a far more difficult problem to address. Much easier to just attack whatever tool those people happen to be using.
Removing people's freedoms to prevent people from being able to do bad things is always the wrong way to approach any problem. It is always the wrong thing to do because there is no way to ever do that and have liberty at the same time. It is a path that only leads to the loss of all freedom.
We must accept that bad things will sometimes happen if we care about having liberty. The attempt to just prevent bad things from ever being able to happen is childish and selfish.
People are the disease, yes. Their easy access to weapons of mass murder once relegated exclusively to the military is a symptom. And since curing the disease would mean, under the most extreme interpretation, the genocide of the entire human race, I’ll accept chipping away at a rather nasty symptom until we can find a less destructive “cure” for human nature.
Tell that to the assholes trying to blame shootings on video games or feminism or whatever. Their whole point is to have those things regulated in ways that remove our freedom to engage with speech they don’t like. You won’t get rid of evil by stopping people from playing Doom. (And no, you won’t do it by having 8chan booted from Cloudflare, either. But whereas the government going after protected speech is a First Amendment issue, Cloudflare telling 8chan to fuck off is not.)
We cannot prevent all bad things from happening. Nor should we curtail all our liberties and freedoms in an attempt to do so. But making the purchase and ownership of a gun into a privileged responsibility rather than a guaranteed civil right — making gun ownership a costly endeavor on multiple fronts — would go a long way in helping prevent gun violence of all kinds (including suicides). When we treat gun ownership as a civil right instead of a privilege, we’re saying someone’s legal right to own an AK-47 is more important than the life of a person who was killed by Some Asshole using their legally purchased AK-47 to commit mass murder.
Re:
You're certainly entitled to your own opinions, but not to your own facts. No military in the world uses, or has ever used, the scary black rifles that the left particularly likes to call "assault rifles". Consequently (and obviously) they've never been "relegated exclusively to the military."
Now, if you're going to talk about rifles that are capable of fully-automatic fire (which have not been used in any of the mass shootings), then yes, some of them are used by military forces. But even then, they have never been "relegated exclusively to the military," and they're very tightly controlled (and consequently very expensive--thing "price of a new car") today.
Re: Re:
“the left ”
You know how I know you’re full of shit?
Re: Re:
Not at all. If you look at the developed countries the USA ranks in the top just below Russia.
Re:
They may not have mass casualty shootings, but that does not stop them from having mass casualty events (arsons, vehicle attacks, and so on).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Which dwarfs what's going on in the USA in regards of mass-shootings.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Dang, should be "Which IS dwarfed by"
Re: How to is frustrated with what to
Let me say first that it's refreshing to come to a site where the initial response to these tragedies is to correctly identify the root problem: alienation and disillusionment with society.
This isn't a mental health issue, it's a societal issue. It's an issue of how kids treat each other, picking winners and losers in the popularity game and reveling in heaping shame on the losers. And where do kids learn this behavior? By watching society at large and the way the media demonizes people who are seen as low or unworthy of our love and respect.
Well, guess what, if you demonize people long enough, eventually they turn into demons. Especially when it begins during a person's most vulnerable adolescent years.
Hi. I was treated like shit by my peers throughout my entire childhood, all the way up to my last year in high school. I’ve never killed anybody or committed any crime as a result. (Well, other than a little copyright infringement here and there.) Did I think about getting violent revenge on those who wronged me? Sure. Show me someone in my position who says they didn’t, and I’ll show you a goddamn liar. But the idea of going through with that revenge never once crossed my mind because I’m not a fucking sociopath.
Why is there never any mention of the number of people shot, stabbed, blown up, drowned, eaten or whatever other horrible possible way to die in slmost every movie that has been released since the film 8ndustry started business? I guess it can only be because the movie industry 'donates' more money to the various politicians than the video game industry does!!
Re:
Movies don’t kill people. Gaping bullet holes in vital organs do.
Re: Re:
I think previous AC's point was that video games get trotted out as a scapegoat all the time, and movies are just as violent, if not more so, and previous AC is proposing that the lack of "blame" directed at Hollywood has to do with how much money politicians get from it.
Re: Re: Re:
I don't agree that movies or games are causing the "problem".
But in response to the OP's allegations that Hollywood lobbies harder, I'll counter that video games are interactive, and often times serve as a "simulation" for the player.
I could imagine, for example, that someone (stupid) might get done playing a realistic racing game and then go out and drive recklessly in their real vehicle thinking that they have the skills and capabilities to do so. Does it actually happen? I wouldn't know, I don't have the statistics - but it seems like something that could happen.
Likewise, the premise that a game simulating combat and/or shooting could inspire people to go out and do it in the real world seems like something that could possibly happen. It seems this has been studied, and the overwhelming evidence is that it doesn't happen.
Movies are a lot less interactive (for now), and therefore don't engage the "player" in quite the same way - which I think differentiates them somewhat from video games.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
In some instances you can make that argument. To date there is no actual realistic simulator for firing a gun and killing someone (though VR is getting pretty close, but VR also doesn't have as large a user base as most CoD players). A better "simulator" for that would be airsoft and paintball. Pressing buttons on a keyboard and moving a mouse is not the same as actually holding a gun in your hand, aiming, firing, and killing someone.
Yes. In fact, it's not even "stupid" people. Racing simulators are now ubiquitously used to train actual racers. With a proper setup, the only difference between a good simulator and actual racing is the additional feedback you get from g-forces and other stimuli in an actual car.
Unless you are mentally ill, most normal, sane people are able to tell the difference between annihilating some pixels on a screen and ending a human life. Unlike racing or flight sims, there is very little 1-1 correlation between FPS games and real life, other than perhaps strategy and tactics, but definitely not muscle memory and training.
Exactly. You're more likely to get aggressive and violent from being overly competitive than the type of game you play.
Re:
I think movies are worse than video games. They tell the story of normal people in trouble, solving all their problems with violence.
"If you're in trouble and have nowhere else to go call the A-team" is better propaganda for violence than flying body parts in GTA.
Re: Re:
The A-Team. Heh. I watched that on one of those cable channels that shows old TV shows. They had a great commercial for it, promoting at as the show with "the safe, friendly violence where no one gets hurt!"
Call for action
And maybe the orange buffoon could stop encouraging his followers to go after their enemies.
These are all very fine people going on shooting sprees, sending bombs to the press. It's almost like they are doing what he tells them to do.
Re: Call for action
Interestingly, Connor Betts was apparently, a "leftist", a Democrat, and a Trump hater. He was also pro-gun control, but anti-law enforcement.
So what? Not all mass murdering domestic terrorists are right wingers. (But in America, they are primarily White men.)
Re:
So what? Americans are primarily White. That's what "majority demographic" means. In Jamaica (just mentioning it because it was already mentioned in another comment as being a high-crime nation) most of the violent criminals are black. Why? Because most people in Jamaica are black. In China, the vast majority of violent criminals are... you guessed it, Chinese! And so on.
If you're going to cite some sort of facts, make sure they actually have something relevant to say. Otherwise it looks like you're just spreading around innuendo.
I did. If the overwhelming, near-exclusive majority of mass murdering domestic terrorists in the United States have been White men, that says something about domestic terrorism in the United States. One thing it says? A specific demographic of people who might have even the slightest sense of justification for lashing out at American society because of indignities suffered at the hands of the majority demographic aren’t pulling a Columbine or a Pulse every other day. But the FBI still wants to investigate and combat “Black identity extremists” instead of, y’know, violent White supremacists like Some Asshole who shot up El Paso.
Re: Re:
“Otherwise it looks like you're just spreading around innuendo.”
Mason that’s exactly the rep you have when it comes to anything having to do with race and the implications thereof.
8chan isn’t where people go to be radicalized into right-wing extremism. It’s where they go after they’ve been radicalized by right-wing assholes on Twitter and YouTube. 8chan is the result, not the process.
Re:
8chan was the original process for this modern wave of Nazi asshattery and was still very much part of the process, at least until it thankfully and hopefully finally got shut down for real recently. 8chan spun off of 4chan because 4chan's owner at the time, moot, saw GamerGate for the festering shitpile it was and banned discussion of it. The people that left 4chan and made 8chan helped galvanize and popularize ideas and people that would go on to become the all-star team of the alt-right, many of them being those right-wing assholes on Twitter and YouTube. The right-wing assholes and 8chan ended up helping each other out to recruit and grow their user and viewer bases; it was a recursive loop, a whirlpool of Nazi shitheads sucking in almost anybody who dared to get too close or curious. 8chan was not the result; 8chan was the process and the shooters posting their manifestos to 8chan before they go on murdering sprees is the result.
Re: Re:
And if 8chan didnt exist extremist groups would just be some other site.
Sure enough now that 8chan is offline, people will go make h8chan or 16chan or 8.2chan or whatever name you want to call it. At least having a site like 8chan allows you to more easily monitor what extremist groups are talking about.
Unfortunately until we can get people to change how they think and react to stuff 8chan and it's ilk will keep poping up.
Anything but guns and hate
You can always tell the backstops to any discussion of white supremacist violence in the reasons that Republicans give for them:
As an American I ask myself what did we do to deserve this hellscape with DT and the Republicans literally pointing to anything but assault weapons and white supremacist ideology.
But of course we won't mention the fact that the NRA gives millions in contributions to the GOP every election year.
Banning assault weapons? What a silly idea!
Re: Anything but guns and hate
Check out this article: Apparently the reasons for the shootings are... let's see... anything she doesn't like.
Re: Anything but guns and hate
I'm glad to see you admit that it's a silly idea. Now maybe we can talk about the problem of people wanting to kill other people rather than pretend getting rid of the tools they happen to be using right now ever accomplishes anything?
Get rid of assault weapons and people will still kill other people, yes. But getting rid of assault weapons will help ensure that fewer people die when the average domestic terrorist asshole feels the desire to commit an act of mass murder. Remember, Some Asshole in Dayton managed to kill 9 people and wound a couple dozen others in less than a minute. Imagine how many fewer victims we would have there if Some Asshole lacked access to the weapon he used in that mass murder.
Let see what other countries have video games.
Japan - No mass shootings
South Korea - Nope
Taiwan - Nope
And many others.
I think it might be something else.
Re:
Let's look at some other countries that have strict gun bans:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crime_in_Jamaica
(a murder rate several times the USA's)
Apparently that is not an automatic fix, either.
Anyone who believes banning guns will somehow stop murders from happening is a fool. But stricter gun control can (and does) help prevent a not-zero number of murders, suicides, and accidental shooting deaths. I’ll take that over hopeless “we can’t stop all violence so why try stopping any violence” cynicism any day of the week.
Re:
He literally just showed proof that it DOESN'T prevent ANY deaths at all, and you still prop up the excuse that it will? How can we make any progress when you refuse to even care about evidence contrary to what you want?
It doesn’t prevent all deaths. But it can prevent gun-related deaths, and not just murders. That you see the idea of gun control as pointless because “it doesn’t end all death” is your cynicism-laden personal problem.
Re:
Even if it could prevent any number of deaths, pretending that the equation is that simple or that there are no other effects worth being concerned about is not being honest with those who disagree with you.
There are many ways to prevent bad things from happening. The problem is that doing so comes with a very real cost in personal liberty. This is not a zero-sum game and preventing deaths is not more important than anything else. There are some things more valuable even then that.
I’ll be sure to tell that to the families of the victims in El Paso and Dayton.
Re:
Many who served have given their lives to preserve that liberty. they believed that it was more important.
Re: Re:
It’s not a quick or easy fix but it does lower the suicide rate.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK223849/
Re: Re:
If it lowers the rate, I'll take it.
Otherwise, if nobody has any other ideas, then I am for amending the amendment.
Re: Re: Re:
Since we have added a War on pain treatment to our various other Wars on drugs, I am not certain obstacles to suicide are always an unalloyed good.
Re: Re:
You can't compare two countries where the difference in average income is about 20x, that's just disingenuous.
If you are going to do a comparison you have to compare gun-deaths in the USA to other countries that has a somewhat similar average income and societal development. Ie. make the comparison against other developed countries.
Re: Re: Re:
The USA is a much more diverse society than the northwest European social-democracies that anti-gun people like to compare it to. Non-Hispanic whites have similar low homicide rates on both sides of the Canadian border. The US South has an honor culture, meaning higher homicide rates among all racial groups. Japanese, forbidden access to guns, have a low homicide rate, but so do Japanese-Americans, with easy access to guns.
The surest way to bring a dramatically lower homicide rate to both Jamaica and the USA would be to end our unwinnable War on (Some) Drugs.
That would be nice. The problem is that's difficult, time consuming, and expensive. It also requires that people on both sides confront some hard truths about themselves and their policies, and accept that they aren't saints.
Blaming a scapegoat on the other hand? That's easy, even if they've broken no laws.
Well, um, we have an election coming up
And very unethical people are determined to make sure the poor people don't have a say. Censorship in the US is typically about shutting up those annoying poor people mad at the empire.
Re: Well, um, why don’t you sit down and shut up
Let me guess, it’s about ethics in mass shooting journalism.
Copycat effect
To dampen copycat hysteria, I suggest a temporary blackout of all reporting of mass shootings on all media. The democratic precedent was Britain's blackout of specific target reporting during the 1940 Blitz and the 1944 V-1 attacks. Let law enforcement and researchers continue to gather data (just as they do for the thousands of ordinary murders we have each year), and let sober evidence-based policy-making proceed, unnoticed by the mentally-unbalanced.
That isn’t possible. Lawmakers have to pass the policy, after all.
stop making the perps celebrities.
One thing that would probably help this situation is to quit making the shooters famous.
A lot of these idiots are doing it so that the news will carry their name, beliefs and goals to the national community, basically instant celebrity status. Cut that off and you'll see a lot of this go away.
Columbine was in the 90s, and after making those kids famous, it's only gotten worse.
I cant wait till we have some moron who wants everyone to become a vegan go and shoot up a grocery store so that they can spread the word of how badly animals are treated, or something equally as stupid. Cut off their voice(the instant sensationalism of the press giving them celebrity status) and this shit will, maybe not entirely go away, but definitely become much less prevalent.
To wit: The “Some Asshole” protocol.
Re:
I love it!
We can, but it would require taking seriously two categories of people who our society prefers to avoid thinking about whenever possible. The alienated and disillusioned overwhelmingly come from among two types of people, with many of them falling into both categories: 1) the mentally ill and 2) the powerless.
First, the mentally ill. I don't know if it's still true, but several years ago I read that every single school shooter in the USA over the last X decades was on psychiatric medication. The author was trying to use this as ammunition for a wild theory that the meds were what caused them to snap and shoot up their schools, but there's a much more interesting (and much more logically consistent!) idea to be found behind that data: the system works, insofar as we allow it to. We are finding the problematic ones and getting them into some degree of treatment... but then it turns out to not be enough. With more research into causes, treatments, and effective therapy, and particularly with research into curative measures rather than all the emphasis on long-term medication regimens -- if we could muster the political will to push back against the pharma companies that make obscene amounts of profit on prolonging diseases rather than curing them -- we could make some real inroads on reducing the problem, and the knock-on effects it causes, such as societal unrest and hatred.
This is a topic that's very personal to me, as my wife works as a caretaker for adults with mental disabilities. She comes home on a regular basis with stories of bigotry, petty crimes, and low-level violence among her clients, and one day she even came home with bruises after being assaulted by one of them. She doesn't get paid nearly enough to deal with the crap she puts up with on a regular basis, and a serious initiative to tackle the issues of mental health would make her life a lot easier and safer.
And second, the powerless. I'll just come right out and say it: people like me -- the ones with a comfortable, good-paying job, a wonderful, loving wife, and a good support structure of family, friends, church, etc -- don't become radicalized and go on a shooting rampage. We can't; we don't have the time to! We're too busy with getting on with our normal lives and working towards the next goal. The people who cause these sorts of problems are generally those who see no realistic option to work towards the next goal; they don't have any power or control over their own destinies, generally because it's been stolen away from them by those who have all too much power. )Or if we're talking about school shootings, it comes from among the kids who get picked on and bullied while the administration stands by and does nothing.) And yet somehow, when they finally snap and lash out, they almost always target other people with very little in the way of power or control.
Dealing with this side of the issue might be even more difficult than dealing with the mental health side of the issue, because it requires consciously standing up to power and tearing it down where necessary. It requires a fundamental rejection of the all-too-American assumption that wealth and celebrity imply legitimacy. It requires teaching middle schoolers and high schoolers that bullying will not be tolerated, and then scrupulously acting on that principle, coming down on sadistic students who torment their peers like the proverbial sledgehammer, with no fear for potentially "ruining the lives of" little monsters who are learning to take delight in actually ruining the lives of those around them. It requires taking corporate executives who crash economies, push defective and deadly products, gouge the vulnerable among us with exorbitant medical costs, and so forth and actually sending them to prison for their misdeeds. In short, it requires a return to the fundamental American value that "all men are created equal," and an active, strong will to squash the parasites in our society that try to oppress others and place them beneath themselves.
Talking about ways to do something positive and prevent people from becoming disillusioned and radicalized is easy. Actually doing something about it, though... that would take some serious work.
Re:
The whole "pharmaceutical companies make their money on prolonging diseases" is just plain an ignorant trope and has only become more so over time. First off it makes no goddamn sense to spend money researching cures only to never use them or reveal them for any competitor to stumble upon and release themselves. Really the reason they are rare is figuring out full fledged cures is /very/ hard and it isn't like they lead the research anyway - they do the last expensive step of turning workable theories into approved drugs. They don't just look at the complex biochemistry and decide "and here we take a quarter of the dose needed to wipe out a bacterial infection to keep it chronic". It just plain doesn't work like that.
Hepatitis C has a cure now and they can charge huge ammounts with minimal objection because their competition are organ transplants. Besides when have publicly traded corporations been shy about destroying long term profits for quarterly earnings?
If there is anything to complain about psychiatric care quality and drug companies it is that meds are too often given when they are just the "easy and cheap" option instead of the best one.
Re:
Why do I get the feeling that you used your own "Make it First Word" as a techdirt insider to promote your post to being first word.
Totally sounds like a Mason thing to do.
Re: Re:
Because it’s 100% a Mason thing to do.
Re:
Personally, I like a quote from Mark Ames on the subject of bullying. There's plenty, but here's a few I think is most apropos:
"One reason why our society has failed to curb bullying is that we like bullies. Hell, we are bullies. Research has shown that bullies are not the anti-social misfits that adults, in their forced amnesia, want them to be. Rather, bullies are usually the most popular boys, second only on the clique-ranking to those described as friendly, outgoing, and self-confident."
"I don't know a single useful lesson that I or anyone else ever learned from getting bullied - it only brought shame and debilitating memories. Getting bullied always leads you to wrong decisions and wrong conclusions. You compensate in all the wrong ways. You wind up looking for someone weaker to bully yourself, you lose confidence and hate your weakness, and you fear and distrust the wrong people, all of which are reasons why bullied kids overwhelmingly wind up as failures in the real world, according to recent studies. You have to have never been bullied to think that it teaches something valuable and necessary and makes you a stronger person."
"I know that I learned far more valuable lessons when I was the bully than when I was bullied. The lesson was simple: it felt better to be the one dishing it out. The pangs of remorse after pummeling a scrawny dork wore off pretty quickly; the humiliations of being on the receiving end, however, were replayed over and over and over, for years and years. I cannot imagine what kind of callous moron could possibly see anything in being a victim of bullying. Maybe the idea comes from our cultural propaganda, where the bullied nerd, like Back to the Future's McFly, always fights back in the triumphant climax, becomes a stronger person for it, and goes on to be a successful patron of a nuclear family, while the bully winds up washing his car. Bullying, in our cultural propaganda, is simply a dramatic plot device which the hero overcomes. Rarely, if ever, is it represented as it really works - as something privately eating away at kids, flat and uninteresting, and never overcome."
And for those whose first frantic response is to say, "I was bullied and I turned out fine", two things. One, good for you. Two, whoop dee fucking doo. Bullies are so protected, so insulated from consequence, they're a special class all unto themselves. Saying that bullying is fine because some made it out okay is like saying that because a vaccine exists, smallpox infections are acceptable.
Be white male born into a world where doors are already closed.
The workplace of the future does not want you for effort to promote diversity projects.
Owning a home or starting a family off the table.
Grade school shackles you to a desk restraining energy and enthusiasm to explore intellectually, or move physically outside, pressuring medication to keep you quiet and attentive. A prison system to keep you contained.
Eat your ramen and watch monstrous student debt accumulate to attend university, shackling you to owing interest to the banks.
And the media hates you, reminding you every single day that all lifes inconveniences are your fault.
Aggressive prejudice against, and disdain for your very existence drilled in at every turn.
No adult figure to guide and advise you through that crucible as result of effort to weaken the family unit over prior decades.
Withhold any depiction of positive contribution to society to hold up as role model. No path describing what positive contribution might look like. Just don't be a white male, you should have considered that before being born into privilege.
And we wonder why suicide is up and people begin to snap after media nips at their heels from youth into adulthood.
The media, (along with Twitter and tech giants who facilitate 'authoritative sources'), constructed the pressure cooker. Then absolve themselves by pointing fingers at small platforms.
Evil.
White male here. If all this shit is true, how come I haven’t become Some Asshole?
Re:
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
Re: Re:
White male, here. Also not Some Asshole. Not seeing much evidence of "Aggressive prejudice against, and disdain for your very existence drilled in at every turn."
Mostly I see this claimed by the occasional fanatic. These fanatics are sometimes white males, and noticeably can only claim that there's a systemic oppression without showing actual tangible evidence of systemic oppression.
Re:
In what country is this?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“Be white male born into a world where doors are already closed.”
Did you copy this poor white boy manifesto off 8chan or is this your own sad pathetic attempt at being the voice of a generation of basement dwelling incels?
We can arm younger people with proper Internet literacy techniques and facts and knowledge to prevent them from falling in with nazi shitheads while simultaneously banning and shutting down the sites that nazi shitheads use to congregate and recruit whenever they pop up alongside the social media accounts and YouTube channels of their biggest stars. Keeping existing nazis lost in the shuffle of where and how to congregate and recruit and also depriving their YouTube and Twitter celebrities of the ability to spread their hate on easily-accessible platforms is a valid tactic. People who are too busy jumping from site to site are likely also too busy to the point where they can't dox and harass people, write manifestos, or recruit impressionable individuals into the fold.
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, yeah. But sometimes dropping a metric shitton of cure is a pretty good source of prevention.
Although the problem is not 8chan, per se, but the people who post on 8chan, refusing to host sites like 8chan, does serve a purpose as does hosting sites like 8chan. That allows others who are wanting the services of companies like cloudflare to have one more pro/con item to use when deciding which company to choose for their own businesses.
This excuse about violent video games make s no sense ,
south korea, japan, france ,italy, have no mass shootings .
In those countrys video games are very popular .
they happen in america because its easy to buy guns and rifles and machine guns,
They system of background checks is not working or its not being used
to good effect .
There needs to be a strict background checks,
if someone has a record of domestic violence ,commits a serious felony,
or a mental health problem, they should not be allowed to buy
any guns or ammo of any type .
Re:
The perp in Dayton Ohio qualified for a gun after his conviction for a juvenile crime was expunged. If you want your record expunged, you should give up any hope of owning a gun for twenty years.
IMO - a large part of the problem is the intolerant behavior and lack of statesmanship by US leaders(in both parties). When your leaders set such a poor example, hard to blame some young minds for feeling helpless and frustrated.
Manifestos
Well, "manifesto" is reminiscent of Karl Marx "Communist Manifesto". It is very important to label such ramblings as communist speech because otherwise you'll have a pretty hard time telling them apart from presidential addresses. It's basic search term optimisation.
That's funny, my first reaction is to talk about gun control.
Other countries have mentally ill losers who play violent video games and post idiotic rants on the internet. Other countries don't have the murder rate America does. What is the one and only difference? Gun control. Hard to kill a lot of people at once when you have to do it with a knife. Rocket science this is not. We need to get rid of the corrupt politicians who the NRA have in their pocket or this will never end. Discussing anything else is pointless. Save your thoughts and prayers. Useless.
