As Google Ponders Making Ad Blockers Less Useful, Mozilla Ramps Up Tracker Blocking
from the competing-for-your-privacy dept
Google found itself under fire last week after critics said the company was considering weakening ad blockers on the company's Chrome browser. The changes were part of the company's broader Manifest V3 roadmap for the browser, which Google claims is being considered to improve browser performance and extension security. But consumer groups and adblock extension developers weren't buying Google's claims, and say that the changes will make adblockers less effective by prohibiting them from pre-blocking ads, instead shifting blocking determination to Chrome itself.
As it currently stands, many Chrome adblock extensions use Chrome's webRequest API, letting users block ads before they even reach the browser. But Google’s proposal would require extensions use the declarativeNetRequest API, which leaves it to the browser to decide what gets blocked based on a list of up to 30,000 rules. While extensions like AdBlock already use the latter, developers say the overall result will be tools that simply aren't quite as effective, and would erode consumer power to determine for him- or herself how stringent blocking actually is.
uBlock Origin developer Raymond Hill was rather pointed in his criticism of Google, arguing that the company embraced tougher adblockers to grow its market share, but is now weakening their functionality because it conflicts with Google's raison d'être, namely selling more behavioral ads:
“In order for Google Chrome to reach its current user base, it had to support content blockers—these are the top most popular extensions for any browser,” he said. “Google strategy has been to find the optimal point between the two goals of growing the user base of Google Chrome and preventing content blockers from harming its business.
Hill argues that the blocking ability of the webRequest API caused Google to yield some control of content blocking to third-party developers. Now that Chrome’s market share is greater, the company’s in a better position to “shift the optimal point between the two goals which benefits Google's primary business,” Hill said.
The EFF, whose adblock extension Privacy Badger will likely be impacted by these changes (should they arrive this fall), was equally pointed in its criticism of the move, arguing that weakening such tools in an era of rampant privacy and security scandals was tone-deaf on the part of Google:
“Google's claim that these new limitations are needed to improve performance is at odds with the state of the internet,” the organization said. “Sites today are bloated with trackers that consume data and slow down the user experience. Tracker blockers have improved the performance and user experience of many sites and the user experience. Why not let independent developers innovate where the Chrome team isn't?”
The EFF was quick to note that the changes could also impact parental controls and security and privacy tools. While Google continues to deny any ill-intent with the changes, that's going to be left to consumers to decide. And should Google continue down the road to making adblock extensions less effective, Mozilla seems intent to fill the void. The company this week announced it would be expanding tracker blocking by default in Firefox, as the era of seemingly-bottomless privacy scandals increasingly forces companies to actually compete (to a point) on privacy.
Filed Under: ad blockers, browsers, chrome, extensions, firefox
Companies: google, mozilla
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I've never abandoned FireFox but I already showed chrome the way out. I'm not sure if the source Chromium is plagued with Google's privacy issues but since the engine is favored even by Microsoft you need to have some fall back in case FF can't handle some situation (pretty rare event) I also use Vivaldi. It's based on Chromium but it is everything Chrome should be and have been in the past. I recommend it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I use Vivaldi as well. I jumped ship when Chrome disabled using the backspace button to go back a page - a minor con figuration but very annoying for someone who's been used to doing so for years. That's after being someone who used Opera, then Phoenix (as Firefox was called way back when), then Chrome for various reasons.
This is as it should be. Chrome are the current market leader, but there's plenty of competition and people can choose browsers depending on what is most valuable to them. The trick, as always, is how to convincing the mainstream to follow you. At least with browsers, there's precedent for people switching en masse when the competition serves them better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm one of the ones that left Firefox back in what, 2007-2009? or so. Shortly after Chrome came out. It WAS so much better at that time.
I also use uMatrix and it blocks EVERYTHING not from the primary domain. Sure, sorta head ache when you visit sites for the first time going thru the permissions to make sure the page works as intended, but blocking all the 3rd party tracking and images and whatnot does wonders for someone on 3MB DSL.
Look like may be moving back
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Suggestion
Brave is a fork of Chrome/Chromium that at least in theory will be a bit less evil. The statement "You are not a product." on their home page looks promising. I read about this on Slashdot last week and am giving it a try. For a start, noscript works on Brave, but not on Chrome/Chromium (one being for Linux and the other for Windows) and all the rest of my extensions are working, such as Ghostery, uMatrix, uBlock origin, AdBlock+, HTTPS Everywhere (which is actually also in Brave's settings), etc.
I have only been using it a week or so, and am not convinced that it will be my goto browser in the future, but with the exception of 'Translate to English' available on a right click, everything has been as expected.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Looks like I'll be ditching Chrome. maybe I'll take another look at Edge.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Edge is based on Chromium, and I'm not sure why you'd think Microsoft would have any less interest in trading in your browsing habits than Google does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think Opera is a pretty good browser right now.
I ditched Chrome since it became a memory-hog, bloatware-infested thing, and switched to Opera. Never looked back ever since.
By the way, Opera has even VPN integrated into it, for free.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is simple: the moment Chrome actually weakens ad blockers on purpose is the moment I migrate to their competitors. It's not like there aren't other options available.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don't go touting Firefox's horn, folks. The company is also under fire for making changes to its browsers which actually weaken its strengths as a browser and more of an ad platform itself.
While it is possible to disable many of the features, the options to do so are getting buried with every update.
Then there's the issue of adding features no one wants, such as the drop down bar on the search bar, which is also the address bar.
If you truly want to effectively block ads, you're going to need to set up your own ad blocking DNS server, then route your traffic through it. Block the DNS addresses you don't want (thank goodness for wildcards), and voila...no more ads regardless of browser.
It took about 2 hours to set it up. The hardest part was configuring two systems as one is used for VPN connections, and the other for DNS routing.
Or... you can just use a service.
Bing is your friend here (because fuck Google).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Filtering at a DNS level is pretty shit. So is any theory that "Bing is your friend". lmao
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply