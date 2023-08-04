Will Browsers Be Required By Law To Stop You From Visiting Infringing Sites?
from the i-can't-open-that-page,-dave dept
Mozilla’s Open Policy & Advocacy blog has news about a worrying proposal from the French government:
In a well-intentioned yet dangerous move to fight online fraud, France is on the verge of forcing browsers to create a dystopian technical capability. Article 6 (para II and III) of the SREN Bill would force browser providers to create the means to mandatorily block websites present on a government provided list.
The post explains why this is an extremely dangerous approach:
A world in which browsers can be forced to incorporate a list of banned websites at the software-level that simply do not open, either in a region or globally, is a worrying prospect that raises serious concerns around freedom of expression. If it successfully passes into law, the precedent this would set would make it much harder for browsers to reject such requests from other governments.
If a capability to block any site on a government blacklist were required by law to be built in to all browsers, then repressive governments would be given an enormously powerful tool. There would be no way around that censorship, short of hacking the browser code. That might be an option for open source coders, but it certainly won’t be for the vast majority of ordinary users. As the Mozilla post points out:
Such a move will overturn decades of established content moderation norms and provide a playbook for authoritarian governments that will easily negate the existence of censorship circumvention tools.
It is even worse than that. If such a capability to block any site were built in to browsers, it’s not just authoritarian governments that would be rubbing their hands with glee: the copyright industry would doubtless push for allegedly infringing sites to be included on the block list too. We know this, because it has already done it in the past, as discussed in Walled Culture the book (free digital versions).
Not many people now remember, but in 2004, BT (British Telecom) caused something of a storm when it created CleanFeed:
British Telecom has taken the unprecedented step of blocking all illegal child pornography websites in a crackdown on abuse online. The decision by Britain’s largest high-speed internet provider will lead to the first mass censorship of the web attempted in a Western democracy.
Here’s how it worked:
Subscribers to British Telecom’s internet services such as BTYahoo and BTInternet who attempt to access illegal sites will receive an error message as if the page was unavailable. BT will register the number of attempts but will not be able to record details of those accessing the sites.
The key justification for what the Guardian called “the first mass censorship of the web attempted in a Western democracy” was that it only blocked illegal child sexual abuse material Web sites. It was therefore an extreme situation requiring an exceptional solution. But seven years later, the copyright industry were able to convince a High Court judge to ignore that justification, and to take advantage of CleanFeed to block a site, Newzbin 2, that had nothing to do with child sexual abuse material, and therefore did not require exceptional solutions:
Justice Arnold ruled that BT must use its blocking technology CleanFeed – which is currently used to prevent access to websites featuring child sexual abuse – to block Newzbin 2.
Exactly the logic used by copyright companies to subvert CleanFeed could be used to co-opt the censorship capabilities of browsers with built-in Web blocking lists. As with CleanFeed, the copyright industry would doubtless argue that since the technology already exists, why not to apply it to tackling copyright infringement too?
That very real threat is another reason to fight this pernicious, misguided French proposal. Because if it is implemented, it will be very hard to stop it becoming yet another technology that the copyright world demands should be bent to its own selfish purposes.
Follow me @glynmoody on Mastodon. Originally published to Walled Culture.
Filed Under: blocklist, browsers, cleanfeed, copyright, france, sren, websites
Comments on “Will Browsers Be Required By Law To Stop You From Visiting Infringing Sites?”
Camels, tents.
'I'm not saying we WILL use it like that, merely that we CAN...'
Does it count as abusing the law if it’s being used as intended, even if that intent was never made explicitly clear at the time?
I’m legit surprised it’s not on the ISP level.
Once is happenstance.
Twice is coincidence.
Three times is enemy action.
Revolver Ocelot was right.
If browsers don’t stop us, who will? Yeah, that’s what I thought. See we need browser censors. Even better, browsers should tell us what to think, so we think properly.
Yowsers!
Does this mean wowsers will control our browsers?
#JustDemocracyThings
As with DNS blocks and other such nonsense, it would be trivially easy for any motivated person to sidestep this kind of control. As long as someone – anyone – is out there offering a browser without these restrictions, all the user needs to do is download and install it. It wouldn’t require a great degree of technical skill, time, or effort.
Whenever a scheme like this is proposed, we obviously have to balance the benefits against the drawbacks. This article (and Mozilla’s statement) make the drawbacks very clear, and they seem significant enough to me on their own. But given the above fact of easy circumvention, I would question whether the supposed benefits really exist in the first place, or if it’s just ignorance and wishful thinking (at best).
I think what’s so unfortunate about the problems that this bill is attempting to address (reducing scams, cyber-bullying, CSAM distribution, etc.) is that they are complex problems, and like most complex problems they require complex solutions.
But politicians don’t like complex solutions because they’re harder to sell to voters, and easier for political opponents to pick apart. It’s tempting to say that bills like this are based purely on ignorance, but while that almost certainly plays a part in how these bills keep getting proposed, I don’t think it’s the full story.
We frequently have experts and other community stakeholders (Mozilla in this case) advising governments on the problems with their proposed bills, and frustratingly, that advice seems to be ignored more often than not. Despite being given the facts, they push forward with unhelpful or even dangerous legislation because, I suspect, they are more interested in scoring political points than they are at actually solving problems.
Sadly, I think this problem of politics is itself a complex one and without any simple solutions, either.
I think the best we can do is voice our opposition to bad ideas loudly enough that the voting public is convinced. Trying to convince the legislators themselves that their own proposed legislation is problematic often seems like a fool’s errand to me. SOPA (just for example) wasn’t scrapped because politicians suddenly started listening to experts, but rather because Google et. al. shone a massive spotlight on it and turned voters against it.