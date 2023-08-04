Texas Sued Over Age Verification Law And Porn “Public Health Warnings”

Academic Book About Emojis Can’t Include The Emojis It Talks About Because Of Copyright
Fri, Aug 4th 2023 03:33pm -

The state of Texas was sued in a federal district court by the Free Speech Coalition, a trade group representing the adult entertainment industry, and a slate of other companies including subsidiaries of Canadian firm MindGeek (owner of Pornhub). Other plaintiffs include the parent companies of popular adult sites like XVideos and Bang Bros, and a “Jane Doe” representing the adult content creator community. The lawsuit is seeking to block the implementation of House Bill 1181, a measure that would implement mandatory age verification and require porn sites to plaster “public health” warnings as if users are trying to access a beer or e-cigarette website.

Not going to lie, this is embarrassing to see. I was born in the fascist shitshow called Texas.

In a statement sent to the news media a few short hours ago, Free Speech Coalition executive director Alison Boden said that they “are standing up not only for the rights of adult businesses and creators, but for the rights of adult Texans to access legal content in the privacy of their own home, without having to submit to surveillance or propaganda.” Boden is right to make this characterization about the law in question. House Bill 1181 is attempting to push a claim that pornography addiction is a public health crisis, a popular talking point among conservatives. 

The science suggests otherwise. In one of my rants on House Bill 1181 from a few weeks ago, neuroscience academic Nicole Prause told me that the sentiments behind the law are based on flawed data and pseudoscientific assumptions. Porn addiction isn’t recognized by major medical associations, including the American Psychological Association (APA). The APA points out that porn addiction isn’t an “addiction” and is simply a case of compulsive behavior that is extremely treatable. The American Psychiatric Association also declared that there is little evidence to support a diagnosis of sex addiction or pornography addiction. Sex addiction isn’t named in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5).

However, House Bill 1181 requires adult websites to publish warnings from the Texas Health & Human Services Commission (Texas HHS) falsely linking pornography consumption to human trafficking, child sexual abuse and exploitation, and an array of mental health disorders. Additionally, the law would require site owners to plaster the crisis hotline for the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) on their sites. Legal counsel for the plaintiffs points out that neither agencies offer or are equipped to handle services related to so-called porn addiction.

“There is no indication that anyone calling this helpline looking for information about any effects of pornography will receive it there,” reads the complaint, referencing SAMHSA’s website. Also, it requires age verification for users looking to access adult content. These provisions are also products of the trend of state-level legislation adopted by Republican-controlled legislatures who assert that age verification mandates are critical to blocking access to age-restricted content from minors. Case law begs to differ. Age verification and restricting minors are simply the paint on the crumbling facade. Age verification is textbook censorship and surveillance. Requiring adults to submit their government identifications, credit card numbers, or other personal info is a real turn-off. It’s also potentially unconstitutional and risks data bloat, information assurance and security, and could be used as an intervention to censor protected forms of online expression.

The Free Speech Coalition filed lawsuits against the governments of Utah and Louisiana, too. But, a federal district judge in Utah just dismissed the lawsuit there because the age verification law is considered a “bounty” law, per the recent words of the illustrious dear leader of Techdirt. A bounty law essentially allows private citizens to enforce the age verification measure through litigation. Due to this, the judge ruled that the coalition has no grounds to sue state officials, such as the attorney general, because they’re not the ones who are attempting to enforce the requirements for age verification. The law grants citizens the right to sue and offers the suing citizens a reward, of sorts, if the suit is successful. Take ADA trolls, for example. “Even when the underlying laws may sound sensible, giving anyone who takes anyone else to court the ability to profit from it leads to widespread abuse,” Masnick explained.

Another well publicized example of a bounty law can also be found in, you guessed it, Texas! Texas Monthly published a column by contributor Dan Solomon about the abortion ban implemented by the state legislature through Senate Bill 8 in 2021. Senate Bill 8 allows anyone who is aware of an abortion occurring in the state to sue anyone who “aids or abets” said procedure. One Dr. Alan Braid was sued in a San Antonio state court but the lawsuit against the doctor was tossed on the grounds that the writers of the law, far-right Texas Republicans, could attack freedoms by way of an invasive civil proceeding. This sort of bounty law didn’t hold up. The age verification case in Utah is likely to be appealed but there needs to be an attempt by a private citizen to enforce the action against a company like MindGeek or something like that.

The Texas age verification law, however, empowers the attorney general to enforce such a measure through civil penalties. This gives impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his office the ability to sue companies that refuse to comply with the built-in idiocy behind something as overreaching as House Bill 1181 and means that Texas won’t be able to dodge this lawsuit in the same manner as Utah.

Grab your popcorn because this lawsuit is also a harbinger of what is about to come (no pun intended). Pornhub’s portfolio of websites has geo-blocked IP addresses in Utah, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Virginia. They adopted the LA Wallet verification method in Louisiana but they ended up losing over 80 percent of their local traffic. Despite my contacts at Montréal-based MindGeek and the company’s ownership group, Ethical Capital Partners in Ottawa, declining to comment on a geo-block on a state with a population greater than all of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia combined, Texas is very likely to be the next U.S. state to see its access to Pornhub restricted if no injunction is granted preventing the law from going into effect. The blockbuster is definitely the lawsuit in Austin right now but when Sept. 1 comes along, if House Bill 1181 enters into force, nearly 30 million Texans will not be able to watch their favorite Pornhub scenes (without using a VPN, of course).

Michael McGrady is the contributing editor at AVN.com.

Disclosure: The author is a member of the Free Speech Coalition, He was not compensated by the coalition, its officers, or members to write this column. He’s just pissed off about HB 1181.

Anonymous Coward says:

Give up your free speech at your peril. Once they are able to silence you, the game is over. The loss of all of your other freedoms will follow immediately after. Anyone that advocates to censor you, or to unmask your anonymity is your adversary. Treat them like one – no matter what else they say.

Why is it so vital and necessary for the combined monolithic apparatus of government, corporations, and NGOs, to brute force censor everyone while decimating the careers and reputations of the dissenters? Here is why:

The reason the First Amendment is directive order 1, is because it is the most important freedom we have for the same reason it is the first target an adversary subverts, disrupts, and destroys during a crime, a war, or a takeover—preventing a target from assembling, communicating, and organizing a response to an assault grants an enormous advantage to the aggressors.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
That One Guy (profile) says:

I can’t possibly imagine what could be a first amendment violation from forcing sites to post science and evidence-free statements that would almost certainly be outright defamatory if made as accusations directly against them…

I’d say it would be like a law requiring texas politicians and candidates to have ‘This person loathes the first amendment and the rights of anyone they don’t like’ on their personal or campaign pages but in those cases at least the statements would have some evidential backing.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

I’d say it would be like a law requiring texas politicians and candidates to have ‘This person loathes the first amendment and the rights of anyone they don’t like’ on their personal or campaign pages but in those cases at least the statements would have some evidential backing.

It would also be a service to the public, so a good thing for a politician to do (and totally anathema to their own values)

That Anonymous Coward (profile) says:

It would be horrible if some sort of hacker types managed to exfiltrate user data from the porn sites, but only those from government officials.
It would be horrible if some sort of hacker types managed to exfiltrate ip log data from the pron sites, but only those coming from government owned locations/devices.

Just horrible… taps his watch waaaaiting…

Anonymous Coward says:

copyright cartel wet dream.....

just wait until your REQUIRED to have a camera on your TV/ video display!
and don’t forget the government mandated digital ID that will be needed to match the government facial recognition software database.
want to watch something….sure! just make sure you and everyone else (within view of possibly having a remote chance of seeing what’s on the screen) has inputted there government mandated digital ID and that your account has been credited to make sure the copyright cartel gets every dime it can squeeze out of it’s pathetic woke joke garbage pretending to be entertainment!
rinse and repeat for every new piece content…..

WELCOME TO THE NEW PAY TO PLAY GREAT RESET! where you will own nothing and be required to be happy about it!

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

Design an age verification that will work in an online environment, and cannot easily be cheated of bypassed. Note, presentation of a driving license or credit card details without without facial recognition only proves that the owner of the credentials is old enough for the site, but that may nor be the person presenting said credentials.

Also, unlike an age check on the door of a club, a reliable age check on logon only proves a person old enough to use the site has logged in. Without a continuous video of who is using device, it is quite possible that the device is handed over to somebody else. That is, and age check in real work validates the age of those who enter, while an age check on logon only validates who opened the door, and without being very intrusive cannot determine who went through the door, or who else is using the opened door.

