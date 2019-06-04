Killing News Comments Only Solidified Google, Facebook Dominance
We've talked a lot about how the trend du jour in online media circles is to ditch the news comment section, then condescendingly pretend this is because the website just really values user relationships. ReCode, NPR, Reuters, Bloomberg, Popular Science and more have all proclaimed that they just love their on-site communities so much, they'll no longer allow them to speak. Of course what these sites often can't admit is that they were too lazy or cheap to cultivate their communities, can't seem to monetize quality discourse, and don't really like people pointing out story errors in such a conspicuous location.
Many of these same editors and outlets will (justly) complain how Google and Facebook have hoovered up online ad revenue to the point where operating an independent media outlet is a financial minefield. Only occasionally will you see somebody realize that the process of outsourcing all on-site discourse to social media by killing news comments contributed to the overall problem. Sure, outsourcing the hassles of moderation may have saved you a little time and money, but driving the on-site community away from your website to giant social media platforms contributed to the very dominance you're now railing against.
That's something Simon Owens recently did a good job of pointing out in a piece about how killing on-site news comments is a "colossal mistake" that has directly contributed to the social media domination many editors now lament:
Did comments sections invite trollish behavior? Yes. Did moderating that behavior require both editorial and technical resources? Also yes. But deploying these resources was worth the cost, as it would have resulted in publishers maintaining a stronger relationship with their readerships. Instead, much of the news media became commoditized, with news outlets placing more emphasis on drive-by Facebook traffic than serving loyal readers. In pursuing this strategy, publishers placed more distance between themselves and their users, and so they were ill-equipped when digital advertising models collapsed and platforms like Facebook siphoned off their traffic.
While you'd be hard-pressed to find many editors admit it, much of the assault on ye olde news comments was driven by a desire to return to the bygone era of "letters to the editor," when outlets were able to carefully curate reader response and mute particularly pointed criticism. But if these editors cared even an iota as much about "conversation" and "community" as they claimed, they'd realize that deleting your on-site communities sends a very clear message to these users that they really don't actually matter. At least not outside obvious, easily-documented advertising metrics.
While many of these same editors were quick to claim that low comment engagement made the hassles of moderation not worth it, Owens does a good job deconstructing that claim and pointing out the benefits of a small but loyal cadre of on-site fans:
Let’s be clear: even the publishers with the best comment moderation still only see a small percentage of their readers convert into on-site commenters. But let’s say only 5 percent of your readers choose to register and comment; those readers will punch far above their weight in terms of driving traffic and revenue to your site. Those are your chief evangelists, your repeat customers, your paying subscribers.
To understand how a small percentage of a publisher’s most loyal users can drive revenue growth, consider The New York Times. Currently, its digital subscribers only account for 3.6 percent of the newspaper’s monthly online audience, and yet that 3.6 percent drove over $400 million in subscription revenue in 2018. When you’re dealing with the scale of the internet, catering to your most engaged readers is worth the investment.
Unfortunately this was a lesson lost by many outlets as they shoveled their on-site fans into the maws of social media giants, only to turn around shortly thereafter to complain about Google and Facebook's insurmountable domination.
What did they expect?
After all, neither "Go away" nor "FO" is considered a friendly greeting.
Re: What did they expect?
This reply is now part of the Oath network. To continue reading...
Print journalism was killed because it couldn't compete with free (Craigslist) in the classified-advertising section, particularly for automobiles, that apparently was very lucrative.
Techdirt Community
Every time this subject comes up I think that the community here at Techdirt is remarkably civil. There is some trolling and some heated discussions, but all in all, not too bad.
I think part of the reason is the tools you've given us. We can hide (but not remove) the posts we find offensive, and vote for the ones we particularly like. I always look forward to Sunday afternoon to see who won (I've never made the cut, sigh.)
Re: Techdirt Community
"the community here at Techdirt is remarkably civil."
True, but it is also quite small, at least compared to the likes of the New York Times.
Re: Re: Techdirt Community
This Anonymous Coward guy really gets around.
Re: Re: Re: Techdirt Community
I know, and so many people confuse him with me.
Re: Techdirt Community
Uh huh. But those you deem "trolls" view this as a cesspit. As I note below, I've never seen dissenters make anywhere near so nasty of unprovoked sheer ad hom attacks as is typical for fanboys.
Fanboys NEVER have their comments hidden. The site is a sneaky partisan claiming it's "the community", not a fair forum, definitely not the brave, open, free speech forum claimed.
Re: Re: Techdirt Community
Then you haven't been paying attention.
Re: You just did. Right there. In the same sentence.
“I've never seen dissenters make anywhere near so nasty of unprovoked sheer ad hom attacks as is typical for fanboys.”
Re: Re: Techdirt Community
definitely not the brave, open, free speech forum claimed
I never claimed that. Could you please point us to the super unmoderated web blog you run that is chock fulla free speech?
...didn't think so.
Disqus
Is Disqus part of any "giant social media platforms" or is it still an independent company? Because many sites have been outsourcing their reader comments into the Disqus system, and it seems that dedicated comment hosting services would deserve a mention in an article such as this.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blog_comment_hosting_service
Re: Disqus
From a brief overview of what Disqus says about itself on their front-facing page (https://disqus.com/), news sites that use Disqus to power their comment sections would fall in with the New York Times or Techdirt as being among the sites that have not closed down their community comment sections.
Disqus appears to provide the infrastructure and framework to easily deploy comment sections. In that sense, it seems to me to be more along the lines of wordpress or blogger or google sites - they provide the tools and make it easy to host the content, but you are still responsible for deploying it and moderating it.
Show one "troll" worse than "ignorant motherfucker" standard.
This comment from long ago, unprovoked, standing alone without context of argument, made by Timothy Geigner, aka "Dark Helmet" (also now "Gary"), and who after it was made a paid re-writer for Techdirt, is the actual standard here -- for those who disagree.
When I raised objection, was laughed off by "the Techdirt community", and subsequently dismissed by Masnick as "a joke".
"There are white people, and then there are ignorant motherfuckers like you...."
http://www.techdirt.com/articles/20110621/16071614792/misconceptions-free-abound-why-d o-brains-stop-zero.shtml#c1869
So much for your "standard", your self-congratulatory post here. You censor even mild dissent and call it "hiding".
The result of Techdirt's actual practice of NO moderation on the nasty fanboys is the attenuated Techdirt easily visible right here, a shadow of former glory, struggling to re-write half a dozen minor anomalies and to get double digit comments.
Of course, had you actually moderated, you'd have no fanboys.
Re: Show one "troll" worse than "ignorant motherf
Oh, and your title premise is just stupid. Sort of the usual celebratory HA, HA for Google and Facebook too.
Re: you are an "ignorant motherfucker"
It was true then and it’s true now bro.
Re: Show one "troll" worse than "ignorant motherfucker" standard
If you hate this site so much, why don't you stop visiting it? Self-harm is pretty fucked up.
Re: Show one "troll" worse than your hundred thousandth post!
To be fair. You are a massive joke and have been one for a decade.
Re: Show one "troll" worse than "ignorant motherf
Wow, that's quite a long memory you've got there. and you're still sore from that beat-down that was doled out to you on that day eight years ago? What's even the point of being a Techdirt lifer when your sage wisdom is seldom appreciated? Isn't it about time to hang up the gloves and move on?
Hey, just so you know, Blue Balls:
I asked you a question that you haven’t answered yet.
Re: Show one "troll" worse than "ignorant motherfucker" standard
Having read through the 8 year old thread that you are complaining about, it is amazing that you think pointing to that proves anything other than what a complete joke you are. It is quite obvious what Tim is doing in that thread, and it is even explained to you. The fact that the joke "whooshed" by your head about a million miles over it AND the fact that you're still bitching about it EIGHT YEARS later suggests you have significant issues.
Please: get help.
Seriously. Anyone who reads through that full thread will not see what you claim is there. They will see someone mocking you by making a point using quotes from Presidents, and you being too stupid to understand what is going on (and then even saying that they can't be quotes because there are no quotation marks).
I can't believe you'd point people to that as a point on your side. The thread makes you look fucking ridiculous. How clueless do you need to be to point people BACK to a thread that makes you look stupid so many years later. Not only did you not get the joke eight years ago, it appears that you haven't figured it out in the intervening years and are doubling the "harm" on yourself by continuing to point people to you making an utter fool of yourself.
Just can't make that up...
They did it again? Pointing to an ancient comment section as 'proof' of how bad things in TD are, when in fact all it did was show how thick they were and how obsessed and deranged they still are?
Unearthing an ancient thread to not only out themself(not that anyone had any doubt who they were before that given their tells...) but also highlight just how mentally unstable they in obsessing over a joke that was not only explained to them multiple times but that was made years back... gotta love the classics.
Re: Re: Show one "troll" worse than "ignorant mot
I noticed one big difference between 2011 and 2019. Back then only some of out_of_the_blue's comments got flagged off the page, while these days it seems to be essentially anything and everything that can be attributed to that guy, despite him dropping the name for obvious reasons. but then it all could be just a massive Poe Job.
If someone does nothing but rant incoherently and sling hypocritical insults around people might point and laugh but otherwise ignore them for a while, but if they continue to do nothing but that for years even the most patient of people will eventually get tired of them and file them under the 'waste of time, don't bother' category.
If they've found themselves in the 'auto-flag' category for most people it's because they have more than earned it, and have no-one to blame but themselves for that.
Re: Show one "troll" worse than "ignorant motherfucker" standard
It's funny how blind you are to your own words.
When you have to preface a post with "First, disclaimer: this isn't in my view ad hominem" and then actually proceeds to do an ad-hominem you have lost any credibility to call out anyone else.
Traffic and Comments
Personally it is rare that I go directly to a news site that does not allow comments. If there is an interesting story many times I will peruse the comments. Otherwise, on many stories, glancing at the headlines with some careful interpretation of the local Pravda will give me what I need to know. Also, in reality, most news sites just regurgitate the wire service feed so if you have seen the story anywhere you probably will not learn anything new.
Feeding The Beast
Every major media outlet helped feed the beasts that would one day bury them with "news aggregation." "Check out our TWITTER page!"
I'm still waiting for a consortium of large internet companies to simply put the NFL out of business by starting their own league. I think they haven't done that because they might piss off too many people, but it's coming.
Re: Feeding The Beast
Since the AFL/NFL merger in the 1960s, there have been at least three attempts to create a rival football league, with the WFL, USFL, and XFL. All failed to pull fans from NFL teams and folded quickly, and the NFL allegedly pressured TV stations to end broadcasting their games. The newly reincarnated XFL is virtually guaranteed to suffer a similar fate, and for the second time, when it starts up next year.
Could the newspapers not figure out that the sites where people hang out are the sites that get the advertising revenue, especially as most people read the story once, but if it interests them they will come back several times to catch up with comments, and can be served more adverts.
Re:
YouTubers know this.
Has anyone studied comment -> ad conversion?
This article made me draw a connection that for some reason I've never drawn before:
Media sites live by their ad revenue. Media sites outsourced their comment sections to FB/Google to cut costs... but that means that all those eyeballs have now moved from their site to FB/Google's sites. Sure, FB and Google might drive eyeballs to their articles for a brief time, but once they've hit the end of the article, THE SITE THEN DRIVES THOSE EYEBALLS AWAY TO ANOTHER PLATFORM.
So purely from a profit perspective, not counting engaged commenters, but just readers, NOT having a comments section is severely curtailing their ability to make money. As TD figured out: people don't just come for the articles anymore; they come for the comments. And if they feel passionate enough about the topic, they may even stay to take part in the discussion.
What the media companies have done is essentially set a meta refresh on their site that redirects to FB and Google. And now they're complaining about the outcome.
Adds dance across the screen, they jump up and down, they flash and arrive completely unwanted so one installs add blocker.
After that try to connect to main stream media.
New York Times, Washington Post, and numerous others become no go zones, so it is RT, Japan Today, and blogs.
Then these same screwball have the audacity to bitch that their site viewership is down.
Re:
I'm willing to bet that what you described has had a far more dramatic impact on readership than the lack of a comments section.
Re: Re:
You mean that pop-up plastered all over a site complaining about ad-blockers?
I'll disable my ad-blocker when a site guarantees no to track me in any way and that they will pay for any incurred costs of malware distributed through their ads.
Part of the other reasons they closed comment sections is really simple, they lacked the time/effort/will to deal with the growing demands from all sides to remove the comments that offended them. There are people who seem to have an inability to offer a counterpoint & engage in debate, instead they appoint themselves a crusader to protect everyone else from being offended & scream about their pet injustices.
Look at the minefields Twitter and FB have become, is it bad is it good is it evil is it offensive... followed by 100's of people demanding the entire world be changed so they never are offended. For media sites it was much better to believe they should pivot to video b/c some tech company told them to... which just sort of confirmed that the media sites have leadership who have never been online.
You demanded my email to allow me to comment, then marketed to me.
You added 40 popups, 10 autoplaying videos, 5 take over screens, & OMG I am the 1,000,000 visitor I got an iPad and you have detected 47 viruses and I shoudl click here to fix it.... then got mad I blocked that shit.
You tripled down on forcing ads, while ignoring you offer up the shittiest ads.
You took away my ability to comment, are shocked I stopped visiting.
Perhaps it is time to look at your leadership & wonder how they are still in power. They keep making stupid decisions that harm your business, then punish the workers while still getting paid top dollar to keep the course right into the iceberg.
Re:
Counterpoint: a comment section above a certain size where nobody prunes out the shitposts is not a comment section where you can have a worthwhile conversation.
Not all comments deserve counterpoint and debate. Some just shouldn't be there. Even the most ardent supporter of a free-for-all comments section usually agrees that spam and multiple repetitions of the same post should be culled.
And even Techdirt has the flag button.
The only thing this stupid strategy has done is to enable Reddit to pick up the comments that all of these sites used to enjoy. Reddit is now more powerful and well off directly due to their comment sections being removed. Reddit should thank them.
"Many of these same editors and outlets will (justly) complain how Google and Facebook have hoovered up online ad revenue to the point where operating an independent media outlet is a financial minefield."????
":but driving the on-site community away from your website to giant social media platforms contributed to the very dominance you're now railing against. "
"those readers will punch far above their weight in terms of driving traffic and revenue to your site. Those are your chief evangelists, your repeat customers, your paying subscribers. "
Out of all this is 1 little thing said..
" your paying subscribers. "
Old days and NOW...The world of adverts RULES.. and Why Newspapers were over 1/2 advert.. It was the bread and butter of most newspapers, the $0.25 was generally going to the paper delivery person..
Then the NP, got abit greedy..
Even on the net, CREATE your own adverts, Use them, Get Google to do the job, and pay you back, and not worry about it.
Adblockers Work, but NOT if you use them First party, and then alomst everyone see's them, they have become part of your site, not...a 3rd party trying to insert things from OFF SITE..
Back to comments on sites..
Breaking News, Read all about it (if you can)
Trolls drive news sites to ditch comments, in response news sites die from lack of comments...
News at 11 (or at www.eleven.com - who watches news anymore?)
At least they didn't call their commenters "cowards".
Another wonderful real world example of 'Be careful what you wish for .. you just may get it'.
