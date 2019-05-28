Conservative Bias? Twitter Bans Famous 'Resistance' Heroes
Social media's war on conservatives continues, this time taking out accounts linked to... the so-called #Resistance?
Twitter has permanently banned prominent anti-Trump brothers Brian and Ed Krassenstein, alleging that two of the biggest stars of #Resistance Twitter had broken the site’s rules about operating fake accounts and purchasing fake interactions with their accounts.
“The Twitter Rules apply to everyone,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. “Operating multiple fake accounts and purchasing account interactions are strictly prohibited. Engaging in these behaviors will result in permanent suspension from the service.”
When not fawning over G-men-turned-Resistance heroes like James Comey, they were hammering F5 on Donald Trump's Twitter page. They may not have been the first to respond, but they were some of the accounts that did the most business, racking up retweets and likes with each amateurish counter to Trump's latest announcement, assertion, or declaration of fake news.
Now, there's the question of how much of that Twitter business was legit. The Krassensteins claim nothing about this was inorganic. They deny buying followers or bots to give their accounts more prominence and rack up more internet points.
It could be Twitter is mistaken. Moderation at scale is hard, as has been hammered home by several posts here recently. What Twitter thought it saw happening with the Krassensteins' accounts may have been benign, rather than malignant.
But the Krassensteins' past as grifters may be indicative of current behavior.
Long before they took up the #Resistance mantle, the Krassensteins began hawking dubious investment advice—way back in 2003—on a pair of internet forums, selling ads to online money-making operations that included a number of apparent scams, including some run by people later convicted on charges ranging from fraud to capital murder.
According to prosecutors, the services the Krassensteins promoted on their websites duped thousands of “investors” into funding Ponzi scheme-type scams and even resulted in some downloading a virus that emptied their accounts on an anonymous online-payment platform used by the Krassensteins themselves, before it was shut down as part of a major federal money-laundering investigation.
Whether you view the Krassensteins as opportunists or brave speakers of truth to power, the conclusion here is inescapable: Twitter doesn't just target conservatives for removal. While it appears this moderation happens far more often to conservatives, Hanlon and his razor suggest prominent alt-right accounts are engaging in questionable behavior more frequently than those without this particular slant. A lot has been made of social media's supposedly-leftist stance, but it's just as likely far right grifters like Laura Loomer and Jacob Wohl violated the terms of service repeatedly before being permabanned.
The banning of the Krassenstein brothers won't budge the needle on this debate, though. Both sides have plenty of circumstantial evidence to point to as evidence of social media bias. And Twitter is still routinely suspending accounts that no one believes have violated the Twitter Rules, only to reinstate them after a bit of investigation, suggesting Twitter's moderation efforts are far from perfect and unlikely to ever reach a point that will satisfy its many critics.
Huh.
This reads like Twitter moderates activity and not political beliefs. But that can’t be right. Alex Jones said he was targeted for his political beliefs. If we can’t believe him, who can we believe~?
Re: Huh.
It proves his master plan is working. His agents have replaced the chemical in the airplane fumes from the one made with babies to one made with barbecue, so the frogs that Twitter moderators eat at dinnertime are no longer gay.
It's the only logical explanation for this.
It's a bad time to be a popular internet platform.
You're damned if you moderate any accounts ("censorship").
You're damned if you don't moderate accounts.
You're damned if you fail to moderate the correct accounts according to diametrically opposed opinions.
You're just all-around damned.
Re:
A platform could choose to only take down content that is illegal. That would be a SAFE bet. Everything else is just according to the ever shifting goalposts of the ToS.
Re: Re:
That would be certain to result in regular and vehement criticism from both sides.
No platform does that. Not even 8chan.
Re: Re:
Illegal where?
Re: Re:
A platform could choose to only take down content that is illegal.
Ok, I'll bite - can you show me a website that does this? Is it filled with nonsense and spam? Do you want to run a website and let anyone spout off-topic nonsense about pizzagate and such?
Bot attack
Going by this, seems like child play to shut down someone you don't like by hiring an army of bots to follow them. I was just reading how folks are doing this on Amazon. (Hiring obvious fake reviews for their competitors, causing the competitor to be locked down!)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Bot attack
Just another weapon in the hands of internet users. Soon Twitter and the like will have a new tool/defense/weapon for this type of attacking. Then the cycle repeats.
I'm just sad for this site now.
This bizarre collection of logical fallacies protecting the echo chamber is one of the worst things I've ever seen here. I honestly have no idea how you can sleep at night. Literally an hour ago, a had a friend email me because he got banned from twitter for linking to a site that proved a recent study from Harvard about e-cig juice and lung cells was fake. He linked to proof Joseph Wu is owned by Philip Morris. He was almost immediately banned from Twitter. Twitter is owned by the 1 percenters and corporation.
<b>that's why the only people even trying to defend twitter anymore are either 1 percenters or corporations, or owed by them.</b>
Re: I'm just sad for this site now.
Don't be "sad" for the site! THEY KNOW WHAT THEY'RE DOING.
Enjoy it for entertainment. I view the regulars as ankle-biters and it's fun to watch drool all over my shoes, snarling in frustration because unable to bite through.
On other hand, one should try to avoid commenting here because only gives the ankle-biters a target: their mere ad hom looks like activity on this otherwise wacky fading site...
Re: Re: I'm just sad for this site now.
Ad-homs everyone, complains that he gets ad-hom'd when he does.
Circular reasoning, the hallmark of a troll.
Re: I'm just sad for this site now.
I thought the first amendment was rather succinct with its plain english statement "Congress shall make no law ".
How can this be so easily misunderstood?
Re: Re: I'm just sad for this site now.
Well, the current mess guarantees that "Congress shall make no law." Maybe that's what the founding fathers were foreseeing? Total congressional gridlock?
Re: I'm just sad for this site now.
Literally an hour ago, a had a friend email me because he got banned from twitter for linking to a site that proved a recent study from Harvard about e-cig juice and lung cells was fake.
Even if what you say is true (and I have my doubts), how is that evidence of anti-conservative bias?
“It happened to a friend of mine! Ain’t that proof enough?” — people who think anecdotal experience is empirical evidence
Re: I'm just sad for this site now.
Why you still here?
First, note that they're charged with ACTIONS, not just views...
The actual charge, not your mis-statement of it, is that Twitter removes conservatives "a priori" rather than for any specific cause.
You even try to hedge that FACT:
But "suggests" isn't actuality. It's just your weaseling to try and claim that the apples and oranges you chose to compare are exactly the same.
But besides that, even if were equivalent, doesn't make it okay! So long as comments / actions are within common law, Twitter is acting as censor in UN-American way and needs to be taken apart until NONE of The Public is subject to its arbitrary corporatism.
[And to be clear: "operating fake accounts and purchasing fake interactions" is outside of common law. Key word is FAKE. -- Like the astro-turfing here.]
Maybe you can answer this question for once.
Let’s say Twitter admins announce tomorrow that Twitter will no longer host a specific type of content. The content is legal and people can post that content anywhere else. But Twitter admins say “we don’t do that here” and ban that content from Twitter anyway.
What law, statute, or “common law” court precedent says Twitter must host content its admins don’t want to host?
Re: First, note that they're charged with ACTIONS, not just view
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, which you as usual don't provide.
Laura Loomer
Tim Cushing's left-right analogy completely misses the mark. Twitter's banning of 'leftists' for provably fraudulent behavior is not the same as banning 'rightists' for offering politically-incorrect opinions or stating provable facts that are not allowed to be stated.
Laura Loomer was banned from Twitter for criticizing a politician, daring to mention that Ilhan Omar's Islam religion discriminates against LBGTQ people. Yet plenty of leftist Twitter members routinely say similar things about V.P. Mike Pence and his Christianity, yet this is apparentlly perfectly alright acording to the Gods That Rule Twitter. That's because criticizing Christianity can never be Hate Speech, unlike saying the exact same thing against another religion (such as fundamentalist Islam) that's much more deserving of that criticism.
Laura Loomer was also banned from Uber and Lyft for saying she didn't want to be picked up by a Muslim driver. Yes, Loomer is an unrepentant bigot and attention-whore troll, but it's worth pointing out that only "right wing" bigots ever get punished, while "left-wing" bigots are given a free pass to spew hate to their heart's content.
Re: Laura Loomer
Confirmation bias is a hell of a drug.
Did she criticize Omar for supporting a specific anti-LGBT policy, or did she smear all Muslims as anti-LGBT without proof?
Do they smear Christianity as a whole, or do they criticize Pence and like-minded politicians for using religion to justify his support of anti-LGBT policies?
Re: The answer to both your questions is of course
¯_(ツ)_/¯
Re: Fuck your feelings
That’s quite the nice fact free rant you’ve got there.
FALSE FLAG!!!!!!!!!!
They are just doing this so our Lord and Savior Trump doesn't force Twitter to bring back the conservatives!!!
Re:
I thought twitter was being run in the basement of a pizza joint somewhere.
