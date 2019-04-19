Don't Regulate The Internet Like Every Company Is The Same
This year seems to be the year in which governments all over the globe really, really want to regulate the internet. And they're doing a ridiculously dumb job of it. We've talked a lot about the EU, with the Copyright Directive and now the Terrorist Content Regulation. And then there's Australia with its anti-encryption law and its "abhorrent content" law. India has already passed a few bad laws regarding the internet and is discussing a few more. Then there's the UK, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Cameroon, etc. etc. etc. You get the idea.
Oh, and certainly, the US is considering some really bad ideas as well.
When you look at what "problem" all of these laws are trying to solve, it can basically be boiled down to "people do bad things on the internet, and we need to regulate the internet because of it." This is problematic to me for a variety of reasons, in part because it seems to be regulating the wrong party. We should, ideally, be going after the people doing the bad things, rather than the tools and services they are using to do the bad things (or to merely promote the bad things they're doing). However, there is an argument -- not one that I wholly buy into -- that one reasonable way to regulate is to focus less on which party is actually doing the bad thing, and more on which party is best positioned to minimize the harm of the bad thing. And it's that theory of regulation (applied stupidly) that is behind much of the regulatory theory on the internet these days.
Well, there's also a second theory behind many of the regulatory approaches, and it's "Google and Facebook are big and bad, so anything that punishes them is good regulation". This makes even less sense to me than the other approach, but it is certainly driving a lot of the thinking, at least in the EU (and possibly the US).
Combine those two driving theories for regulating the internet and you've got a pretty big mess. They seem to be taking a sledge hammer to huge parts of the internet, rather than looking for narrow, targeted approaches. And, on top of that, in focusing so much on Google and Facebook, so many of these laws are written solely with those two platforms in mind, and with no thought to how it impacts every other internet company, many of which operate on a very different basis.
Earlier this year, I wrote up my thoughts on what sort of regulatory approach would really "break up" big tech while preserving an open internet, but it's an approach that would require a very big shift in mindsets (one I'm still hoping will occur).
However, Ben Thompson has taken a much more practical approach to thinking through regulating the internet. He, like me, is skeptical of most of these attempts to regulate the internet, but recognizing that it's absolutely going to happen no matter how skeptical we are, he is proposing a framework for thinking about regulating the internet, in a way that would (hopefully) minimize the worst outcomes from the approaches being used today.
You should read the whole thing to understand the thinking, the background, and the approach, but the key aspects to Thompson's framework are to recognize that there are different kinds of internet companies -- and that's true not just up and down the stack, but across the different kinds of services. So his hope is that if the regulatory approaches were more narrowly targeted to a manner in which they fit better we'd have a lot less collateral damage in trying to shove a square regulatory approach through a round internet service.
Another key to his approach is a more modern update to the common "free as in speech v. free as in beer" concept that everyone in the open source world is familiar with. Ben talks about a third option that has been discussed for decades, which is "free as in puppy" -- meaning something that you get for free, but which then has an ongoing cost in terms of maintaining the free thing you got.
Most in the West agree, at least in theory, with the idea that the Internet should preserve “free as in speech”; China in particular represents a cautionary tale as to how technology can be leveraged in the opposite direction. The question that should be asked, though, is if preserving “free as in speech” should also mean preserving “free as in beer.”
Specifically, Facebook and YouTube offer “free as in speech” in conjunction with “free as in beer”: content can be created and proliferated without any responsibility, including cost. Might it be better if content that society deemed problematic were still “free as in speech”, but also “free as in puppy” — that is, with costs to the supplier that aligned with the costs to society?
With that premise, he suggests a way to better target any potential platform regulation:
In theory, this lets various countries who believe there are certain problems on the internet more narrowly target their regulations without harming other parts of the internet:
This distinct categorization is critical to developing regulation that actually addresses problems without adverse side effects. Australia, for example, has no need to be concerned about shared hosting sites, but rather Facebook and YouTube; similarly, Europe wants to rein in tech giants without — and I will give the E.U. the benefit of the doubt here — burdening small online businesses with massive amounts of red tape. And, from a theoretical perspective, the appropriate place for regulation is where there is market failure; constraining the application to that failure is what is so difficult.
Please don't comment on this without first reading Ben's entire piece, as it gets into a lot more detail. He very readily admits that this doesn't answer all the questions (and, indeed, likely creates a bunch of new ones).
I will admit that I'm not convinced by this model, but I do appreciate that it's given me a lot to think about. At the very least, in targeting just the ad-supported platforms for regulation solves two problems: (1) the mis-aligned incentives of ad-supported platforms to consider the wider societal impact of the platform, and (2) the sledge-hammer approach to regulating all internet platforms, no matter what type and where in the internet stack they reside, by more narrowly focusing it just at the application level and just at a particular type of service. And, frankly, this kind of approach could potentially move us towards that world of "protocols, not platforms" that I envision (a more regulated ad-supported platform world might push companies to explore non-advertising based business models).
I still have lots of concerns, however, for all of the complaints about what Google and Facebook have done with an ad supported model, we should be willing to admit that an ad supported model has created some incredibly powerful services that have really done amazing things for many, many people. Everyone focuses on the negatives -- which exist -- but we shouldn't ignore how much of the good stuff we've gotten because of an internet built on the back of advertising. Can it be improved? Absolutely. But targeting internet advertising as "the problem" still feels too broad to me (and, in fact, I think Ben would likely agree on that point). If there must be a regulatory approach, it should not be targeted just by the nature of the platform, but around the specific and articulated harm that it is trying to solve. At least that way, we can weigh the harms such a law might mitigate, against the good aspects it might hinder, and then be better able to judge whether or not the regulatory approach makes sense.
I'm still skeptical that most plans to regulate the internet will do a very good job of narrowly targeting actual harms (and to do so without throwing away lots of good stuff), but since we're going to be having lots of discussions around these regulations in the coming weeks, months, and years, we might as well start having the discussion of how we should view and analyze these proposed laws. And, on that front, Ben's contribution is a useful way of thinking about these things.
“Everyone focuses on the negatives, which exist”.
Well said, with your site demonstrating some of the most negative outcomes of the current system. It is fake news from the word “go”, fake commenters with fake names posting fake comments that are all bought and paid for.
You are one of the reasons that so many think regulation is necessary.
You. No kidding.
If you hate this site that much, for what reason do you keep coming back and inflicting this site upon yourself like a form of self-harm?
Re:
Trolling that they know will work(three replies including yours as of this comment), and/or a persecution complex/fetish that the comment section and people responding to them satisfies.
Re:
Are you the one who keeps going on about accounts with large time gaps in their comment history being astroturfing/shills? If so, two questions:
1) Why wouldn't astroturfers just create new accounts? I don't think there's enough people who decide if a commenter is an astroturfer based an account's age to make it worth acquiring old accounts.
2) How do you claim these accounts being acquired? Techdirt simply selling abandoned accounts?
Re: Re:
No, I’m not that guy, but I have seen a few of his comments.
I don’t know why these “sleepers” seem to appear as he so often notes. When I first downloaded the Techdirt database (before they protected it) it took a long time because of those same posters. Maybe it just saves some time to have a “ready made” profile with a name and a history ready. Maybe it looks more convincing than a bunch of anonymous cowards commenting. Who knows?
What do you think? Why do these “sleepers” appear? I really have no idea. (But I know a lot of other things).
Re: Re: Re:
About "sleepers": someone find a link to a TD article that's interesting enough that they create an account to comment on it (or reflexively creates an account because they don't realize that anonymous commenting is possible), but there isn't any other articles that day that interest them, so they don't come back. Years later they find another link to a TD article, but that day there are enough other interesting articles to make them think "I like this site" and they stick around.
Then how do you know that there's "fake commenters with fake names posting fake comments that are all bought and paid for"? Is it a "I know it when I see it" thing, or is there anything more concrete?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Perhaps a few will make you too go "HMM":
This list is a bit out of date, but they'll be odd forever:
SIX YEAR GAPS [# comments (per year) when listed, few increase much]:
Advocate (to Keisar Betancourt and back!): 86 (9) SIX YEAR GAP from 2007 https://www.techdirt.com/user/advocate
Andrew or Andrew Duane: 13 (1) 6 year gap; Jan 7th, 2008 https://www.techdirt.com/user/andrewlduane
BAlbrecht or Bruce A.: SEVEN AND HALF YEAR GAP! 23 Mar 2009 https://www.techdirt.com/user/balbrecht
CmdrKeene: 4 (less than 1); 6 and half year gap to 2011, then 14 month gap; Mar 23rd, 2010 https://www.techdirt.com/user/cmdrkeene
dickeyrat: 3 TOTAL in 8 years! Aug 17th, 2017, Jun 23rd, 2011, and Jul 10th, 2010!!! https://www.techdirt.com/user/dickeyrat
morganwick or Morgan Wick: 72 (8), year gap, 75 mo gap to 28 Apr 2009, https://www.techdirt.com/user/morganwick
reticulator: 3 TOTAL in NINE years; SEVEN AND HALF YEAR GAP; Aug 5th, 2009 https://www.techdirt.com/user/reticulator
Ron Currier: 7 (1) once 2017, 4 in 2016, SIX YEAR gap to 2010 https://www.techdirt.com/user/rcurrier
ScottDeagan: 3 comments, 8 YEAR GAP Jun 13th, 2018 to Mar 19th, 2010 https://www.techdirt.com/user/scottdeagan
slowgreenturtle or (first two only) Tony / Tony Black: 9 (1) 6 year gap; Apr 10th, 2009 https://www.techdirt.com/user/slowgreenturtle
And again, "Matthew Cline", it's YOU who are going on "feeling".
Re: Re: "accounts with large time gaps in their comment history"
I don't know, that's a puzzle I've remarked on. My theory is that ANY new email address has a potential chain of ownership attached, so whoever simply takes over accounts long unused. -- Much that appears puzzling from our view is EASY when one has Admininstrator access.
No, not selling, DOING. My theory is that "Techdirt" is -- as my use of term "astro-turfing" implies -- having a minion or more -- and specifically Timothy Geigner from the bombastic tone and bizarre verbiage of the "Gary" and "Scary Devil Monastery" accounts. Now, those have both changed "tone" since I pointed that out. The latter is now claiming to be European; it has a 5 year gap after first comment.
"Tone" from word usage and the FACT of long gaps are all I have, of course.
SOME long gaps would occur, of course. But dozens with long gaps? THREE comments in seven years, say? An 8 year gap? -- Inexplicable by me! Perhaps you've got some explanation that none of the fanboys have trotted out in year and a half?
I have a list of nearly ALL accounts active at Techdirt last 7 or so years, and you do not! So it's YOU who haven't studied this phenomena, you who are just guessing. A couple dozen have gaps have five years or more. -- Simply IN. EX. PLIC. ABLE.
Re: Re: Re: "accounts with large time gaps in their comment
Actually, that's NOT all that I have: these suspect accounts with long gaps are uniformly pro-Techdirt. The ideological "purity" here is remarkable for teh internets! -- Especially "Gary" which has "apparently" paid to promote other's remarks to "First Word". -- But has it? With Admin access that wouldn't cost to do. -- I just can't believe anyone will PAY to promote the remarks of others. It's just another WEIRD point.
Re: Re: Re: "accounts with large time gaps in their comment
So your claim is that the admins are sockpuppeting abandoned accounts? Again, I have to wonder why they'd bother taking over abandoned accounts when they can just create new ones. Especially since the people whose accounts were stolen might notice that their accounts were stolen and then raise a stink.
Re: Re: Re: Re: "accounts with large time gaps in their
A new email address could be traced, as I mentioned.
AH. There you assume:
1) the accounts were EVER genuine, real people: you have ZERO evidence of that. IF going on, we don't know how long, right?
2) that the Admin couldn't explain by saying, "huh, some kinda glitch" or "we maya been hacked".
3) Even if real persons, that anyone returns. -- And if don't suspect the site, why would you out of the blue start accusing them of astro-turfing?
Now, on point 2: in early 2017 Techdirt did a total password reset. TOTAL, saying was due to hacking on some related site. So, they'd have a warning system besides the excuse as above.
I've yet to see even one of these ancient commenters mention long time gone, "gee the site has changed", or remark on the password reset: no, they just resume as if fully up and current.
You can fibble it off, I'm sure that you don't wish to believe, but I do have FACTS to base this on.
Since you -- who seem rational -- are intrigued: just look through those I list, and you too will go "HMM".
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: "accounts with large time gaps in t
Anonymous email services exist which astroturfers could use, if they're concerned about lawsuits or governmental investigations uncovering their involvement.
Re: poor butthurt snowflake
Cool story bro. I was sad John Steele got a decade and change in club fed too.
If the internet gets regulated, the only reason will be because people abused it and the power it can provide. Blame those people or those companies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Or, you know, because powerful parties don't like what it enables and want to clamp down on it for various reasons(power/profits/control/easy PR from the gullible). China's internet for example isn't super restricted because the people abused it.
'Fine, we'll compromise, only half a box of kittens.'
that one reasonable way to regulate is to focus less on which party is actually doing the bad thing, and more on which party is best positioned to minimize the harm of the bad thing
Hey, great idea, so when can we expect that automobile makers will be regulated such that they are required to build vehicles that can only go up to the speed limit? After all, a single company could ensure that none of their customers are allowed to break the law by speeding, so clearly the focus should be on them rather than just scooping up individual speeders.
'Ignore the party that's actually guilty and go after whoever you think could have stopped them' is a rubbish shifting of responsibility, and one that's been called out time and time again on TD as a bad idea. There's nothing 'reasonable' about ignoring the guilty party and blaming someone/something else.
He, like me, is skeptical of most of these attempts to regulate the internet, but recognizing that it's absolutely going to happen no matter how skeptical we are, he is proposing a framework for thinking about regulating the internet, in a way that would (hopefully) minimize the worst outcomes from the approaches being used today.
And this is exactly the wrong mindset I'd argue. 'It's going to happen anyway' is the sort of defeatist mindset that ensures that it will happen, and that undercut the efforts of those that are actually trying to stop such garbage laws from being passed. It's also counter-productive and naive, because even if you do manage to only allow a stripped-down version that's not 'quite' as bad as before you can be damn sure that that the scope and scale will grow over time, as companies 'aren't doing enough and clearly need to be forced to uphold their social responsibility'.
By buying into the idea of blaming the platform rather than the person you open the door to more and worse regulations down the line, and since you were in favor of the original measure it'll be much harder to object to future ones that are just adding some 'minor tweaks', and closing a few 'tiny loopholes that are being abused'.
If someone proposes lighting a box of kittens on fire the fact that they appear to be really dedicated to the proposal is not grounds to accept that it's going to happen anyway so your best bet it to try to negotiate it to only half a box, rather you should do everything you can to keep them from doing it at all, and if they do manage to pull off their heinous act you should at least have the consolation that you at least tried to stop them, even if you didn't ultimately succeed.
Wait a sec. Don't overlook the obvious, college boy.
So you admit that:
A) you don't understand the approach
B) my views are "a lot" popular, though you try to marginalize me with exactly the sneaky tactics ("the community" does the hiding without any administrator, "private site" that retrains full editorial control instead of its appearance of Section 230 Public Forum, and so on) that should be outlawed first of all to address the actual problem of corporations beginning to control ALL speech on the Internet.
Re: Wait a sec. Don't overlook the obvious, college boy.
So would those corporations be unable to ban trolls and abusers? Or they could, but the banned user could challenge the ban in court, and if a jury found that they weren't a troll/abuser they'd get their account back and the corporation would have to pay a fine? Or what?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
By common law terms, not internally defined, not-enforced-uniformly definition such as "hate speech" -- or equally arbitrary EULA. Those sites have immunity but keep demanding they retain full editorial control TOO, and that's simply not the deal.
Since you seem knowledgeable, you know full well that "free speech" is actually pretty well defined, so corps don't need to make up their own.
The possibilities for abuse by corporations to harm the society by literally thought control are vastly larger than any individual could ever harm a fictional entity.
[I can't even use the horizontal rule here anymore because Masnick took it away from me! Is that promoting free expression as you want? Serious question, just scale it up to GOOGLE / Facebook,: a few weenies ENFORCING their notions on everyone.]
GOOGLE Panic Over Political Bias Leaks...
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/04/18/exclusive-google-leftists-panic-about-leaks-threa ten-employment-of-colleagues/
Re: Re: Re: Wait a sec. Don't overlook the obvious, college boy.
Which common law principles? Can you name them?
You just did use a horizontal rule. They must have changed which flavor of markdown they used to one that does horizontal rules differently than before. (And it's pretty out there to suggest that they'd take away a feature like that merely to spite a single anonymous commenter)
Re: Wait a sec. Don't overlook the obvious, college boy.
Also:
1) Would that apply to non-profit corporations? Would a forum for a Christian non-profit have to allow comments from Satanists?
2) If I had a blog hosted by Blogger.com, could I legally remove comments and ban commenters as I saw fit since it's my personal blog, even though Blogger.com is owned by Google?
Re: Re: Wait a sec. Don't overlook the obvious, college boy.
Whatever current state of law is.
You are trying to leverage the 99.9% everyday cases with bizarre instances at the margins.
This is my personal view, but it's tacitly in American law: you can either be immune (Sec 230) and accept that will be some comments you don't like, OR retain full editorial control like print media. It's a DEAL, not empowering corps to rule over us. -- That of course applies to Techdirt, as I've mentioned once or twice.
It's all about control and nothing more .
Those in power want to keep it
and a free and open internet goes against that .
Almost parallels the fight against the 2nd amendment
going on in the US at the moment .
