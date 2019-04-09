UK Now Proposes Ridiculous Plan To Fine Internet Companies For Vaguely Defined 'Harmful Content'
Last week Australia rushed through a ridiculous bill to fine internet companies if they happen to host any "abhorrent content." It appears the UK took one look at that nonsense and decided it wanted some too. On Monday it released a white paper calling for massive fines for internet companies for allowing any sort of "online harms." To call the plan nonsense is being way too harsh to nonsense.
Theresa May herself announced the plan in a video that she posted to the very same social media she insists is harmful to children, because consistency is not a strong point of people looking to shackle the internet:
Online companies must start taking responsibility for their platforms, and help restore public trust in this technology.
We are putting a legal duty of care on internet companies to keep people safe.#OnlineSafety pic.twitter.com/6EDsaY3Ofr
— Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 8, 2019
If you watch that video, she literally pulls out a "but think of the children" argument, insisting that social media must be tamed into stopping "harmful" content. Of course, what she leaves out is that most of the "harmful" content she's upset about is perfectly legal. And, much of it is available not just via social media. But, don't worry about that: this is all about a moral panic around social media.
The plan would result in massive, widespread, totally unnecessary censorship solely for the sake of pretending to do something about the fact that some people sometimes do not so nice things online. And it will place all of the blame on the internet companies for the (vaguely defined) not so nice things that those companies' users might do online.
The basic plan is the kind of nonsense people come up with when they don't have the slightest clue how the internet (or human beings) actually work. It would establish a new regulator who would come up with a "code of practice" for internet companies (broadly defined) requiring them to have a "duty of care" to magically stop basically any (ill-defined) bad behavior online. The regulator could then massively fine any internet company that breaks its nonsense rules. The rules appear to be totally vague and would require blocking "harmful content" even if it's perfectly legal just because someone says its bad. Failure by companies (after being fined) to wave a magic wand and stop bad stuff online could lead to full site blocking by ISPs to access such sites.
There are so many bad ideas packed into this white paper, it's legitimately difficult to know where to start. But, let's start with this. Among the content that will not be allowed is trolling. Really.
Cyberbullying, including trolling, is unacceptable. Being bullied online can be a deeply upsetting experience, particularly for children or other vulnerable users.
How will internet companies be forced to deal with trolling (which is not at all defined in the paper). Well, apparently the new regulator will "set out steps that should be taken" to "tackle cyberbullying." What does that actually mean? Who the hell knows.
There's also a special section about preventing people from saying mean things to public figures. Seriously.
As set out in Box 14, those involved in public life in the UK experience regular and sustained abuse online, which goes beyond free speech and impedes individuals’ rights to participate. As well as being upsetting and frightening for the individual involved, this abuse corrodes our democratic values and dissuades good people from entering public life
Basically, if you're famous, the UK wants to force internet companies to stop anyone from ever being mean to you. Poor famous people.
And, of course, there's a whole "fake news" section, which ignores how basically every anti-fake news law is actually being used to censor government critics.
Companies will need to take proportionate and proactive measures to help users understand the nature and reliability of the information they are receiving, to minimise the spread of misleading and harmful disinformation and to increase the accessibility of trustworthy and varied news content.
At the same time, the very same section says that companies also have to have some sort of bogus "fairness doctrine" to promote diverse viewpoints:
Promoting diverse news content, countering the ‘echo chamber’ in which people are only exposed to information which reinforces their existing views.
What if the information countering the echo chamber is bogus propaganda and disinformation? Well, then this part of the law would seem to contradict itself. Good luck sorting it out everyone!
Also no longer allowed: any depiction of violence or glamorization of weapons.
Violent content ranges from content which directly depicts or incites acts of violence, through to content which is violent with additional contextual understanding or which is harmful to users through the glamorisation of weapons and gang life.
As far as I can tell, war films would no longer be allowed under this rule. Or boxing matches. Or, really, something like this:
Of course, that's not all. The report includes a table of "online harms" which is broad and without much in the way of definition:
If that seems vague, it's by design. And, they make it clear that anything else can be added at any time:
This list is, by design, neither exhaustive nor fixed. A static list could prevent swift regulatory action to address new forms of online harm, new technologies, content and new online activities.
Yeah, that's an open invitation to censorship.
And, no this is not just targeting large sites. As UK lawyer Graham Smith points out, under the terms of the proposal, any internet blog with comments is subject to the law. It literally says this in section of 4.2:
There are two main types of online activity that can give rise to the online harms in scope or compound their effects:
- Hosting, sharing and discovery of user-generated content (e.g. a post on a public forum or the sharing of a video).
- Facilitation of public and private online interaction between service users (e.g. instant messaging or comments on posts).
And, of course, as Thomas Baekdal points out, blaming the internet companies is completely ridiculous in this situation. The law doesn't apply to other sources of similar content, such as UK news companies (so long as they don't have comments on their stories), even if they post the exact same content. As Baekdal notes, more people saw video clips of the Christchurch massacre when various UK tabloids published those clips than those who watched it on Facebook. But the law applies to Facebook, not the UK tabloids.
I assume the UK, with their new social media laws, will also block tabloid newspapers from publishing the same content? I mean, more people probably saw the terror videos clips on The Daily Mail than on Facebook.
No? ... oh, so it’s just political populism then?
— Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) April 8, 2019
Again, that's because this is a moral panic and an attack on internet companies, not anything resembling sensible thoughtful policy.
Not surprisingly, the report also uses dodgy "facts" to support the need for such a ridiculous law. In the "foreward" to the report, written by MPs Jeremy Wright and Sajid Javid (a guy who's been spewing nonsense about the internet for years), the following claim is made:
Two thirds of adults in the UK are concerned about content online, and close to half say they have seen hateful content in the past year
The first part is nonsense driven by fear mongering by the media and the likes of Javid. It's meaningless to say people are concerned if the facts don't actually support any reason for them to be concerned. But that second part is even more head-scratching. Graham Smith has asked the government for a source for that stat, but appears to suspect that it comes from a ridiculously misleading Ofcom study where the "harmful" content includes "spam emails," "targeted advertising," "bad language" and "offensive language."
"An Ofcom survey last year found that 45% of adult internet users had experienced some form of online harm." Such as, umm, bad language. pic.twitter.com/AfVysKQrQq
— Graham Smith (@cyberleagle) April 4, 2019
This is pure moral panic. And it will do a few horrible things. First, it will destroy the internet industry in the UK. London had built itself up as a digital hub, but should this law go into effect, that will almost certainly limit any growth potential for the firms there. Second, it will lock in the dominance of Google and Facebook, because who else can deal with this kind of crap. Finally, it will lead to massive censorship. And, basically everyone knows this.
...critics from across the political spectrum have warned the legislation could also threaten freedom of speech. Jim Killock, the executive director of the Open Rights Group, said: “The government’s proposals would create state regulation of the speech of millions of British citizens. We have to expect that the duty of care will end up widely drawn, with serious implications for legal content that is deemed potentially risky, whether it really is nor not.”
Privacy International noted that this plan will "introduce, rather than reduce, "online harms." Index on Censorship seems similarly concerned:
“The implications for ordinary internet users have not been considered. If you introduce a duty of care, especially in combination with the risk of fines, it creates a very strong incentive for online platforms to remove and restrict content, and this is really going to impact on free speech rights and the right to information for millions of ordinary internet users in the UK, and it’s also going to set an example internationally.”
And, of course, as Reason points out, reporters who love to hate the big internet companies seem to be cheering on this censorship plan because they like anything that looks like it "harms" the big internet companies.
This is the same mess we keep seeing over and over again. Lots of people are mad about stuff on the big internet sites... and are responding by attacking those companies (not the cause of the bad stuff on those platforms), and doing so in ways that will lead to massive censorship, less freedom, and which will only serve to lock in the big internet companies, as no one else will be able to deal with any of the proposed regulations.
Filed Under: censorship, duty of care, harmful content, intermediary liability, internet, uk
"Ridiculous" in headline means written by The Maz.
It's his trademark. I'm surprised that his preening hasn't overcome his abhorrence of trademark to register: "It's Ridiculous!"
Anyhoo, this is one of the many pieces in which Masnick appears to be startled that gov'ts will increasingly censor teh internets, even though all of us whom he deems "conspiracy kooks" have known it for decades.
Problem for anyone reasonable is that good cause for setting some limit is obvious, and the masses who think that name-calling is worthwhile use of precious Free Speech will continue to help. -- You see that every day here at Techdirt: no reasoned discourse, just the fanboys attacking / censoring anyone who disagrees with Mr Ridiculous.
Other than some obvious limits (e.g., child pornography, terrorist propaganda), what specific limits would you propose that could be considered both reasonable and narrow enough to avoid infringing upon legal speech?
No matter how much you dislike it, Blue, name-calling is legal speech. I get called all sorts of names by Hamilton whenever he gets angry enough to obsess over me, but you don’t see me crying to the government (or Mike) about it. If’n you want to limit speech on social media and blog comments in that way, you best be prepared to offer the best possible justification for silencing legal speech — because if it becomes illegal for me to insult you, it becomes illegal for you to insult Mike, and I doubt you want to abandon that hobby.
Re: "Ridiculous" in headline means written by The Maz.
Let's see which of these categories you fit:
Cyberbullying and trolling, check
Extremest content and activity, check
Coercive behavior, check
Intimidation, check
Disinformation, check
Now, if Techdirt were in the UK, what would Mike have to do about you? Well, if I read the article correctly, he would have to do more than just hide your comments, he would have to remove them. And since you have little self control, let law enforcement know about you and give them whatever information he could to enable their enforcement action.
How does that feel?
Re: "Ridiculous" in headline means written by The Maz.
And using "anyhoo" is your trademark. That and spouting nonsense, fact-less, bigoted attacks against TD and Mike, as well as lying and making false and easily disproved claims.
It's so much a part of your MO that you are easily identified by it.
No, not startled. He's disappointed because of all the collateral damage it's going to cause.
Do you have any evidence you aren't a kook? Conspiracy or otherwise? Nothing in your comment demonstrates to the contrary, that's for sure.
The First Amendment says hi and you're wrong. But we all know you hate that part of the Constitution and would like to see it die.
See? You hate the First Amendment. Man I can call it. Free speech is what keeps a country free and its government accountable. If the government can dictate what you can and can't say you have a dictatorship.
There have been plenty of reasoned and reasonable discussions involving people disagreeing with Mike. YOU aren't one of them. The reason for this is because you refuse to actually have a legitimate debate and just lead with lies and insults. Therefore, what reason do we have to take anything you say seriously?
“We must be seen doing something…even if that something is unnecessary and open to abuse, and even if it will most certainly make us look like fools in the near future.”
Re:
I mean, this is a woman whose main political issue is Brexit.
What seems to be your boggle?
my god
We're in Demolition Man. It's really happening.
Re: What seems to be your boggle?
Maybe someone will finally explain how to use the three seashells.
Let's just cut the undersea cable connecting us to Europe and be done with it. I'd really rather not but something needs to be done to pound some sense into those asshole politicians.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If I was running Twitter or Facebook, I'd be seriously thinking about shuttering my offices in the UK, shutting down my servers, and migrating everything back to the U.S. where there's a 1st Amendment to stop this sort of shit from getting started in the first place. The sites-- facebook.com and twitter.com-- would still be accessible to users in the UK but with no physical presence there, the companies would be free to ignore these ridiculous laws. If the UK government doesn't like it, they can always block those sites, but if they do block sites and services that millions of their citizens like, use, and in many cases depend on for their livelihood, then the UK politicians can reap the political whirlwind that results.
Since full site blocking is on the list of penalties for failing to sanitize the entire internet anyway, it's not like they'd be losing anything, while still insulating themselves from liability for the massive fines the government wants to impose.
The big Internet companies can be found and fined with little effort, so this is typical politicians attacking the tools, rather than fixing the real problems.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We already have laws, old ones even, that make some speech illegal. But apparently it's too hard to go after those individuals so they're trying to deputize the platforms the police everything posted by the public. Of course by "deputize" I mean "do it or be fined into bankruptcy". Insanity.
Censorship under the guise of protection
People need to understand that all the harm that internet censorship laws are a feature, not a bug. They know they are lying to us, claiming to be protecting us from "harmful" content, when in reality they are really cracking down on opposition and dissent. Yet they don't care that they are lying because there is nothing we can realistically do about it.
We are witnessing the death of the internet as we know, being murdered in cold blood by authoritarian Governments that are supposed to be democracies, but have begun to aspire to be like China and North Korea, all to entrench it's own power and to enrich the traditional media companies. This is nothing but a power grab and heist of wealth and rights, and I don't think we have the power to realistically stop it.
Consistency doesn't seem to be a prerequisite for any legislation of any sort, anywhere. Expecting consistency in legislation regarding something the legislators understand even less than everyday life 100 years ago, would really be expecting way too much. Legislators ought to be forced to write legislation with crayons until they demonstrate an ability to think faster than they can write with crayons.
Expect Much More of this from Govs
Facebook, Google (youtube), et. have all had plenty of time to come up with solutions...
They said they cared, said they were working on solutions and yet the problems of content moderation of their systems remain.
It's time for governments to start kicking corporate unaccountably to the curb and arrest execs, fine companies based on gross % of profits and slow the refuse that happens on their systems.
If they can't manage the content, then they are too big and must be broken into little regional entities that can.
The 1st amendment doesn't apply anywhere outside of the U.S. and it's been used against the republic for years..
I'm all for other countries getting heavy handed against Facebook, Youtube, et to the point that U.S. corporations have no choice but to accept the limitations imposed...
Re: Expect Much More of this from Govs
You can thank the cyberbullies and Section 230 for this.
Pick on people long enough and they WILL fight back. Hard.
Psst. Content moderation does not scale well. A service that is one-quarter the size of YouTube would have issues doing it. Government mandates will not change that fact.
And until the First Amendment stops applying to corporations inside the United States, it cannot and should not be used against them. Any attempt by the government to mandate what legal speech can and cannot show up on a social interaction network, no matter how big it is or what form it takes, is an attempt to silence forms of speech that are legal but that the government — or rather, the people currently in the government — find distasteful enough to want censored.
Re: Expect Much More of this from Govs
The problem with moderation is not the size of the companies, but rather the number of comments and posting being made by people. The Number of moderators requires to moderate the Internet, is determined by the rate of submissions of comments and contents across the Internet, and not the size of companies.
Re: Expect Much More of this from Govs
It's time for governments to start kicking corporate unaccountably to the curb and arrest execs, fine companies based on gross % of profits and slow the refuse that happens on their systems.
This statement from a refuse-spouting AC?
What moral or legal reasons does Facebook have to "Manage" it's content as you see fit?
Obviously the AC does not intend individual posts to be held to the same standards as FB, considering the stream of insults, bullying and fake news they proudly repeat.
Re: Expect Much More of this from Govs
And then we just have to find a court that says you are wrong and it won’t matter lol
"Saying mean things" is called BULLYING. Cyberbullies (several of whom are quite friendly with Masnick) won't like this law, but that's too bad for them. At some point, my entire archive of just how many of these bullies there are, their ties to Masnick, and what they have said will be dropped in an article, but let's just say the juvenile blogger's whining is not surprising.
None of these folks could take what they dish out, instead relying on the good nature of their targets, which they mistake for weakness, a very large mistake, especially given how much to lose these folks have, professionally speaking.
Some of the "mean things" said to me by someone with ties to Masnick included inciting someone to threaten to come to my home and kill me, which is what triggered the ongoing police involvement. These folks know how anyone else would respond to that type of "mean thing" being said, but seemed to think it did not apply to me.
Time will tell, motherfucker.
Re:
Your right to free speech is your right to be offended.
Given the mean things you have said about Mike, you might want to think twice about throwing a rock through the window of your glass house.
Re:
No worries, that window, the wall around it, and the rest of the house have long been smashed to pieces with all the hypocritical rocks they've lobbed.
You almost have to wonder at times, are they so delusional that they can't see their own hypocrisy, is it arrogant stupidity in thinking that others won't see their hypocrisy, or(as I believe to be the case at this point) intentional so they can scratch the persecution complex/fetish I suspect they have by having people call their hypocrisy and/or bogus claims/arguments out?
If they were actually worth more than a passing musing it would be an interesting question, but as-is motives matter less than putting that good old report button through it's paces on their comments whenever they show, with the added entertainment that it's merely applying the rules they want applied to others to them.
Re:
So you are a bully, because you say mean things like motherfucker.
Re:
Wow. That was mean. The government should shut you up.
Re:
You BULLIES keep taking "advantage" of my Good Nature! I am so "good-Natured", you bullis end "knobs" and Sycophants and Motherfuckers just can't "stand" it!
I'll "show" you All! My "good Nature" is not Weakeness! My Mom says I'm tough and "brave"! That's why I "spend" all my "free" Time anomynololsy ranting on Tech "dirt" and also eating Delicious, "delcious" paint Chips.
Every Nation eats the Paint chips it Deserves!
Re: officer smith
👮♀️:john you call us again I’m putting your ass in a cell.
Re:
“Saying mean things is called bullying”
That’s right John And in the spirit of anti bullying.
I plant a flag of justice lol
“Clicks flag button”
Of course the list of violations is vague...
...It's NOT censorship, an attack on free speech, protections for The Chiiiildren, or any other such.
LOOK at it.
Do just about anything on the internet and you're in violation.
What happens to violators?
THEY GIVE MONEY TO THE GOVERNMENT.
It's a TAX - cost of doing business. But to CALL it that won't fly, so it's to "Fight Terrorism!" - by giving the government money....
May is so full of shit, you can smell her a mile off! this is just punishment for her failure to actually do anything for the people in the fuck up she and her 'comrades' have made over Brexit! because she cant get 'her deal' through, others have got to be to blame and therefore punished! and she's in charge of a country! what a moron!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's all about stifling dissent and creating a more-or-less Federal Network like in the movie Starship Troopers.
"Would you like to know more?"
Run the servers in international waters
The microstate Sealand did it a while ago. Their status is disputed though, because the English oppressors extented their sea borders. Another (fictional) example is The Boat That Rocked. So that's what Facebook gotta do: build giant server farms on the sea ground, thus foiling these petty attempts at censorship. Regarding the costs, a moon server farm might be even more worth it, at least in the long term. Just think of the huge ad space, with perfect illumination from the sun.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Run the servers in international waters
The ping time of aproximately 2.8s might be a slight problem for human interactions with the servers.
Re: Run the servers in international waters
Nothing so dramatic. All they have to do is leave the UK. Run it all from the U.S. and these laws won't apply. Let the UK politicians block them and endure the howls of protests from millions of their enraged constituents.
