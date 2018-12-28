Students Make A Video Depicting A School... >>
Legal Issues

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Dec 28th 2018 12:32pm


Filed Under:
copyright, domain registrars, germany, infrastructure, intermediary liability, internet

Companies:
h33t, key-systems, universal music



It Is Both Ridiculous And Dangerous To Make Domain Registrars Liable For Content On Domains

from the terrible-terrible-ruling dept

Going back more than five years, we've been warning about the dangers of moving copyright enforcement down the stack, away from the actual hosting companies deeper and deeper into infrastructure. This was, of course, part of the goal of SOPA -- to make infrastructure companies liable for infringement, and to force them to shut down entire sites. But that's exactly a key part of our concern. Infrastructure players have only a single remedy: shut down an entire site, including anything that's not infringing, to deal with claims (never adjudications) of infringing content. And yet, legacy copyright companies have been going after domain registrars for years.

We were particularly troubled by a ruling in Germany back in 2014 saying that a registrar could be liable for infringement on a site using a domain from that registrar. And while it's taken years, it appears that that ruling has now been upheld by a higher court.

The quick details: Universal Music went after a domain registrar, Key-Systems, in Germany because it had registered the domain name for a torrent site H33t.com. The court forced the registrar to kill the domain, and on appeal that ruling has been upheld, with a specific ruling that a domain registrar can be liable for infringement on a site:

The Higher Regional Court of Saarbrücken concluded Key-Systems can be held secondarily liable for the infringing actions of a customer if it fails to take action if rightsholders point out “obvious” copyright infringing activity online.

This means that, if a site owner is unresponsive to takedown requests, Key-Systems and other registrars can be required to take a domain name offline, even when the infringing activity is limited to a single page.

Some may argue that the impact of this is limited, as the ruling notes two things: first, that liability only applies to a registrar that does nothing in response to notices of infringement, and second, that it applies to "obvious" copyright infringing activity. And that may limit some of the damage of such a ruling, but it opens up a ton of other questions. Are domain registrars now expected to police the content on domains they register? Because that's often way outside of their areas of expertise, and like most such companies when put in that position, they will default to shutting down (or threatening to shut down) websites, rather than actually taking the time to understand the details and nuances (is it fair use? is most activity on the site non-infringing? etc).

Second, while many people seem to think that copyright infringement is always "obvious," it is rarely the case. Yes, there are some cases where it could be described as "obvious," but copyright is very specific and often very much dependent on context. And given how frequently we see people claim copyright infringement where none actually exists, you have to worry about what happens when copyright holders start claiming "obvious" infringement over things that are anything but obvious.

There are two key points here. Somehow, we went from a world in which copyright infringement was something that could only be determined by a court reviewing all of the facts (also known as due process) to one in which all that matters are mere accusations. And, second, by passing off the policing function to infrastructure players rather than the actual (potential) infringers and their hosts, all they have is the nuclear option of completely removing sites from the internet. That's a dangerous combination and one that will undoubtedly lead to significant levels of censorship.

It's pretty incredible that two industries -- the film and recording industries -- who used to pride themselves on their support of free speech, are now two of the leading industries pushing for vast censorship regimes of one of the best engines of free speech ever created.

    Mason Wheeler (profile), 28 Dec 2018 @ 12:34pm

    Somehow, we went from a world in which copyright infringement was something that could only be determined by a court reviewing all of the facts (also known as due process) to one in which all that matters are mere accusations.

    "Somehow"?

    We know exactly how it happened: the DMCA got passed, with its guilty-on-accusation-alone takedown system, and then it stuck around long enough to become a precedent.

    The silver lining to this is that this also means we know how to fix it: repeal the DMCA and do away with extralegal takedowns and contributory liability. Place copyright liability under the aegis of CDA 230 alongside everything else; it was a stupid exception to carve out in the first place. Return to a system where infringement can only be determined by a court reviewing all of the facts (also known as due process).

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 2:54pm

      Re:

      Without the DMCA, infringers would just be sued into oblivion. Internet providers would not have protection and would not be able to exist (unless we surrendered Hollywood and the music industry to them).

      Unchecked piracy shifts control over the entertainment and publishing industries from creators to pirates and big internet coporations.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 3:07pm

        Re: Re:

        Manifestly incorrect. In the absence of the DMCA, CDA 230 would protect providers and platforms from the actions of people using them. DMCA just opens the door to force the platforms to act on the behalf of the legacy publisher bullies.

        DMCA can go away. So can copyright, as it is currently. Those things would be excellent steps towards a reduced-piracy future - but given your closing line, you're unlikely to agree or even argue this in good faith. Be nice to be proved wrong, but my expectations are looooooooooow.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 12:52pm

    'It's pretty incredible that two industries -- the film and recording industries -- who used to pride themselves on their support of free speech, are now two of the leading industries pushing for vast censorship regimes'

    have said this same thing here many times and always been shouted down. everything just about that happens in courts almost in every country is centered around giving everyone else less control of everything but more control of everything to the entertainment industries. they want full control of the Internet and not only will they not stop trying to get it, they are going to get it and that will be within the next 12 months! we wont have any say in the matter because governments, security services and courts everywhere are doing whatever they can to help them get this control! when a country is now introducing a bill to make an ISP liable for copyright infringing material uploaded by customers, how long do you think it's gonna be before the USA, UK N Z Aus Canada and everywhere else will be forced by the industries to do the same? and all because a few 80+ year old pricks cant bear to lose control of or money from their media but wont adapt to the change in times!!

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 1:04pm

      Re:

      The film and recording industries prided themselves on having the loudest voices, not on free speech. They just claimed it was free speech when they weren't the only voice in the room.

      This is the end game of looking for the best ways to shout others down and force people into the industry approved methods.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 2:55pm

        Re: Re:

        These industries created millions of jobs and bring in trillions in export dollars to the US.

        Congress likes that money and so do most citizens.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 4:09pm

        Re: Re:

        Thing is they will never take full control of the Internet let alone force people into the industry approved methods.

        They are not going to get it let alone within the next 12 months!

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 1:06pm

      Re:

      Be fair. It's not just the entertainment industry that's pushing this. It's anyone who's unscrupulous enough to want to take advantage of false accusations against speech. Much of the actual abuse has been not against people who REPEATED their speech (infringers or fair users) but people who SAID THINGS ABOUT THEM. So sleazy companies--or sleazy politicians--want to prevent their reputation following them. Hence the close relationship between "right to be forgotten" laws and copyright fascism. In the U.S., the copyright fascists are riding high, while "right to be forgotten" proposals are explicitly forbidden by the Bill of (real) Rights. So the "want to be forgotten" creeps dress up in "income of the artiste" costumes and go all Don Quixote at the windmills.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 4:02pm

        Re: Re:

        In the end they will never take full control of the Internet and when he said it will happen in 12 months he said that same thing 12 months ago.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 3:59pm

      Re:

      "they want full control of the Internet and not only will they not stop trying to get it, they are going to get it and that will be within the next 12 months!"

      You said that 12 months ago... and they will never get full control of the Internet.

      They wont get it!

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 1:09pm

    I'm starting to think the future of freedom of speech online lies with Tor hidden services.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 1:55pm

    It should be limited to injunctive relief at least for the first strike or two.

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 28 Dec 2018 @ 2:09pm

        Any site that cannot afford the legal bill associated with fighting copyright holders in court over an accusation of infringement—regardless of whether the accusation is true—would most likely cave to the demand of a shutdown. Better to cut the losses and run than to fight and end up in the poorhouse regardless of the outcome.

          • icon
            Stephen T. Stone (profile), 28 Dec 2018 @ 2:33pm

            I already stated that you [copyright infringers] are paranoid and believe that copyright holders will be shutting down sites REGARDLESS whether any copyrighted [works] on them.

            Given the fact that powerful copyright holders have resources that a regular jackoff does not, copyright holders could shut down a fair number of sites with the threat of a lawsuit. It is not paranoia when we have seen major corporations file false DMCA claims and government institutions seize domains/websites at the behest of those corporations.

            That won't happen, kid.

            You cannot make such a guarantee.

            Now take a site doesn't host such content (and get income from selling access) because it's been declared illegal and enforcement mechanisms have been put in place to shut them down. Who loses in such case besides pirates who are already engaged in illegal activity and why should non-pirates care?

            For me to answer this question with any accuracy, you will need to specify what you mean by “such content”.

        • icon
          Mason Wheeler (profile), 28 Dec 2018 @ 2:23pm

          Re: Re: Re: Gee, kids: everything is going the way I've predicte

          pirates esp at commercial scale do not have rights; creators do.

          Accused pirates still have the right to Due Process. Ignoring this is really not helping your attempts to claim the moral high ground.

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 28 Dec 2018 @ 2:37pm

          Re: Re: Re: Gee, kids: everything is going the way I've predicte

          I’ll let others handle the rest of your prattle, but I did want to say something about this:

          [authors] aren't getting all due rewards, IF ANY.

          No one is owed or entitled to a “reward” for publishing their work. If you believe otherwise, congratulations—you’re likely a wealthy corporate executive.

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 3:41pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Gee, kids: everything is going the way I've pred

            Expecting legal protection that is guaranteed by law used to not be an "entitlement."

            Pirates need to be locked up since they are costing big internet companies a fortune, causing tremendous harm. The alternative is to dismantle copyright protection and we can't have that.

            • icon
              Stephen T. Stone (profile), 28 Dec 2018 @ 4:10pm

              Expecting legal [restrictions] that [are] guaranteed by law used to not be an "entitlement."

              Expecting to reap a “reward” (i.e., make a profit) just because you published a work, however, is entitlement.

              [Infringers] need to be locked up since they are costing big internet companies a fortune, causing tremendous harm.

              Two things.

              1. Prove this “tremendous” harm exists. (And please provide the necessary citations required for verifying your evidence.)

              2. If you truly believe copyright infringers of any scale and type require jail sentences, how certain are you that you have never once, in your entire life, committed that crime and thus deserve jail time of your own?

              The alternative is to dismantle copyright protection and we can't have that.

              Ah, yes, the “one extreme or the other” dichotomy. Never mind that someone could conceivably come up with a better-balanced copyright law that takes both copyright holders and the public into account—nope, the only solutions are “lock up the infringers” or “destroy copyright” and literally nothing else~.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 4:02pm

        Re: Re: Gee, kids: everything I say is lies

        Sup liar.


        Why you still darkening this doorstep?

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 28 Dec 2018 @ 2:06pm

      I know those words, but that paragraph makes no sense.

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 28 Dec 2018 @ 2:29pm

          Now you can ad hom and "hide" as you kids euphemize [moderation].

          Well, if you insist…

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 3:44pm

          Re: Re: Re: Gee, kids: everything is going the way I've predicte

          I mean, you're the one calling everyone else "kids" - regardless of actual age or maturity level. That's rather ad hom in and of itself.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 4:04pm

          Re: Re: Re: You are truly a sad sack of shit.

          The saddest thing about you blue. Other then being the poster child for cognitive dissonance. Is the base level of projection you constantly display.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 2:31pm

      Re: Gee, kids: everything is going the way I've predicted.

      Aww, you've discovered a thesaurus.

      Next, please work on reading comprehension.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 2:30pm

    Registrars are a dying service. this very specific issue will sort itself out in 10 years. It's Certificate Authorities I'm most worried about in this stack.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 3:44pm

      Re:

      Plenty of new websites are registered all the time.

      Certificate signings however are being drastically centralized to Let's Encrypt.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 3:44pm

    Really a disturbing day for the Internet and Germany.

