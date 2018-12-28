It Is Both Ridiculous And Dangerous To Make Domain Registrars Liable For Content On Domains
Going back more than five years, we've been warning about the dangers of moving copyright enforcement down the stack, away from the actual hosting companies deeper and deeper into infrastructure. This was, of course, part of the goal of SOPA -- to make infrastructure companies liable for infringement, and to force them to shut down entire sites. But that's exactly a key part of our concern. Infrastructure players have only a single remedy: shut down an entire site, including anything that's not infringing, to deal with claims (never adjudications) of infringing content. And yet, legacy copyright companies have been going after domain registrars for years.
We were particularly troubled by a ruling in Germany back in 2014 saying that a registrar could be liable for infringement on a site using a domain from that registrar. And while it's taken years, it appears that that ruling has now been upheld by a higher court.
The quick details: Universal Music went after a domain registrar, Key-Systems, in Germany because it had registered the domain name for a torrent site H33t.com. The court forced the registrar to kill the domain, and on appeal that ruling has been upheld, with a specific ruling that a domain registrar can be liable for infringement on a site:
The Higher Regional Court of Saarbrücken concluded Key-Systems can be held secondarily liable for the infringing actions of a customer if it fails to take action if rightsholders point out “obvious” copyright infringing activity online.
This means that, if a site owner is unresponsive to takedown requests, Key-Systems and other registrars can be required to take a domain name offline, even when the infringing activity is limited to a single page.
Some may argue that the impact of this is limited, as the ruling notes two things: first, that liability only applies to a registrar that does nothing in response to notices of infringement, and second, that it applies to "obvious" copyright infringing activity. And that may limit some of the damage of such a ruling, but it opens up a ton of other questions. Are domain registrars now expected to police the content on domains they register? Because that's often way outside of their areas of expertise, and like most such companies when put in that position, they will default to shutting down (or threatening to shut down) websites, rather than actually taking the time to understand the details and nuances (is it fair use? is most activity on the site non-infringing? etc).
Second, while many people seem to think that copyright infringement is always "obvious," it is rarely the case. Yes, there are some cases where it could be described as "obvious," but copyright is very specific and often very much dependent on context. And given how frequently we see people claim copyright infringement where none actually exists, you have to worry about what happens when copyright holders start claiming "obvious" infringement over things that are anything but obvious.
There are two key points here. Somehow, we went from a world in which copyright infringement was something that could only be determined by a court reviewing all of the facts (also known as due process) to one in which all that matters are mere accusations. And, second, by passing off the policing function to infrastructure players rather than the actual (potential) infringers and their hosts, all they have is the nuclear option of completely removing sites from the internet. That's a dangerous combination and one that will undoubtedly lead to significant levels of censorship.
It's pretty incredible that two industries -- the film and recording industries -- who used to pride themselves on their support of free speech, are now two of the leading industries pushing for vast censorship regimes of one of the best engines of free speech ever created.
"Somehow"?
We know exactly how it happened: the DMCA got passed, with its guilty-on-accusation-alone takedown system, and then it stuck around long enough to become a precedent.
The silver lining to this is that this also means we know how to fix it: repeal the DMCA and do away with extralegal takedowns and contributory liability. Place copyright liability under the aegis of CDA 230 alongside everything else; it was a stupid exception to carve out in the first place. Return to a system where infringement can only be determined by a court reviewing all of the facts (also known as due process).
Re:
Unchecked piracy shifts control over the entertainment and publishing industries from creators to pirates and big internet coporations.
Re: Re:
DMCA can go away. So can copyright, as it is currently. Those things would be excellent steps towards a reduced-piracy future - but given your closing line, you're unlikely to agree or even argue this in good faith. Be nice to be proved wrong, but my expectations are looooooooooow.
have said this same thing here many times and always been shouted down. everything just about that happens in courts almost in every country is centered around giving everyone else less control of everything but more control of everything to the entertainment industries. they want full control of the Internet and not only will they not stop trying to get it, they are going to get it and that will be within the next 12 months! we wont have any say in the matter because governments, security services and courts everywhere are doing whatever they can to help them get this control! when a country is now introducing a bill to make an ISP liable for copyright infringing material uploaded by customers, how long do you think it's gonna be before the USA, UK N Z Aus Canada and everywhere else will be forced by the industries to do the same? and all because a few 80+ year old pricks cant bear to lose control of or money from their media but wont adapt to the change in times!!
Re:
This is the end game of looking for the best ways to shout others down and force people into the industry approved methods.
Re: Re:
Congress likes that money and so do most citizens.
So what?
Re: Re:
They are not going to get it let alone within the next 12 months!
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
You said that 12 months ago... and they will never get full control of the Internet.
They wont get it!
Gee, kids: everything is going the way I've predicted.
First, "incredible" is an absolute, and the notion of an impossible can't be qualified with the adjective "pretty"; industries are not "who's", that's a collective noun, nor can such noun "pride themselves" any more than can a rock, nor is (apparently) teh internets an "engine": it's medium at most. But except for that your sentence is cromulent enough that one can puzzle out that you as usual reach for a wrong equation of "free speech" and "it's okay to steal copyrighted content".
Re: Gee, kids: everything is going the way I've predicted.
SO? That is only likely to happen after accused. You're trying to make a literally paranoid case that copyright holders will be taking down EVERY site for NO cause.
It's "logical" only to you who have equated "free speech" with "FREE copyrighted content".
Any site that cannot afford the legal bill associated with fighting copyright holders in court over an accusation of infringement—regardless of whether the accusation is true—would most likely cave to the demand of a shutdown. Better to cut the losses and run than to fight and end up in the poorhouse regardless of the outcome.
Re: Re: Gee, kids: everything is going the way I've predicted.
SO? -- I already stated that you pirates are paranoid and believe that copyright holders will be shutting down sites REGARDLESS whether any copyrighted content on them. -- That won't happen, kid. It's another of your "now imagine if" excuses.
Now take a site doesn't host such content (and get income from selling access) because it's been declared illegal and enforcement mechanisms have been put in place to shut them down. Who loses in such case besides pirates who are already engaged in illegal activity and why should non-pirates care?
Given the fact that powerful copyright holders have resources that a regular jackoff does not, copyright holders could shut down a fair number of sites with the threat of a lawsuit. It is not paranoia when we have seen major corporations file false DMCA claims and government institutions seize domains/websites at the behest of those corporations.
You cannot make such a guarantee.
For me to answer this question with any accuracy, you will need to specify what you mean by “such content”.
Re:
That is why I specified with “powerful”.
Re: Re: Gee, kids: everything is going the way I've predicted.
Umm, no. Went from copying and distribution of valuable works being difficult (besides socially unacceptable) to current milieu in which file hosts and torrents and streaming sites are common, and in which the creators aren't getting all due rewards, IF ANY. Ease of copying doesn't change the morality. Nor does anything which you pirates will assert change either morality or clear law. You want FREE content to fill your empty heads and you've become criminals to get it, as have those which run commercial-scale sites to illegally profit from what others have made -- which is WHY the court has so decided.
This is not a "free speech" problem, it's a THEFT problem. Not difficult to understand once remove your deliberate attempt to re-cast it as entirely different: pirates esp at commercial scale do not have rights; creators do.
Already dealt your other "key point".
Re: Re: Re: Gee, kids: everything is going the way I've predicte
Accused pirates still have the right to Due Process. Ignoring this is really not helping your attempts to claim the moral high ground.
Re: Re: Re: Gee, kids: everything is going the way I've predicte
I’ll let others handle the rest of your prattle, but I did want to say something about this:
No one is owed or entitled to a “reward” for publishing their work. If you believe otherwise, congratulations—you’re likely a wealthy corporate executive.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Gee, kids: everything is going the way I've pred
Pirates need to be locked up since they are costing big internet companies a fortune, causing tremendous harm. The alternative is to dismantle copyright protection and we can't have that.
Expecting to reap a “reward” (i.e., make a profit) just because you published a work, however, is entitlement.
Two things.
Prove this “tremendous” harm exists. (And please provide the necessary citations required for verifying your evidence.)
Ah, yes, the “one extreme or the other” dichotomy. Never mind that someone could conceivably come up with a better-balanced copyright law that takes both copyright holders and the public into account—nope, the only solutions are “lock up the infringers” or “destroy copyright” and literally nothing else~.
Re: Re: Gee, kids: everything I say is lies
Why you still darkening this doorstep?
I know those words, but that paragraph makes no sense.
Re: Re: Gee, kids: everything is going the way I've predicted.
Stoned as usual, eh?
Since you're down to admitting plain incomprehension, I'm out.
Now you can ad hom and "hide" as you kids euphemize censoring.
Well, if you insist…
Re: Re: Re: Gee, kids: everything is going the way I've predicte
Re: Re: Re: You are truly a sad sack of shit.
Re: Gee, kids: everything is going the way I've predicted.
Next, please work on reading comprehension.
Re:
Certificate signings however are being drastically centralized to Let's Encrypt.
