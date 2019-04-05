Aussie Senate Rushes Thru Bill That Would Fine Social Media Companies For Not Taking Down 'Abhorrent' Content Fast Enough
from the WE-HAVE-DONE-SOMETHING-the-AG-exclaimed dept
Following the Christchurch mosque shooting, the New Zealand government swiftly declared footage and photos of the shooting illegal and started rounding up citizens who violated the censorship body's new declaration. The government of its closest neighbor has responded to the tragedy in a similar fashion, outlawing the sharing of "abhorrent violent material."
Tragedies make for bad laws. And Australia -- while relatively short on tragedy -- has been crafting some supremely bad laws lately. The national security flag was waved around a bit to justify encryption-breaking mandates. Now, the government has rushed through a bill targeting content like the Christchurch shooter's livestream of his violent act.
The Criminal Code Amendment (Sharing of Abhorrent Violent Material) Bill 2019 has been loosely characterised as a crackdown on social media companies to prevent a recurrence of what transpired during the Christchurch massacre, where live video was streamed by the perpetrator and then shared by users.
But the text of the amendment [pdf] shows it takes a far wider brush than just to social media companies, instead hitting a wider range of online content storage and carriage service providers, with very few exceptions.
Abhorrent material is defined as relating to terrorism, murder, attempted murder, torture, rape or kidnapping.
This bill [PDF] was rushed through a Senate session with 18 other bills -- all of this accomplished in under 45 minutes. Such was the sense of urgency that Senate members voted sight unseen. Only one Senator even bothered asking for the text of the bill being voted on. It didn't matter. There was no text to be had at the time of the vote.
The bill demands the removal of "objectionable" content within a "reasonable amount of time." "Reasonable" isn't defined. The bill simply demands "expeditious removal" after notification and an initial fine of $168,000 for not being expeditious enough.
There's no legal definition of "expeditious" to rely on, so social media providers will apparently have to make do with the Attorney General's feelings.
[A]ttorney-General Christian Porter gave some indication during a televised briefing of how quickly individuals and companies might have to act.
“Using the Christchurch [massacre] example, I can't precisely say what would have been the point of time at which it would have been reasonable for [Facebook] to understand that this was live streaming on their site or playable on their site, and they should have removed it,” Porter said.
“But what I can say - and I think every Australian would agree - [is] it was totally unreasonable that it should exist on this site for well over an hour without them taking any action whatsoever.
So, tech companies have an hour to remove anything the Australian government claims is abhorrent, whether or not the content was uploaded by an Australian. If this vague deadline isn't met, the fines begin escalating. $168,000 is merely the starting point.
Individuals can be hit with a three-year jail term, up to $2.1 million in fines, or both. Companies meanwhile can face fines up to $10.5 million or 10 percent of their annual turnover.
The Attorney General is inordinately proud of his plan to fine and lock up tech company execs because of content their users posted. He calls it a "world first" and says it's supported by a "near unanimous view amongst Australians." This does not mean Australians were consulted while the bill was being drafted. There was also no input from tech companies which will have to respond "expeditiously" to a vague, overbroad directive.
The AG stands united with a bunch of people he didn't speak to while talking up a bill no Senators read before passing. What could possibly go wrong?
Filed Under: australia, christchurch, social media
Reader Comments
Something something bills quickly rushed after a tragedy often are horrible ideas wrapped up in headline seeking about having done something.
But then these are the same minds that were sure their law could change the basics of math to suit them & went after reporters for reporting on news seemingly because they feared their citizens would be unable to give someone a fair trial if they heard the outcome of a different case.
Re:
At least they didn't call it [name]'s law
Does this mean action movies (among others) will be effectively illegal? (I mean, we might as well apply the law to streaming services as well as say facebook).
Re:
Also will they outlaw mentioning the *nix command "killall" (and maybe "kill" as well)?
Does that mean facebook can no longer link to some Linux/bsd/etc man pages?
What's next? A law that would fine politicians for hastily rushing thru abhorrent bills?
"Such was the sense of urgency that Senate members voted sight unseen"
Sigh... I can understand emotional overreacting, but even the dumbest political should be made to read the things they try to make the rest of us obey before they sign it into law. Any law that's passed should be null and void the moment the people with the job of reading it admit that they failed to do their job.
If I ran to sign contracts at work without reading the T&Cs because I had an emotional reaction to something, I'd at least be disciplined if that came out, if not fired. Even if the end result turned out to be what I assumed it would be, but especially if there were things in there that would needless cripple the work of colleagues. Why not these people?
Re:
"If I ran to sign contracts at work without reading the T&Cs because I had an emotional reaction to something, I'd at least be disciplined if that came out, if not fired."
"Why not these people?"
Because in the private sector we're more or less used to the idea of personal accountability. You mess up, there will be consequences, and you're usually the guy who gets to handle the fallout of your own actions.
In politics when someone messes up what happens is that your successor gets to blame whoever sat on his chair before him and earn a few more votes for his party.
'A near-unanimous view amongst Australians'?
Somehow I'm reminded of that thing with bots copying real peoples' names to spam the FCC with fake anti-net-neutrality comments.
Why do we allow politicians to get away with blatant dishonesty, again?
Western governments rightly objected to full Sharia law, and went to war to stop the Taliban, so why are they so hell bent on implementing similar types of law on their own people.
On the plus side
Their laws do not apply outside of their borders. The rest of the world can flip them the bird and tell them to fuck off.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If only the people could declare some laws objectionable and have them removed expeditiously... and maybe the lawmakers, too, who pass bills sight unseen.
