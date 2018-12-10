Daily Deal: The Complete JavaScript And jQuery... >>
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Tim Cushing

Mon, Dec 10th 2018 9:39am


Filed Under:
australia, backdoors, compelled access, encryption, moral panics, secrecy, software development, terrorism



Australian Government Passes Law Forcing Tech Companies To Break Encryption

from the nice-one,-idiots dept

The Australian Parliament has passed a law ordaining compelled access to encrypted devices and communications. The legislation was floated months ago and opened up for comment, but it appears the Australian government has ignored the numerous complaints that such a law would violate civil liberties and otherwise be an all-around bad idea. But that's OK. It's completely justified, according to the Prime Minister.

Scott Morrison, Australia’s prime minister, told local radio on Thursday that encryption laws were necessary to target Islamist terrorism, paedophile networks and organised crime. “These laws are used to catch the scum that try to bring our country down and we can’t give them a leave pass,” he said.

Sure, and if innocent people find their communications compromised by government-mandated holes, so be it. The law was rushed through Parliament in a late evening session since every moment wasted was just one more leave pass for scum. Legislators promise to review the law in 18 months to ensure it hasn't been abused or created more problems than it's solved, but let's be honest here: how often does legislation like this get clawed back after a periodic review? It's never happened in the history of the laws governing our surveillance programs, even after leaked docs exposed unconstitutional practices and widespread abuse of surveillance authorities.

Here's a short summary of the new powers the legislation hands over to law enforcement and national security agencies:

The law enables Australia’s attorney-general to order the likes of Apple, Facebook, and Whatsapp to build capability, such as software code, which enables police to access a particular device or service.

Companies may also have to provide the design specifications of their technology to police, facilitate access to a device or service, help authorities develop their own capabilities and conceal the fact that an agency has undertaken a covert operation.

This law will go into effect before the end of the year. How it will go into effect is anyone's guess. The law provides for compelled access -- including the creation of new code -- but no one seems to have any idea what this will look like in practice. The new backdoors-in-everything-but-name will be put in place by developers/manufacturers at the drop of a court order, with the onus on the smart people in the tech business to iron out all of the problems.

The law only prevents the government from demanding that "systemic weaknesses" be built into devices or programs. Everything else is left to the imagination, including the actual process of introducing code changes in multi-user platforms or targeted devices.

An actual software developer, Alfie John, has put together a splendid Twitter thread pointing out the flaws in the government's assumptions about software development. Since the compelled participants are forbidden from discussing surveillance court orders with anyone (which would include coworkers, supervisors, the general public, etc.), these requested alterations would have to be implemented in secret. The problem is coding changes go through a number of hands before they go live. Either everyone involved would need to be sworn to secrecy (which also means being threatened with jail time) or the process falls apart. Changes ordered by a court could be rejected by those higher up on the chain. Worse, the planned encryption hole could see the compelled coder being viewed as a data thief or foreign operative or whatever.

Law enforcement is going to have to make everyone involved in the product/device complicit and covered under the same prison threat for this to work. The more people its exposed to, the higher the chance of leakage. And if the code will break other code -- or the request simply can't be met due to any number of concerns -- the government make ask the court to hold the company and its personnel in contempt for their failure to achieve the impossible.

To make matters worse, the company targeted with a compelled access request may be monitored for leaks before and after the request is submitted, putting employees under surveillance simply because of their profession.

In some cases, the only weakness that can be introduced will be systemic, which will run contrary to the law. How will the government handle this inevitable eventuality? Will it respect the law or will it simply redefine the term to codify its unlawful actions?

Even if all of this somehow works flawlessly, users of devices and communications platforms will be put at risk. Sure, the compelled access might be targeted, but it will teach users to distrust software/firmware updates that may actually keep them safer. The government may even encourage the forging of credentials or security certificates to ensure its compelled exploits reach their targets. And just because these backdoors theoretically only allow one government agent in at a time, that doesn't mean they aren't backdoors. They may be slightly more difficult for malicious actors to exploit, but once the trust is shattered by compelled access, other attack vectors will present themselves.

It's a terrible law justified by the spoken equivalent of a bumper sticker. And it's going to end up doing serious damage -- not just in Australia, but all over the world. Bad legislation spreads like a communicable disease. If one democracy says this is acceptable, other free-world leaders will use its passage as a permission slip for encryption-targeting mandates of their own.

Reader Comments

The First Word

time for 'the likes of Apple, Facebook, and Whatsapp' to do a google and pull out of Oz! what a shame that keeping their coffers boosted as much as possible is more important than protecting their customers!!
—Anonymous Coward

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 10 Dec 2018 @ 9:40am

    So any security conscious person has to avoid Australia and its products like the plague and cyber criminals know where to make easy money now.

    " Bad legislation spreads like a communicable disease."

    Or it'll produce so much damage it will be that case-study to be mentioned for years that will put an end to any new "going dark" discussion that involves weakening encryption.

    Also, sine when Australia became a prototype for totalitarianism?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 10 Dec 2018 @ 10:19am

      Now we get to see if it wrecks the economy.

      My thought exactly, Australia has decided to be the test case for crypto mandates.

      I'm curious what happens when a company such as Apple makes a system that is difficult to break (takes decades) and then is mandated to help law enforcement break it.

      At any rate, it's good cause for such corporations to move all assets out of Australia.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Ninja (profile), 10 Dec 2018 @ 10:23am

        Re: Now we get to see if it wrecks the economy.

        "At any rate, it's good cause for such corporations to move all assets out of Australia."

        Yeah, this should be another aspect to watch. If it costs them financially it'll be another incentive not to apply it to other countries.

        And also which companies have the spine to simply move out instead of capitulating to the insanity.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        ShadowNinja (profile), 10 Dec 2018 @ 11:27am

        Re: Now we get to see if it wrecks the economy.

        Honestly, it wouldn't surprise me if some big tech companies would just say "screw it, we aren't putting our users & employees at risk" and just voluntarily pulled out of Australia.

        Australia's economy is simply not that big, and not that many people live there. They don't have the clot or money that the entire EU had to effectively enforce GDPR on the planet.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Dec 2018 @ 12:34pm

        Re: Now we get to see if it wrecks the economy.

        Australia has decided to be the test case for crypto mandates.

        It's not so new. America had its export prohibitions in the 90s, while crypto was basically illegal in France. Then there was (is) RIPA in the UK.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bt Garner (profile), 10 Dec 2018 @ 10:50am

      Re:

      I was thinking the exact opposite, that now is a great time to move to Oz and join the IT Organized Crime Illuminati (ITOCI).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Dec 2018 @ 9:50am

    The tech companies best technical approach would be remove ALL encryption from ALL devices while posting a method for the end user to place what encryption on the device from none to unbreakable by anyone they desire. This places the government burden where it should be between the user and the government.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Dec 2018 @ 9:55am

      Re:

      ...Or just remove themselves from Australia.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 10 Dec 2018 @ 10:25am

      Re:

      Easier said than done. And in the end the lack of encryption would end being shooting themselves in the foot because people would blame the companies for the problems not the govt. This is stupid politicians screwing up. They should be the ones taking the heat.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Dec 2018 @ 12:29pm

        Re: Re:

        Who said anything about ending encryption?

        The tech companies can not compete against government.

        What the tech companies id provide information on who does provide encryption with out running afield of law.

        For example.
        XYZ sell you a phone.
        XYZ then suggest that you would be better served by downloading, for free, encryption from QRS, WER, ERT, et who are members in the ENC Encryption network.
        Also, XYZ makes donation and provides technical expertise to the ENC Encryption network.

        XYZ problem is solved. They provided an open phone. The user downloaded and install encryption after they purchased the phone. If there is some problem with this it is between the purcher and government not the manufacturer and government.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Dec 2018 @ 9:58am

    time for 'the likes of Apple, Facebook, and Whatsapp' to do a google and pull out of Oz! what a shame that keeping their coffers boosted as much as possible is more important than protecting their customers!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Dec 2018 @ 11:47am

      Re:

      Murdoch would like that, then the advertisers will return to traditional media & spend some of their $3 billion at News Corpse.

      If Murdoch can't get a publishers tax on Google for linking to News Corpse then this will do quite nicely.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Dec 2018 @ 10:06am

    Ok, you go first

    So, I have said this before: why don't we start with the dear members of parliament that have voted for this nonsense.

    Force them to use backdored versions of e-mail programs, web browsers, instant messaging, photo sharing, etc.
    All the things they use for private communications.

    And, if there are no problems, complaints, leaks or stolen identities, the general population will follow in a couple of months...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    John85851 (profile), 10 Dec 2018 @ 10:09am

    Just wait until it happens to them

    The only way this law will get clawed back is if something bad happens to them.
    Let's say Google actually installs a government-mandated back door in the Android operating system. How long will it be until "bad guys" (meaning anyone against this dumb law) takes advantage of the back door and hacks into every government phone?

    And like you said, bad laws spread. How long will it be until China, Iran, or even England says US companies have to install back doors for use in their countries as well?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 10 Dec 2018 @ 10:27am

      Re: Just wait until it happens to them

      It would be a whole new level of dumb if they didn't exclude govt stuff. But hey, they approved a dumb law so who knows.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Dec 2018 @ 11:33am

        Re: Re: Just wait until it happens to them

        how would they exclude govt stuff? are they going to require google write a separate version of android without the vulnerability they required google to build into android, or do these tech-illiterate bureaucrats plan on sitting down and writing their own operating system to be used on all government electronics?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Ninja (profile), 10 Dec 2018 @ 11:38am

          Re: Re: Re: Just wait until it happens to them

          Why wouldn't they? If you are not the one lifting the weight why not ask everything? Same with copyright. They want all the cake with minimum effort.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 10 Dec 2018 @ 10:14am

    So the Australian Government is going to offer full transparency of their communications now right?
    They have nothing to hide do they?
    They should be at the forefront of opening themselves up to review, I look forward to the texts telling you this was a good idea, your lucky numbers of the day, & your horoscope.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Dec 2018 @ 10:19am

    I think tech companies should just take their ball and go home. What would happen if all major tech industries just left Australia?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    WysiWyg, 10 Dec 2018 @ 10:29am

    Won't the "bad guys" just switch to uncompromised encryption?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 10 Dec 2018 @ 10:46am

      The "Bad Guys"

      The actual bad guys might, but if Australian law enforcement is like US law enforcement they don't really want to catch them. Rather they're going for the low-hanging fruit of people who post their ill-gotten gains on Facebook.

      Actual terrorists with real encryption, real guns and real agendas? Better to just let that fire burn.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Dec 2018 @ 11:43am

        Re: The "Bad Guys"

        All the better to use the next 'incident' to demand more stupid "Tough New Laws", won't somebody think of the children, blah, blah, blah.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    theycanpoundsalt, 10 Dec 2018 @ 10:44am

    screw them

    what the hardware companies/tech manufacturers should do is design hardware/software to allow the user to set their own encryption standard. Then no one but the end user can crack it.. .screw them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 10 Dec 2018 @ 10:55am

      Forcing open source

      Considering the rules requiring that the companies must give law enforcement access to the code and standards, this will encourage the companies who do comply to make their standards resistant to exploitation.

      Given enough eyes, all bugs are shallow. But when some eyes are known to be adversarial, we might be even more driven to find and fix exploits.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Capt ICE Enforcer, 10 Dec 2018 @ 10:49am

    Easy solution

    Access to every computer on and off the internet in 2 steps.

    1) USERNAME: ADMIN
    2) PASSWORD: 12345

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Dec 2018 @ 11:33am

    The "companies" affected by this will do whatever it takes to maintain the highest possible profit margins, that is their mandate to the shareholders, that is how it works.

    There are people in those "companies" that have been working those scenarios for years. Top People.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Dec 2018 @ 11:52am

    "We want 1+1 to equal 3."

    "That's mathematically not possible."

    "What if we just made 2 illegal?"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


