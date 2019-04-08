Colorado Net Neutrality Bill Heads To Governor's Desk For Signing
You can add Colorado to the growing list of states finalizing state-level net neutrality legislation. Colorado's new Senate Bill 78 would not only block ISPs from engaging in all the usual anti-competitive shenanigans (blocking or otherwise throttling a competing service), but it would also force ISPs to pay back state taxpayer-backed grants if they engage in said behaviors. After a last-second GOP attempt to add porn filters to the legislation failed, the bill passed the Colorado General Assembly last week and heads to the desk of Colorado Governor Jared Polis for signature.
Colorado legislators note the effort is just one of 120 bills and resolutions in 34 states (and DC) crafted on this subject since Ajit Pai's FCC voted to kill net neutrality in late 2017. The bills are a direct reflection of the strong bipartisan majority of Americans that support such protections.
As we've seen countless times before, telecom industry backed organizations like the AT&T-funded Colorado Competitive Council were quick to complain that such state-level efforts would only create regulatory confusion, and that enforcement of net neutrality should be left to the FTC:
"An open internet is a critical issue, and the federal government has been clear that it is in their purview. (Senate Bill 78) is unnecessary and would only add to a patchwork of regulations, confusing the regulatory certainty that exists in Colorado today,” said Nicholas J. Colglazier, director of Colorado Competitive Council, and who testified against the bill. “The Federal Trade Commission has authority to enforce the open internet practices of internet service providers, and has demonstrated its willingness to do so."
Local ISP CenturyLink also came out against the perils of a "patchwork" of state-level regulation on this subject:
"A patchwork of state-by-state regulations of the internet, which is what Colorado SB 78 calls for, is not the right approach for this important policy."
But again, the industry likes to ignore the fact that if they hadn't lobbied to kill modest FCC net neutrality rules, states wouldn't be pursuing this route in the first place. It's the telecom industry that's responsible for this "regulatory confusion," though they're the last ones apparently willing to own up to that fact. Meanwhile, the telecom lobby pushed hard to shift ISP oversight from the FCC to FTC specifically because they know the latter lacks the authority and resources to actually do so, another fact the telecom sector likes to tap dance around as the industry complains about the direct outcome of its own actions.
Filed Under: broadband, colorado, competition, net neutrality, state laws
Oh the poor babies...
Kill off the single federal set of rules that would have applied across the entire country, and then whine like spoiled children about 'patchwork regulations' when individual states take up the slack, resulting in numerous sets.
It is beyond rich that their attempt to gut any regulations over the industry have instead resulted in multiple sets of regulations, and for all the whining about how it's just such a bother to deal with regulations that might differ by state, well, maybe should have thought of that before they killed off the single set, no?
Re: Oh the poor babies...
I'm waiting to see how Pai tries to sell it to the SCOTUS that States making such laws is illegal, and they should be struck down...
Re: Re: Oh the poor babies...
If memory serves he's already tried just that. It's been a few months(at least) but I think the angle he tried to go with is that only the FCC has the ability to regulate the relevant companies, and as such can prohibit the states from doing so, with the counter-point that the states and their lawyers used was that since the FCC by it's own choice gave up the power to do just that it also gave up the power to tell the states what they could and couldn't do on the matter.
Something to watch
As someone who lives in a state with challenges to simply having high speed access statewide, I guess I will watch this for an example of what we will be dealing with sometime between now and 2030?
The Other Hand...
On the one hand, interstate commerce is really supposed to be a job for the Federales.
On the other hand - the whole thing is too silly with the telcoes crying bloody murder.
I guess if the law is crafted to punish telcoes at the state level - it is within stats rights to withhold payment at the very least. Getting their grants back is something they should do regardless, since the telcoes have reneged on the terms regardless.
