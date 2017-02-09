Tom Wheeler: Trump, GOP Plan To 'Modernize' The FCC A 'Fraud'
from the in-Comcast-we-trust dept
So we've noted a few times how former FCC boss Tom Wheeler surprised many of us (myself included) simply for basing his telecom policy decisions on actual facts. That doesn't sound like much, but for more than fifteen years, both parties had stocked the agency with a rotating crop of either sector apologists like Michael Powell (now the cable industry's top lobbyist) -- utterly incapable of even admitting the broadband industry had competition problems -- or wishy-washy folks like Julius Genachowski, who basically just told everybody what they wanted to hear, and just hoped things worked out for the best.
Wheeler wound up being a notably different animal for the FCC. He based many of his policy decisions on real-world data collected from actual customers (shocking!), repeatedly highlighted the lack of real broadband competition in many markets (blasphemy!), and, as evident on his shift toward Title II reclassification and net neutrality, actually changed his mind when confronted with evidence that challenged his world view (what insolence!).
Now that Wheeler's back in the private sector, he's unshackled himself somewhat, last week providing an interesting interview with Harvard Law Professor Susan Crawford. In it, Wheeler takes particular aim at Trump's new FCC pick Ajit Pai, noting the new FCC boss (who repeatedly complained that Wheeler left him out of key policy decisions) refused to even meet with him during the last year. Wheeler also chimes in on the subject of net neutrality, municipal broadband, and how ISPs like Comcast and AT&T have an almost nauseating amount of influence over state legislatures.
But the most important part has to do with Wheeler's take on the Trump administration's increasingly obvious plan to defund and defang the FCC as broadband watchdog. Because the industry and our new FCC boss lack the courage to just come out and say this, telecom sector lobbyists (and the various PR flacks, consultants, think tankers, and politicians paid to love them) have concocted a new narrative in which they claim they're simply "streamlining" or "modernizing" government by eliminating the FCC from the equation, and dumping all oversight of megacarriers like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon into the lap of the FTC.
Wheeler, however, was quick to point out the real goal of such a shift:
In the Trump administration, people are talking about stripping regulatory power from the FCC, and essentially taking the agency apart (including moving jurisdiction over internet access to the Federal Trade Commission [FTC]). “Modernizing” the FCC is the lingo being used. What’s your thought about that?
It’s a fraud. The FTC doesn’t have rule-making authority. They’ve got enforcement authority and their enforcement authority is whether or not something is unfair or deceptive. And the FTC has to worry about everything from computer chips to bleach labeling. Of course, carriers want [telecom issues] to get lost in that morass. This was the strategy all along.
So it doesn’t surprise me that the Trump transition team — who were with the American Enterprise Institute and basically longtime supporters of this concept — comes in and says, “Oh, we oughta do away with this.” It makes no sense to get rid of an expert agency and to throw these issues to an agency with no rule-making power that has to compete with everything else that’s going on in the economy, and can only deal with unfair or deceptive practices.
Again, so it's clear, broadband ISPs want all oversight shifted to the FTC because they know the underfunded and overworked agency won't have the ability to actually enforce the rules currently on the books, much less craft new ones should they become necessary. With companies like Comcast facing less organic broadband market pressure than ever, less federal regulatory oversight than ever, and the ability to literally write state protectionist laws keeping your town and city from having any say over this dysfunction, you've got a disaster brewing for consumers and numerous business sectors alike.
To be clear, deregulation does help some industries -- especially those that naturally enjoy healthy competition. But with the amount of control large ISPs have over state legislatures, and the lack of competition in the last mile, the telecom sector is far from a free market. Undaunted by historical evidence of the folly of blind telecom deregulation, ISPs have long argued that if you just leave the industry completely alone, gigabit connections will miraculously sprout from sidewalk cracks and we'll all be living in a telecom utopia in no time. History has proven repeatedly this antiquated belief system is pure folly.
Just when it seemed like we were finally putting this dated fantasy in the rear-view mirror, in comes a brand new plan to effectively neuter the only regulatory agency to stand up to AT&T and Comcast in the last decade. Again, it will go something like this: first Pai and the new FCC will simply refuse to enforce the rules already on the books (net neutrality). From there, you can expect Comcast, AT&T and Verizon's Congressional allies to push for a new Communications Act rewrite that rolls back all of Wheeler's policy proposals and fits the FCC with a shiny new collar and chain.
Said Act will breathlessly profess to create jobs, increase broadband deployment, close the digital divide and finally solve net neutrality, but will do nothing of the sort. What it will actually do is contain ample loopholes ensuring that the FCC can never again actually hold massive broadband and media empires accountable to the public by cutting the agency off at the knees, in part by rolling back Wheeler's Title II classification, but also by shoveling consumer protection off to an FTC whose purview will be similarly constrained over the coming months and years.
The end result of this "modernization"? Less oversight than ever for industry giants AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and Charter. Given these companies' growing size, long and undeniable track record of anti-competitive behavior and outright fraud, what could possibly go wrong?
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Yes, I certainly think more of Wheeler than I do the others, but the new rules and things like zero rating that came along with those new rules made me pretty suspicious.
I would still rather see the FCC completely destroyed.
I have just exactly no doubt that Ajit Pai will waste little breath making sure all of the regulator forces you guys want in government will be put to absolutely the wrong use.
Remember... when you give someone power, make sure you do it through the lens of "that power making it into the hands of your enemies" tomorrow if not today.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I would still rather see the FCC completely destroyed.
And replaced with what exactly?
While the current FCC is so blatantly in favor of the very companies they're supposed to be keeping in check that you could certainly argue that the public would be better off only being screwed by the companies rather than by the companies and the FCC, it's pretty clear that just letting the companies do whatever they want is a Bad Idea.
Something needs to be in place to keep them in check and act as a balance against the rampant, short-sighted greed that litters their history, and if you get rid of the agency theoretically tasked with doing that(or staff it with spineless lapdogs in the case of it's current form) what exactly do you plan to replace it with?
What rules or (horror of horrors) regulations do you put in place to keep the greed at a sane level, and who do you task with enforcing those limits?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Create another FCC from the ground up, maybe just in the next administration. The destruction of the FCC has other benefits besides just shaking off a bunch of old history. Sure, with a person like Trump at the helm we are not going to be getting any positives from an existing one anyways so why not just make an example of them instead? I have no illusion that this is really going to happen but I can dream.
"Something needs to be in place to keep them in check and act as a balance against the rampant, short-sighted greed that litters their history, and if you get rid of the agency theoretically tasked with doing that(or staff it with spineless lapdogs in the case of it's current form) what exactly do you plan to replace it with?"
I agree, that something needs to be there to counter the negative aspects of a free market, but since we already do not "require" the government to enforce already existing anti-trust and monopoly laws... well just what exactly CAN we accomplish? We are not enforcing laws already there? What will any new ones do? They won't be enforced any more than the current one or someone will lawyer up or buy political favor.
"What rules or (horror of horrors) regulations do you put in place to keep the greed at a sane level, and who do you task with enforcing those limits?"
Yea, I know... the FTC does not exist right? Or at least, they might as well not bother since they still do nothing against the obvious lies of the telecom industry. How long does this have to keep happening? It's like the Emperors New Clothes every damn time! It's fucking nauseating!
I am not saying the complete destruction of the FCC is the ONLY solution or even the best one, but I think its a damn good one all thing considered. It's good to make examples every once in a while. The "You guys have done such a shit job we are going to just get rid of you" is a stain a department will not want on their names so others will take notice, and any follow up agencies will definitely be keeping it in mind next time. Of course with the way politics go...
So yea, since the FCC is a problem... how does the logic of keeping that problem AND the problem of the greedy telecom, work out? Why have two problems... lets get rid of one and start working on the other from a fresh perspective? Many of the monopolies they have now were granted, blessed, and/or propped up by the FCC itself. Looks like the fox is guarding the hen house to me!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
What a waste. I don't like X, so tear down X and make another X.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
When a person becomes so resistant to change or improvement and can only serve as a corruption then you are left with few other options. Think about it for a minute. If you spend enough time fighting against a solution, you may be part of the problem.
While I did appreciate Wheeler's disposition, a shocking turn about for "The Dingo" but damn if his new rules were not just as bad as the old rules. What was the point? Sure there is a bit of improvement, but only while someone like him or better was in power. Oh look, a change of guard has now been had? O shit... those new rules just became... well POINTLESS!!!
All of that wasted effort was just spectacular... amiright?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Still have not figured out using the wrong words ultimately gets you no where yet? Trump still got elected, and no one cared that they called him a racist, a xenophobe, islamophobic, misogynist or what ever other favorite hate term you have on tap.
To continually cheapen a word relegates it to meaningless. Perhaps you are the troll you seek in others with a differing opinion?
They have now been used so much I (and many others) just treat them as non substantive ad hominem attacks... no different than just going Godwin on someone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Yea nothing corrupt there. OH LOOK OVER THERE! Another Bowling Green Massacre!
Troll.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You should chillax before you get to frothing out of the mouth in faux outrage or something.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Well, actually, they did. Trump lost the popular vote, but still won the Electoral College, an institution that takes the concept of representative too far IMHO.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
And if you think it went too far, lets go full democracy... America will be ripped to shreds so fast you may not even be alive long enough to realize your actual mistake.
Everyone keeps wishing for a King... it will only get us a divided nation, to many many of you don't see this. The popular vote will only bring us the problems George Washington wrote about in his farewell address.
Obama was a good sign of it and Trump is a certain sign of it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Your assumption that I have not read history makes you the ass.
I have, and based upon that reading, stated an opinion about the Electoral College. At one point in the history of the US (at the beginning) it made some sense, poor communication systems, lack of education, distributed populace, etc. Those things are no longer the issue they once were. Now a greater problem is the existence of political parties (and the manipulation of the Electoral College process exerted by them) an idea that was debated back then, and unfortunately allowed. There are others, such as money in politics for example.
You also fail in assuming that my correction would be to go full democracy. Maybe you should do some reading. There are many possibilities between what we have now and a full democracy (aka mob rule), so my realization has already taken place, but your little mind does not allow anyone else the possibility.
And you're still wrong about no one caring about Trump's being an asshole.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Note: They cease to be "hate terms" when well justified.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
For you and many others anything you don't like is call for labeling it with a hate term. You are self destructing, I am trying to tell you to stop because that foolishness is helping to build the police state.
I liked it much better when you guys were able to have some objectivity... now... you are so wound up that you have no sense! Those hate terms that you labeled Trump with... well they only drove people with common sense AWAY. I wouldn't want to be associated with hateful people with hateful diarrhea of the mouth calling someone else hateful.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"I moved on her, and I failed. I'll admit it. I did try and fuck her. She was married. And I moved on her very heavily. In fact, I took her out furniture shopping. She wanted to get some furniture. I said, "I'll show you where they have some nice furniture." I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn't get there. And she was married. Then all of a sudden I see her, she's now got the big phony tits and everything. She's totally changed her look"
"I've got to use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her. You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it, you can do anything... Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wM248Wo54U
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
See where this is going Champ? no wait... you still don't get it. Overusing the terms makes them unusable when it actually does come time to use them.
I have no problem believing that Trump might be a misogynist... I just telling you that you have worn it out so much now, it means little. Want to be relegated to meaningless? Just keep it up, hopefully now you will get the point, but I will not be holding my breath.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As much as your crosshair may be on a specific agency and its enforcement, the controversy from republican side was a question of legislation. As much as FCC may have overreached its role, the market it was regulating was so horribly swamped by politics, that I doubt any kind of regulation of the ISPs could make it worse.
As much as you may hate FCC, a rebuilding would still require at least a modicum of congressional legislation to enforce and since congress is dysfunctional beyond words, the core beind an improvement has a snowballs chance in hell as long as the republicans refuse to face facts and the democrats are more interested in pushing redistributive efforts over market function.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Congress is dysfunctional beyond words. And "the people" are busy looking for their king to notice and fix it.
I do not see either side as having a moral or non-corrupt agenda here either. Once a sane person does approach they will likely be pinched out by both sides... cause if you cannot be on YOUR side... then they are nothing other than an enemy... right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Besides, the FTC has always had the power to control the broadband industries failure to have competition, yet they never have. What makes anyone think they will do so now? Maybe that is the point of the Administrations move, they know that nothing will happen, but they 'did' something about it.
While we are at it, 2 or 3 is not real competition, like we keep hearing when big telecoms ingest other big telecoms. 5 or 10 or 15 seems more like competition. But, Wall Street likes that continual growth thingy, and once one competitor has merged/purchase/destroyed all other competitors in one industry, they have no choice but to expand into other industries, or Wall Street will hurt them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's not like we really need the Internet
When the Internet becomes just another top-down broadcast medium, like Cable TV, and is just as expensive and irrelevant as Cable TV, then we can cut the Internet cord just like we cut the TV cable.
$70 a month just to get in the door at Amazon, even before I buy anything? Too much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment