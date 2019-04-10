It's Fun To Laugh About Congressional Reps Suing A Satirical Internet Cow, But It's A Real Attack On Free Speech
from the we-need-an-anti-slapp-law-now dept
I originally wrote a draft of this post over the weekend, before Nunes, filed a second bullshit lawsuit against Liz Mair, but now that that has happened, it has become even more relevant. I've lightly updated the original text to include this new lawsuit.
Lots of folks laughed about Rep. Devin Nunes' crazy lawsuit against a satirical cow on Twitter that mocked him, but much of the case is no laughing matter for those on the receiving end. While it is unlikely (but not impossible) that a court will let the case get far enough to unmask who is behind the satirical Twitter accounts, those individuals will still need to lawyer up. Also, while it gets ignored in much of the reporting on the case, there was one named defendant: political strategist/communications expert Liz Mair, who seemed to get sued for tweeting criticisms of Nunes.
While the fake cow account got hundreds of thousands of new followers, Mair didn't get quite the same bump. But she's got even more crap to deal with in this case -- as well as the second case that Nunes just filed. She's now written a thoughtful post on just how totally fucked up it is that a sitting member of Congress would sue a critic for being mean to him on Twitter:
... it’s vitally important that the entire nation understands what this lawsuit is really about: A sitting member of the U.S. government, specifically, a congressman, is trying to stifle free speech — mine, yours and every other American’s — by using litigation as a cudgel to bully and intimidate.
The fact is, free speech is recognized and protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The Framers correctly considered it a God-given right, an inherent freedom so important to the system of government they were establishing that they explicitly stated its existence straight at the outset of the Bill of Rights.
James Madison, fourth president of the United States, father of the Constitution and co-author of the Federalist Papers, famously commented that “the censorial power is in the people over the government, and not in the government over the people.” Nunes’ lawsuit flips that notion entirely on its head.
There's a good history lesson in the article that is worth clicking through to read, but a key point:
The plain fact is, Rep. Nunes’ lawsuit constitutes a grave threat to the long recognized and respected civil liberties belonging to each of us, and indeed our system of governance writ large. Madison also said, “All men having power ought to be distrusted to a certain degree.” He was right, as was British historian Lord Acton when he said, “Power tends to corrupt.”
This is why Americans should scrutinize our public officials’ political committee expenditures — including those of leadership PACs — voting records, public statements, financial interests, behavior and conduct. It’s what the Framers wanted, it is what the First Amendment guarantees a right to do, and it is sound policy to boot. True freedom and good, constitutional government are impossible to maintain unless each of us is able to question, research and review what our public officials do, based on publicly available information and interactions with them and their staff, and then engage in unimpeded, public debate about what we find. They work for us, not the other way round.
Mair will almost certainly win these cases, but as someone who has some experience on this front, the process she's about to go through is painful. It is resource intensive, not just in legal fees, but in the utter distraction it creates for every other thing you do, not to mention the insane amount of time it takes to defend against such attacks on your free expression.
Mair doesn't mention it in her piece, but the situation she's facing is yet another reason why we need better anti-SLAPP laws, both individually within every state, as well as at the federal level. Of course, for it to happen at the federal level, we'd need Congress to get on board with a federal anti-SLAPP law, and I'm guessing that Devin Nunes is an automatic "no" vote.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, anti-slapp, devin nunes, free speech, liz mair, slapp
Reader Comments
Rep. Nunes has been widely mocked for his behavior, while a member of congress. Any chance that, in the current political climate, this could result in a censure? It would be nice to see a politician face consequences for their egregiously anti-social behavior for once.
Re:
No chance at all.
Congress still won't admit who they paid our tax dollars to to cover up members facing sexual harassment charges.
He's got the right politics, so anything else he does, doesn't matter.
These people wanted Roy Moore to win, because his views aligned with theirs and the suggestion that maybe he was a child toucher wasn't a non starter.
Re: Re:
Nunes is a Congressman. The party currently in control of the House very much did not want Roy Moore to win.
But you're right: they're not going to censure Nunes over this. You basically have to pull a Steve King and publicly defend white supremacy to be threatened with censure at this point.
It may not be defamatory, but it's definitely not purely satirical.
Re:
Then what is it?
Doesn't UPL apply if a nonattorneys gives legal opinions or advice? These statements can easily cause others to discount libel laws. ANY attorney can file a UPL lawsuit, btw.
Re:
Only if they do so in an "official" capacity. Opinions are just that, opinions. Anyone can give their opinion on anything and not get in trouble for it. Hell, I can even "advise" someone to pursue X, Y, or Z legal thing as long as I'm not saying "I am a legally qualified to give this advice" when in reality I'm not.
Yes, but that doesn't mean they will win it or that it was merited. If someone is just commenting on some lawsuit, that doesn't rise to the level of UPL.
The Bar needs to crack down both on practicing attorneys commenting on cases not their own, and nonlawyers giving what amounts to a legal opinion. The former is a breach of ethics, and the latter is clearly UPL.
Re:
Why? I wasn't aware this illegal or against any kind of legal ethics lawyers are sworn to. Can you provide citations for why they should not be doing this?
What is your definition of "legal opinion"? Nonlawyers commenting on cases or giving their opinions on it is perfectly acceptable and a protected First Amendment right.
Well, I am not a lawyer but I'm not aware of any legal ethics that precludes lawyers from the former. It seems to be a fairly frequent and common practice for lawyers to comment on cases if it's in fact not "ethical".
The latter is only a UPL if they deceive the person giving advise to or operate in some "official" capacity while doing so. Stating your opinion on something doesn't even come close.
Re:
Er, you mean like you just did?
Who will Pay when Nunes loses?
Let's say there were strong federal Anti-SLAPP laws already on the books for years and they cover this case. Then he loses badly and is on the hook for all of the legal fees for both Mair and Twitter's expensive lawyers.
What are the chances he won't even pay the legal bills? That he will make the state or federal government pay them since he is a "working" congressman and this case relates to his time in office (even if he is the one making that tie to the office).
If that was the case, why not continue suing critics? He silences his critics and he pays nothing out of pocket. He doesn't have to do any work since his lawyers will do it for him. But he devastates the lives of those he hates. He knows reelection is in the bag because of partisan politics. So where is his downside?
Re: Who will Pay when Nunes loses?
Well as far as I know there is no “specific” thing stopping her from taking money from him personally instead of the taxpayer.
Like for example making a case for personal restitution from the plaintiff himself instead.
So this case now involves an ass suing a satirical cow and a news Bee. The only thing missing from this episode of barnyard follies is a monkey.
