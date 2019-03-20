@DevinCow Now Has More Twitter Followers Than Devin Nunes

from the good-job-everyone dept

Yesterday we wrote about the completely ridiculous lawsuit that Rep. Devin Nunes -- a real live Congressional Representative -- filed against Twitter, a political communications expert, and two satirical fake Twitter accounts: one pretending to be his cow, and one pretending to be his mom. As we noted, in the lawsuit itself, Nunes' lawyer points out that the satirical cow had a grand total of 1,204 followers when the lawsuit was initiated. For reference, Devin Nunes' own Twitter account has ~394,000 followers. When we did our post yesterday, @DevinCow was up to 106,000. And now?

Yup, 399k. Actually, as I've been typing this, it's kept going up, but I'm not going to keep taking screenshots. And, yes, the Cow now has more followers than Rep. Nunes himself:

Great job, Devin. You really shut up that satirical cow.

Now, Twitter, how do we go about getting the satirical fake cow a blue checkmark?

