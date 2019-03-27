Bill To Restore Net Neutrality Moves Forward, And The Public Is Still Pissed
from the the-will-of-the-people dept
A new bill that would fully restore the FCC's 2015 net neutrality rules took a major step forward this week.
Earlier this month Democrats introduced the Save The Internet Act, a three page bill that would do one thing: restore the 2015 net neutrality rules stripped away by Ajit Pai, as well as restore the FCC's authority over broadband providers. As we've long noted, the net neutrality repeal didn't just kill net neutrality, it gutted FCC authority over natural broadband monopolies, shoveling any remaining authority to an FTC experts have repeatedly warned lacks the authority or resources to adequately police giants like Comcast (the entire point of the lobbyist gambit).
This week the bill was marked up and approved by the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, though not before the telecom industry tried to shovel in some amendments to water down the bill. That was, at least according to net neutrality activists, because of the attention ordinary folks kept on what would have otherwise been an ignored process:
"At one point nearly 40,000 people were simultaneously watching Fight for the Future’s mirror of the House.gov livestream, which crashed several times because so many Internet users were tuning in. The live counter eventually broke, but Vimeo showed that more than 300,000 had tuned in."
300,000 viewers of a committee markup and vote is pretty damn impressive. As we've noted for a long time, surveys repeatedly show that the bipartisan majority of Americans supported net neutrality and opposed the repeal. The giant middle finger delivered by Ajit Pai is pretty clearly still pissing people off. And at least some lawmakers at the hearing this morning understand that ignoring this unified opposition isn't a particularly bright idea with 2020 looming:
"Inside the beltway, this is really about maybe five companies,” Representative Anna Eshoo said during the hearing. “Across the country, the American people really get this. National polling shows that Republicans, Democrats, Independents support net neutrality. We’re still in the same old soup pot here. We need to take our lenses off and look across the country."
There are a lot of folks (including the telecom industry) that will continue to try and claim that net neutrality isn't important. Those folks are usually either shoveling an agenda, or they don't really understand that (as noted above) the repeal of net neutrality didn't just kill net neutrality. It crushed the government's ability to rein in natural telecom monopolies, already running amok thanks to decades of eroded antitrust enforcement and little real competition.
Granted the bill still has a long road ahead. While it may pass the House, it will have an uphill climb in the Senate, then needs to avoid a Trump veto. But even if it fails, the process will create a handy scorecard ahead of 2020 for those looking to see who actually supports the will of the public, and who couldn't give any less of a shit. That in turn could aid efforts to pass a real net neutrality law down the road if this restoration effort -- and the ongoing lawsuit to reverse the repeal (by Mozilla and 23 state AGs) -- both fall flat on their face.
Filed Under: broadband, congress, fcc, net neutrality, title ii
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I know personally that when I think something isn't important i devote all of my energy, free time, and money into making sure other people know just how unimportant it is, so this tracks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Like when fifty people gang up on someone to perpetually remind everyone not to listen to them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We get it, you’re tired of being called an asshole.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
When said person is an idiot, it is important. This is so that other people who aren't familiar with said person or the issue are made clearly aware said person and his views are idiotic and shouldn't be listened to.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why am I supposed to care about something that won't cost me more than $20 a month?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Why do you bother to even get up in the morning?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
For things way more important than net neutrality.
So what if I have to pay $20 a month more for cable? Why should I care?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
This is the most impotent straw man I've ever seen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
People should care because that annual $240 price hike means they will have that much less money in their bank account when the year is done, and for people who do not make a lot of money, $240 can still be a signficant loss.
People should care because that price hike will not be on cable, but on Internet access, and people who rely on the Internet for paying bills or searching for jobs will have to make some tough decisions if the hiked price is more than they can afford to pay.
People should care because a lack of Network Neutrality rules would allow ISPs — well, the major corporations that run ISPs, anyway — to eventually decide whether your connection to Netflix should be throttled but your connection to the ISP’s preferred (and likely inferior) video service runs just fine.
You can find reasons to care about Network Neutrality if you spend a little time researching the issue. If you cannot be bothered to do that, go away; nobody here wants to hear that you don’t care about Network Neutrality because it does nothing to further any conversation worth a good goddamn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
If you are only paying $20 a month for cable internet, you don't live in the US.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
He said $20 MORE a month, not $20 a month. And while some people don't consider $20 worth stopping to pick up, millions of others would literally shank you over $20. Net neutrality also covers more than just simply higher bills, so it's not simply paying $20 more a month. If it were, people would grumble, but that's it. People are getting involved because it's a lot more than just $20 more a month at stake.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: you will care....
When your $20 "phone service" turns into an unavoidable $200 "Unified Communications Charge" to provide LESS than the service you had before, you might care.... or you can just go back to sipping $10 latte's and reading your "Telecom Life" (after they take over online communications, print publications are next...)
now where is my tinfoil hat???
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If you're only paying $20 a month for internet, you're either getting crap internet or you don't live in the US.
Meanwhile, the rest of us DO care because it costs far more than $20 a month for semi decent internet in the US. Plus we don't want to see ISPs split up the internet into fast/slow lanes, break it up into cable-TV-like packages, or arbitrarily slow down or cut off services because they happened to have a competing service, etc...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I've just realised - I could use an extra $10 a month. Would you mind sending it over? After all, it's less than $20 so why should you care?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
we sign the checks, so...
good on us!
fight the power!
The removal of net neutrality would continue to propel us down the same anti-competitive-local-ISP-monolopies road trip that we've been on this whole time. Complete government control of the internet would, of course, be the pendulum swinging too far, but we definitely need SOME government oversight to bust up these monopolies. Ideally, I'd like to be able to chose from every major ISP (Comcast, Verizon, Spectrum), any small time local ISP, and a municipal ISP in (at least) every major US city.
dreams...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply