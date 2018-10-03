The Entire Broadband Industry Just Sued California For Daring To Protect Net Neutrality
from the flimsy-legal-theories dept
As expected, the broadband industry filed suit against the state of California today over the state's shiny new net neutrality law. The lawsuit (pdf), filed in US District Court for the Eastern District of California, echoes many of the same arguments made in the DOJ's own recent lawsuit against the state. For a moment, let's just stop and pause to appreciate the fact that the federal government is now, with zero pretense, officially working hand in hand with some of the least-liked monopolies in America to ensure their right to be able to screw you over.
It if it wasn't so obnoxious with so many far-reaching impacts on consumer welfare, internet health, and competition--it could be deemed high art.
ISP lawyers argue California's state law violates the dormant commerce clause of the Constitution (they've previously, unsuccessfully, tried to argue that net neutrality also violates their First Amendment rights). Both lawsuits rely heavily on language embedded in the FCC's net neutrality repeal (at direct Comcast and Verizon lobbyist behest) attempting to prohibit states from stepping in and filling the consumer protection void. This "preemption" language, the broadband industry insists, directly prohibits states from protecting consumers from bumbling telecom monopolies:
"This case presents a classic example of unconstitutional state regulation. The State of California has enacted SB-822, entitled the "California Internet Consumer Protection and Net Neutrality Act of 2018,” directly regulating the provision of broadband Internet access services (“BIAS”).
This statute was purposefully intended to countermand and undermine federal law by imposing on BIAS the very same regulations that the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) expressly repealed in its 2018 Restoring Internet Freedom Order (and by adopting even more restrictive regulations), despite the fact that both the FCC decision and the federal Communications Act of 1934, as amended (“Communications Act”), prohibit states from taking such action with respect to jurisdictionally interstate services like BIAS."
Shockingly, there are a few things here the industry is being misleading about. One, the industry likes to conflate "internet access services" with the internet itself. The former has always been regulated via joint cooperation between the federal and state government, which is why you have things like local public service commissions that regulate things like pole attachment, local franchising, and some privacy issues. There is no part of the Telecom Act that prohibits states from protecting consumers, and that was even something courts made clear in the net neutrality court cases the industry recently lost on this very subject.
The problem for ISPs, as numerous net neutrality legal experts have pointed out repeatedly, is that (ironically) when the FCC gave up its authority to regulate broadband providers by rolling back their classification of ISPs as common carriers, they also eliminated their right to tell states what to do. ISPs like Charter Communications have already tried to lean on this language to dodge state lawsuits over terrible service, and it hasn't gone well for them.
The cooperative lawsuits between the Trump DOJ and numerous ISP lobbying organizations gives you a pretty solid understanding of how worried the industry is about California's new law, which largely just reflects the 2015 FCC rules industry spent millions of dollars to repeal. Obviously ISPs can't just admit they don't want government preventing them from abusing a lack of broadband competition to overcharge consumers and (further) hamstring competitors, so groups like the CTIA issued statements trying to hold the industry up as a pillar of integrity on the assumption you're all aggressively dimwitted:
"The nation’s broadband providers are the innovation engine of America’s digital economy and remain committed to an open internet for consumers. We oppose California’s action to regulate internet access because it threatens to negatively affect services for millions of consumers and harm new investment and economic growth."
There is, if you're playing along at home, literally nothing in that statement is true. Claims that net neutrality hurts investment have been soundly and repeatedly debunked by the industry's own financial data and statements, and anybody believing Comcast and AT&T truly care about an "open internet for consumers" after the years of nonsense they've pulled on this subject should most assuredly avoid operating heavy machinery.
At best, the industry hopes to buy itself some time ahead of the looming lawsuit by 23 State Attorneys General, which will hope to show how the FCC engaged in all manner of unethical nonsense as it rushed to give the broadband industry a sloppy kiss last fall. Even if they win that lawsuit, numerous legal experts I've talked to consistently doubt the state preemption language holds up in court, since a regulatory agency that has abdicated its authority to regulate, can't then step in and prevent the states from doing so themselves.
And even if the broadband industry wins both the FCC legal fight and the state level battle (finding an idiotic or compromised judge is never out of the question), they still have to find a way to stop some future FCC or Congress from passing new net neutrality rules, an obvious threat given the likely, looming political sea change. That's why the industry is simultaneously pushing for a new federal net neutrality law; but only one that it has written in a bid to get something on the books that preempts tougher state or federal guidelines. Congress isn't buying, and isn't likely to after the midterms, either.
Sure, the federal government under both parties has long coddled the telecom sector by turning the other cheek as ISPs aggressively erode competition and consumer choice at every opportunity, saddle you with bogus fees, and generally misbehave. But this synchronous government/industry assault on consumers, consumer protections, state rights and democratic process is officially taking things to an entirely new level of corrupt dysfunction, all under the banner of purportedly "restoring internet freedom." If you believe what they're selling, I've got a cornucopia of used bridges and swampland I think you'll find irresistible.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Because of course it would.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Because of course it would.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Because of course it would.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's what they want after all. They don't give two shits about customers or service.
Hell, they bought the (failing) Sky TV which is down to a couple of million viewers (from a high of 12 million).
Although it WAS funny to see them get screwed over, as Sky lies about its subscriber numbers, artificially inflating anyone that purchases a SINGLE football match or movie as a "long-term" full subscriber!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It took lawsuits just to get third party phones to connect to the phone network. It took a DOJ breakup of Bell just to make low cost calls possible. In 1995, Bill Gates predicted TV over Internet, but its only in the last few years did speeds catch up and it took the 2015 Open Internet Order protect online TV from throttling.
The industry is all but anti progress. Comparing them to innovative companies is laughable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The dumb pipe (well they're supposed to be dumb pipes) providers are not innovators. Platforms are. The only thing innovative about broadband providers are the new ways they come up with to lie, cover their lies, and screw over their own customers. That is if you don't consider 4G and 5G as innovative. Maybe they did some monkeying around with DSL to improve performance, but then let it rot in the ground.
They only get away with this because they have 'innovatively' created ways to block competition through regulatory capture via the use of hard and soft money (aka bribes) to legislators and other government officials.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not quite
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"literally nothing in that statement is true" - Not even OPPOSE?
So, you claim they DON'T oppose California's action? Either you over-reached with verbiage or you're contradicting self. -- Both, in fact.
Anyhoo, my advice since don't like current ISPs and think you know better, is to do what several here advised regarding Internet Corps controlling "social media": BUY YOUR OWN EQUIPMENT AND RUN IT AS YOU PLEASE. -- And it'd have same result of being shunted off into obscurity since won't be able to easily connect to teh internets except major carriers locally, though of course can lay fiber to a major hub...
Or, like those here who advised Google after GDPR to just get out of Europe: these ISPs should just disconnect California until legislators repeal this. -- Oh, but then you'd all shriek "monopoly!", "cartel!", "restraint of trade!", and claim that The Public should control them...
Or, you could have faith in "capitalism" as claim you do and expect other corps to enter the market... Oh, NOW you shriek "not practical, natural monopoly!"
Oy. Of course you're not going to admit how silly those suggestions are, nor how the current system is practical, and that regardless of flaws, it doesn't need much change.
In fact with "net neutrality", worst you're predicting is higher rates and control by corporations other than Google / Facebook, the ones you don't mind being controlled by.
So you kids are just doomed to whining.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "literally nothing in that statement is true" - Not even OPPOSE?
Really the only down side would be the initial disruption of service and its many ripple effects.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "literally nothing in that statement is true" - Not even OPPOSE?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "literally nothing in that statement is true" - Not even OPPOSE?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "literally nothing in that statement is true" - Not even OPPOSE?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "literally nothing in that statement is true" - Not even OPPOSE?
Here is the thing, I can't because fucking AT&T has gone out of it's way to make sure there isn't competition. Even if I wanted to buy my own equipment and wanted to start my own ISP I'd have to run cable and even though the city (not AT&T) owns 80% of the poles AT&T has wielded bureaucracy with such frightful precision that it takes 90 days for them to move their equipment on the pole they don't own so someone else can connect to it ... oh and then it takes another 90 days for them to move the equipment on the next pole so in a full year I can connect 4 fucking poles. In two years I could actually make it from my house to the closest main street. Eventually I'd be able to make it to an edge provider ... maybe in 10 years or so.
And if that sounds fucking ridiculous it is, because AT&T protested that doing multiple poles at once was too burdensome and they could only do them one at a fucking time ever 90 days.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“So you kids are just doomed to whining.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "literally nothing in that statement is true" - Not even OPPOSE?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "literally nothing in that statement is true" - Not even OPPOSE?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Brings to mind the old saying; Never interrupt the enemy when they are making a mistake.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Really, they did this to themselves. They've gotten their way for so long, they screwed up!!! So focused on getting the Federal Government to give up its powers, they forget that what the Federal Government is not controlling, gives the states back their own powers and they'll do what they want if they feel they need to.
The GOvernment can't stop it. They no longer have any power to stop it from happening. California will end up winning and the federal government and these ISP's will lose.
The government created these Monopolies. Because these company's said it had to be this way. Once they got all this power and started writing all the laws to give them more control, they've been screwing over the people ever since, and it's just gotten worse and worse.
I'm all for smaller Government, and GOvernment getting out of the way, so as soon as we have a free and open market where ANY COmpany can easily come in and start up an ISP and be able to run their cables where ever they want to easily, and have Comcast and TWC and everyone else in every city and town, I'd be right there telling the Government to throw out Net Neutrality and get out of the F'in way!!!! Let the free Market work!!! We don't have that now. The closest we came to that was way back for Dial-Up service. You could buy your modem from whoever, plug it in and sign up to one of many company's for your ISP service needs.
What I really think should be done is the City's themselves run the Fiber everywhere. Then Comcast and others can come in and pay a fee to the city for use of that line, and a fee for each person using the system. That money goes to pay for the Fiber Network and to maintain that fiber Network. It doesn't go into the City's general fund to be use on anything while the network rots away from lack of maintenance.
Then TWC, Comcast and anyone else. Even YOU could setup service, charge anything you want. For whatever speeds you want to support. have Caps or No Caps, and however good of Customer service, etc you want. Anyone can go to the store and buy whoever's Fiber Modem they want, Plug it in can call anyone they want for service in that area.
So far these company's have pretty much Stopped this from happening.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'My foot hurts!' shouted the person who just shot it
They would have been better off trying to take the high road, just admit they fucked up when they destroyed NN at a Federal level, and let the issue die.
Or, even better, not sued to overturn the previous rules that caused the FCC to introduce actual NN rules, which upon being overturned then resulted in the states picking up the slack.
That's the best part of the schadenfreude here, the problem the broadband industry is facing is entirely self-inflicted. Had they just left well enough alone they'd still be dealing with the weaker rules, but no, they just could not stand the idea of any regulations impeding their greedy hands and as such kicked off the whole mess, which they are now whining like spoiled children about.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Funny how ISPs are calling themselves BIAS, as they clearly are showing how biased they are against the free and open internet they want to "protect"!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment