E-Mails Show FCC Made Up DDOS Attack To Downplay The 'John Oliver Effect'
from the disinformation-nation dept
You might remember that when HBO comedian John Oliver originally tackled net neutrality on his show in 2014, the FCC website crashed under the load of concerned consumers eager to support the creation of net neutrality rules. When Oliver revisited the topic last May to discuss Trump FCC boss Ajit Pai's myopic plan to kill those same rules, the FCC website crashed under the load a second time. That's not a particular shock; the FCC's website has long been seen as an outdated relic from the wayback times of Netscape, hit counters, and awful MIDI music.
But then something weird happened. In the midst of all the media attention Oliver was receiving for his segment, the FCC issued a statement (pdf) by former FCC Chief Information Officer David Bray, claiming that comprehensive FCC "analysis" indicated that it was a malicious DDoS attack, not angry net neutrality supporters, that brought the agency's website to its knees:
"Beginning on Sunday night at midnight, our analysis reveals that the FCC was subject to multiple distributed denial-of-service attacks (DDos). These were deliberate attempts by external actors to bombard the FCC’s comment system with a high amount of traffic to our commercial cloud host. These actors were not attempting to file comments themselves; rather they made it difficult for legitimate commenters to access and file with the FCC."
But the FCC's claims were seen as suspect by numerous security experts, who say the crash showed none of the usual telltale signs of an actual DDOS. And reports subsequently emerged indicating that the "analysis" the FCC supposedly conducted never actually occurred. When media outlets began noticing that something fishy was going on, the Trump FCC issued a punchy statement accusing the media of being "completely irresponsible." No evidence was ever provided to journalists or lawmakers that pressured the agency for hard data proving the claims.
Fast forward to this week, and new internal FCC e-mails obtained via FOIA request show that yes, the FCC did routinely try to mislead the public and the press with repeated claims of DDOS attacks that never actually happened:
"The FCC has been unwilling or unable to produce any evidence an attack occurred—not to the reporters who’ve requested and even sued over it, and not to U.S. lawmakers who’ve demanded to see it. Instead, the agency conducted a quiet campaign to bolster its cyberattack story with the aid of friendly and easily duped reporters, chiefly by spreading word of an earlier cyberattack that its own security staff say never happened."
The story is worth a read, and highlights how former FCC CIO David Bray and FCC media relations head Mark Wigfield repeatedly fed false information about the nonexistent attack to reporters, then used those (incorrect) stories to further prop up their flimsy claims about the DDOS:
"Bray is not the only FCC official last year to push dubious accounts to reporters. Mark Wigfield, the FCC’s deputy director of media relations, told Politico: “there were similar DDoS attacks back in 2014 right after the Jon Oliver [sic] episode.” According to emails between Bray and FedScoop, the FCC’s Office of Media Relations likewise fed cooked-up details about an unverified cyberattack to the Wall Street Journal.
The Journal apparently swallowed the FCC’s revised history of the incident, reporting that the agency “also revealed that the 2014 show had been followed by DDoS attacks too,” as if it were a fact that had been concealed for several years. After it was published, the Journal’s article, authored by tech reporter John McKinnon, was forwarded by Bray to reporters at other outlets and portrayed as a factual telling of events. Bray also emailed the story to several private citizens who had contacted the FCC with questions and concerns about the comment system’s issues."
The story isn't going to get much mainstream traction thanks to numerous other instances of cultural idiocy we're all currently soaking in, but it's fairly amazing all the same. In short, the FCC appears to have completely concocted a fake DDOS attack in a ham-fisted effort to try and downplay the massive public opposition to its extremely-unpopular policies.
Of course that's pretty standard behavior for an agency that also blocked a law enforcement inquiry into fraud during the public comment period, likely also an effort to downplay massive public opposition to the repeal. It's also pretty standard behavior from a Trump administration that enjoys using bullshit to distract from the fact that countless policies (like repealing net neutrality) run in stark, violent contrast to the admin's "populist" election message.
This isn't likely to be the end of this story, and more details are likely to surface in the looming lawsuits against the FCC attempting to restore net neutrality.
Government officials lying.
Question: Do they ever tell the truth?
Re:
So...
Re: So...
Re: So...
Re: So...
Re:
Re: Re:
Real Story
A left-wing comic has achieved offhand what foreign powers have failed to accomplish with concerted intent funded by nation-state resources.
Crack a bottle and raise a toast.
Re: Real Story
Being funny?
Re: Re: Real Story
Re: Real Story
Re: Re: Real Story
Re: Re: Real Story
Re: Re: Real Story
Even if it was: So what?
It's like they buy into the "citizens are enemy combatants out to get you" delusion almost as hard as certain police agencies do.
political will
Re: political will
You should be informed before wasting time that your efforts here will be futile. The minion even writes: "The story isn't going to get much mainstream traction". Techdirt's niche is the irrelevant, and often already over by time re-written.
But enjoy, while it lasts. -- Just watch out for zombies! About half of "accounts" here have highly ODD gaps of three to seven years, so you may well be responding to astro-turfing.
Re: Re: political will
How can you both hate this site and keep coming back to it? Is that how you tell yourself “I’m alive”? I mean, really, is this what keeps you from downing a bottle of sleeping pills and waiting for the inevitable?
9 years here and your legacy is
NOT probative: "agency conducted a quiet campaign to bolster"
**AND SO? Was ZERO effect on the "net neutrality" decision in any event!** -- As I wrote way back, even assuming all you say is true, comments still were / are not binding on decisions!
But, hey, if makes you 'dirters happy to re-hash this yet again, must be literally twenty pieces by now, that's FINE with me! It's just Typical Techdirt: LAME.
Re:
That fact pushes the argument in favor of “the DDOS never happened”. Why openly lie about facts that other people could verify?
You can go on believing that a fake DDOS cooked up by the FCC to undercut the public opposition to the repeal of Network Neutrality had “no effect” on either the vote to repeal or the discussion surrounding that vote. You’d be wrong, but hey, it’s your right to be wrong.
Do better. Go get a Wordpress blog and do Techdirt better than Techdirt does. If you hate Techdirt this much and you know it will not change to suit your sensibilities and politics and high standards, go outdo it and show them how the fuck things should be done. But for your own sake, stop coming here if you hate the site that much; your posts come off as a form of self-harm akin to wrist-cutting or alcoholism or watching reality TV all day. Get yourself some professional help, man.
Re:
This was blisteringly obvious from the get-go, but it's nice to get confirmation.
So what are the legal ramifications of this? The FCC lied about a DDoS attack to downplay the size of the public response, kept records proving that it lied, and then fought FOIA requests for said records.
There are numerous court challenges to the Title II repeal. These emails look an awful lot like the sort of thing that will appear with the word "Exhibit" on them.
Here is something I never understood
Re: Here is something I never understood
How about a little fact-checking
A couple of key points: Dell Cameron, the Gizmodo troll who manufactured the story, lied when he claimed to have reached out to Bray.
There as either a DDoS attack or such incompetent use of the comment system API as to mimic one.
Taking Gigi Sohn's technical analysis of the 2014 DDoS attack as gospel is about as absurd as counting on Bode to deliver something like straight reporting; just not in the person's skill set.
But keep on nurturing your conspiracy theories, that's what Techdirt is for.
Re: How about a little fact-checking
ftfy
Re: How about a little fact-checking
Re: Re: How about a little fact-checking
Re: Re: Re: How about a little fact-checking
Re: Re: Re: Re: How about a little fact-checking
Oh, you mean like this: Proof that Dell Cameron and Bodey McBodeface are lying
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: How about a little fact-checking
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: How about a little fact-checking
Re: Re: Re: Re: How about a little fact-checking
Works as expected? You know, there's a Rick Astley YouTube video, “Never Gonna Give You Up”. Awhile ago I discovered that linking to that video will put your post straight into the automod queue. Not that surprising, if you think about it.
So how do you check whether direct-to-the-automod-queue works as expected — on preview?
The url is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
Re: How about a little fact-checking
Please offer proof of your claim.
Re: Re: How about a little fact-checking
Bray
Re: Bray
…Wyatt?
Bray's post
It looks something like this: medium[dot]com/@davidbray/while-i-am-currently-executive-director-for-the-people-centered-internet-c oalition-previously-four-93ce38f272e
The Gizmodo post is quite long and very confused, as one would expect.
