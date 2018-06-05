Has Facebook Merely Been Exploited By Our... >>
by Karl Bode

Tue, Jun 5th 2018 10:45am


E-Mails Show FCC Made Up DDOS Attack To Downplay The 'John Oliver Effect'

from the disinformation-nation dept

You might remember that when HBO comedian John Oliver originally tackled net neutrality on his show in 2014, the FCC website crashed under the load of concerned consumers eager to support the creation of net neutrality rules. When Oliver revisited the topic last May to discuss Trump FCC boss Ajit Pai's myopic plan to kill those same rules, the FCC website crashed under the load a second time. That's not a particular shock; the FCC's website has long been seen as an outdated relic from the wayback times of Netscape, hit counters, and awful MIDI music.

But then something weird happened. In the midst of all the media attention Oliver was receiving for his segment, the FCC issued a statement (pdf) by former FCC Chief Information Officer David Bray, claiming that comprehensive FCC "analysis" indicated that it was a malicious DDoS attack, not angry net neutrality supporters, that brought the agency's website to its knees:

"Beginning on Sunday night at midnight, our analysis reveals that the FCC was subject to multiple distributed denial-of-service attacks (DDos). These were deliberate attempts by external actors to bombard the FCC’s comment system with a high amount of traffic to our commercial cloud host. These actors were not attempting to file comments themselves; rather they made it difficult for legitimate commenters to access and file with the FCC."

But the FCC's claims were seen as suspect by numerous security experts, who say the crash showed none of the usual telltale signs of an actual DDOS. And reports subsequently emerged indicating that the "analysis" the FCC supposedly conducted never actually occurred. When media outlets began noticing that something fishy was going on, the Trump FCC issued a punchy statement accusing the media of being "completely irresponsible." No evidence was ever provided to journalists or lawmakers that pressured the agency for hard data proving the claims.

Fast forward to this week, and new internal FCC e-mails obtained via FOIA request show that yes, the FCC did routinely try to mislead the public and the press with repeated claims of DDOS attacks that never actually happened:

"The FCC has been unwilling or unable to produce any evidence an attack occurred—not to the reporters who’ve requested and even sued over it, and not to U.S. lawmakers who’ve demanded to see it. Instead, the agency conducted a quiet campaign to bolster its cyberattack story with the aid of friendly and easily duped reporters, chiefly by spreading word of an earlier cyberattack that its own security staff say never happened."

The story is worth a read, and highlights how former FCC CIO David Bray and FCC media relations head Mark Wigfield repeatedly fed false information about the nonexistent attack to reporters, then used those (incorrect) stories to further prop up their flimsy claims about the DDOS:

"Bray is not the only FCC official last year to push dubious accounts to reporters. Mark Wigfield, the FCC’s deputy director of media relations, told Politico: “there were similar DDoS attacks back in 2014 right after the Jon Oliver [sic] episode.” According to emails between Bray and FedScoop, the FCC’s Office of Media Relations likewise fed cooked-up details about an unverified cyberattack to the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal apparently swallowed the FCC’s revised history of the incident, reporting that the agency “also revealed that the 2014 show had been followed by DDoS attacks too,” as if it were a fact that had been concealed for several years. After it was published, the Journal’s article, authored by tech reporter John McKinnon, was forwarded by Bray to reporters at other outlets and portrayed as a factual telling of events. Bray also emailed the story to several private citizens who had contacted the FCC with questions and concerns about the comment system’s issues."

The story isn't going to get much mainstream traction thanks to numerous other instances of cultural idiocy we're all currently soaking in, but it's fairly amazing all the same. In short, the FCC appears to have completely concocted a fake DDOS attack in a ham-fisted effort to try and downplay the massive public opposition to its extremely-unpopular policies.

Of course that's pretty standard behavior for an agency that also blocked a law enforcement inquiry into fraud during the public comment period, likely also an effort to downplay massive public opposition to the repeal. It's also pretty standard behavior from a Trump administration that enjoys using bullshit to distract from the fact that countless policies (like repealing net neutrality) run in stark, violent contrast to the admin's "populist" election message.

This isn't likely to be the end of this story, and more details are likely to surface in the looming lawsuits against the FCC attempting to restore net neutrality.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2018 @ 10:53am

    WOW!!!
    Government officials lying.

    Question: Do they ever tell the truth?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 5 Jun 2018 @ 10:55am

    So...

    How are the perpetrators held accountable?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2018 @ 10:57am

    they used to say about lyndon johnson that he'd lie when the truth fit better.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2018 @ 11:29am

    Maybe the US needs a new law to make fake news illegal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2018 @ 11:33am

    Real Story

    The well-established fact that gov'ts, especially the Executive Branch of our current one, lie is dog-bites-man. The man-bites-dog part is that the "John Oliver Effect" is now indisputable. Makes no difference that the gov't denies it - Johnny-me-boyo-Oliver has the power to splash gov't websites.

    A left-wing comic has achieved offhand what foreign powers have failed to accomplish with concerted intent funded by nation-state resources.

    Crack a bottle and raise a toast.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 5 Jun 2018 @ 11:35am

    First the FCC calls a surge in traffic from real commenters "malicious," then labels the good of American citizens "special interests."

    It's like they buy into the "citizens are enemy combatants out to get you" delusion almost as hard as certain police agencies do.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    thebruce (profile), 5 Jun 2018 @ 11:40am

    political will

    Pretty sure we already have an accountability framework...but lack the political will to hold these perpetrators to the parameters of ther job descriptions and oath(s) of office.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 5 Jun 2018 @ 12:34pm

        Re: Re: political will

        How can you both hate this site and keep coming back to it? Is that how you tell yourself “I’m alive”? I mean, really, is this what keeps you from downing a bottle of sleeping pills and waiting for the inevitable?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2018 @ 1:16pm

        9 years here and your legacy is

        To be auto flagged by every regular with two spare brain cells to rub together. Congratulations that’s impressively pathetic.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 5 Jun 2018 @ 12:33pm

      Re:

      Neither re-writer nor source have ANY evidence that was not DDOS, only at most that high-level execs repeated a story they didn't care whether was true.

      That fact pushes the argument in favor of “the DDOS never happened”. Why openly lie about facts that other people could verify?

      Was ZERO effect on the "net neutrality" decision in any event!

      You can go on believing that a fake DDOS cooked up by the FCC to undercut the public opposition to the repeal of Network Neutrality had “no effect” on either the vote to repeal or the discussion surrounding that vote. You’d be wrong, but hey, it’s your right to be wrong.

      Typical Techdirt: LAME.

      Do better. Go get a Wordpress blog and do Techdirt better than Techdirt does. If you hate Techdirt this much and you know it will not change to suit your sensibilities and politics and high standards, go outdo it and show them how the fuck things should be done. But for your own sake, stop coming here if you hate the site that much; your posts come off as a form of self-harm akin to wrist-cutting or alcoholism or watching reality TV all day. Get yourself some professional help, man.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Hero, 5 Jun 2018 @ 12:41pm

    Any chance they DDoS'd themselves to keep people from commenting in favor of keeping net neutrality?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2018 @ 12:46pm

      Re:

      Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity. After all, they needed the site to be up and running for all of those dead people to post in support of the repeal.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Thad, 5 Jun 2018 @ 12:52pm

    This was blisteringly obvious from the get-go, but it's nice to get confirmation.

    So what are the legal ramifications of this? The FCC lied about a DDoS attack to downplay the size of the public response, kept records proving that it lied, and then fought FOIA requests for said records.

    There are numerous court challenges to the Title II repeal. These emails look an awful lot like the sort of thing that will appear with the word "Exhibit" on them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Get off my cyber-lawn! (profile), 5 Jun 2018 @ 1:31pm

    Here is something I never understood

    and I'm not being facetious, but how does the FCC go about "blocking" a criminal investigation into fraud? Fail to cooperate I could believe...and would expect court ordered supoenea, etc to force cooperation. Its not like they are the DOJ.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2018 @ 1:59pm

      Re: How about a little fact-checking

      This is a typical Bennett troll, all spew and no facts.

      ftfy

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2018 @ 2:03pm

      Re: How about a little fact-checking

      Did you know that on the internet, you can post "links" to "websites" which host "posts" which you want people to read?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Richard Bennett (profile), 5 Jun 2018 @ 2:18pm

        Re: Re: How about a little fact-checking

        Not on this site, it censors links.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2018 @ 2:41pm

          Re: Re: Re: How about a little fact-checking

          Funny, I have often included links, but it does require turning on and using markdown. You can even use preview to check formating and that the link works as expected.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Richard Bennett (profile), 5 Jun 2018 @ 2:51pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: How about a little fact-checking

            Oh, you mean like this: Proof that Dell Cameron and Bodey McBodeface are lying

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2018 @ 3:12pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: How about a little fact-checking

              And you prove yourself to be a liar about links being censored.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2018 @ 3:16pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: How about a little fact-checking

              Seriously how are you such a bad liar? You can’t keep a simple story straight for more than a half an hour.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2018 @ 3:00pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: How about a little fact-checking

            You can even use preview to check formating and that the link works as expected.

            Works as expected? You know, there's a Rick Astley YouTube video, “Never Gonna Give You Up”. Awhile ago I discovered that linking to that video will put your post straight into the automod queue. Not that surprising, if you think about it.

            So how do you check whether direct-to-the-automod-queue works as expected — on preview?

            The url is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 5 Jun 2018 @ 2:15pm

      Re: How about a little fact-checking

      Dell Cameron, the Gizmodo troll who manufactured the story, lied when he claimed to have reached out to Bray.

      Please offer proof of your claim.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

