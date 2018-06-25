Court Says ISPs Can't Use Net Neutrality Repeal to Dodge Lawsuits For Shitty Service
The Trump FCC's rollback of federal net neutrality rules didn't just kill net neutrality. The repeal also gutted FCC authority over ISPs, shoveling any remaining authority to an FTC that's ill-equipped to actually police ISPs (the entire point and why ISPs lobbied for it). This comically-misleading "Restoring Internet Freedom" order also tries to ban states from protecting consumers. The language, included in the repeal after heavy lobbying by Comcast and Verizon, attempts to "pre-empt" state authority over ISPs.
ISPs quickly got to work trying to use the language to dodge accountability.
Charter Spectrum, for example, has been trying to use the FCC's pre-emption language to dodge a lawsuit for shoddy service. New York State sued Charter last year for falsely advertising speeds company e-mails show execs knew it couldn't deliver. The suit also highlighted how Charter execs routinely gamed a regulator speed test system (comprised of volunteer routers with custom firmware) in an attempt to falsely represent the company's network performance. The company was also accused of artificially inflating congestion to cash in on interconnection disputes.
But Charter's efforts aren't going particularly well. Late last week, The First Department of the Supreme Court, Appellate Division of the State of New York ruled (pdf) that Charter could not lean on the FCC's net neutrality repeal to have the case thrown out, and that it will be proceeding to trial. The ruling found that no, the FCC neutrality repeal did not legally pre-empt states from their right to enforce laws "that prevent fraud, deception and false advertising" in regards to broadband service. Consumer groups were quick to applaud the ruling:
"This is great news for broadband users in New York, and it bodes well for state efforts to protect broadband users generally. Such efforts are especially important given the current FCC’s decision to abdicate many of its consumer protection responsibilities with respect to broadband."
Ironically, some legal experts (like Stanford Law Professor Barbara van Schewick) have argued that when the FCC rolled back Title II and neutered its own authority over ISPs, it also dismantled much of the already-limited authority it had to tell states what they can do. ISPs have promised to sue states that try to protect consumers, but it's not clear their legal footing is particularly sound. Meanwhile, the effort to hold ISPs accountable in the wake of Ajit Pai's industry earlobe nibbling has cultivated a newfound appreciation on some fronts for the importance of state rights.
Obviously this will be a fight that plays out on a state by state level, and ISPs are likely to have better luck in some states than others. It's a story that's going to be worth paying attention to, as it will highlight another angle of consumer harm most people aren't even thinking about when they consider the impact of the extremely unpopular repeal of net neutrality.
Fraud, deception and false advertising is what broadband providers want. They've already gotten away with being allowed to call limited, "unlimited".
We have been staring down a long train of regulatory failures and their only solution is more of the same failure like something is going to change.
The free market was retired in 1934 when the FCC was created and blessed the Monopolies, we have been dealing with problem since then.
Time to kill the FCC's regulatory powers (except standards setting) and return the entire "faux" natural monopolies businesses were granted back to the public and treat the poles and wires as though they were public roadways.
Regulation is NOT the solution it is the problem! Especially the regulations keeping the barrier to entry for new startups high effectively preventing healthy competition. Lets destroy those first and stop squabbling over the crumbs falling from the table!
Don't be so gloomy Karl, pushing Net Neutrality to the State level might be a good thing. Certainly, some states will pass legislation that support Net Neutrality in name only, but the ISPs will have to comply the rules each state they service. So they'll have two options, set up a person (or team) for each state, or draft internal rules that are compatible with all the states they serve.
So we may see Net Neutrality live yet, simply because it would become more profitable to abide by the rules than to monitor the laws in all 50 states in an attempt to try and evade them.
Whats the problem??
Ever looked at those Cell coverage maps??
What did it take to KILL off ROAMING CHARGES after you crossed a street??
What about those Calls where you Pay on both sides, Calling and receiving calls??
Do you really think that the Call cost $0.02 per minute?? NOT after all the extra charges, like CONNECTING TO THE OTHER CELLPHONE..
Lets go back farther..
HOW much was your old Wired phone??
How much did they want for Long distance?? which was past 20 miles from your home?? or less.. AND EVEN COST MONEY when you didnt call long distance??
They removed a Tax on phones from the 1800's and teddy Roosevelt.. a few years back..
Asking the corp, What are these charges for?? DIDNT really get a good answer..and still dont.
NONE of these corps installed the original systems..AND THEY HATED UPDATING THINGS unless..WE paid 10 times for it, or It saved them TONS of money..
Wired phone system were NOT 100% coverage, they set them up for 6% usage, meaning that no more then 6% was used at any time, AND WHY many areas had BUSINESS times, where you paid more during the DAY TIME HOURS..
Did you know you could still get METERED SERVICE??
Every call costs money, $3=6 per hour, PLUS FEES..
