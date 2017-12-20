Once Again: Expecting Social Media Companies... >>
Broadband

by Karl Bode

Wed, Dec 20th 2017 10:40am


Filed Under:
congress, data caps, interconnection, marsha blackburn, net neutrality, open internet, paid prioritization, zero rating

Companies:
at&t, comcast, verizon



Right On Cue, Marsha Blackburn Introduces A Fake Net Neutrality Bill To Make The FCC's Idiotic Decision Permanent

from the the-best-laws-money-can-buy dept

As we just got done saying, giant ISPs are well aware that last week's unpopular FCC vote to repeal net neutrality rests on very shaky legal ground. The agency will be facing all manner of lawsuits in the new year from competitors and consumer groups that quite correctly highlight the blatant fraud and bizarre missteps that occurred during the proceeding. Those lawsuits will also argue that the FCC is violating the Administrative Procedure Act by passing a law without proving that the broadband market had changed enough in just two years to warrant such a severe, unpopular reversal (tip: it didn't).

As such, ISPs are already pushing hard to codify the FCC's idiotic and unpopular repeal into law. ISPs like Comcast are claiming they're just so interested in protecting the open internet (after spending millions to dismantle real net neutrality rules) that a law their lobbyists likely wrote is the only path forward now. But these bills have one purpose: to prevent any future FCCs or Congressional lawmakers from passing meaningful rules down the road.

Enter Tennessee Representative Marsha Blackburn, who has for years been a glorified rubber stamp for AT&T and Comcast, going so far as to support state-level laws that hamstring competition and erode local rights. Today Blackburn unveiled the "Open Internet Preservation Act" (pdf), which, as we predicted, bans things like outright throttling, but ignores numerous other possible avenues of abuse by ISPs, including zero rating, paid prioritzation, and interconnection shenanigans. The bill also tries to ban states from trying to protect net neutrality in the wake of federal apathy, another gem ISPs like Comcast have been coincidentally lobbying for the last few months.

Blackburn made sure to leak first looks at her bill to news outlets she knew would be sure to parrot any number of net neutrality falsehoods that were debunked years ago:

"Rep. Blackburn told Breitbart News why she decided to unveil her legislation to codify the laws of a free and open Internet. She said, “When you talk to innovators in the online space, one of the things that is frustrating to them is that the rules of the internet continue to change over the last few years. What we want to do is codify the rules of an open internet."

“What we saw with the Wheeler order in 2015 was really control of the Internet. We are going to put rules in place that will stop the ping-ponging depending on who’s in charge of the FCC. This is an issue that should be decided by Congress,” Blackburn added.

Of course Blackburn would have you ignore the fact that her rhetoric almost exactly mirrors a blog post Comcast posted just a few days ago, or the fact that her bill was likely written by Comcast and AT&T lawyers and lobbyists. She'd also have you ignore that the "innovators" she pays lip service to strongly oppose the repeal of the current rules, as nearly 1000 startups made very clear back in April. Blackburn also took to Twitter to regurgitate numerous debunked industry canards, like the entirely bogus claim that net neutrality rules hurt sector investment:

Again, these folks couldn't give less of a damn about "protecting the open internet." They're solely looking out for the interests of AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and Charter. And what these ISPs want (and are in the process of getting) is a complete dismantling of both federal and state oversight of telecom duopolies so they can continue abusing the lack of competition in the sector for the foreseeable future. They know the FCC's repeal is in jeopardy of being overturned by the courts, so they're trying to rush through shitty legislation that effectively makes violating net neutrality legal.

It's likely this will be the first of several bills of this type, and the inclination on some fronts will be to suggest that "a bad bill is better than no protections at all." But that's a naive interpretation of what ISPs are attempting here. As we just noted, any ISP-supported net neutrality legislation will ban things ISPs never intended to do (like outright blocking of Netflix), but won't cover any of the more nuanced areas where net neutrality violations are now occurring (usage caps, zero rating, interconnection). Why rush to support a bill that simply acts to make most violations legal?

A better solution is to find away to keep the current rules intact. It's unlikely, but that could occur via use of the Congressional Review Act. Much more likely is the repeal being overturned by the courts, thanks to the FCC's apathy toward fraud and the public interest. Even if ISPs win in the courts, net neutrality fans are better off riding the looming backlash and using it to drive ISP-loyal sycophants out of public office at the polls, then attempting a real net neutrality law later -- when Congress is a little less mindlessly loyal to the desires of some of the least-liked, least-competitive companies in America.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 10:51am

    Re: net neutrality fans

    strike "fan" insert "patriot".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 10:51am

    What are you talking about? Any law can be undone with subsequent law.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 2:19pm

      Re:

      In implementation NN is not distinguishable from the 1st amendment. It stands therefore that a Congress that holds the former in contempt, does so with the latter. It is folly to presume that a such a Congress can hear the speech it has purposefully isolated itself from.

      We should very much like it were it not so. But at some point you have to stop wishing. We are not talking about preserving the 1st amendment any more. We are talking about restoring it. At that point we are no longer "fans". We are patriots. Made so by those who would trifle with our inalienable rights without consideration or forethought.

      See you at the next protest, patriots.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 10:55am

    The definition of "broadband" in the bill is literally anything that accesses the Internet and isn't dial-up. You could have a 10KBps connection and it would count as "broadband".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 12:27pm

      Re:

      Funny how many terms have been bastardized to the point they no longer make sense.

      Broadband, bandwidth are just a few.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 20 Dec 2017 @ 1:01pm

      Re:

      So her 'Protect the Internet' bill would redefine the definition of broadband to anything other than dial-up, drastically worse than even the previous definition of 10 Mbps.

      Reading through it it becomes really clear that if it wasn't literally written by the companies that own her, it might as well have been, as nothing in the bill that I can see is a negative to the telecom companies, rather it's gift after gift, benefit after protection for the industry.

      From redefining broadband to anything other than dial-up(pg 5), coding into law that the FCC is prohibited by law from doing introducing any rules or regulations beyond what's in her bill(pg 2-3), barring states from attempting to take up the slack by introducing their own laws(pg 3-4), legally classifying broadband as an 'information service'(pg 5), and ending by adding yet another 'lets throw more government money at the telecom industry' way for them to get even more money from the government(pg 6-7).

      You couldn't get a more blatant present to the telecom industry if someone from one of the companies had written it themselves(and that's assuming this one wasn't, not something I'd bet against).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ed (profile), 20 Dec 2017 @ 11:13am

    Right on cue, Marsha Blackburn emerged from the AT&T offices, wiping her mouth and chin on her sleeve, with a "brand new" piece of legislation to permanently neuter any kind of "net neutrality".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 20 Dec 2017 @ 11:25am

    Wikipedia: Marsha Blackburn: Telecommunications

    Blackburn has been closely associated with the telecommunications industry over the course of her career, as of 2017, Blackburn had accepted at least $693,000 in campaign contributions from telecom companies over her 14-year career in Congress.

    Blackburn is an opponent of net neutrality in the United States, referring to it as "socialistic".

    Blackburn opposes municipal broadband initiatives that aim to compete with Internet service providers.

    She supported bills that restrict municipalities from creating their own broadband networks, and wrote a bill to prevent the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from pre-empting state laws that blocked municipal broadband.

    In early 2017, Blackburn introduced to the House a measure to dismantle an Obama-administration online privacy rule that had been adopted by the FCC in October 2016. Blackburn's measure, which was supported by broadband providers but criticized by privacy advocates, repealed the rule which required broadband providers to obtain consumers' permission before sharing their online data, including browsing histories.

    The measure passed the House in a party-line vote in March 2017, after a similar measure had been passed by the Senate the same week. She subsequently proposed legislation which expanded the requirement to include internet companies as well as broadband providers.

    Also a climate change denier, anti-civil rights, a reliable source of anti-Obamacare wingnuttery, and a border wall and Muslim ban supporter.

    In her defence, there's no word on her being banned from any shopping malls.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Iggy, 20 Dec 2017 @ 11:29am

    This will have consequences

    Once their constituents realize the contempt with which theyre treated by these representatives, they're not likely to forget it soon. The three anti NN FCC commissioners knowingly and blatantly lied to millions of people. The consequences will be long lasting and could very well reshape the current party system.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 11:35am

      Re: This will have consequences

      In the meantime Curly, Larry and Mo are laughing all the way to the bank.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 11:50am

        Re: Re: This will have consequences

        If they make it to the bank without getting their dough boosted by the cops in a no warrant asset seizure.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 20 Dec 2017 @ 11:57am

      Re: This will have consequences

      I don't see Tennessee going blue.

      It's likely that Democrats will pick up seats in 2018, but it's unclear how many; maybe they'll get a majority in one or both houses, and maybe they won't.

      Long-term? People under 45 are not voting Republican. The party is going to have to make some very big changes if it's still going to be viable in a generation. This is not to say the Democrats don't have their share of problems, but I don't think their problems represent the kind of long-term threat that the Republicans' do.

      As for net neutrality? It hasn't swung any elections yet. That could change, but it's not going to be easy. There are people who are single-issue voters on abortion, guns, and healthcare; NN hasn't reached the level where it's that kind of litmus test yet, and it's not going to be easy for it to compete with those issues.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 12:17pm

        Re: Re: This will have consequences

        "I don't see Tennessee going blue."

        Perhaps not, but her seat could certainly go libertarian. The question then would be whether you could find a libertarian who understands the problem who could run for the seat.

        It is a really simple problem to explain. You take your average Tennessean out of the trailer, point at the telephone pole, and say:

        " If there was a second cable up there, your phone bill would be a shit ton cheaper"

        Then they can go back into the trailer until it is time to vote. Then you come back with a truck and take them to the poles, and give them 5 bucks or a nickle bag of smack to vote your way.

        You see. Simple.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 12:40pm

          Re: Re: Re: This will have consequences

          Sadly super illegal, considered vote buying. You can offer transportation and that's about it.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 1:57pm

        Re: Re: This will have consequences

        " People under 45 are not voting Republican. The party is going to have to make some very big changes if it's still going to be viable in a generation."

        Sure but the current politicians have the same view as CEO's, that is they need to make $$$ on their bribes now and screw whoever has to fix it later.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 12:21pm

      Re: This will have consequences

      Took 8 years to forget Bush. They'll forget this too.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      jupiterkansas (profile), 20 Dec 2017 @ 12:33pm

      Re: This will have consequences

      Consequences! Are you kidding?

      She's been a front for the telecom industry for almost 15 years, and her wealthy voting district is happy to her in office.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Rapnel (profile), 20 Dec 2017 @ 12:31pm

    comment substance lifted and reprinted without any permissions whatsoever:

    https://images1.dallasobserver.com/imager/u/original/8501618/cunt_mug.png

    ... so is that two points or just the one?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 20 Dec 2017 @ 12:33pm

    Lets say this

    STATES CAN CREATE THEIR OWN LAWS..

    UNLESS the Gov. Consolidates, the INTERNET IS THEIRS IN WHOLE..
    ANY STATE CAN MAKE THEIR OWN LAWS...

    MOST of the internet and the Old phone service WERE/ARE SUBSIDIZED... The Phone lines, because the Corps didnt want to install lines into the Country sections..

    OWNERSHIP of Cable/phone/ISP has become a game of 52 card pickup and people keep DROPPING THE CARDS..
    Maintaining the WHOLE thing, DOES NOT cost that much...Cheaper then fixing the oil pipelines..(WHICH NEVER GET MAINTENANCE..)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 12:54pm

    Being a soulless shill obviously pays much better than actually working for your constituents. I just can't figure out what is in it for the people of Tennessee that elected her.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 20 Dec 2017 @ 1:03pm

    the part that gets me is the pre-emption of state laws (Muh STATE RIGHTS!, except when it works against me) while 4 states as far as i know so far are working FOR that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 1:10pm

    when there is nothing good to be gained by the people, you can always trust a useless, self-serving politician to come out with yet another heap of shit to try to justify their position as a member of government! and Blackburn is just such a useless politician!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


