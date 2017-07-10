ICE Says The Hell With The President, DHS; Orders Officers To Remove ALL Undocumented Immigrants
The travel ban, extreme vetting, and vastly increased deportations of undocumented immigrants were all sold to us under the theory these methods would eject the worst of the worst from our country and keep those worsts from returning. In the president's own words, these tactics were not supposed to turn the entire US into Maricopa County, Arizona with a few thousand mini-Sheriff Arpaios running "get the brown out" fiefdoms.
That isn't how any of this has turned out. The travel ban the government's lawyers insist isn't a ban is being contested in court, even as the president himself repeatedly refers to it as a "ban." Extreme vetting has morphed into greater intrusiveness for everyone at the borders, even US citizens. The TSA -- under new DHS leadership -- has raised and abandoned a variety of new boarding measures, each one seemingly more invasive than the last.
Mission creep is the mission, as Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has (inadvertently) made clear.
A new document received by ProPublica under a Freedom of Information Act request demonstrates that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has adopted a policy that conflicts with both President Trump’s executive order (EO) and public Department of Homeland Security (DHS) guidelines on immigration enforcement. I commented for the story, which you can read here.
The bottom line is that the memo shows that for months, ICE has been requiring agents to arrest all unauthorized immigrants whom they “encounter,” regardless of whether they are otherwise priorities for removal. Previously, ICE had admitted that it sometimes arrests non-prioritized immigrants, but this memo goes much further, requiring them to do so in all cases.
Presidential directives and DHS memos have given ICE plenty to work with. Both insist on prioritizing deportations but contain enough wiggle words like "may" and "shall" that ICE can toss prioritization out the window without severely distorting the guiding directives. But a plain reading of the obtained ICE memo shows the agency completely disregarding outside guidance. ICE would rather deploy its limited workforce as inefficiently as possible.
Under the Trump EO, no one is “exempt” from potential removal, but officers are instructed to use their discretion to focus on those who fit these priorities. Notably absent from this list: every unauthorized immigrant “encountered” by an ICE officer.
This wording is in the excutive order for two reasons: to avoid legal challenges and to prevent manpower waste. ICE apparently feels it's been ordered to toss out every immigrant agents come across, whether or not they pose a safety risk and/or have a criminal record.
The ICE memo [PDF] cuts the waffling fat from the EOs and directives:
Effective immediately ERO officers will take action against all removable aliens encountered in the course of their duties.
The memo belatedly tries to hedge this sentence by instructing officers to apply their better judgment to alien encounters. Personal discretion can be a wonderful tool, but it's blunted by the first sentence, which contains no wiggle words: only the word "will." Trying to reconcile contradictory instructions is more likely to result in officers feeling the first sentence overrides the guidance following it. ICE's new prime directive is REMOVE ALL.
As Cato's David Bier points out, the ICE memo has "rogue agency" written all over it.
The memo proves that the agency wants to have as few limits as possible on its authority, and it believes that no one in the White House or in DHS will stop them, even when it ignores their orders. This effect is not new to the Trump administration. ICE flouted the executive actions of President Obama as well. It is new, however, to see that the agency is spelling out its defiance in written instructions to its agents. This makes sense given that the agency’s performance metrics are mainly the quantity of removals, not the quality of removals.
When all you care about is numbers, safety is a distant priority. ICE won't be removing the worst of the worst. It may eventually, but only after it's booted everyone standing between it and the targets it's been ordered to remove.
Am I the only one that giggles when they use the word aliens while picturing govt agents fighting against aliens with alien teeth-filled tongues?
Re:
I tend to think of the aliens from X-COM: UFO Defense (1994 game; aka UFO: Enemy Unknown), largely because the first aliens you meet in that game are modeled clearly off the Roswell grays, and those the canonical alien for me.
Re:
I have to assume their duties include "delivering pizza", "laying pipe", and "cleaning pools".
Re: Re:
"Shall"
How is "shall" a "wiggle word"?
Re: "Shall"
You're obviously not an ICE agent.
Re: "Shall"
Re: Re: "Shall"
It's so funny to hear lefties pretending that enforcement of the existing law had to be "sold" to the Merican public.
"As Cato's David Bier points out, the ICE memo has "rogue agency" written all over it."
ICE still has an obligation to enforce the lawl, regardless of some perceived (by a lefty), or not, contradiction therewith from an executive order.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I am a very black and white person, but I don't think even close to the rest of you ignorant masses. Everything that looks grey is just an uneven distribution of a lot more blacks and whites to varying degrees.
Only the truly gray become blind to the black and the white.
Re:
Re:
Re:
Perhaps (officer) safety is the goal
Now anyone with economic terrorism on their mind need only start making phone calls to ICE.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
http://www.nbcnews.com/id/44981872/ns/us_news-life/
Sure?
Or (hastily dons tin-foil hat), an agency operating exactly as desired? The "president's" words on the subject lean more to what's actually happening than the EO, which is written that way because; "This wording is in the excutive [sic] order for two reasons: to avoid legal challenges and to prevent manpower waste."
Undocumented Immigrant = Illegal Immigrant
They need to be removed 100% of the time. Do it legally and you will have my support with calling out a bunch of assholes treating you like shit at the border, but I cannot feel sorry for people breaking the law directly like this.
I like it even more when people try to guilt trip you into letting them stay by saying, "think of the children" America is all they know, it is wrong to send them back like it is somehow our fault for their parents subjecting their children to that problem.
Yes, I feel sorry for the children, but the people you need to be getting pissed off at are the parents and yourselves for fomenting the illegal invasion of a country by trying to make it okay for them to come illegally!
Re:
Enforcing the law against illegals is not a bad thing.
Aren't you the dude on other threads talking about how regulations are evil? I guess we've found a regulation that you like, along with an enforcement agency that you like.
Funny that.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?
Techdirt is saying THE HELL WITH THE LAW.
Re: What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?
Re: Re: What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?
and please don't bs me with high prices. case on point are vermont apples picked by slave labor villagers brought from jamaica for the season. i am not making this up. are apples cheaper then?
Re: Re: What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?
Re: Re: What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?
Re: What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?
Lefties?
Ronald Reagan's Immigration Reform and Control Act in 1986 granted amnesty to approximately 3 million illegal immigrants who entered the United States prior to January 1, 1982.
Reagan's "Shining House on the Hill" speech was about opening the borders to all.
In 1990 President George H.W. Bush’s "Family Fairness" policy gave deferrals to 1.5 million spouses and children of immigrants given amnesty by Reagan in 1986.
In 2003/2004 it was Bush II's turn to push for immigration amnesty. Almost half the Republicans in the US Senate were public supporters of AgJobs bill.
The Republican platform committee independently made immigration amnesty part of the Republican platform in 2004. (PDF link to the platform. Refer to the "Supporting Humane and Legal Immigration" section, where they say "We don't support amnesty" while describing their amnesty.)
Bush II tried again in 2007. ("Republican former President George W. Bush's effort to create a path to legal status for immigrants in the United States unlawfully failed in 2007")
In the 2008 election it was McCain that wanted immigration amnesty.
In July 2010 it was Sarah Palin's turn on the Bill O'Reilly show. Her plan was to make all illegal immigrants register. Those that don't would be found and deported. Those that DO register would be allowed to continue to work in the US.
Rick Perry wrote an op-ed in the newspaper saying that he was open to Amnesty. He's given speeches supporting an open border. "We must say to every Texas child learning in a Texas classroom, 'we don’t care where you come from, but where you are going, and we are going to do everything we can to help you get there.' And that vision must include the children of undocumented workers." [...] "President Fox’s vision for an open border is a vision I embrace, as long as we demonstrate the will to address the obstacles to it."
In 2012 New Gingrich favored an amnesty for illegal immigrants who "may have earned the right to become legal."
In 2013 Ted Cruz fought for legalization (work permits and green cards but not citizenship) for 11 million illegal immigrants.
Oh, those gosh-darned lefties.
Re: Re: What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?
Re: What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?
The new sheriff, Paul Penzone, has also pledged to close Tent City, though last I heard the closure had been delayed. Which is pretty alarming given the heatwave we're experiencing.
Hypocrisy at it's finest.
Re: Hypocrisy at it's finest.
Yes the government is one giant hypocrisy machine but they are not deporting legal non-citizens or shall we say "documented immigrants" are they?
If my Native American blood is all that is necessary for me to speak to this issue then you are already long pass missing the point. Yes, I am actually part Native American too, enough to live on a reservation and register as well, but I refuse that because I view anyone with "special privileges" because of race as racism.
Re: Re: Hypocrisy at it's finest.
Re: Re: Re: Hypocrisy at it's finest.
Not at all! Heil Hitler!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hypocrisy at it's finest.
There is a difference between arresting people who are break a law and returning them to their country and placing them in a gas chamber and murdering them!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hypocrisy at it's finest.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hypocrisy at it's finest.
Sometimes there isn't.
Deportation vs. Genocide
From what I understand we're sending people back to some places in which they would be persecuted, or captured by criminal agencies and made either into slave labor or sexual slaves. Either way, they'll average less than seven years to live under those conditions.
ICE had already been deporting people to dangerous zones before with limited concern for those they deported, but now they're including people who were non-criminal here in the states, were brought here as children or are children now, but will be forced to follow their parents.
Is it an not an atrocity if the numbers massacred are not yet in the millions? Is it not an atrocity if we aren't the ones doing the gassing?
Hint: In Barbarossa, the German death squads would annihilate Jews and other Untermenschen by enlisting captured civilians to do it for them, usually by beating them to death. They'd be paid if they did, and punished for not doing so. Then the Nazis would scoff to themselves at the same peoples to for happily massacring their own. Fun history!
Huge numbers of illegal immigrants harm the economy
Re: Huge numbers of illegal immigrants harm the economy
Re: Re: Huge numbers of illegal immigrants harm the economy
Re:
'The land of the Free, Home of the Brave' has moved north a bit. Must be one of those climate change things.
Stupid Question...
No? Then why should we do all those things for them in this country?
And why would anyone complain about ICE doing their job for the first time in 8 years?
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
I though it was: Those who have the gold, make the rules.
Re:
Re:
"I really don't understand..."*
We know. Your position is simplistic and ignorant.
If you entered the country illegally then you are in the country illegally. Then you should be removed. Theres no ifs or buts about it. Its not fair to the people who did go through the legal process.
Re:
The problem is, well, reality.
1) There are parts of the country where farms depend on millions of undocumented workers in the country illegally. Which is why Reagan and Bush I passed amnesties, and Bush II, Palin, Cruz and others have supported amnesties.
2) Those in undocumented workers have families. Children. Which means you there are large numbers of now-adults in the country illegally, who didn't break the law, because they were brought in as children, and have only ever known life in America. And large numbers of children, born in America, whose parents could be deported. "Fair...?"
3) Trump's policies are making those undocumented workers easy prey for criminals. A rape victim won't go to police knowing that she'll be deported. Undocumented workers are afraid to enroll their children in school - even those born in America - which only leads to more problems for America down the road.
I don't understand why people get upset about deportations? The law is the law. If you don't like the law, don't ignore it, change the law. Until then, just shut the fuck up.
Re:
If you don't like illegal immigrants being deported, then have the law changed.
I don't understand why people get upset about deportations? The law is the law. If you don't like the law, don't ignore it, change the law. Until then, just shut the fuck up.
Does it not occur to you that the way in which you get the law changed is by speaking up about this stuff? How do you get the law changed when you "shut the fuck up"?
Re: Re:
Politicians (both Dems. and Republicans) have been ignoring the issue for many years. Neither have had the will to actually do anything about immigration, Dems want more of it but have refused to pass laws. Repubs. say they want less of it (but actually don't because it provides cheap labor) and both just ignore the laws that are on the books.
That is a horseshit way to run a country.
Re: Re: Re:
We are not those politicians, so our opinions on what should be law is independent of what that politicians have done or not done.
The president says that the priority will be illegal aliens who have committed severe crimes.
ICE says that if you happen to come across an illegal alien who should legal be removed, then remove them.
Those two statements are not incompatible and to write this alarmist article just shows that the author is writing from a position of severe bias.
Its like going out in a field with a metal detector and saying, "Set your detector to look for gold because that's your priority, but if you happen to trip over a silver coin, pick it up." Entirely normal combination of ideas.
Instead, the alarmist author shouts about rogue agencies because he has bought into the twisted interpretations of Obama. Under his weird rules "not a priority" meant agents were not allowed to enforce the law.
Re:
Re:
Geheime Staatspolizei? Weltanschauungen? Untermenschen?
Is it an appropriate time for a Godwin moment?
call a spade a spade
Re: call a spade a spade
For instance, people who were brought here as children. They did not choose to come here. They were brought by their parents. Their parents may be guilty of entering illegally, but the children aren't. And those children might now be adults who have only ever known life in the US.
Or children who are born here (which makes them legal citizens) from parents who were here illegally. If you deport their parents while their children are still under 18, you'll necessarily be kicking out the child along with them.
And most "undocumented immigrants" came here completely legally on a visa in the first place. They didn't illegally invade, they just illegally stayed too long.
Re: Re: call a spade a spade
Why should it matter how they got here, or when?
Re: Re: Re: call a spade a spade
You wouldn't understand.
Re: call a spade a spade
Re: call a spade a spade
The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850
You know the one, right? Passed as a compromise between the southern states and northern states in America, it enabled southern slave owners to hunt and recapture escaped slaves in northern territories, and required the people of said northern territories to assist them.
A 'quirk' of the law was that captured people weren't allowed to present evidence that they weren't an escaped slave, and that anyone participating in their capture got a monetary reward. You can guess what happened.
I went for a quick google, apparently the controls on deportation proceedings aren't that strong.
ICE can just pick someone up off the street if they think they might be in the country illegally or their credentials might be fake or whatnot, it's hard to get legal representation or prove your 'innocence' once you're in custody...
And, which sounds better? "We detained hundreds of illegal immigrants and deported every one of them." or "We detained hundreds of people, but it turned out most of them were really citizens so we had to let them go."?
Considering how little the normal cops in America admit to their mistakes...
Well, I dunno. Does anyone else see this going horribly wrong and hundreds or thousands of innocent people being chucked out of the country?
Re: The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850
This was my first glean of it. They'd assume I'm American because I'm white and talk like a California beach bum. But our hispanic friends don't have that advantage.
By federal law Americans are not required to carry state-issued identity, but that isn't going to stop ICE or the CBT from deporting anyone who doesn't have a card that says they're American.
And then the officers can easily lose the cards or dismiss them as fake.
Re: Re: The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850
Huge numbers of illegal immigrants harm the economy
