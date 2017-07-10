Daily Deal: Webtexttool Personal PLUS Plan >>
by Tim Cushing

Mon, Jul 10th 2017 9:27am


deportations, dhs, donald trump, executive orders, ice, immigration



ICE Says The Hell With The President, DHS; Orders Officers To Remove ALL Undocumented Immigrants

from the pretty-much-Eric-Cartman dept

The travel ban, extreme vetting, and vastly increased deportations of undocumented immigrants were all sold to us under the theory these methods would eject the worst of the worst from our country and keep those worsts from returning. In the president's own words, these tactics were not supposed to turn the entire US into Maricopa County, Arizona with a few thousand mini-Sheriff Arpaios running "get the brown out" fiefdoms.

That isn't how any of this has turned out. The travel ban the government's lawyers insist isn't a ban is being contested in court, even as the president himself repeatedly refers to it as a "ban." Extreme vetting has morphed into greater intrusiveness for everyone at the borders, even US citizens. The TSA -- under new DHS leadership -- has raised and abandoned a variety of new boarding measures, each one seemingly more invasive than the last.

Mission creep is the mission, as Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has (inadvertently) made clear.

A new document received by ProPublica under a Freedom of Information Act request demonstrates that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has adopted a policy that conflicts with both President Trump’s executive order (EO) and public Department of Homeland Security (DHS) guidelines on immigration enforcement. I commented for the story, which you can read here.

The bottom line is that the memo shows that for months, ICE has been requiring agents to arrest all unauthorized immigrants whom they “encounter,” regardless of whether they are otherwise priorities for removal. Previously, ICE had admitted that it sometimes arrests non-prioritized immigrants, but this memo goes much further, requiring them to do so in all cases.

Presidential directives and DHS memos have given ICE plenty to work with. Both insist on prioritizing deportations but contain enough wiggle words like "may" and "shall" that ICE can toss prioritization out the window without severely distorting the guiding directives. But a plain reading of the obtained ICE memo shows the agency completely disregarding outside guidance. ICE would rather deploy its limited workforce as inefficiently as possible.

Under the Trump EO, no one is “exempt” from potential removal, but officers are instructed to use their discretion to focus on those who fit these priorities. Notably absent from this list: every unauthorized immigrant “encountered” by an ICE officer.

This wording is in the excutive order for two reasons: to avoid legal challenges and to prevent manpower waste. ICE apparently feels it's been ordered to toss out every immigrant agents come across, whether or not they pose a safety risk and/or have a criminal record.

The ICE memo [PDF] cuts the waffling fat from the EOs and directives:

Effective immediately ERO officers will take action against all removable aliens encountered in the course of their duties.

The memo belatedly tries to hedge this sentence by instructing officers to apply their better judgment to alien encounters. Personal discretion can be a wonderful tool, but it's blunted by the first sentence, which contains no wiggle words: only the word "will." Trying to reconcile contradictory instructions is more likely to result in officers feeling the first sentence overrides the guidance following it. ICE's new prime directive is REMOVE ALL.

As Cato's David Bier points out, the ICE memo has "rogue agency" written all over it.

The memo proves that the agency wants to have as few limits as possible on its authority, and it believes that no one in the White House or in DHS will stop them, even when it ignores their orders. This effect is not new to the Trump administration. ICE flouted the executive actions of President Obama as well. It is new, however, to see that the agency is spelling out its defiance in written instructions to its agents. This makes sense given that the agency’s performance metrics are mainly the quantity of removals, not the quality of removals.

When all you care about is numbers, safety is a distant priority. ICE won't be removing the worst of the worst. It may eventually, but only after it's booted everyone standing between it and the targets it's been ordered to remove.

Reader Comments

  icon
    Ninja (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 8:42am

    "Effective immediately ERO officers will take action against all removable aliens encountered in the course of their duties."

    Am I the only one that giggles when they use the word aliens while picturing govt agents fighting against aliens with alien teeth-filled tongues?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 10:03am

      Re:

      Am I the only one ...

      I tend to think of the aliens from X-COM: UFO Defense (1994 game; aka UFO: Enemy Unknown), largely because the first aliens you meet in that game are modeled clearly off the Roswell grays, and those the canonical alien for me.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
      ryuugami, 10 Jul 2017 @ 10:17am

      Re:

      I probably would, but I never got that far; I ROFLed too much at the words "ERO officers".

      I have to assume their duties include "delivering pizza", "laying pipe", and "cleaning pools".

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 9:44am

    "Shall"

    Both insist on prioritizing deportations but contain enough wiggle words like "may" and "shall"

How is "shall" a "wiggle word"?

    How is "shall" a "wiggle word"?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 10:38am

      Re: "Shall"

      How is "shall" a "wiggle word"?

      You're obviously not an ICE agent.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
      onthewaterfront, 10 Jul 2017 @ 10:42am

      Re: "Shall"

      I agree "Shall" is the opposite of a "wiggle word", I think the author meant "should".

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      icon
        JoeCool (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 11:32am

        Re: Re: "Shall"

        No, shall is a GREAT wiggle word since people think it means you're required to do something due to the way their parents/teachers used it - you SHALL clean your room! You SHALL do your homework. But look at the word more closely - shall really only means that the actions will occur SOME TIME IN THE FUTURE. It's like telling someone "I'll get to it tomorrow," only better since you didn't actually specify WHEN in the future you'll do it.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    The law, 10 Jul 2017 @ 9:47am

    "The travel ban, extreme vetting, and vastly increased deportations of undocumented immigrants were all sold to us under the theory these methods would eject the worst of the worst from our country and keep those worsts from returning."

    It's so funny to hear lefties pretending that enforcement of the existing law had to be "sold" to the Merican public.

    "As Cato's David Bier points out, the ICE memo has "rogue agency" written all over it."

    ICE still has an obligation to enforce the lawl, regardless of some perceived (by a lefty), or not, contradiction therewith from an executive order.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 9:55am

      Re:

      It's not surprising that your thinking is so...black and white.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 10:00am

        Re: Re:

        same as yours, apparently

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 10:12am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Wow, good one.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 10:32am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            it usually takes a person that sees things in black or white to recognize another black and white person.

            I am a very black and white person, but I don't think even close to the rest of you ignorant masses. Everything that looks grey is just an uneven distribution of a lot more blacks and whites to varying degrees.

            Only the truly gray become blind to the black and the white.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 11:15am

      Re:

      Lawl lol

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    icon
      JMT (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 3:43pm

      Re:

      You seem to have the same limited and simplistic thinking as ICE. Concepts such as cost-benefit analysis and allocation of limited resources appear to be foreign to you and them. Not to mention government agents doing exactly what politicians promised they would not do. This is an authoritarian agency flexing it's muscles against the easy targets, just like the FBI duping simpletons into becoming 'terrorists' because finding real terrorists is just too hard.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 6:31pm

      Re:

      And what do we americans say to the elitist new world order treasonous agendists.. are they not aliens? Its good to hear some in the government acting with some common sense anywho..

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 9:52am

    Perhaps (officer) safety is the goal

    If we assume a general correlation between priority removals and "dangerous" immigrants, then it's far safer for officers to arrest a large number of non-priority removals (who are assumed to be relatively low danger to anyone, but importantly to the officer) than to arrest even a small number of priority removals (who, by public relations definitions are the dangerous violent criminals). Even better, if they can catch enough non-priority removals, they can fill up their local holding space, and then plead that they just can't catch any more immigrants of either type because there's nowhere to put them (until the deportation backlog catches up, which may take months or years). Each of these individually makes the immigration officers safer, and taken together makes them much safer. Thus, (officer) safety is absolutely the goal. ;)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 9:55am

    In some areas, American farms depend on a couple million undocumented agriculture workers and their families.

    Now anyone with economic terrorism on their mind need only start making phone calls to ICE.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  icon
    Not an Electronic Rodent (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 9:57am

    Sure?

    As Cato's David Bier points out, the ICE memo has "rogue agency" written all over it.

    Or (hastily dons tin-foil hat), an agency operating exactly as desired? The "president's" words on the subject lean more to what's actually happening than the EO, which is written that way because; "This wording is in the excutive [sic] order for two reasons: to avoid legal challenges and to prevent manpower waste."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 9:58am

    Enforcing the law against illegals is not a bad thing.

    Undocumented Immigrant = Illegal Immigrant

    They need to be removed 100% of the time. Do it legally and you will have my support with calling out a bunch of assholes treating you like shit at the border, but I cannot feel sorry for people breaking the law directly like this.

    I like it even more when people try to guilt trip you into letting them stay by saying, "think of the children" America is all they know, it is wrong to send them back like it is somehow our fault for their parents subjecting their children to that problem.

    Yes, I feel sorry for the children, but the people you need to be getting pissed off at are the parents and yourselves for fomenting the illegal invasion of a country by trying to make it okay for them to come illegally!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 11:37am

      Re:

      Enforcing the law against illegals is not a bad thing.

      Aren't you the dude on other threads talking about how regulations are evil? I guess we've found a regulation that you like, along with an enforcement agency that you like.

      Funny that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 4:47pm

        Re: Re:

        mr masnick, when you forget your documents at home while driving to work, you are undocumented. when you cross border illegally, you are illegal.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 6:44pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Why would ICE come to place of work if someone left their documentation at home? How would they know you forgot it?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 6:39pm

        Re: Re:

        It might be that we Americans don't get to hear about government agencies nowadays making too much sense if you're on the oppressed side of the fence.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 10:00am

    What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?

    Millions have been legalized already, and it's plenty. Just cut it down to LEGAL numbers, fine with me and most. But draw the line at ILLEGAL.

    Techdirt is saying THE HELL WITH THE LAW.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 10:14am

      Re: What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?

      It probably has something to do with not being afraid of scary brown people taking the jobs you wouldn't do anyway.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 4:56pm

        Re: Re: What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?

        ... just pay fair, and you will get worker.

        and please don't bs me with high prices. case on point are vermont apples picked by slave labor villagers brought from jamaica for the season. i am not making this up. are apples cheaper then?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 5:00pm

        Re: Re: What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?

        there are 30k+ h1b workers in jersey city, nj at any given time. that means there was not a single american person willing to take any of these jobs before them. really?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 6:49pm

        Re: Re: What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?

        Lefties in DC use those illegals and undocumented for all the slave labor they can enjoy without having to keep tax records for them.. Duh! / sorry!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 10:40am

      Re: What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?

      Lefties?

      Ronald Reagan's Immigration Reform and Control Act in 1986 granted amnesty to approximately 3 million illegal immigrants who entered the United States prior to January 1, 1982.

      Reagan's "Shining House on the Hill" speech was about opening the borders to all.

      In 1990 President George H.W. Bush’s "Family Fairness" policy gave deferrals to 1.5 million spouses and children of immigrants given amnesty by Reagan in 1986.

      In 2003/2004 it was Bush II's turn to push for immigration amnesty. Almost half the Republicans in the US Senate were public supporters of AgJobs bill.

      The Republican platform committee independently made immigration amnesty part of the Republican platform in 2004. (PDF link to the platform. Refer to the "Supporting Humane and Legal Immigration" section, where they say "We don't support amnesty" while describing their amnesty.)

      Bush II tried again in 2007. ("Republican former President George W. Bush's effort to create a path to legal status for immigrants in the United States unlawfully failed in 2007")

      In the 2008 election it was McCain that wanted immigration amnesty.

      In July 2010 it was Sarah Palin's turn on the Bill O'Reilly show. Her plan was to make all illegal immigrants register. Those that don't would be found and deported. Those that DO register would be allowed to continue to work in the US.

      Rick Perry wrote an op-ed in the newspaper saying that he was open to Amnesty. He's given speeches supporting an open border. "We must say to every Texas child learning in a Texas classroom, 'we don’t care where you come from, but where you are going, and we are going to do everything we can to help you get there.' And that vision must include the children of undocumented workers." [...] "President Fox’s vision for an open border is a vision I embrace, as long as we demonstrate the will to address the obstacles to it."

      In 2012 New Gingrich favored an amnesty for illegal immigrants who "may have earned the right to become legal."

      In 2013 Ted Cruz fought for legalization (work permits and green cards but not citizenship) for 11 million illegal immigrants.

      Oh, those gosh-darned lefties.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Ninja (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 12:19pm

        Re: Re: What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?

        No mercy!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 11:18am

      Re: What is it that "lefties" don't get about "illegal"? Why are they so dead set on getting immigrants into what they claim is an unjust country?

      If only those illegals used a VPN we would never be able to find them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Thad, 10 Jul 2017 @ 10:27am

    FYI, Arpaio was voted out of office in November, and is currently awaiting a verdict in his criminal contempt-of-court trial, for continuing his anti-immigrant actions after he was ordered to stop by the DoJ.

    The new sheriff, Paul Penzone, has also pledged to close Tent City, though last I heard the closure had been delayed. Which is pretty alarming given the heatwave we're experiencing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 10:32am

    Hypocrisy at it's finest.

    because I am 99.99% sure that all the ICE officers, and 100% sure that White House officials are 100% Native Americans.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 10:36am

      Re: Hypocrisy at it's finest.

      non-sequitur to the extreme.

      Yes the government is one giant hypocrisy machine but they are not deporting legal non-citizens or shall we say "documented immigrants" are they?

      If my Native American blood is all that is necessary for me to speak to this issue then you are already long pass missing the point. Yes, I am actually part Native American too, enough to live on a reservation and register as well, but I refuse that because I view anyone with "special privileges" because of race as racism.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 11:24am

        Re: Re: Hypocrisy at it's finest.

        It's a special privilege for a group of people to have their own country?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 12:00pm

          Re: Re: Re: Hypocrisy at it's finest.

          It's a special privilege for a group of people to have their own country?

          Not at all! Heil Hitler!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Bill Silverstein (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 1:29pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Hypocrisy at it's finest.

            How dare you compare the deportation of people who broke the law and are in this country ILLEGALLY to the systematic MURDER of 6 million people you racist piece of crap!

            There is a difference between arresting people who are break a law and returning them to their country and placing them in a gas chamber and murdering them!

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 2:14pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hypocrisy at it's finest.

              I think he's referring to all the antisemitism directed at Israel by people who believe the Jewish people have no right to have their own country.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Thad, 10 Jul 2017 @ 4:17pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hypocrisy at it's finest.

              Sometimes there isn't.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Uriel-238 (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 5:49pm

              Deportation vs. Genocide

              From what I understand we're sending people back to some places in which they would be persecuted, or captured by criminal agencies and made either into slave labor or sexual slaves. Either way, they'll average less than seven years to live under those conditions.

              ICE had already been deporting people to dangerous zones before with limited concern for those they deported, but now they're including people who were non-criminal here in the states, were brought here as children or are children now, but will be forced to follow their parents.

              Is it an not an atrocity if the numbers massacred are not yet in the millions? Is it not an atrocity if we aren't the ones doing the gassing?

              Hint: In Barbarossa, the German death squads would annihilate Jews and other Untermenschen by enlisting captured civilians to do it for them, usually by beating them to death. They'd be paid if they did, and punished for not doing so. Then the Nazis would scoff to themselves at the same peoples to for happily massacring their own. Fun history!

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    tin-foil-hat, 10 Jul 2017 @ 10:40am

    Huge numbers of illegal immigrants harm the economy

    Illegal immigrants or even foreign contractors with less skin in the game than amfomestic worker, apply downward pressure on wages. I don't agree with racist, nationalist policies or not prioritizing efforts which is just stupid. However the belief that they're here doing jobs Americans won't do is simply not true. There are millions of uneducated, unskilled people in the US and low wage, unskilled jobs to be filled. A glut of unskilled people available to fill those jobs ensures that employers will have no incentive to improve the conditions of these jobs, not even a little. HIb visas provided to skilled workers in just a fraction of the number of unskilled illegal immigrants affects the employment of tech workers noticibly. Their presence in the country absolutely affects the economy. Middle class people are out of touch with the reality of the working poor in my opinion.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 12:22pm

      Re: Huge numbers of illegal immigrants harm the economy

      Really? I know some people that went to the US illegally (and managed to make it legal later) were earning twice or even 3 times what they got for the same type of labor here simply because Americans don't want to take those less-than-honorable jobs (ie: gardening, babysitting and others). In fact there have been studies that suggest the opposite.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 12:44pm

        Re: Re: Huge numbers of illegal immigrants harm the economy

        By marrying Donald Trump, Melania Trump has embodied the plight of immigrants who take on the difficult jobs that Americans just aren't willing to do.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 10:57am

    but of course the USA is still 'The land of the Free, Home of the Brave'! who would think otherwise? after all, we ousted the rule of England, fought against the Nazis and Japanese to achieve what we have become today!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bruce C., 10 Jul 2017 @ 11:05am

    Stupid Question...

    Is "will take action" necessarily a synonym for detention/deportation, or could it refer to administrative actions like hearings, summons, etc.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 11:18am

    Can Americans "flee" our "war torn streets" (South Chicago) to get sanctuary and entitlements in Mexico? Can we expect Mexico to provide classes in English and free college tuition to our children? Will Mexican citizens share their identities so hard-working undocumented Mexicans can pay their taxes and receive refunds?

    No? Then why should we do all those things for them in this country?

    And why would anyone complain about ICE doing their job for the first time in 8 years?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 11:24am

      Re:

      Sorry gonna have to stop you there. You've gotten so much straw all over that post, that it now constitutes a fire hazard.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 11:26am

      Re:

      Because they believe that the illegal immigrant population is a non-problem, and deporting them only creates problems?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 11:44am

      Re:

      One would think you've never heard of the Golden Rule: Treat others the way you wish to be treated yourself. It's a very simple rule that doesn't appeal to religion or politics or any other institution. It's a simple acknowledgement that if you want things to change, it has to start SOMEWHERE.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 12:03pm

        Re: Re:

        One would think you've never heard of the Golden Rule:

        I though it was: Those who have the gold, make the rules.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Matthew M Bennett, 10 Jul 2017 @ 11:39am

    I really don't understand how deporting illegal immigrant could ever be controversial. They're here illegally. That's it. Kick 'em out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 11:40am

    Umm whats the problem here?

    If you entered the country illegally then you are in the country illegally. Then you should be removed. Theres no ifs or buts about it. Its not fair to the people who did go through the legal process.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 12:42pm

      Re:

      The problem is, well, reality.

      1) There are parts of the country where farms depend on millions of undocumented workers in the country illegally. Which is why Reagan and Bush I passed amnesties, and Bush II, Palin, Cruz and others have supported amnesties.

      2) Those in undocumented workers have families. Children. Which means you there are large numbers of now-adults in the country illegally, who didn't break the law, because they were brought in as children, and have only ever known life in America. And large numbers of children, born in America, whose parents could be deported. "Fair...?"

      3) Trump's policies are making those undocumented workers easy prey for criminals. A rape victim won't go to police knowing that she'll be deported. Undocumented workers are afraid to enroll their children in school - even those born in America - which only leads to more problems for America down the road.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 11:44am

    If you don't like illegal immigrants being deported, then have the law changed.

    I don't understand why people get upset about deportations? The law is the law. If you don't like the law, don't ignore it, change the law. Until then, just shut the fuck up.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 1:02pm

      Re:

      If you don't like illegal immigrants being deported, then have the law changed.

      I don't understand why people get upset about deportations? The law is the law. If you don't like the law, don't ignore it, change the law. Until then, just shut the fuck up.

      Does it not occur to you that the way in which you get the law changed is by speaking up about this stuff? How do you get the law changed when you "shut the fuck up"?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 1:19pm

        Re: Re:

        Speaking up about it is fine, great, bravo.

        Politicians (both Dems. and Republicans) have been ignoring the issue for many years. Neither have had the will to actually do anything about immigration, Dems want more of it but have refused to pass laws. Repubs. say they want less of it (but actually don't because it provides cheap labor) and both just ignore the laws that are on the books.

        That is a horseshit way to run a country.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 2:19pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          And your reply is a non-sequitur.

          We are not those politicians, so our opinions on what should be law is independent of what that politicians have done or not done.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Tom Z, 10 Jul 2017 @ 12:43pm

    The entire premise of this article is based on deliberate obtuseness.

    The president says that the priority will be illegal aliens who have committed severe crimes.
    ICE says that if you happen to come across an illegal alien who should legal be removed, then remove them.

    Those two statements are not incompatible and to write this alarmist article just shows that the author is writing from a position of severe bias.

    Its like going out in a field with a metal detector and saying, "Set your detector to look for gold because that's your priority, but if you happen to trip over a silver coin, pick it up." Entirely normal combination of ideas.

    Instead, the alarmist author shouts about rogue agencies because he has bought into the twisted interpretations of Obama. Under his weird rules "not a priority" meant agents were not allowed to enforce the law.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 1:29pm

    Geheime Staatspolizei? Weltanschauungen? Untermenschen?

    Is it an appropriate time for a Godwin moment?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    john, 10 Jul 2017 @ 1:31pm

    call a spade a spade

    They are not "undocumented immigrants", they are illegal invaders.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 2:25pm

      Re: call a spade a spade

      Except of course for all the people who have committed no crime, not even the crime of entering the country illegally.

      For instance, people who were brought here as children. They did not choose to come here. They were brought by their parents. Their parents may be guilty of entering illegally, but the children aren't. And those children might now be adults who have only ever known life in the US.

      Or children who are born here (which makes them legal citizens) from parents who were here illegally. If you deport their parents while their children are still under 18, you'll necessarily be kicking out the child along with them.

      And most "undocumented immigrants" came here completely legally on a visa in the first place. They didn't illegally invade, they just illegally stayed too long.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 3:34pm

        Re: Re: call a spade a spade

        Yes they are. If they aren't U.S. citizens, and are here - without a visa, etc..., then they are illegal aliens and should be deported.

        Why should it matter how they got here, or when?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2017 @ 2:27pm

      Re: call a spade a spade

      So, if you want to call a spade a spade, then it's more like "over-stayers"

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JMT (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 4:03pm

      Re: call a spade a spade

      Calling undocumented immigrants "invaders" is not calling a spade a spade, it's calling a spade a screwdriver. Related only in the vaguest sense, but not even close to the same thing.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Daydream, 10 Jul 2017 @ 4:15pm

    The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850

    That's what I'm reminded of by this post, for some reason.

    You know the one, right? Passed as a compromise between the southern states and northern states in America, it enabled southern slave owners to hunt and recapture escaped slaves in northern territories, and required the people of said northern territories to assist them.
    A 'quirk' of the law was that captured people weren't allowed to present evidence that they weren't an escaped slave, and that anyone participating in their capture got a monetary reward. You can guess what happened.


    I went for a quick google, apparently the controls on deportation proceedings aren't that strong.
    ICE can just pick someone up off the street if they think they might be in the country illegally or their credentials might be fake or whatnot, it's hard to get legal representation or prove your 'innocence' once you're in custody...

    And, which sounds better? "We detained hundreds of illegal immigrants and deported every one of them." or "We detained hundreds of people, but it turned out most of them were really citizens so we had to let them go."?
    Considering how little the normal cops in America admit to their mistakes...

    Well, I dunno. Does anyone else see this going horribly wrong and hundreds or thousands of innocent people being chucked out of the country?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 10 Jul 2017 @ 5:52pm

      Re: The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850

      This was my first glean of it. They'd assume I'm American because I'm white and talk like a California beach bum. But our hispanic friends don't have that advantage.

      By federal law Americans are not required to carry state-issued identity, but that isn't going to stop ICE or the CBT from deporting anyone who doesn't have a card that says they're American.

      And then the officers can easily lose the cards or dismiss them as fake.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        tin-foil-hat, 10 Jul 2017 @ 7:16pm

        Re: Re: The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850

        Dismissing them as fake has already happened. American citizens have been deported (exiled) to Mexico, including a developmentally challenged man whose family had a hard time finding him in Mexico. They sued and won.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    tin-foil-hat, 10 Jul 2017 @ 6:34pm

    Huge numbers of illegal immigrants harm the economy

    There is no doubt that immigrants contribute but that doesn't mean they're presence is benign. For one thing I don't think local police should deal with immigration issues. Period. They have other priorities. Secondly, I believe the single focus on punishing/deporting immigrants while not creating a disincentive to employers is idiotic. Doing nothing (amnesty is worse than doing nothing) is not an option. I'm not going to say "illegal is Illegal" because it doesn't address the nuances of everybody's case. Next time a crew of landscapers comes to your house or you stay in a hotel, if you pay attention you'll see there are Americans doing those jobs. These are America's working poor. Employers would have to compete for those workers if there weren't enough of them but when you have 8 million additional people available for those jobs it affects the economy negatively. Not for the upper and middle classes but the poorest of the poor in the US. Anyone who thinks having 8 million (conservative estimate) illegal immigrants living here has no effect or a positive effect on the economy is in denial.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


