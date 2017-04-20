162 Tech Companies Tell Appeals Court That Trump's 2nd Travel Ban Is Illegal
As you'll recall, back in early February, over 100 tech companies signed onto an amicus brief, arguing that President Trump's initial plan to bar immigration from certain countries was unconstitutional and illegal. A month later, a smaller group of companies signed onto an amicus brief in the district court in Hawaii concerning the revised travel ban (and a few people noted that some of the companies that signed onto the first brief had not signed onto the second one -- wondering if that meant many companies weren't as worried about the revised ban. Except, yesterday an even larger group of tech companies (162 in total) signed onto a new amicus brief for the 4th Circuit court of appeals which is the next appeals court hearing a case on the revised travel ban. And, yes, we at the Copia Institute signed onto this one as well (we also signed onto the first two).
It seems likely that some companies just sat out the Hawaii case because it's in a district court, and amicus briefs aren't always as welcome in district courts, and some lawyers view them as wasteful at that stage. Amicus briefs tend to really only matter in appeals courts (or, of course, the Supreme Court). You can read the full brief here (or below), as it makes the case that even the revised ban doesn't solve the problems of the original ban. It's worth reading carefully. It's good to see all of these companies continue to stand up for what's right, especially when it would be easy to sit back, do nothing, and play nice with the new administration.
And, because I know that some people will insist that the only reason that tech companies have signed onto this is because it gets them cheap labor or some other such criticisms, I can assure you that in many cases, the participation in these amicus briefs is being driven by the employees at these companies, demanding that management stand up and speak out, rather than a top down decision. Many people feel strongly -- as I do -- that being a country that is welcoming to immigrants is an important part of being American. No one's arguing that there shouldn't be background checks and "vetting" and the like -- but the executive order goes way beyond that.
Re:
Not enough.
A majority according to the rules of American elections voted for Trump's quite explicit agenda.
At any rate, the historical perspective of being (U.S.) American is to welcome immigrants and slaughter the natives.
Re: Not enough.
Re: Not enough.
Trump actually lost the majority so no, it was not a majority. That said, the Electoral College was explicitly established to prevent the Office of the President from being a Popularity Contest, ON PURPOSE!!! I know that education in America is a joke, but damn!
Re: Re: Not enough.
Re: Re: Not enough.
Re: Re: Re: Not enough.
Re: Re: Re: Not enough.
You need to make up your mind, which is more important, states rights or the rights of the people in the states?
First you say that it's not fair that a larger state(california in your example) could be able to 'negate the votes of multiple other states', and then you seem to say that it doesn't matter what the popular vote(that is what the majority wanted) was because... reasons?
It's just slightly absurd to claim on one hand that one larger state shouldn't be able to 'negate' several smaller states, while at the same time holding out that it doesn't/shouldn't matter what the majority of voters wanted because that's not important.
Re: Re: Not enough.
No Hidden Agenda here!
the right to sign on as indentured servants for us!
There is NOTHING unconstitutional about Trump's ban.
There could be something illegal going on.
I am sick and tired of people shitting on the Constitution. The means the Government AND you fucking ignorant plebs.
The Government keeps pretending that it does not protect as much as it should protect.
The shitizens keep pretending that it protects MORE than it actually protects.
The constitution provides no protections for immigrants from shit policy. The Constitution only protects citizens!
If you are willing to fuck with and twist the constitution then you have no grounds to bitch when others do the same!
Re: No Hidden Agenda here!
The Constitution protects both People (everywhere) and Citizens, and often that is specifically mentioned in the article to separate out which matters.
So Mr No Hidden agenda, you may want to read the Constitution first.
Re: No Hidden Agenda here!
Re: No Hidden Agenda here!
Incorrect. Immigrants are protected by the Constitution vs. deprivation of life, liberty or property without due process of law. They have freedom of speech and religion, and if arrested, a right to a Miranda warning.
The big exception is that they're not allowed to vote in state and national elections.
This is the same for undocumented immigrants except for a further exception; they get almost no due process in removal proceedings.
Of those that did, a plurality voted against his agenda.
You need to pull your head out of your Liberal ass and use common sense.
Re:
We do not need to let people from terror prone countries into our country without proper vetting (which these countries cannot provide us with the needed information to conduct).
But you mouthbreathing rednecks have all your guns! Even the ones that are fucking crazy! What the fucking fuck are you fully armed pussies so afraid of?
Lemme guess....people with a full mouth of teeth?
Re:
It helps if you read the article, all of it, before commenting, especially if you're going to start your comment by calling someone else an idiot.
No one's arguing that there shouldn't be background checks and "vetting" and the like -- but the executive order goes way beyond that.
Re:
Re: Re:
Everyone uses the exception (highly skilled individuals) to talk about immigration while ignoring the fact that they want to let in the uneducated and untalented.
The H1B is a joke used pretty much only to bring in low paid talent, and this condemnation comes from the guy that wrote the law.
Tech companies are pretty much white men, rich white men. Rich white men who employ other white men and only want immigrants so they can pay lower wages. Fuck you tech companies.
Re:
Re:
Try applying that to gun laws or any number of other things.
