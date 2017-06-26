To Keep The Skies Safe, The TSA Wants To Know What You're Reading
The TSA continues to expand the intrusiveness of its searches, supposedly justified by an increased threat to air travel that doesn't seem to have materialized. In fact, the TSA has admitted attacks on airplanes are the threat voted Least Likely To Occur. One only needs to look at the recent string of terrorist attacks to see there are far more efficient ways to attack the populace than purchasing a ticket and making your way past security.
Nevertheless, the charade continues, only with more of it as often as possible. Fliers are now being asked to stow explosive batteries in the cargo hold and liquid limits are still being enforced to ensure dangerous things like medication and breast milk aren't brought on board.
Now, the TSA wants to know what you're reading. As airlines have increased rates for checked bags, travellers are packing more and more into their carry-on luggage. This is causing problems for the TSA's X-ray machines, which are having more trouble discerning what's actually being carried in passengers' bags. The densest materials are the hardest to "see" through, so TSA agents will now be demanding access to reading materials travelers are carrying.
The TSA is testing new requirements that passengers remove books and other paper goods from their carry-on baggage when going through airline security. Given the sensitivity of our reading choices, this raises privacy concerns.
Tests of the policy are underway in some small airports around the country, and DHS Secretary John Kelly recently said that “we might, and likely will” apply the policy nationwide. “What we’re doing now is working out the tactics, techniques, and procedures, if you will, in a few airports, to find out exactly how to do that with the least amount of inconvenience to the traveler,” he told Fox News. The policy may also apply to food items.
There's no good reason for the government to know what you're reading. In fact, as the ACLU points out in this post, there are protections in place to prevent the government from obtaining that information.
[T]here is a long history of special legal protection for the privacy of one’s reading habits in the United States, not only through numerous Supreme Court and other court decisions, but also through state laws that criminalize the violation of public library reading privacy or require a warrant to obtain book sales, rental, or lending records.
But, as government lawyers have reminded citizens, travelling via air is a privilege, not a right, even in a country where someone's destination might be 3,000 miles away. (Travelling by car has its own set of Fourth Amendment problems. It's also far more dangerous. Deciding to drive not only takes longer, but subjects people to a whole new set of issues.) The decision to fly means allowing the government to do whatever it wants to make flying secure, even if nearly everything it does has zero effect on curbing terrorist activity.
There are plenty of reasons people might not want to share their reading habits with other fliers in eyesight of the examination are, much less a bunch of government employees with the power to detain people for almost any reason. It's not just about hiding trashy novels from TSA agents. It's about any number of reading materials that could subject to additional scrutiny by the government.
For example, in 2010 the ACLU sued on behalf of a man who was abusively interrogated, handcuffed, and detained for nearly five hours because he was carrying a set of Arabic-language flash cards and a book critical of U.S. foreign policy. We also know that the DHS database known as the “Automated Targeting System,” which tracks information on international travelers, has included notations in travelers’ permanent files about controversial books in their possession.
Since the searches aren't limited to books, but any set of papers flagged by scanners, lawyers carrying privileged legal documents might find themselves having to hand these over to TSA agents to page through. Reading anything about national security and/or terrorism is likely to result in enhanced screening efforts and (possibly) missed flights. The government has no right to know what you're reading, but it has the right to make you hand over everything you're hoping to carry onboard to do with it what it pleases. This includes adding travellers to secret lists that are almost impossible to be removed from or simply asking a bunch of irrelevant questions based on the incredibly faulty premise that terrorists would read certain materials when engaged in acts of terrorism.
The ACLU suggests two things the TSA can do to minimize privacy violations. One would be strict policies and new training procedures to better ensure travelers' privacy and to prevent the additional search from becoming a handy way to increase detentions and add travelers to secret lists.
The second thing would be more along the privacy lines voluntarily adopted by companies selling and shipping sensitive goods: the plain brown packaging program. Travellers should be allowed to use plain book covers to obscure titles and other sensitive information while still allowing agents to verify the books are just books and not, say, sheets of explosives or hollowed-out weapons containers. The TSA should only be interested in ensuring a book is a book. It should have zero interest in the title or content of travellers' reading materials.
X-ray machines are supposed to minimize intrusiveness by allowing travellers to keep their bags closed. The TSA is undoing this small privacy protection step-by-step, with books and other papers following electronic devices onto X-ray belts and into the hands of TSA agents. If the TSA is honest about its reasons for examining books separately, the lack of exterior identifying information shouldn't pose a problem. If it does, the TSA (or the agent performing the search) has ulterior motives and should be prevented from stripping away yet another layer of personal privacy at security checkpoints.
Re:
Re: Re:
Fill your carry-ons with weird adult novels, like wingfic or dinosaur romance. Make you're prepared to recommend them at great length and detail.
Re: democracy is sad
But "it" was delivered by the democratic-process that everyone strongly praises.
All Presidents, Congress-persons, Supreme Court Justices, and media endorse TSA general search authority. Do you have some objection to democracy?
Re: Re: democracy is sad
Do you have some objection to democracy?
The beauty of democracy is that you can object to it's results without rejecting their source. That's actually the entire basis of democracy, that each member has separate opinions about everything but only the more popular opinions are implemented.
Re: democracy is sad
No, the entire basis of democracy is majority-rule -- that a numerical group majority inherently has the ethical right to forcibly impose its will on the group's minorites.
51 people force the other 49 to obey them.
(or in the U.S. plurality system -- 5 to 33 people force the remaining majority of people to obey)
Re: Re: democracy is sad
That's actually the entire basis of democracy, that each member has separate opinions about everything but only the more popular opinions are implemented.
the entire basis of democracy is majority-rule
Thank you for rewriting my sentence in short form. As Pascal would say, [I didn't have time to make it shorter].
Re: Re: democracy is sad
Democracies never last because they will only commit suicide.
Re: Re: democracy is sad
The US and every other democracy have things to prevent "The Tyranny of the Majority." A Constitution. A Bill or Charter of Rights. A very large body of established law. All of which put strict limits on the ability of the majority to dictate to minorities and individuals.
Re: democracy is sad
Wrong!
4th Amendment expressly PROHIBITS the general, warrantless searches conducted by TSA -- but it has no effect at all.
Re: Re: democracy is sad
Because people are okay with destroying protections when it serves their political purposes. They just never realize that it always comes back to bite them on the ass.
For example, the Religious right's assault on the 1st with free speech regarding the 7 words you cannot say on public TV are just as wrong as the Religious left's assault on the 2nd with gun control.
I have only met 1 other citizen of the US face to face that fully supports the Constitution in my lifetime. Most other will happily sacrifice any number of the other protections if it served their politics.
If you have enough intellectual dishonesty to allow just a single right be trampled "for any reason" then you have no standing to complain about other when they trample the rights you "happen" to agree with.
Re: Re: democracy is sad
I mean, sure, you won't be allowed on the commercial flight. But getting on the flight was never a right. You can still get in your own private aircraft and fly to your destination.
Re: Re: Re: democracy is sad
But getting on the flight was never a right.
I mean, there's a strong argument that the right "to peaceably assemble" would necessarily include the right to travel to said assemblies using reasonable methods of transport.
Re: Re: Re: democracy is sad
Re: Re: democracy is sad
Re: Re: Re: democracy is sad
Now that we've got the useless rhetoric out of the way...
Re: Re: Re: Re: democracy is sad
An observation from the Dune series.
Re: An observation from the Dune series.
Re: An observation from the Dune series.
Re: An observation from the Dune series.
Market for book covers
Titles, such as "Becoming a TSA agent and dealing with the loss of I.Q. thereafter" or "The TSA catalog of resellable confiscated goods" would be neat for book covers...!
Re: Market for book covers
Re: Market for book covers
The new title & cover: Advanced Steganography
Re: Market for book covers
Of course you'd paint a big target on your back but never mind, at least your flight would not include cavity searches.
"Pedophiles in the TSA"
or
"Confiscating Property the TSA Way"
No terrorist is going to have a card with tick off instructions of, make it past security, get on plane, sit near wing, count to 100,000 , ignite the bombs, make sure to scream god is great.
Ken White (Popehat) had posted on twitter when he ran afoul of the TSA when he was flying to trial. The notes binder fell open onto a page with a diagram of a weapon. It took a supervisor and much time to decide it wasn't a threat to the flight. From the agency that seized the plastic weapon a childs GI Joe was holding because it was a weapon & "rocket shaped" camera lens dusters... do we really want them to have the right to dick people over because they think the book is bad & should be banned?
(Kens Tweet Thread with Bonus responses from others who have been singled out because of books)
https://twitter.com/Popehat/status/879111420675108865
This is just trying to expand the theatre du security to make it more acceptable. Once they get it here, they will expand and expand for less actual security returns but more ways to hassle citizens & justify searches & seizures.
Yes and No
(Of course, if a dozen terrorists get together on the same flight with 4 oz. apiece, that could make a fairly hefty batch of explosive.)
Similarly, requiring travelers to haul out their dense materials for closer examination makes sense. I had that happen on recent flight - I have a large collection of US coins culled from Canadian tills where I work. Exchange them at par,30% profit! but a big wad of metal, of course they want to look.
Similarly, the zero tolerance policies - like all such - need a degree of common sense. If GI Joe's gun couldn't be mistaken for a deadly weapon, then who cares? (Or Kelly Osborne's half-inch gun-shaped flat bracelet charm) But weapons come in all shapes and sizes, better to err on the side of caution.
I do seriously wonder about the content though. If you don't read Arabic, then why is *any* Arabic material automatically suspect? Over a billion people have a holy book written in Arabic. Is "Eyewitness Illustrated Guide to Military Weapons" (or the History of Medieval Weapons, or Guide to Airliners) an automatic no-no? Anyone involved in History, Political Science, and a number of Engineering and Science disciplines are guaranteed to have objectionable reading material. Can he TSA screening tolerate a system where half the lineup is subject to a deeper scrutiny?
Re: Yes and No
Yes. TSA is not accountable to anyone in particular for missed flights. Airlines have gone out of their way to ensure they do not compensate passengers for flights missed due to TSA malfeasance, so they do not care. (Perversely, they may consider it a bonus, since they keep your money, but save the fuel that would have been spent hauling you.) Put together, this means that the TSA can tolerate a system which causes more delays and more missed seats, up until they manage to concurrently interfere with enough motivated voters that Congress is pushed to rein them in. Given how abusive they already are, and that Congress has not disbanded them or even seriously discussed reducing their power, I think they have quite a bit of slack to go.
Re: Yes and No
Re:
"TSA maps: How to find your own ass"
Take stuff they have never read...
Books to carry while flying
Cookbook bookmarked on explosives, homemade fireworks, handouts from the local mosque. Short stories, with an exe link. Come on, more!...
Re: Books to carry while flying
Re:
Social Engineering
Government is just socially engineering us to accept tyrannical authority like it is everyday life.
And yes, this shit really works, history proves it. People are more than willing to submit to several forms of slavery as long as they understand that... you better to what the TSA says or we will make your life miserable or just dead.
The police are already walking examples of this. The TSA will not be much farther along to where they have socially engineered us to be accepting of people being shot right in line for making a joke the TSA did not like.
Re:
Paid access
The TSA is proud to announce an additional service to our TSA pre check policy. The TSA Precheck Gold package allows you to keep your shoes on. While the Platinum package allows you to keep your books and electronic devices secured from us. The Gold package starts at $35, while the Platinum is a mere $50. Get yours now.
TSA is proud to serve.
Reading material
Crap
It's Not Hard To See Where This Came From
TSA: And we image their smartphones, tablets and laptops when they fly, so we know what they read offline!
Reporter: But what if they read old-fashioned books and magazines?
NSA/TSA: ...
Re: It's Not Hard To See Where This Came From
Re: Re: It's Not Hard To See Where This Came From
Re: Re: Re: It's Not Hard To See Where This Came From
"How nosy is the TSA" by I.P. Dailey
"How nosy is the TSA" by I.P. Dailey
Welcome to the 20th century, too bad we're in the 21st
A plan
We need to be proäctive, people!
Re: A plan
Re:
"Get the fuck out of my airport."
RTFA...
Knowing the surveillance state, it's entirely possible they'll have the people who assist passengers along the conveyor belts checking out the literary contents of the bins. So I foresee more instances of people reading books in one of dem dam furrin' languages getting pulled aside/kicked off flights, etc.
I guess it would be a small benefit to have it happen at the security checkpoint, rather than when your seatmate on the aircraft realizes he can't understand the title of your book and calls the flight attendant to finger you as a suspicious character. At least it saves all the time waiting in the gate area and so on.
Re:
This idea that they want to know what your reading is just as much FUD as going dark.
There is certainly a privacy issue for people who have to take books out, but in most cases that can be fixed with by putting you books in individual paper bags. The TSA won't open each one up to read the book. They will just send them trough the X-ray not in one big stack. If they decided to use the chemical detector thing then they may want to open up the bag. That could case an issue but the TSA still isn't going to be intentionally checking what the book is, and a book cover would fix most of that.
That said I do agree that TSA is mostly theater and much of the crazy things they do could be gotten rid of.
Re:
I think we all know who is missing the point. Only a fool would be willing to assume that any government entity is 100% honest with you up front about their motives.
But don't let me stop you from drinking the kool-aid... it is a mighty fine beverage after all.
Re:
Especially if you are black.
