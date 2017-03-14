Phone Searches Now Default Mode At The Border; More Searches Last Month Than In All Of 2015
The Constitution -- which has always been malleable when national security interests are in play -- simply no longer applies at our nation's borders. Despite the Supreme Court's finding that cell phone searches require warrants, the DHS and CBP have interpreted this to mean it doesn't apply to searches of devices entering/leaving the country.
For the past 15 years, the government has won 9/10 constitutional-violation edge cases if they occurred within 100 miles of our borders -- a no man's land colloquially referred to as the "Constitution-free zone." But the pace of device searches has increased exponentially over the last couple of years. The "border exception" is no longer viewed as an "exception" -- something to be deployed only when customs officers had strong suspicions about a person or their devices. Now, it's the rule, as NBC News reports.
Data provided by the Department of Homeland Security shows that searches of cellphones by border agents has exploded, growing fivefold in just one year, from fewer than 5,000 in 2015 to nearly 25,000 in 2016.
According to DHS officials, 2017 will be a blockbuster year. Five-thousand devices were searched in February alone, more than in all of 2015.
Given the current state of immigration policy, this will get a whole lot worse before it gets better… if it ever does. Expanding government power is easy. Contracting it is almost impossible.
In practical terms, boots-on-the-ground travelers are being subjected to intrusive searches just because there's nothing effectual in the law to prevent it. Asserting your rights at the border is a non-starter. You simply don't have any. No one's going to be playing Twenty Quasi-Relevant Questions with travelers hoping to luck into consent. Officers and agents are seizing and searching devices by force.
A couple who had traveled to Canada twice in a period of three days were subjected to invasive device searches both time. The second time much more force was applied to ensure compliance.
Three days later, they returned from another trip to Canada and were stopped again by CBP.
"One of the officers calls out to me and says, 'Hey, give me your phone,'" recalled Shibly. "And I said, 'No, because I already went through this.'"
The officer asked a second time..
Within seconds, he was surrounded: one man held his legs, another squeezed his throat from behind. A third reached into his pocket, pulling out his phone. McCormick watched her boyfriend's face turn red as the officer's chokehold tightened.
Then they asked McCormick for her phone.
"I was not about to get tackled," she said. She handed it over.
The coercion doesn't have to be a chokehold. It can just be the fact that government agents stand between you and your home and aren't willing to let you get back to the part of the country where your rights still exist without you handing over PINs and passwords.
On February 9, Haisam Elsharkawi was stopped by security while trying to board his flight out of Los Angeles International Airport. He said that six Customs officers told him he was randomly selected. They demanded access to his phone and when he refused, Elsharkawi said they handcuffed him, locked him in the airport's lower level and asked questions including how he became a citizen. Elsharkawi thought he knew his rights and demanded access to legal counsel.
"They said if I need a lawyer, then I must be guilty of something," said Elsharkawi, and Egyptian-born Muslim and naturalized U.S. citizen. After four hours of questioning in detention, he unlocked his smartphone and, after a search, was eventually released. Elsharkawi said he intends to sue the Department of Homeland Security.
This is how certain government agents and agencies view constitutional rights: as luxuries only needed by people with something to hide. This mindset -- combined with Trump's "gloves off" approach to immigration enforcement -- helps explain the 5,000 device searches in the last 30 days. Device searches were always considered intrusive, despite the Constitution-free aspect of US borders. These were saved for criminal suspects and watchlisted travelers. Now, it's everyone.
The only good news to come out of this is a potential change in applicable laws. Sen. Ron Wyden is introducing a bill to create a warrant requirement for device searches at the border. Unfortunately, it's being introduced into an ecosystem now streamlined to reject affirmations of existing rights. If it somehow makes it to the President's desk without being amended into uselessness, there's almost zero chance Donald Trump won't veto it. Given the current makeup of Congress, it's unlikely there's enough support for a bill that might give "bad hombres" more rights to override a veto.
Wiping phone
Re: Wiping phone
Re: Wiping phone
If you have to come to the US and have to have a phone I'd suggest picking up a cheap, temporary one before entering the US. It might get you flagged as 'suspicious' to bring a 'new' phone, but if they're that interested in you you were probably screwed anyway, and if they do search/steal/destroy it there won't be anything for them to find.
(As an aside it just struck me, again, how insane it is to be recommending that people avoid an entire country, and telling them that if they absolutely have to go there to expect the absolute worst and prepare accordingly. Ah the insanity that is the current USG...)
Re: Re: Wiping phone
The Overton window is widening.
https://en.wikivoyage.org/wiki/Avoiding_travel_through_the_United_States
Re: Wiping phone
https://www.aclu.org/blog/free-future/can-border-agents-search-your-electronic-devices-its-compli cated
We can hope that maybe someone who is not in a vulnerable position (wrt citizenship, employment, family, finances, or anything else) is able/willing to challenge this in court.
But we know (1) the people most likely to be targeted for abuse are the people worst equipped to fight back and (2) there's no guarantee a court challenge would prevail.
This is all such bullshit.
Re: Re: Wiping phone
I also have no plans to surrender my password to CBP. (Easy for me to say now, I know. I hope I'd manage to commit to that when confronted with the possibility of my phone being seized and me being detained for a day or two.)
But then I have the privilege of knowing that I'm unlikely to be targeted by CBP in the first place, not because of any special virtue I have, but simply because of my name and my appearance. Others aren't so fortunate.
Obligatory reminder for persons outside the US
Re: Obligatory reminder for persons outside the US
If you can't go there illegally, you probably shouldn't go there at all.
For safety of travelers I'd recommend removing the qualifier.
If you're not in the US already, and you don't absolutely have to come here physically, for your own safety and security do not come to the US
Our towns school regularly went across the border with busloads of kids, all their supplies and mentors/coaches to events in Canada. All we did was make a phone call and the bus and everyone in it was waved thru both on the Canadian side and the US side. The Customs agents were usually very nice and professional, the Border Patrol acted like they were full fledged police protecting the citizens of the US from a full scale invasion.
Luckily the school had a staff member that was related to one of the customs management and they usually dealt with everything for us. The Border Patrol really do act like they are gods right hand men. I have respect for customs, none for the border patrol.
Re:
Now I have to stand in line and figure out what items of clothing/electronics/etc. are required to be in what bag/bin at this border crossing and nervously watch my passport as it leaves my hand and goes who-knows-where before being reluctantly returned to me.
That said, I agree that customs is rarely a problem; US border patrol is the big man in the show, followed by TSA employees. *Sometimes* the immigration desk can be an issue, but they usually call USBP or TSA to do their dirty work.
Granted, that was when crossing into the Soviet Union. But the American border is starting to look really familiar.
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: neat
"As of the June 2007 edition of the DSS C&SM, overwriting is no longer acceptable for sanitization of magnetic media; only degaussing or physical destruction is acceptable"
Re:
That's correct. Once you cross the border and touch US soil you're out of the grey zone. It becomes black & white: You must let them search your phone. That's the point of the "Constitution-free zone." Refuse, and you face detainment and violence.
As for encrypting your phone, Techdirt has reported on one suspected criminal who has now many months in jail for refusing to unlock his phone, based on the suspicion of incriminating evidence on it. And that's without being in a "Constitution-free zone."
Doesn't matter.
Only criminals invoke their rights, eh?
Just wanted to point this gem out. Wow. Just... wow.
Re: Only criminals invoke their rights, eh?
"You don't have many suspects who are innocent of a crime. That's contradictory. If a person is innocent of a crime, then he is not a suspect."
- U.S. News and World Report, 10/14/85
Re: Re: Only criminals invoke their rights, eh?
"You don't find that many honest politicians. If they're honest, they're not going to be a politician for long..."
Even though I am a US Citizen
I still travel with a burner phone and laptop. I will NOT risk my real phone or computer at any border. All my files are on MY server running in MY home. Nothing in the cloud. I carry a secure USB stick with the Bill of Rights and Constitution as the only files on it. Just to piss 'em off when they ask for it to be unlocked.
And here I thought American Servicemen fought against "Papers Please" countries. Now we are one.
