The Fifth Amendment Vs. Indefinite Jailing: Court Still No Closer To Deciding On Compelled Decryption
We wrote about this case last April, and it appears very little has changed over the last 10 months. Francis Rawls, a former Philadelphia policeman, is still in jail because he has refused to decrypt his computer for prosecutors. At this point, Rawls has been jailed for sixteen months on contempt of court charges.
How long will Rawls stay jailed without a criminal conviction? The prosecution says that's up to him. As for the appeals court, it apparently doesn't feel a pressing need to address the unresolved issue: whether or not the Fifth Amendment protects citizens against being forced to turn over passwords.
The federal court system appears to be in no hurry to resolve an unresolved legal issue: does the Fifth Amendment protect the public from being forced to decrypt their digital belongings? Until this is answered, Rawls is likely to continue to languish behind bars. A federal appeals court heard oral arguments about Rawls' plight last September. So far, there's been no response from the US 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Philadelphia.
If Rawls' devices had been secured with a fingerprint, there's a good chance he'd already have been forced to unlock his devices. There haven't been a lot of decisions pertaining to the use of fingerprints to decrypt devices, but those we have seen indicate judges don't view the taking/application of suspects' fingerprints to be "testimonial." Unlocking a device that contains evidence to convict a person apparently doesn't undermine their right to not be forced to testify against themselves. The reasoning in a recent appeals court decision was that a fingerprint is not something stored in a suspect's mind. Therefore, it's not testimony. It's, for lack of better words, a bodily "fact," like the blood stored in a suspect or a suspect's resemblance to a person described by eyewitnesses.
Because Rawls is facing child pornography charges, there hasn't been much public support for his legal battle. The problem with ignoring this one and waiting for a "better" case to roll around is that the weakening (or rewriting) of Constitutional protections almost always starts with the worst cases. Once precedent and/or legislation is in place, the diminished protections affect everyone -- even those whose alleged actions are far less socially-abhorrent as the accused in this case.
The EFF, however, has stepped into the breach -- as it has in other cases where child porn suspects are central to battles over Constitutional rights.
The Electronic Frontier Foundation told the court in a friend-of-the-court brief (PDF) that "compelled decryption is inherently testimonial because it compels a suspect to use the contents of their mind to translate unintelligible evidence into a form that can be used against them. The Fifth Amendment provides an absolute privilege against such self-incriminating compelled decryption."
The other aspect of this case that bears watching is the All Writs Order the government has deployed to obtain this fingerprint. The All Writs Act of 1789 is seeing an uptick in deployment 200+ years after its passage. The government uses this any time it can't find statutory authority for its demands. It's a feature of the Act, not a bug, and its increased use suggests several other laws are badly in need of updating -- and not just in the government's favor. There are at least as many gaps in protections as there are gaps in authority in the laws governing digital data and communications, many of which were written long before the internet became the main means of public communication and storage capacity/prices allowed any person to store several lifetimes of information on devices small enough to stick in their pockets.
the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial
https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/sixth_amendment
Re:
"A federal judge is never late, nor is he early. He rules precisely when he means to."
The court can probably compell
The all-writs act is not the best vehicle for this, but the foregone conclusion doctrine would allow it in a wide variety of cases. I also argue that this is probably the way it should be. There are times the Fifth Amendment would prevent compelled decryption, but if the prosecution can meet certain circumstances they probably should be able to compel decryption.
The article is available at: http://moritzlaw.osu.edu/students/groups/is/files/2016/02/11-Wiseman.pdf
Re: The court can probably compell
Re: Re: The court can probably compell
Maybe not tell them (that would be testimonial), but just show them. That way it's not testimonial! See how that works?
Re: The court can probably compell
Something unfortunate happens to lawmakers, judges, and people once you throw the phrase "with/on a computer" at a situation. I don't see where being compelled to divulge a password (which is something you know vs. something you are)is any different than being compelled to testify against yourself.
I believe that it should not be easy to prosecute. I believe that LEO must work hard to prove a crime occurred, what occurred, and who was responsible. We did not have computers 100 years ago, yet convicting criminals occurred before they were invented.
Shortcuts in justice rarely result in better justice.
Re: Re: The court can probably compell
But they do results in more successful prosecutions...
This is a WIN for the Tough on Crime politicians and judges, and a WIN for their private run prison cronies!
What's not to like? That is a literal WIN-WIN situation! /s
Re: Re: The court can probably compell
I think it's a matter of ability/effort. It's easier to get a safe cracker than to issue a warrant/subpoena and a motion to compel and opposition to defendant's motion to quash (or whatever it is they need to do) and then maybe the defendant refuses anyway and they still need the safe cracker. But with a sufficiently encrypted file, the government doesn't have that ability to crack it. So compelling the defendant is the only way they can do it.
Re: Re: Re: The court can probably compell
No, it is a matter of constitutional legality.
"So compelling the defendant is the only way they can do it."
Still does not justify ignoring the constitution.
Re: The court can probably compell
"Furthermore, as a matter of policy, showing [that the defendant has the ability to decrypt the files the government wants them to decrypt] by a preponderance of the evidence is sufficient."
I'm not sure if that's your conclusion or if you're describing the current state of policy. But for me, it is unacceptable to have any policy where someone may be detained *indefinitely* on a mere preponderance of the evidence, as determined by a judge and not a jury. Because that's what happens if someone can't decrypt something the court orders them to decrypt. It's a violation of due process and of the right to trial by jury, even if the courts don't say so because it's not in their interests.
Re: Re: The court can probably compell
Indefinite detention though is a related but separate concept that I never addressed and do not currently have firm conclusions on (I certainly have thoughts, but my thoughts often change after I researched a topic thoroughly). It raises other constitutional questions that were beyond my original scope and also brings up the fact that people forget over time. Even if they absolutely knew how to decrypt it at the time of their confinement, they may not know how to do so 18 months later.
Re: The court can probably compell
WHat you are saying actually amounts to:
"The court can keep someone in prison indefinitely if they do not decrypt" , which is not the same thing at all.
Since it is entirely possible that a person in that situation might not be able to decrypt this is completely intolerable.
Worth noting
I happened across an encrypted file of mine a few years ago that I had not touched in more than five years. I know what was in it when last I looked, but I cannot get into it anymore. I didn't lose anything I still care about, but I'm very glad the government never alleged that container held incriminating evidence. If it had, I would be in the same situation this man is facing.
Re:
Per count, i.e. per image?
My conundrum....
Them being a police officer I feel compelled to not give a flying fucking shit about their predicament.
As someone who deeply cares about the Constitution, this is a travesty of justice and the typical bullshit no one gives a fuck about. But I sure do notice a lot of people protesting other shit.
And on all writs...
"It's a feature of the Act, not a bug," ahem...
"issue all writs necessary or appropriate in aid of their respective jurisdictions and agreeable to the usages and principles of law."
So it is pretty clear that this is not in keeping with the usages and principles of the law... but this is TD, I don't expect you get any of this... after all, so very few others get it either.
Priorities... amiright?
Innocent people are in jail and a whole lot of fuckwitts care more about Trumps hairdo and his diarrhea of the mouth twitter spewing.
Re: My conundrum....
Re: Re: My conundrum....
Lost on you...
Apparently!
Re: Re: Re: My conundrum....
Re: Re: Re: Re: My conundrum....
In order to understand or learn what I am saying, you have several other things to learn and understand FIRST. Perhaps a little googling, yahooing, duckduckgoing, msning, or binglalinging would be in order here.
Go and search about things like the innocence project and the news stories about a few of these things.
And in this case, officer has not been proven guilty yet, and the judge is burdening the defendant with and unconstitutional court order. He is simply in jail because a Judge has the power to break the law and get the fuck away with it!
Re: Re: My conundrum....
The problem is that the legality of the court order flies in the face of the Fourth Amendment, except that it is on a computer. Which is a damned tiny excuse to except the Fourth.
Re:
You are right, but what is going on here is clearly unconstitutional. There is no shortage of examples where judges, police, politicians, and people just assume that because a computer or technology is involved there CAN be a different set of rules applied. The 4th and 5th are DAMN clear... only fool or someone looking to pollute the Constitution see otherwise because the Founding fathers are quite extensively ON RECORD about what each of the constitutional amendments mean.
The conundrum is caring about a dirty cops plight and being a well versed constitutional wizard and remembering that even assfucks must have rights or the innocent lose theirs too!
This is from the eff website. It is not as cut and dried as you think it is. Do you know the specifics of this case? Does the judge have specific knowledge of what is on the phone? Maybe this guy should call the eff, but since he has been in jail for 16 months, I am pretty sure that he knows that he wouldn't win.
Re:
The EFF has a reputation to maintain, therefore they have to play by their "corrupt" rules to "remain relevant". If anyone comes off as a True supporter of the constitution you can quickly find out how fast they can become marginalized. They will find it difficult to file amicas curie (friends of the court) and be disregarded.
This is very cut and dried. The moment someone is completed to open their mouth to do ANYTHING, is the moment their 5th Amendment rights have been trampled. It is then up to law enforcement to do the footwork to "acquire" the passwords or keys under their own power and of course by warrant.
A judge cannot use allwrits to overcome constitutional rights. The waters of Constitutional understanding have been extensively muddied to the point where many people like yourself, judges, lawyers, and even a few well meaning people have been taken for a ride. And because the entire inJustice system is complicit with that corruption, not even truth or knowledge can stand against it.
We must now require citizens to get off their asses and do something other than to remain apathetic and consume their daily diets of reading about peoples lost rights in the papers...
and for fucks sake... click "reply to this" when you respond!
Re: Re:
The judge's argument is that the defendant doesn't have to open his mouth, just unlock the phone.
Re: Re: Re:
