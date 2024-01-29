HP CEO Makes Up A Whole Lot Of Bullshit To Defend Crippling Printers That Use Cheaper Ink
from the smart-consumers-are-bad-for-us dept
When last we checked in with Hewlett Packard (HP), the company had just been sued (for the second time) for crippling customer printers if owners attempt to use cheaper, third-party printer cartridges. It was just the latest in a long saga where printer manufacturers use DRM or dodgy software updates to wage all out war on consumer choice.
The company could have taken the opportunity for self reflection, acknowledge their error, and attempt to shore up a fraying relationship with customers. Instead, HP CEO Enrique Lores went on CNBC to not only double down, but to make up a whole bunch of new nonsense to justify their unpopular actions.
On the segment, Lores claims that HP is crippling the use of cheaper ink and toner cartridges because they’re simply worried they will infect consumers with viruses:
“Last Thursday, HP CEO Enrique Lores addressed the company’s controversial practice of bricking printers when users load them with third-party ink. Speaking to CNBC Television, he said, “We have seen that you can embed viruses in the cartridges. Through the cartridge, [the virus can] go to the printer, [and then] from the printer, go to the network.”
Ars Technica talked to numerous security researchers who laughed at the claim, noting that it’s never been meaningfully documented in the wild, and isn’t something consumers should be worried about.
Printer manufacturers have a long and proud history of hiding their anti-competitive price gouging under the pretense of user safety and security. In this case, HP cripples printer functionality using its “Dynamic Security System,” which stops HP printers from functioning if an ink cartridge without an HP chip or HP electronic circuitry is installed.
It’s clear to everybody that HP is simply being obnoxious and anti-competitive to goose quarterly revenues. But you really get a good sense of Lores’ distorted thinking later on in the CNBC article, where he calls savvy, cost-conscious consumers a “bad investment”:
“This is something we announced a few years ago that our goal was to reduce the number of what we call unprofitable customers. Because every time a customer buys a printer, it’s an investment for us. We’re investing [in] that customer, and if this customer doesn’t print enough or doesn’t use our supplies, it’s a bad investment.”
That kind of thinking teeters toward the psychotic. HP is being obnoxiously anti-competitive, hiding it behind claims of user security, then declaring consumers the enemy if they’re smart enough to see through the company’s bullshit and shop for cartridges intelligently.
Of course for publicly traded companies, it’s simply not enough to sell a quality product that people like. Wall Street’s unrelenting need for improved quarterly returns at any cost routinely turns big companies and their execs into self-sabotaging, anti-competitive jackasses sooner or later. Companies start to nickel-and-dime users, skimp on customer service, or cannibalize product quality to hit quarterly revenue goals.
It’s not clear if a handful of class action lawsuits will be enough to shift the company’s thinking back to reality, but being so obnoxious that you permanently pollute the HP brand reputation in the mind of an entire generation of future shoppers might just do the trick.
Filed Under: drm, Enrique Lores, ink cartridges, printers, security, third party, virus
Companies: hp
Comments on “HP CEO Makes Up A Whole Lot Of Bullshit To Defend Crippling Printers That Use Cheaper Ink”
You know, it’s well documented that CEOs can infect others with viruses, which can then spread out. Potently to the rest of humanity. Is he arguing we should brick CEOs. Just in case?
Re:
I mean, I’ve got a brick we can use… 🙃
'We're just protecting you from our terrible design!'
Speaking to CNBC Television, he said, “We have seen that you can embed viruses in the cartridges. Through the cartridge, [the virus can] go to the printer, [and then] from the printer, go to the network.”
That sure seems like a great reason to make the ink cartridges as ‘dumb’ as possible, either removing the ability for any data transfer between cartridge and printer or limiting it to such an extent that it is only able to send and receive the most absolute basic information like ‘this is how much ink is available/print this’.
Re:
Most of “smart” functionalities in cartridge are needed to ensure the final quality is as good as possible, depending of the quality of printing wanted, the glossy/mat or the density of the paper, the color adjustments, etc.
For most of personal use (even for photography amateurs), printers are basic and cheap (but ink may not), but printing something professionally is often pretty expensive and the results need to coherent from screen to print. Most designers expect the printer to produce to best result at anytime and for any number of copies.
So reliance and quality are what professional are paying for, like always. Of course, most of cheap printers nowadays would be enough to print a dozen of black and white text pages a day like most small offices are doing, that why HP needs to “Keep Reinventing” new excuses to force companies to pay more.
Re: Re:
“Most of “smart” functionalities in cartridge are needed to ensure the final quality is as good as possible,”
The location of said ‘smart’ capacity is completely arbitrary, their choice of in the cartridge is theirs.
Re: Re:
Totally the wrong place for smarts, as that is code that has to run on the printer, which at most needs to know type, color and quantity of ink in the cartridge.
USB sticks are MUCH better at transmitting viruses. For printers with usb ports, not only does it not require opening the printer, but it can appear like innocuous behavior. Further more, not only can malicious files be on the USB stick, but the microprocessor on the USB stick can send malicious USB packets, potentially exploiting an unexpected attack surface (and worse looking just like a normal USB drive when plugged into an ordinary computer)
If your printer and software infrastructure are so broken that ink cartridges are now, by your own admission, a potential security threat, wouldn’t that be a reason not to buy them? It’s dumb on every conceivable level.
Landfill fodder
There is essentially no second-hand market for HP inkjet printers. I’ve personally seen hundreds of these things go to e-waste in the last few years.
What a proud legacy.
Infected?
I don’t think that viruses in printer ink will cause any trouble, they are small enough to pass through the holes in the print-head easily. Bacteria and fungi on the other hand are likely to clog up the system.
But I don’t thing viruses in printer ink will be a serious issue for printer users. Nobody will think of drinking it and if the stuff ends op on your hands, you’ll certainly notice and try to wash your hands ASAP.
whisper Ooh, software viruses entering via a broken DRM system: I’ll sue HP for all they are worth when my printer gets infected!
You were smart enough to buy another brand.
OK, I’ll rest my case!
I have to ask, why are they loading code from the cartridge? Who made the printer so stupid? Oh wait.
The first mistake was trying for a subscription model: using the printer as a loss-leader and vehicle to sell vastly marked up ink.
… they didn’t need to make a second mistake.
Shortens my printer purchase list
All this does is narrow my choices for which printer I might buy. HP doesn’t even get a look.
I'd be embarrassed, personally...
I find it hard to fathom why the CEO of the corporation would basically imply that his company has spent untold amounts of time and money to transform innocuous printer cartridges into delivery systems for network security threats.
Because that’s what he’s doing. On television.
It won’t. HP is in a long, slow, and permanent decline. They will not be able to make the kind of decisions necessary to bring them back. I can’t predict when they will shut down but it will not surprise me when it happens.
Getting a virus into a print cartridge that’s in its original package would require that it’s inserted by the manufacturer or that a supply chain attack insert it. In either case it’s incredibly far fetched, and that’s not to mention that the printer would need very shitty design to be hacked by a cartridge.
HP has suffered a string of shitty CEOs over a couple decades that have turned the company into a trusted manufacturer of computers and accessories to a shell of its former self trying to squeeze subscription revenue out of its customers/victims.
Re:
Third Party ink in the era of chipped ink cartridges, reuse either the chip or the entire cartridge from Genuine HP Ink. They fill it, and resell it. By reusing the chip they can bypass DRM lockouts, but This requires modifying the data on the chip so the printer doesn’t know it has already been used.
The premise of the virus is that the company refilling the cartridge, or someone in the secondary supply chain, makes the change. The virus would not be inserted in the OEM supply chain as you imply by talking about original packaging, but in the reuse market, where original packaging is long gone.
And yes, of course the printers are shitty. With printer deals, People used to suggest buying a new printer than buy ink with a level of seriousness. HP printers are designed to be cheap and disposable. I’d be more surprised if HP took the time to secure the ink dat channel, or the USB ports, or the scanner.
HP Printers
My first “modern printer” (e.g. not a dot matrix) was an HP LaserJet III. I used that printer for 20+ years. It always just worked. When I became a manager, I always ordered HP printers for employees and as departmental printers. Good quality that just works is how you build lasting relationships with customers.
I’m getting ready to order a new printer to replace an aging departmental HP 3800dn printer. You can bet it will not be an HP printer.
Re:
I have an HP laser printer from around 2007. It’s printed tens of thousands of pages and still works fine. The only thing that’s annoying is I need to install hplip on Linux boxes because it doesn’t work with generic drivers. If HP hadn’t enshittified its printers, I would gladly buy another when this one finally breaks. But now that’s out of the question.
I am the principal investor in several smallish companies, all of whom have been banned from purchasing ANY HP product. The ink extortion was bad enough, but they have been just as stupid with other products. For years, some of my companies have used devices made by a company once called “Obi” to use Google Voice to support home office workers. Obi was acquired by a company that was acquired that was later acquired by HP. All of those devices simply quit working in December. Obi has the email addresses of all of their customers and could, easily, have notified them, but no one bothered. It’s sad to see a company that was respected for its innovation being destroyed by a relentless attempt to squeeze one more penny out of their customers.
Subscription model
Eventually, being able to breathe clean air will be a subscription model.
Re: New hire at HP HQ by day's end: 'I'm surrounded by Assholes!'
HP CEO: Hey that’s a great idea, someone get on that!
Re:
Oh, fuck. We’re creating Spaceballs.
Selling subscriptions crowds out product support
Just replaced my last HP printer.
The product support is dramatically weaker than it was 10 years ago. In a very specific sense. Tell the chatbot “X is wrong.” Chatbot first suggests fixing something else, then, when that doesn’t work, says you can fix X with an Instant Ink subscription. I tried a few different X, not just my actual issue.
Inverse buyer's remorse?!?!
I had given up on HP and bought an Epson EcoTank last year thinking that I could avoid this HP-induced print-cartridge drama … little did I know that I was also avoiding HP-mediated computer viruses!
Thanks HP!! I feel much better about my decision to buy from your competitor!!