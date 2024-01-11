HP Hit With Yet Another Lawsuit Over Bricking Printers That Use Third-Party Ink Cartridges
Hewlett Packard (HP) has been socked with yet another lawsuit for crippling the printers of consumers who use cheaper third-party ink cartridges. The lawsuit, filed by eleven plaintiffs in US District Court in the Northern District of Illinois, states that HP misleadingly used its “Dynamic Security” firmware updates to “create a monopoly” over replacement printer ink cartridges.
The lawsuit seeks monetary damages of $5 million, demands that HP immediately cease crippling its printers in such a fashion, and is seeking a trial by jury. From the lawsuit:
“In 2022 and 2023, HP distributed updates to many of its registered customers that
featured the functionality of “Dynamic Security” previously discontinued: it disabled the printer if the customer replaced the existing cartridge with a non-HP cartridge. There was no notification of any kind at the time of this firmware update that might inform customers that the update would reduce the printer’s functionality. Even if a customer were able to discern that the update would impede the printer’s functionality with other cartridges, there was no means of opting out of the update.”
Despite years of criticism, HP has only doubled down. As Ars Technica notes, CFO Marie Myers has even lauded the obnoxious, predatory behavior as “relationship building”:
“We absolutely see when you move a customer from that pure transactional model … whether it’s [to] Instant Ink, plus adding on that paper, we sort of see a 20 percent uplift on the value of that customer because you’re locking that person, committing to a longer-term relationship.”
When it comes to obnoxious DRM and bizarre, greedy restrictions, nobody does it better than printer manufacturers. The industry has long waged a not-so-subtle war on its own customers, routinely rolling out firmware updates or DRM preventing them from using more affordable, competitor printer cartridges. Usually under the flimsy pretense of consumer safety and security.
A few years ago, printer manufacturers took this tactic one step further, and began preventing users from being able to use a multifunction printer’s scanner if they didn’t have company sanctioned ink installed. Canon was hit with a $5 million lawsuit in 2021 for the practice, but was able to quietly settle it privately without facing much accountability, or having to change much of its behavior.
In 2022 HP was also hit with a lawsuit (pdf) for preventing scanners from working without sanctioned ink cartridges installed, and not being transparent about this with customers. HP has spent a few years trying to wiggle out of the suit, but hasn’t had much luck. Last August, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled that that case could also proceed.
It’s not clear how many lawsuits and regulatory actions are required before HP gets the message that this kind of behavior is violently unpopular bullshit that harms the company’s overall brand at the cost of a slight goose in quarterly earnings.
Filed Under: consumer rights, drm, hardware, ink cartridges, ink jet, laserjet, printers, right to repair
Companies: hp
“you’re locking in that person, committing to a longer-term relationship.”
… said every stalker and abuser ever.
What's this?
I can’t wait for BS behavior like this to be outlawed. Must we explicitly define how companies can use DRM in a law with ultra-massive punishments that would sink any business of any size if they got blasted with them for companies NOT to use DRM in some kind of malicious manner just for them to increase revenue?
Re:
Arguably, it’s already been kind of outlawed by Impression v. Lexmark, Sega v. Accolade, etc. The manufacturers are outside the protection of the law when it comes to suing people who refill their cartridges or bypass certain checks. This limited outlawry, though, is not the same as actually making the manufacturers’ behaviour illegal.
Can any company that takes this sort of action be charged with fraud, as what they claim is a sale is actually a rental, as they are preventing the user control over a product that goes along with an actual sale, but rather exercising the sort of control over use that a rental company has over what it rents.
Re:
I don’t think stalkers and abusers would ever be that honest about themselves.
It’s not just printers. I use a CPAP machine and have used a SoClean 2 machine for years to clean it. That failed the other day and I was looking for a replacement. They now sell a SoClean 3 and one of the benefits touted on their website is:
In other words, “use our filters or we’ll brick your medical device.” Needless to say, I will be looking elsewhere.
Re:
IMO DRM on any medical device or technology should be illegal. Absolutely no exceptions. Fines should be 200 percent of corporate revenue. A debt so large they’ll have to go bankrupt 10 times over. Will make the creditors quite happy collecting all that money, I’m sure.
Re: Re:
I’d prefer the government seize the entire company, by force if necessary, but yes, that sort of severe punishment should be implemented.
Re:
Is “bricking” an accurate term in either case? To my knowledge, the HP printers still “work”, but just reject third-party cartridges. That’s shitty and abusive behavior that should be punished, but “bricking” would mean the printer would stop working entirely pending extraordinary repair (like hooking up JTAG probes, re-flashing firmware, or returning to the manufacturer).
I don’t think HP is “bricking” the printers, and I doubt the SoClean will brick itself on a third-party filter. Put the first-party product into either, and they’ll likely start working again.
By the way, CPAP hacking has been popular for many years. Some people swear by it; apparently the manufacturer firmware sucks about as much as printer firmware (for which third-party versions in the style of OpenWRT would also be great; perhaps the people suing HP can push for that as a settlement).
How many lawsuits
How many lawsuits will it take for HP to stop doing this? Only one, but it has to cost the company 10% or 20% of their revenue, rather than a tiny fine.
At this point, tiny fines are basically a slap on the wrist and a cost of doing business. So a judge need to send a message that repeatedly doing this is not acceptable.
Microsoft do this whereby your legitimately purchased computer becomes unusable if your post-7 OEM-loaded copy of Windows cannot be checked to ensure that it is indeed not an infringing copy. No Internet access = bricked laptop.
