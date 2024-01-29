Snap Breaks Under Pressure, Supports Dangerous KOSA Bill That Will Put Kids In Danger
Over and over again, we see politicians browbeat companies until they agree to support terrible legislation. Back when FOSTA was being debated, there was tremendous pressure from the media and Congress for tech to support it, falsely claiming that without it they were enabling sex trafficking. Eventually, after a ton of pressure was put on the companies, Meta (then still Facebook) broke ranks with the rest of the industry and came out with full throated support for the law. Congress used that support to claim that the tech industry was on board, and passed FOSTA.
And, of course, if you read Techdirt, you know what has happened since. FOSTA has been an unmitigated disaster. It has literally put lives at risk, has created a bunch of frivolous litigation (including against Meta, the very company that helped pass the law), has been useless in stopping sex trafficking (despite the media and politicians insisting it was necessary), and if anything has likely made the problem way worse.
But, we’re seeing the same playbook being run out with KOSA, the Kids Online Safety Act, which has broad bipartisan support in Congress, even as Republicans have made it clear they view it as a tool to silence LGBTQ+ content.
There’s yet another Congressional moral panic hearing happening this week, where the CEOs of Meta, Discord, Snap, TikTok, and ExTwitter will go to DC to get yelled at by very clueless but grandstandingly angry Senators. The whole point of this dog and pony show is to pretend they’re “protecting the children” online, when it’s been shown time and time again that they don’t actually care about the harm they’re doing, or what’s really happening online.
But, because of this, all the companies are looking for ways to make some sort of public claim about how “safe” they keep kids. ExTwitter made some announcements late last week, but Snap decided to go all in and issue a Facebook-like support for KOSA.
A Snap spokesperson told POLITICO about the company’s support of Kids Online Safety Act. The popular messaging service’s position breaks ranks with its trade group NetChoice, which has opposed KOSA. The bill directs platforms to prevent the recommendation of harmful content to children, like posts on eating disorders or suicide.
Snap has been in a rough spot lately for a variety of reasons, including some very dumb lawsuits. Apparently the company feels it needs to make a splash, even if laws like KOSA will do more to put kids in danger than to help them. But, of course, they felt the need to cave to Congressional pressure. Not surprisingly, the censors-in-chief are thrilled with their first scalp.
KOSA co-sponsors Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) applauded Snap’s endorsement. “We are pleased that at least some of these companies are seemingly joining the cause to make social media safer for kids, but this is long overdue,” they told POLITICO. “We will continue fighting to pass the Kids Online Safety Act, building on its great momentum to ensure it becomes law.”
Of course these two would cheer about this. Blackburn was the one who told a reporter how KOSA would be useful silencing “the transgender.” And Blumenthal simply hates the internet. He’s been pulling exactly this kind of shit since he was Attorney General in Connecticut and he forced Craigslist to close certain sections by fundamentally misrepresenting what Craigslist did. And that closure of parts of Craigslist has since been shown to have literally resulted in the deaths of women.
But Blumenthal has never expressed any concern or any doubt about his bills, even as he leaves a bloody trail in the wake of his legislating. KOSA will lead to much more harm as well, but its supporters have arm-twisted Snap into supporting it so that they get spared the worst of the nonsense on Wednesday.
Deranged MAGAts posting to whine about Techdirt somehow supporting harm to children in 3, 2, 1…
they haven’t yet thankfully
You could say they snapped under pressure.
Wednesday’s hearing promises to be sickening: Grandstanding politicians and tech CEOs in the room together, feeding off each other’s diseases, play-acting like anything they do is for the benefit of the people. KOSA will be pushed hard and see no push back.
Meanwhile, The “Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids act” being pushed by New York’s governor would make it illegal to offer minors the feature of searching through posts that they themselves have previously shared. I don’t think that’s the intent, but when you start drafting your law with the premise that anything not chronological is “addictive”, you end up in some fucked places.
Searching through previously-boosted or reshared posts would be using information that concerns “the user’s previous interactions with media generated or shared by others” and making media “recommended, selected, or prioritized for display based, in whole or in part, on other information associated with the user”.
Like, they’re just declaring whole genres of software features “addictive” by fiat. I’m an old fedi hand and am all about the chronological feeds, but really, should it be illegal to, say, tell that someone has been online for a few hours and start prioritizing kitten pictures and reminders to go outside?
These people are so locked into the “a noun, a verb, Big Tech” moral panic mindset that they can’t even think half a step ahead.
It’s politics by whoever can Helen Lovejoy the hardest.
Do want to say there huge push back from the EFF and Fight for the future and other groups.
Snap: No friend of LGBTQ+ people
With the republican supporters of the bill being explicitly clear that their support of KOSA is not in spite of but because it can and will be used to silence LBGTQ+ people any companies that decide to support the bill should be looked at and described as with that in mind, so Snap didn’t ‘break under pressure’ they ‘threw LGBTQ+ people under the bus by coming out in favor of a bill that will be used to silence them’.
Hopefully Snap gets huge backlash from its users over this. Do you think the bill is more likely to pass now?
I seen some say that it’s still unlikely the bill will become law anytime soon, even if it passes the Senate it still needs to pass the House where it will have a harder time and its also an election year meaning there will be little time to pass it. Real worry will be lame duck.
Still Snap backing the bill is a deeply worrying development and I hope Snaps user’s call this out.
How can the psychopaths that pretend to represent the people, talking to the psychopaths that abuse employees and customer in the search for endless growth solve social problems?
Lindsey Graham plans to After the hearing realeased a bill to repeal230
Source : https://twitter.com/pat_hedger/status/1750896939078459725?t=1XQn9ccJh00J2LDuOURI8A&s=19 do you think he could be succesful
Re: Then he will go to the senate floor once a week and Ask for unanimous consent for its reapeal bill as well as the earn it act the stop csam ACT and the digital consumer protection consumer act
Should we worry and do you think Graham tactic could work ?
and your evidence is twitter?
Re: Re: Re: No my evidence IS politico the tweet links AT an article who IS speaking of Graham and 230
Click at thé link to see the article of politico
there isn’t it’s only a twitter post
Re: Re: Re:3 Who IS Linked to a politico article
The twitter post IS Linked to a politico article read the article
or just put the link here
Re: Re: Re:5 I Can,t since the article IS tweet enabled
Just click the tweet to see the politico article you will sée i,m right
For the kids!
From the same people who are defending Epsteins pals!
From the same people who have repeatedly gone after victims and not the males who abused them.
From the same people that refused to take federal money to give kids food.
Anyone who supports US money blowing women and children apart in Gaza can go fuck off.
To anyone who understands this please explain to me (british watching) how big are the chances of this passing because watching it, it looks like it will pass but I’d rather hear from people who know what there talking about?
Its still up in the air right now, Even if it passes the Senate it still needs to pass the House where it will have a harder time and its also an election year meaning there will be little time to pass it. Real worry will be lame duck.
Re: Re:
How are you so sure it will have a harder time in the house, what would be so different?
Re: Re: Re:
I may be wrong but there is more opposition in the House and there is no companion bill like there was with SESTA/FOSTA (yet atleast) and like I said its a election year meaning there will be little time to pass it and the House is very busy right now.
Re: Re: Re:2
How much opposition in the house, more than 50%
Re: Re: Re:3
Not sure but I know some House Dems do not like the bill.
Controlled by the Minority.
This is really getting bad. For many reasons.
Anyone watch the LAST batch of NET CEO vs CONGRESS video’s?
Funny as hell, as high tech people TRY to explain how the system works, to IDIOTS that only WANT TO BITCH and BLAME AND PASS THE BUCK.
We are catering to the minority. WHICH minority? WHO is behind this CRAP? It cant be the religious groups, as MOST of them really dont care, as GOD MADE EVERYONE, so deal with it.
WHAT small group, thinking they are representing ??? is Pushing to Control/erase/cancel What has been around since Time was created..
they are trying to HIDE, a small group of people They dont want to DEAL with or try to conceptualize into THEIR REALITY, which they CANT accept, because they would have to CHANGE their OWN CONCEPTS.
IMO, maybe.
We are running into the group that has tried to control Mankind for a LONG TIME. And if they had their way, 2+2 would not =4. They want THEIR logic, THEIR IDEALS, THEIR CREATED WORLD.
But it also seems they are not as affective in the EU, anymore.
Created laws SHOULD be handed to the people to vote on, as they will have to live by them. NOT the politicians, as they live by WHO PAYS THEM THE MOST.
Had a nice post
But it disappeared, after I hit the post button. As if it LOST where it was to be set, after all the other posts popped up, after i started writing.
Minority group, telling the gov, what to DO? WHY? answer that and see what happens.
A group of maybe 10%, is trying to regulate another group of <10% of their reality.
Laws are supposed to be Voted on by the people, as THEY are the ones that will need to LIVE by them, NOT the politician, as they Live by WHO pays them the MOST.
I grew up without any education or support for being trans in the 80s and 90s and it was utter hell. Going back to that is beyond cruel, but that’s precisely the point.